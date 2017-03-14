ECHL Standings and Missouri Mavericks summary - March 14

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
41
15
2
3
87
236
177
Allen
39
17
3
2
83
243
175
Idaho
34
19
5
2
75
202
185
Alaska
30
21
3
6
69
197
193
Missouri
28
24
3
5
64
198
198
Utah
28
25
5
2
63
186
210
Rapid City
22
30
8
0
52
185
217
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday’s results
Wichita 2, Missouri 1, OT
Florida 7, Atlanta 4
Wednesday’s games
Wheeling at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Quad City, 6:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Alaska, 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s summary
THUNDER 2, MAVERICKS 1, OT
Wichita
1
0
0
1
—
2
Missouri
1
0
0
0
—
1
First Period: 1, Wichita, Lowe 8 (Grant), 3:32 (SH). 2, Missouri, Bleackley 1 (Fox), 14:07. Second Period: No scoring Third Period: No scoring. Overtime: 3, Wichita, Dunn 3 (DeBlouw), 1:41. Shots on Goal: Wichita 36, Missouri 48. Power-plays: Wichita 0-3, Missouri 0-5. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 47; Robinson, Missouri, 34. Att: 4,489.
