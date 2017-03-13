Scores & Stats

March 13, 2017 7:03 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 13

ROYALS 4, ROCKIES 2

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Mondesi 2b

3

0

1

0

0

2

.435

Colon 2b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.240

Moustakas dh

3

0

2

0

0

.222

Dozier dh

1

1

1

1

1

0

.389

Soler rf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.097

O’Brien rf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.267

Moss lf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.190

Bonifacio lf

1

1

1

1

0

0

.455

Cuthbert 1b

4

1

2

0

0

0

.231

Gore pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

.333

O’Hearn 1b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.143

Merrifield 3b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.214

Gallagher c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.235

Torres ss

4

0

1

2

0

0

.261

Burns cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.273

Starling cf

1

0

0

0

1

0

.313

Totals 36

4

10

4

3

6

Colorado AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Blackmon cf

3

0

3

0

0

0

.478

Cuevas cf

2

1

0

0

0

1

.267

Lemahieu 2b

3

1

1

2

0

0

.462

Patterson rf

2

0

1

0

0

1

.281

Reynolds 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.300

Ynoa 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.167

Valaika ss

3

0

1

0

1

0

.261

Denorfia rf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.200

Tauchman lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.174

Amarista 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.190

Adames 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Tapia lf

2

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Lyles p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Garneau ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Ottavino p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gonzalez p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Ramirez p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Castro ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.292

Oberg p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Wolters c

2

0

1

0

1

0

.438

Vazquez c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Senzatela p

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Cardullo rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.292

Totals 35

2

10

2

3

4

Kansas City

000

000

211

4

10

0

Colorado

000

020

000

2

10

1

E: Vazquez (1). DP: Kansas City 1, Colorado 1. LOB: Kansas City 8, Colorado 9. 2B: Moustakas (1), Gallagher (1), Blackmon 2 (4), Valaika (4), Cardullo (2). HR: Dozier (2), Bonifacio (2), LeMahieu (2). SB: Merrifield (1), Torres (2), Blackmon (1).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Young

3.2

4

0

0

1

1

3.12

Caramo

.1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Wood

W (2-0)

3.2

6

2

2

2

1

4.32

Strahm

S (1)

1.1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Colorado

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Senzatela

4.1

3

0

0

0

4

2.38

Lyles

1.2

1

0

0

1

0

9.53

Ottavino

BS (1)

.2

3

2

2

2

1

3.86

Gonzalez

.1

0

0

0

0

0

3.86

Ramirez

L (0-1)

1

2

1

1

0

0

9.00

Oberg

1

1

1

1

0

1

3.38

Umpires: Home, Bill Miller; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Rob Drake. Time: 2:48. Attendance: 8,613.

