Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 12

DODGERS 5, ROYALS 4
Los Angeles AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Utley 2b
2
1
0
0
1
1
.250
Fernandez 2b
1
0
0
0
1
0
.077
Pederson cf
3
0
1
1
0
1
.280
Allie rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.267
Turner 3b
4
0
1
2
0
0
.375
Davis 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Grandal c
3
0
1
0
1
0
.407
Farmer c
1
0
1
0
0
0
.100
Bellinger 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.194
Garlick lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Culberson ss
2
2
2
0
1
0
.276
Jackson ss
1
0
1
0
1
0
.333
Holt lf
5
1
1
1
0
0
.455
Eibner rf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.310
Beaty 1b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Kershaw p
2
1
1
0
0
1
.500
Sawyer, ph
2
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Castillo p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Cash p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Spitzbarth p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Font p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Hynes p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 38
5
12
5
5
10
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Burns lf
5
0
1
1
0
0
.300
Moustakas 3b
3
1
1
1
0
0
.167
Cecchini 3b
1
0
0
0
1
0
.167
Cain cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.316
Gore cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Bonifacio ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.429
Soler dh
3
0
1
0
1
1
.103
O’Hearn 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.143
Dozier 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.353
Cuthbert 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.182
Merrifield 2b
1
1
1
0
1
0
.208
Pena c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.353
Evans c
0
1
0
0
1
0
.200
Starling rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.333
O’Brien rf
2
0
1
1
0
0
.286
Arteaga
3
1
1
0
1
0
.111
Totals 34
4
7
3
5
5
Los Angeles
041
000
000
—
5
12
0
Kansas City
100
000
120
—
4
7
2
DP: Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 0. LOB: Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 8. 2B: Los Angeles: Turner (1), Eibner (4). Kansas City: O’Brien (2). HR: Moustakas (2) SB: Los Angeles: Turner (1). Kansas City: Arteaga (1).
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kershaw
W (1-0)
4
2
1
1
1
4
0.90
Castillo
2
2
0
0
1
0
5.40
Cash
1
1
1
1
2
1
8.31
Spitzbarth
H (2)
.2
2
2
2
1
0
3.86
Font
H (1)
.1
0
0
0
0
0
4.50
Hynes
S (1)
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Karns
L (0-2)
2
5
4
4
2
4
7.71
Edwards
1
2
1
1
0
2
1.69
Herrera
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Minor
2
1
0
0
1
1
0.00
Culver
1
2
0
0
0
1
1.69
Alexander
1
1
0
0
1
1
0.00
McCarthy
1
1
0
0
1
1
1.80
Holds: Spitzbarth (2), Font (1). WP: Kershaw, Cash, Font. Umpires: Home, Alfonso Marquez, First Base, Ed Hickox, Third Base, Ramon De Jesus. Time: 3:14. Att: 9,197.
