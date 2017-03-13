ECHL results and standings - March 12

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
41
15
2
3
87
236
177
Allen
39
17
3
2
83
243
175
Idaho
34
19
5
2
75
202
185
Alaska
30
21
3
6
69
197
193
Utah
28
25
5
2
63
186
210
Missouri
28
24
2
5
63
197
196
Rapid City
22
30
8
0
52
185
217
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Missouri 7, Tulsa 2
Utah 2, Orlando 0
Atlanta 8, Greenville 3
Brampton 9, Adirondack 7
Norfolk 8, Manchester 6
Allen 5, Indy 3
Florida 4, South Carolina 3
Colorado 3, Alaska 2, OT
Toledo 6, Wheeling 3
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 6 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Adirondack 6, Manchester 4
Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 4, Elmira 1
Wheeling 6, Quad City 4
Atlanta 6, Greenville 1
South Carolina 2, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2
Alaska 5, Rapid City 3
Idaho 5, Cincinnati 3
Sunday’s summary
MAVERICKS 7, OILERS 2
Tulsa
2
0
0
—
2
Missouri
2
2
3
—
7
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Ladd 14 (Murphy, Ranger), 2:46. 2, Tulsa, Pleskach 12 (Lalancette), 5:15. 3, Missouri, Correale 11 (Bleackley, Olivieri), 9:21 (PP). 4, Missouri, Fox 27 (Robertson, Doty), 13:49. Second Period: 5, Missouri, Correale 12 (Olivieri, Bleackley), 1:37. 6, Missouri, Selman 3 4:36. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Fox 28 (Bleackley), 2:27. 8, Missouri, Silas 1 (Doty, Breton), 3:11. 9, Missouri, Pauly 5 (Breton, Dieude-Fauvel), 6:05. Shots on Goal: Tulsa 35, Missouri 35. Power-plays: Tulsa 0-4, Missouri 1-3. Saves: Musico, Tulsa, 20; Robinson, Missouri, 33. Att: 5,800.
