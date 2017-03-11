High school results - March 11

Boys basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Saturday’s championship
BV Northwest 64, Lawrence 61
3rd place: Lawrence Free State 43, BV North 42
Friday’s semifinals
Lawrence 41, BV North 36
BV Northwest 67, Lawrence Free State 40
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Saturday’s championship
Shawnee Heights 66, Schlagle 49
3rd place: Eisenhower 64, Wichita Heights 37
Friday’s semifinals
Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39
Shawnee Heights 57, Eisenhower 55
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
Eisenhower 55, Bishop Carroll 50
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Saturday’s championship
Bishop Miege 67, McPherson 53
3rd place: Abilene 56, Andover Central 41
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 61, Andover Central 51
Bishop Miege 54, Abilene 36
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central 77, Piper 71
Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Saturday’s championship
Holcomb 60, Pratt 45
3rd place: Topeka Hayden 92, Wichita Collegiate 72
Friday’s semifinals
Holcomb 73, Topeka Hayden 69, OT
Pratt 76, Wichita Collegiate 65
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Saturday’s championship
Marysville 45, Cheney 37
3rd place: SE Saline 72, Belle Plaine 60
Friday’s semifinals
Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 34
Cheney 49, SE Saline 41, OT
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Cheney 54, Norton Community 44
SE Saline 56, Hugoton 39
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Saturday’s championship
Sacred Heart 59, St. John-Hudson 51
3rd place: Bishop Seabury 68, Hoxie 56
Friday’s semifinals
St. John-Hudson 52, Bishop Seabury 51, 6OT
Sacred Heart 70, Hoxie 51
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38
Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Saturday’s championship
Hanover 60, South Gray 36
3rd place: Burlingame 59, St. Francis 56, 2OT
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 64, St. Francis 44
South Gray 58, Burlingame 56
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Saturday’s championship
Wallace County 69, Hartford 54
3rd place: Caldwell 61, Hutchinsion Central Christian 35
Friday’s semifinals
Hartford 57, Hutchinsion Central Christian 50
Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hutchinsion Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Wallace County 51, Ashland 34
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
Wednesday’s area first round
Liberty 57, Park Hill 45
Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit West 66, Liberty 50
Kickapoo 71, Rock Bridge 65
Webster Grove 76, Christian Brothers 57
Chaminade 79, Jackson 46
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Friday, March 17 semifinals
Lee’s Summit West vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.
Kickapoo vs. Webster Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 championship
Semifinal winners, 6:20 p.m.
CLASS 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Kearney 59, Raytown South 53
Bolivar 59, Grandview 52
Vashon 62, Sikeston 53
Parkway Central 66, Jennings 48
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Kearney vs. Vashon, 3:30 p.m.
Parkway Central vs. Bolivar, 5:10 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 championship
Semifinal winners, 2:40 p.m.
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s championship
Transportation and Law 78, Whitfield 68
Friday’s third place game
Hogan Prep 86, Mountain Grove 76
Thursday’s semifinals
Whitfield 79, Hogan Prep 70
Transportation and Law 79, Mountain Grove 72
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Saturday’s championship
Oran 70, Crane 63
Friday’s third place game
Harrisburg 70, Sacred Heart 63
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59
Crane 59, Harrisburg 51
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s championship
Walnut Grove 65, Advance 62
Friday’s third place game
North Andrew 60, Glasgow 56
Thursday’s semifinals
Advance 88, North Andrew 78
Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63
Saturday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 67, McPHERSON 53
Bishop Miege (22-3): Ray 12, Lopes 10, Robinson-Earl 16, Weber 8, Badoccchi 21, Gleason 0. Totals 23 16-23 67.
McPherson (20-5): Labertew 5, M. Alexander 15, Jak. Alexander 6, Diggs 0, Pyle 25, Seidl 0, Jay Alexander 0. Totals 21 3-4 53.
