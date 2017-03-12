Scores & Stats

March 12, 2017 7:11 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 12

DODGERS 5, ROYALS 4

Los Angeles AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Utley 2b

2

1

0

0

1

1

.250

Fernandez 2b

1

0

0

0

1

0

.077

Pederson cf

3

0

1

1

0

1

.280

Allie rf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.267

Turner 3b

4

0

1

2

0

0

.375

Davis 3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Grandal c

3

0

1

0

1

0

.407

Farmer c

1

0

1

0

0

0

.100

Bellinger 1b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.194

Garlick lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Culberson ss

2

2

2

0

1

0

.276

Jackson ss

1

0

1

0

1

0

.333

Holt lf

5

1

1

1

0

0

.455

Eibner rf

4

0

2

1

0

1

.310

Beaty 1b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Kershaw p

2

1

1

0

0

1

.500

Sawyer, ph

2

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Castillo p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Cash p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Spitzbarth p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Font p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hynes p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 38

5

12

5

5

10

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Burns lf

5

0

1

1

0

0

.300

Moustakas 3b

3

1

1

1

0

0

.167

Cecchini 3b

1

0

0

0

1

0

.167

Cain cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.316

Gore cf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Bonifacio ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.429

Soler dh

3

0

1

0

1

1

.103

O’Hearn 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.143

Dozier 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.353

Cuthbert 2b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.182

Merrifield 2b

1

1

1

0

1

0

.208

Pena c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.353

Evans c

0

1

0

0

1

0

.200

Starling rf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.333

O’Brien rf

2

0

1

1

0

0

.286

Arteaga

3

1

1

0

1

0

.111

Totals 34

4

7

3

5

5

Los Angeles

041

000

000

5

12

0

Kansas City

100

000

120

4

7

2

DP: Los Angeles 3, Kansas City 0. LOB: Los Angeles 11, Kansas City 8. 2B: Los Angeles: Turner (1), Eibner (4). Kansas City: O’Brien (2). HR: Moustakas (2) SB: Los Angeles: Turner (1). Kansas City: Arteaga (1).

Los Angeles

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Kershaw

W (1-0)

4

2

1

1

1

4

0.90

Castillo

2

2

0

0

1

0

5.40

Cash

1

1

1

1

2

1

8.31

Spitzbarth

H (2)

.2

2

2

2

1

0

3.86

Font

H (1)

.1

0

0

0

0

0

4.50

Hynes

S (1)

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Karns

L (0-2)

2

5

4

4

2

4

7.71

Edwards

1

2

1

1

0

2

1.69

Herrera

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Minor

2

1

0

0

1

1

0.00

Culver

1

2

0

0

0

1

1.69

Alexander

1

1

0

0

1

1

0.00

McCarthy

1

1

0

0

1

1

1.80

Holds: Spitzbarth (2), Font (1). WP: Kershaw, Cash, Font. Umpires: Home, Alfonso Marquez, First Base, Ed Hickox, Third Base, Ramon De Jesus. Time: 3:14. Att: 9,197.

