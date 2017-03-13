Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 13

ROYALS 4, ROCKIES 2
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Mondesi 2b
3
0
1
0
0
2
.435
Colon 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.240
Moustakas dh
3
0
2
0
0
.222
Dozier dh
1
1
1
1
1
0
.389
Soler rf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.097
O’Brien rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.267
Moss lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.190
Bonifacio lf
1
1
1
1
0
0
.455
Cuthbert 1b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.231
Gore pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
O’Hearn 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.143
Merrifield 3b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.214
Gallagher c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.235
Torres ss
4
0
1
2
0
0
.261
Burns cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.273
Starling cf
1
0
0
0
1
0
.313
Totals 36
4
10
4
3
6
Colorado AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Blackmon cf
3
0
3
0
0
0
.478
Cuevas cf
2
1
0
0
0
1
.267
Lemahieu 2b
3
1
1
2
0
0
.462
Patterson rf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.281
Reynolds 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.300
Ynoa 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.167
Valaika ss
3
0
1
0
1
0
.261
Denorfia rf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.200
Tauchman lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.174
Amarista 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.190
Adames 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Tapia lf
2
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Lyles p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Garneau ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Ottavino p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gonzalez p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Ramirez p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Castro ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.292
Oberg p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Wolters c
2
0
1
0
1
0
.438
Vazquez c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Senzatela p
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Cardullo rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.292
Totals 35
2
10
2
3
4
Kansas City
000
000
211
—
4
10
0
Colorado
000
020
000
—
2
10
1
E: Vazquez (1). DP: Kansas City 1, Colorado 1. LOB: Kansas City 8, Colorado 9. 2B: Moustakas (1), Gallagher (1), Blackmon 2 (4), Valaika (4), Cardullo (2). HR: Dozier (2), Bonifacio (2), LeMahieu (2). SB: Merrifield (1), Torres (2), Blackmon (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Young
3.2
4
0
0
1
1
3.12
Caramo
.1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Wood
W (2-0)
3.2
6
2
2
2
1
4.32
Strahm
S (1)
1.1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Colorado
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Senzatela
4.1
3
0
0
0
4
2.38
Lyles
1.2
1
0
0
1
0
9.53
Ottavino
BS (1)
.2
3
2
2
2
1
3.86
Gonzalez
.1
0
0
0
0
0
3.86
Ramirez
L (0-1)
1
2
1
1
0
0
9.00
Oberg
1
1
1
1
0
1
3.38
Umpires: Home, Bill Miller; First, Mike DiMuro; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Rob Drake. Time: 2:48. Attendance: 8,613.
Comments