MIE
21
7
20
19
—
67
MCP
17
12
10
14
—
53
Three-point goals: Lopes 3, Ray 2; M. Alexander 3, Jak. Alexander 2, Pyle.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 64
LAWRENCE 61
Blue Valley Northwest (21-3): A. Pleasant 16, Morgan 6, Braun 4, Jackson 26, J. Pleasant 4, Ward 3, Clark 3, Heath 2. Totals 26 10-18 64.
Lawrence (17-7): Solko 0, Chapple 11, King 19, Mallory 14, Buffalomeat 6, Miller 3, Selden 2, Quartlebaum 0, Butler 6. Totals 22 13-17 61.
BVNW
16
27
9
12
—
64
LAW
15
10
9
27
—
61
Three-point goals: Jackson, Ward; King 3, Mallory.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 43
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 42
Lawrence Free State (17-7): Dineen 2, Thomsen 6, Pavlyak 14, Cordes 0, Clark-McGinnis 2, Hicks 0, Luinstra 8, Edwards 0, McCaffrey 3, Baker 0, Corcoran 0, Robinson 8. Totals 14 8-14 43.
Blue Valley North (17-7): Rhyneer 7, Cittemeir 0, Bullock 14, Emery 11, Freeman 0, Hunter 0, Hendershot 0, Baston 6, Turner 0, Freberg 2, Shanahan 0, Orr 2. Totals 16 7-11 42.
LFS
14
3
12
14
—
43
BVN
4
4
10
24
—
42
Three-point goals: Pavlyak 4, Thomsen 2, McCaffrey; Bullock 2, Rhyner.
LIBERTY 66, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 50
Liberty (20-9): Lewis 23, Matson 2, Rawie 3, Adams 14, Tison 2, McClellan 2, Turner 2, Steenstra 2. Totals 20 4-6 50.
Lee’s Summit West (25-2): Childs 18, Brooks 5, Goodrich 9, Bishop 19, May 15. Totals 19 25-33 66.
LIB
10
17
29
10
—
66
LSW
21
8
7
14
—
50
Three-point goals: Lewis 4, Adams 2; Brooks, Goodrich, May.
Friday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 54, ABILENE 36
Bishop Miege (21-3): Gleason 4, Ray 6, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 4, Weber 9, Jackson 0, Badocchi 12, Jones 0, Jeffries 0, Hair 0, Pedrotti 0. Totals 19 11-20 54.
Abilene (20-4): O’Neal 3, Veach 4, Wilson 5, Wildey 4, Gentry 3, Robinson 5, Base 12. Totals 13 7-13 36.
MIE
15
14
15
10
—
54
ABIL
15
5
9
7
—
36
Three-point goals: Lopes 2, Badocchi, Ray, Weber; Base, Gentry, Wilson.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 67
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 40
Lawrence Free State (17-7): Luinstra 8, McCaffrey 0, Dineen 2, Cordes 7, Clark-McGinnis 8, Hicks 0, Edwards 3, Thomsen 2, Pavlyak 4, Baker 2, Corcoran 1, Robinson 3. Totals 12 15-23 40.
Blue Valley Northwest (21-3): AJ Pleasant 0, Morgan 12, Braun 10, Jackson 14, J. Pleasant 14, Ward 9, Johnson 0, Clark 2, Heath 4, Pegues 0, Chapman 2. Totals 24 12-18 67.
LFS
8
9
14
9
—
40
BVNW
20
22
12
13
—
67
Three-point goals: Luinstra; Morgan 2, Ward 2, Braun, Jackson, J. Pleasant.
LAWRENCE 41, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 36
Blue Valley North (17-6): Rhyner 3, Bullock 11, Emery 14, Hunter 4, Orr 2, Gittemeier 0, Baston 0, Turner 0, Freberg 2. Totals 13 7-9 36.
