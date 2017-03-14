Scores & Stats

March 14, 2017 10:45 PM

ECHL Standings and Missouri Mavericks summary - March 14

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

41

15

2

3

87

236

177

Allen

39

17

3

2

83

243

175

Idaho

34

19

5

2

75

202

185

Alaska

30

21

3

6

69

197

193

Missouri

28

24

3

5

64

198

198

Utah

28

25

5

2

63

186

210

Rapid City

22

30

8

0

52

185

217

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s results

Wichita 2, Missouri 1, OT

Florida 7, Atlanta 4

Wednesday’s games

Wheeling at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Quad City, 6:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Alaska, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s summary

THUNDER 2, MAVERICKS 1, OT

Wichita

1

0

0

1

2

Missouri

1

0

0

0

1

First Period: 1, Wichita, Lowe 8 (Grant), 3:32 (SH). 2, Missouri, Bleackley 1 (Fox), 14:07. Second Period: No scoring Third Period: No scoring. Overtime: 3, Wichita, Dunn 3 (DeBlouw), 1:41. Shots on Goal: Wichita 36, Missouri 48. Power-plays: Wichita 0-3, Missouri 0-5. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 47; Robinson, Missouri, 34. Att: 4,489.

