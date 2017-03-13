College results for March 13

Colleges
Men’s basketball
NATIONAL INVITATION TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s first round
Mississippi at Monmouth, 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Clemson, 7 p.m.
College of Charleston at Colorado State, 8 p.m.
Richmond at Alabama, 8:15 p.m.
Boise State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal State Bakersfield at California, 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s first round
South Dakota at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Belmont at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Central Florida, 6 p.m.
Akron at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Fresno State at TCU, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at BYU, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at Illinois State, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL
Wednesday’s first round
Green Bay at UMKC, 7:05 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at George Mason, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.
Toledo at George Washington, 6 p.m.
Utah Valley at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Stony Brook at Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Rice, 7:05 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
COLLEGEINSIDER.COM TOURNAMENT
Monday’s first round
Norfolk State at Liberty, late
Tuesday’s first round
Saint Francis at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Samford, time TBA
Wednesday’s first round
Fairfield at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Georgia State at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 8 p.m.
Ball State at Fort Wayne, time TBA
Stephen F. Austin at Idaho, time TBA
Thursday’s first round
Saint Peter's at Albany, 7 p.m.
Furman at USC Upstate, 7 p.m.
Weber State at Cal State Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UNC Asheville at Tenn.-Martin, time TBA
Lamar at Texas State, time TBA
NCAA DIVISION II TOURNAMENT
Sunday’s area second round
Northwest Missouri 74, Augustana 53
Tuesday’s area third round
Southwest Minnesota State at Northwest Missouri, 7 p.m.
NAIA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
At Municipal Auditorium
Wednesday’s area first round
Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Park (Mo.), 6:30 p.m.
Thursday’s area first round
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 2:15 p.m.
Dalton State (Ga.) vs. Harris-Stowe State (Mo.), 5:45 p.m.
The Master’s (Calif.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
NCAA DIVISION II TOURNAMENT
Monday’s area third round
Ashland 74, Drury 62
Harding (Ark.) 58, Emporia State 56
NAIA DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
In Billings, Mont.
Wednesday’s area first round
Oklahoma City vs. MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), 1 p.m.
Baker (Kan.) vs. Mobile (Ala.), 5 p.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Montana Western, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday’s area first round
Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. William Woods (Mo.), 5:30 p.m.
Benedictine (Kan.) vs. John Brown (Ark.), 7:15 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
ASHLAND 74, DRURY 62
Drury (30-4): Wilson 14, Harman 14, Diestelkamp 14, Bernard 7, Dressler 4, Jones 7, Vaught 2, Stanfield 0. Totals 27-67 3-5 62.
Ashland (34-0): Johnson 15, Peare 11, Snyder 11, Daugherty 9, Henning 4, Worley 13, Dackin 9, Stimpert 2. Totals 22-56 22-31 74. Half: Ashland 29-24. Att: 1,875.
HARDING (Ark.) 58, EMPORIA STATE 56
Harding (30-3): Haney 16, Hogue 13, Padgett 3, Layrock 2, Jones 16, Rose 8. Totals 24-51 6-10 58.
Emporia State (29-5): Flott 18, Lackey 13, Kramer 12, Moten 6, Miller 5, Wayne 2. Totals 24-69 6-7 56. Half: Emporia State 38-24. Att: 2,850.
Baseball
McPherson 4, Ottawa 3
Missouri Valley 11-7, William Penn 5-6
Softball
Truman State 2, Auburn-Montgomery 0
Truman State 2, S. Connecticut State 0
Comments