Lawrence (16-7): Solko 0, Chapple 0, King 17, Mallroy 12, Buffalomeat 1, Miller 5, Selden 0, Quartlebaum 2, Butler 4. Totals 16 6-13 41.
BVN
13
4
3
16
—
36
LAW
9
10
9
13
—
41
Three-point goals: Bullock, Hunter, Rhyner; Mallroy 2, King.
SCHLAGLE 50, WICHITA HEIGHTS 39
Wichita Heights (18-6): Andrews 7, Davis 19, Baker 2, Collins 6, Driskill 0, Kirkendoll 2, Okon 1, Richardson 2. Totals 12 9-13 39.
Schlagle (18-6): Mitchell 10, Grant-Foster 10, Johnson 2, Cushon 20, Gaw 8, Frazier 0. Totals 12 24-31 50.
WH
10
12
14
3
—
39
SCH
3
15
11
21
—
50
Three-point goals: Davis 5, Collins; Gaw, Grant-Foster.
Girls basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Saturday’s third place game
Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39
Championship
Manhattan 44, Derby 42
Friday’s semifinals
Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44
Derby 50, Wichita West 48
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Saturday’s championship
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize 35
3rd place: Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41
Friday’s semifinals
Maize 54, Salina Central 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Saturday’s championship
Bishop Miege 66, McPherson 59
3rd place: Piper 66, Towanda-Circle 39
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 54, Piper 38
Bishop Miege 50, Towanda-Circle 39
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49
Towanda-Circle 66, Labette County 52
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Saturday’s championship
Girard 54, Jefferson West 48
3rd place: Andale 57, Scott Community 54
Friday’s semifinals
Jefferson West 57, Andale 41
Girard 43, Scott Community 19
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Girard 64, Topeka Hayden 58
Scott Community 44, Burlington 40
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Saturday’s championship
Hugoton 59, Cheney 37
3rd place: Thomas More Prep 63, Nemaha Central 57
Friday’s semifinals
Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37
Cheney 54, Thomas More Prep 43
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 24
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Saturday’s championship
Central Plains 60, Wabaunsee 48
3rd place: Meade 51, Valley Falls 40
Friday’s semifinals
Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41
Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, St. Mary’s Colgan 42
Meade 57, Hill City 46
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Saturday’s championship
Hanover 50, vs. Olpe 47
3rd place: Centralia 55, Coldwater-South Central 45
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 58, Centralia 57
Olpe 58, Coldwater-South Central 47
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Saturday’s championship
Waverly 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 49
3rd place: Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34
Friday’s semifinals
Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32
Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
Park Hill 58, Liberty 43
Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit 57, Park Hill 53
Rock Bridge 42, Branson 27
Kirkwood 55, Jefferson City 43
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Friday, March 17 semifinals
Rock Bridge vs. Kirkwood, 7:45 p.m.
Lee’s Summit vs. Jackson/SJ Academy winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 championship
Semifinal winners, 8:10 p.m.
CLASS 4
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Dexter 81, Lutheran South 63
St. Pius X 56, Center 40
Incarnate Word 62, Parkway North 47
Carl Junction 36, Osage 26
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
St. Pius X vs. Dexter, 6:50 p.m.
Incarnate Word vs. Carl Junction, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18 championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s championship
Strafford 83, Whitfield 37
Friday’s third place game
Lutheran North 61, Trenton 56
Thursday’s semifinals
Whitfield 53, Trenton 41
Strafford 80, Lutheran North 47
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Friday’s third place game
Scotland County 49, Oran 41
Thursday’s semifinals
Adrian 54, Oran 46
Skyline 46, Scotland County 22
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s championship
Mercer 43, Walnut Grove 34
Friday’s third place game
South Iron 61, Prairie Home 54
Thursday’s semifinals
Mercer 63, South Iron 43
Walnut Grove 56, Prairie Home 37
Saturday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 66, McPHERSON 59
Bishop Miege (22-3): Gonazlez 22, Russell 0, Bentley 27, Harms 0, Verhulst 8, Mannebach 0, Harms 9, MacDonald 0. Totals 20 22-26 66.
