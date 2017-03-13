College results for March 13

5:50 MU football coach Barry Odom speaks after spring practice Pause

3:18 Kim Anderson after Mizzou's 30th straight road loss

1:11 Some possible candidates for the Mizzou basketball job

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:04 Bruce Weber on making NCAA Tournament

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

1:14 Parkville boat ramp where Toni Anderson's car was found

2:25 911 operators stretched thin in Kansas City