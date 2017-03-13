Scores & Stats

March 13, 2017 12:26 AM

Major League Soccer results - March 12

Major League Soccer

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Houston

2

0

0

6

5

2

San Jose

2

0

0

6

4

2

FC Dallas

1

0

1

4

2

1

Portland

1

0

0

3

5

1

Colorado

1

1

0

3

1

1

Sporting KC

0

0

2

2

0

0

Seattle

0

1

1

1

3

4

Vancouver

0

1

1

1

2

3

Real Salt Lake

0

1

1

1

0

2

Los Angeles

0

1

0

0

1

2

Minnesota

0

1

0

0

1

5

Eastern

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

New York

2

0

0

6

3

1

Chicago

1

0

1

4

3

1

New York City FC

1

1

0

3

4

1

Orlando City

1

0

0

3

1

0

Toronto FC

0

0

2

2

2

2

Philadelphia

0

0

2

2

2

2

Montreal

0

1

1

1

2

3

Columbus

0

1

1

1

2

4

D.C. United

0

1

1

1

0

4

Atlanta

0

1

0

0

1

2

New England

0

1

0

0

0

1

Note: Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a tie.

Sunday’s results

New York City FC 4, DC United 0

Atlanta FC 6, Minnesota 1

Portland 1, Los Angeles 0

Monday-Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Sporting Kansas City 0, FC Dallas 0

Chicago 2, Real Salt Lake 0

New York 1, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 2

Seattle 2, Montreal 2

Houston 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Vancouver 2

Orlando City at New England, ppd.

MASL Playoffs

DIVISIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

(home-and-home series)

Sunday’s results

Milwaukee 7, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 3, Kansas City 2, OT

San Diego 9, Ontario 4

Saturday’s results

Harrisburg 5, Baltimore 4

Sonora 17, Baja 3

Sunday’s summaries

WAVE 7, COMETS 5

Milwaukee

2

1

1

3

7

Kansas City

2

2

0

1

5

First Period: Kansas City: Ra. Palmer (Perez), 2:18; Ra. Palmer (Flores), 7:58. Milwaukee: Leite (Chamale), 13:55; Bennett (Ruggles), 14:11. Second Period: Milwaukee: Chamale (Mattos), 1:06. Kansas City: Assadpour (Harris), 12:31; Perez (Ra. Palmer), 13:59. Third Period: Milwaukee: Bennett (Mattos), 12:54. Fourth Period: Milwaukee: Sobreira (Ferdinand), 1:16; Hayne (Chamale), 12:16; Ruggles (Mattos), 13:17. Kansas City: Flores (Paterson), 8:18. Shots: Milwaukee 29, Kansas City 22. Saves: Lemos, Milwaukee, 13; Paterson, Kansas City, 12. Att: 3,348.

WAVE 3, COMETS 2, OT

Milwaukee

2

0

0

0

1

3

Kansas City

2

0

0

0

0

2

First Period: Milwaukee: Bennett (Renaud), 6:41; Mattos (Ferdinand), 13:20. Kansas City: Perez (Ra. Palmer), 10:51 (PP); Assadpour (Sosa), 11:38. Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: No scoring. Fourth Period: No scoring. Overtime: Milwaukee: Leite (Vandergriffe), 2:26. Shots: Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 9. Saves: Lemos, Milwaukee, 5; Paterson, Kansas City, 2. Att: 3,348.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

After Arkansas players accuse him of gesturing at their bench, Kentucky's Malik Monk responds

View more video

Sports Videos