McPherson (21-4): E. Yowell 3, Hett 1, Roebertson 30, Bruner 0, Cooks 20, C. Yowell 3, Hageman 0, Schieferecke 0, Leaf 2. Totals 17 19-23 59.
MIE
15
9
18
24
—
66
MCP
16
13
11
19
—
59
Three-point goals: Harms 3, Bentley; Robertson 4, C. Yowell, E. Yowell.
LEE’S SUMMIT 57, PARK HILL 53
Park Hill (21-7): Hopkins 6, Walls 2, Berger 7, Shelby 8, Smith 7, Bryant 19, Winebrenner 4. Totals 21 9-15 53.
Lee’s Summit (15-13): Johnson 13, Burch 7, Elston 20, Locke 10, May 2, Palmer 1, Conn 7. Totals 16 22-29 57.
PH
16
11
12
14
—
53
LS
12
20
11
14
—
57
Three-point goals: Berger, Shelby; Johnson 3, Conn.
OLATHE SOUTH 66, WICHITA WEST 39
Olathe South (15-9): Butaud 16, Gooch 2, Griswold 5, Roebuck 20, Bartels 15, Pierce 0, Brown 0, Harshbarger 0, Reed 4, Wisnlow 2, Alexander 2, Harder 0. Totals 27 9-15 66.
Wichita West (19-5): Bri. Johnson 7, Muldrow 6, Pittman 12, McElrath 2, Timmer 0, Gould 6, Bre. Johnson 0, Owens 0, Timmons 0, Cashaw 2, Edgerle 0, Shaw 4. Totals 16 5-11 39.
OS
18
16
14
18
—
66
WW
15
5
9
10
—
39
Three-point goals: Roebuck 4, Butaud 2, Reed 2, Winslow 2, Bartels; Gould 2.
PIPER 66, TOWANDA-CIRCLE 39
Piper (23-2): Ford 9, Morrow 12, Leslie 2, Cobbins 22, Vigil 5, Andrade 2, Rogers 2, Serrano 0, Porter 0, Banes 5, Gooch 0, Thomas 7. Totals 20 23-31 66.
Towanda-Circle (21-4): Jeffries 2, Perry 2, Beck 15, Martin 9, Galloway 2, Nibarger 0, Keller 0, Kelly 7, Cowman 0, Pratt 0, hammer 0, Garrison 3. Totals 13 10-14 39.
PIPE
13
17
19
17
—
66
CIR
9
10
9
11
—
39
Three-point goals: Cobbins 2, Vigil; Beck 2, Martin.
Friday’s summaries
MANHATTAN 47, OLATHE SOUTH 44
Olathe South (19-4): Butaud 12, Gooch 7, Griswold 2, Roebuck 11, Bartels 6, Harshbarger 2, Winslow 4. Totals 19 4-8 44.
Manhattan (22-1): McAtee 6, Williams 2, Ke. Wilson 8, Ki. Wilson 13, Carr 12, Johnson 0, Harper 2, Worthington 4, Hilgers 0. Totals 18 6-11 47.
OS
11
9
11
13
—
44
MAN
16
11
13
7
—
47
Three-point goals: Butaud 2; Harper 2, Ke. Wilson 2, McAtee.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47
LEAVENWORTH 38
St. Thomas Aquinas (21-3): Corrigan 2, Pearson 9, Townsell 16, Weledji 6, Thomas 13, Hartnett 0, Morgan 1. Totals 13 18-23 47.
Leavenworth (20-4): Moore 15, Brown 2, Haywood 5, Lister 16, Brown 0, Cole 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.
STA
16
8
10
13
—
47
LEAV
11
7
11
9
—
38
Three-point goals: Townsell 3; Lister 3.
