Scores & Stats

March 13, 2017 10:23 PM

College results for March 13

Colleges

Men’s basketball

NATIONAL INVITATION TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s first round

Mississippi at Monmouth, 6 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois, 6:15 p.m.

Oakland at Clemson, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Colorado State, 8 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama, 8:15 p.m.

Boise State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal State Bakersfield at California, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s first round

South Dakota at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Central Florida, 6 p.m.

Akron at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Fresno State at TCU, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at BYU, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at Illinois State, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL

Wednesday’s first round

Green Bay at UMKC, 7:05 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at George Mason, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Toledo at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Utah Valley at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Stony Brook at Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Rice, 7:05 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Wyoming, 8 p.m.

COLLEGEINSIDER.COM TOURNAMENT

Monday’s first round

Norfolk State at Liberty, late

Tuesday’s first round

Saint Francis at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Samford, time TBA

Wednesday’s first round

Fairfield at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 8 p.m.

Ball State at Fort Wayne, time TBA

Stephen F. Austin at Idaho, time TBA

Thursday’s first round

Saint Peter's at Albany, 7 p.m.

Furman at USC Upstate, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UNC Asheville at Tenn.-Martin, time TBA

Lamar at Texas State, time TBA

NCAA DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

Sunday’s area second round

Northwest Missouri 74, Augustana 53

Tuesday’s area third round

Southwest Minnesota State at Northwest Missouri, 7 p.m.

NAIA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

At Municipal Auditorium

Wednesday’s area first round

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Park (Mo.), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s area first round

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 2:15 p.m.

Dalton State (Ga.) vs. Harris-Stowe State (Mo.), 5:45 p.m.

The Master’s (Calif.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

NCAA DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

Monday’s area third round

Ashland 74, Drury 62

Harding (Ark.) 58, Emporia State 56

NAIA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

In Billings, Mont.

Wednesday’s area first round

Oklahoma City vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 1 p.m.

Baker (Kan.) vs. Mobile (Ala.), 5 p.m.

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Montana Western, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s area first round

Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. William Woods (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.

Benedictine (Kan.) vs. John Brown (Ark.), 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

ASHLAND 74, DRURY 62

Drury (30-4): Wilson 14, Harman 14, Diestelkamp 14, Bernard 7, Dressler 4, Jones 7, Vaught 2, Stanfield 0. Totals 27-67 3-5 62.

Ashland (34-0): Johnson 15, Peare 11, Snyder 11, Daugherty 9, Henning 4, Worley 13, Dackin 9, Stimpert 2. Totals 22-56 22-31 74. Half: Ashland 29-24. Att: 1,875.

HARDING (Ark.) 58, EMPORIA STATE 56

Harding (30-3): Haney 16, Hogue 13, Padgett 3, Layrock 2, Jones 16, Rose 8. Totals 24-51 6-10 58.

Emporia State (29-5): Flott 18, Lackey 13, Kramer 12, Moten 6, Miller 5, Wayne 2. Totals 24-69 6-7 56. Half: Emporia State 38-24. Att: 2,850.

Baseball

McPherson 4, Ottawa 3

Missouri Valley 11-7, William Penn 5-6

Softball

Truman State 2, Auburn-Montgomery 0

Truman State 2, S. Connecticut State 0

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mizzou's J'den Cox on NCAA championships: 'It's just another tournament'

View more video

Sports Videos