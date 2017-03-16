Scores & Stats

March 16, 2017 10:49 PM

Area golf results - March 16

AREA GOLF

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.

HOLES IN ONE

AT THE CLUB AT QUERENCIA (Cabo, Mexico): Lynnsay Jones, No. 2, 108 yards, 8-iron.

AT SYCAMORE RIDGE GOLF CLUB: Michael Berg, No. 12, 166 yards, 8-iron.

DOUBLE EAGLE

AT MANHATTAN COUNTRY CLUB: Christopher Downs, No. 14, driver and 5-iron.

