March 13, 2017 12:26 AM

ECHL results and standings - March 12

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

41

15

2

3

87

236

177

Allen

39

17

3

2

83

243

175

Idaho

34

19

5

2

75

202

185

Alaska

30

21

3

6

69

197

193

Utah

28

25

5

2

63

186

210

Missouri

28

24

2

5

63

197

196

Rapid City

22

30

8

0

52

185

217

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Missouri 7, Tulsa 2

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Atlanta 8, Greenville 3

Brampton 9, Adirondack 7

Norfolk 8, Manchester 6

Allen 5, Indy 3

Florida 4, South Carolina 3

Colorado 3, Alaska 2, OT

Toledo 6, Wheeling 3

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Wichita at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 6 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Adirondack 6, Manchester 4

Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 4, Elmira 1

Wheeling 6, Quad City 4

Atlanta 6, Greenville 1

South Carolina 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Alaska 5, Rapid City 3

Idaho 5, Cincinnati 3

Sunday’s summary

MAVERICKS 7, OILERS 2

Tulsa

2

0

0

2

Missouri

2

2

3

7

First Period: 1, Tulsa, Ladd 14 (Murphy, Ranger), 2:46. 2, Tulsa, Pleskach 12 (Lalancette), 5:15. 3, Missouri, Correale 11 (Bleackley, Olivieri), 9:21 (PP). 4, Missouri, Fox 27 (Robertson, Doty), 13:49. Second Period: 5, Missouri, Correale 12 (Olivieri, Bleackley), 1:37. 6, Missouri, Selman 3 4:36. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Fox 28 (Bleackley), 2:27. 8, Missouri, Silas 1 (Doty, Breton), 3:11. 9, Missouri, Pauly 5 (Breton, Dieude-Fauvel), 6:05. Shots on Goal: Tulsa 35, Missouri 35. Power-plays: Tulsa 0-4, Missouri 1-3. Saves: Musico, Tulsa, 20; Robinson, Missouri, 33. Att: 5,800.

Scores & Stats

