Area golf results - March 16

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT THE CLUB AT QUERENCIA (Cabo, Mexico): Lynnsay Jones, No. 2, 108 yards, 8-iron.
AT SYCAMORE RIDGE GOLF CLUB: Michael Berg, No. 12, 166 yards, 8-iron.
DOUBLE EAGLE
AT MANHATTAN COUNTRY CLUB: Christopher Downs, No. 14, driver and 5-iron.
