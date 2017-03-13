Major League Soccer results - March 12

Major League Soccer
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Houston
2
0
0
6
5
2
San Jose
2
0
0
6
4
2
FC Dallas
1
0
1
4
2
1
Portland
1
0
0
3
5
1
Colorado
1
1
0
3
1
1
Sporting KC
0
0
2
2
0
0
Seattle
0
1
1
1
3
4
Vancouver
0
1
1
1
2
3
Real Salt Lake
0
1
1
1
0
2
Los Angeles
0
1
0
0
1
2
Minnesota
0
1
0
0
1
5
Eastern
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
New York
2
0
0
6
3
1
Chicago
1
0
1
4
3
1
New York City FC
1
1
0
3
4
1
Orlando City
1
0
0
3
1
0
Toronto FC
0
0
2
2
2
2
Philadelphia
0
0
2
2
2
2
Montreal
0
1
1
1
2
3
Columbus
0
1
1
1
2
4
D.C. United
0
1
1
1
0
4
Atlanta
0
1
0
0
1
2
New England
0
1
0
0
0
1
Note: Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a tie.
Sunday’s results
New York City FC 4, DC United 0
Atlanta FC 6, Minnesota 1
Portland 1, Los Angeles 0
Monday-Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Sporting Kansas City 0, FC Dallas 0
Chicago 2, Real Salt Lake 0
New York 1, Colorado 0
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 2
Seattle 2, Montreal 2
Houston 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 3, Vancouver 2
Orlando City at New England, ppd.
MASL Playoffs
DIVISIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
(home-and-home series)
Sunday’s results
Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 5
Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, OT
San Diego 9, Ontario 4
Saturday’s results
Harrisburg 5, Baltimore 4
Sonora 17, Baja 3
Sunday’s summaries
WAVE 7, COMETS 5
Milwaukee
2
1
1
3
—
7
Kansas City
2
2
0
1
—
5
First Period: Kansas City: Ra. Palmer (Perez), 2:18; Ra. Palmer (Flores), 7:58. Milwaukee: Leite (Chamale), 13:55; Bennett (Ruggles), 14:11. Second Period: Milwaukee: Chamale (Mattos), 1:06. Kansas City: Assadpour (Harris), 12:31; Perez (Ra. Palmer), 13:59. Third Period: Milwaukee: Bennett (Mattos), 12:54. Fourth Period: Milwaukee: Sobreira (Ferdinand), 1:16; Hayne (Chamale), 12:16; Ruggles (Mattos), 13:17. Kansas City: Flores (Paterson), 8:18. Shots: Milwaukee 29, Kansas City 22. Saves: Lemos, Milwaukee, 13; Paterson, Kansas City, 12. Att: 3,348.
WAVE 3, COMETS 2, OT
Milwaukee
2
0
0
0
1
—
3
Kansas City
2
0
0
0
0
—
2
First Period: Milwaukee: Bennett (Renaud), 6:41; Mattos (Ferdinand), 13:20. Kansas City: Perez (Ra. Palmer), 10:51 (PP); Assadpour (Sosa), 11:38. Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: No scoring. Fourth Period: No scoring. Overtime: Milwaukee: Leite (Vandergriffe), 2:26. Shots: Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 9. Saves: Lemos, Milwaukee, 5; Paterson, Kansas City, 2. Att: 3,348.
