March 11, 2017 10:24 PM

High school results - March 11

Boys basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Saturday’s championship

BV Northwest 64, Lawrence 61

3rd place: Lawrence Free State 43, BV North 42

Friday’s semifinals

Lawrence 41, BV North 36

BV Northwest 67, Lawrence Free State 40

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Saturday’s championship

Shawnee Heights 66, Schlagle 49

3rd place: Eisenhower 64, Wichita Heights 37

Friday’s semifinals

Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39

Shawnee Heights 57, Eisenhower 55

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53

Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65

Eisenhower 55, Bishop Carroll 50

Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Saturday’s championship

Bishop Miege 67, McPherson 53

3rd place: Abilene 56, Andover Central 41

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson 61, Andover Central 51

Bishop Miege 54, Abilene 36

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Andover Central 77, Piper 71

Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Saturday’s championship

Holcomb 60, Pratt 45

3rd place: Topeka Hayden 92, Wichita Collegiate 72

Friday’s semifinals

Holcomb 73, Topeka Hayden 69, OT

Pratt 76, Wichita Collegiate 65

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Saturday’s championship

Marysville 45, Cheney 37

3rd place: SE Saline 72, Belle Plaine 60

Friday’s semifinals

Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 34

Cheney 49, SE Saline 41, OT

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62

Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44

Cheney 54, Norton Community 44

SE Saline 56, Hugoton 39

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Saturday’s championship

Sacred Heart 59, St. John-Hudson 51

3rd place: Bishop Seabury 68, Hoxie 56

Friday’s semifinals

St. John-Hudson 52, Bishop Seabury 51, 6OT

Sacred Heart 70, Hoxie 51

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38

Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47

Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

Hoxie 74, Sedan 57

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Saturday’s championship

Hanover 60, South Gray 36

3rd place: Burlingame 59, St. Francis 56, 2OT

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 64, St. Francis 44

South Gray 58, Burlingame 56

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46

St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

South Gray 73, Onaga 46

Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Saturday’s championship

Wallace County 69, Hartford 54

3rd place: Caldwell 61, Hutchinsion Central Christian 35

Friday’s semifinals

Hartford 57, Hutchinsion Central Christian 50

Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hutchinsion Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT

Caldwell 64, Axtell 40

Wallace County 51, Ashland 34

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

Wednesday’s area first round

Liberty 57, Park Hill 45

Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Lee’s Summit West 66, Liberty 50

Kickapoo 71, Rock Bridge 65

Webster Grove 76, Christian Brothers 57

Chaminade 79, Jackson 46

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Friday, March 17 semifinals

Lee’s Summit West vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.

Kickapoo vs. Webster Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 championship

Semifinal winners, 6:20 p.m.

CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Kearney 59, Raytown South 53

Bolivar 59, Grandview 52

Vashon 62, Sikeston 53

Parkway Central 66, Jennings 48

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Kearney vs. Vashon, 3:30 p.m.

Parkway Central vs. Bolivar, 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 championship

Semifinal winners, 2:40 p.m.

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s championship

Transportation and Law 78, Whitfield 68

Friday’s third place game

Hogan Prep 86, Mountain Grove 76

Thursday’s semifinals

Whitfield 79, Hogan Prep 70

Transportation and Law 79, Mountain Grove 72

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Saturday’s championship

Oran 70, Crane 63

Friday’s third place game

Harrisburg 70, Sacred Heart 63

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59

Crane 59, Harrisburg 51

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s championship

Walnut Grove 65, Advance 62

Friday’s third place game

North Andrew 60, Glasgow 56

Thursday’s semifinals

Advance 88, North Andrew 78

Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63

Saturday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 67, McPHERSON 53

Bishop Miege (22-3): Ray 12, Lopes 10, Robinson-Earl 16, Weber 8, Badoccchi 21, Gleason 0. Totals 23 16-23 67.

McPherson (20-5): Labertew 5, M. Alexander 15, Jak. Alexander 6, Diggs 0, Pyle 25, Seidl 0, Jay Alexander 0. Totals 21 3-4 53.

MIE

21

7

20

19

67

MCP

17

12

10

14

53

Three-point goals: Lopes 3, Ray 2; M. Alexander 3, Jak. Alexander 2, Pyle.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 64

LAWRENCE 61

Blue Valley Northwest (21-3): A. Pleasant 16, Morgan 6, Braun 4, Jackson 26, J. Pleasant 4, Ward 3, Clark 3, Heath 2. Totals 26 10-18 64.

Lawrence (17-7): Solko 0, Chapple 11, King 19, Mallory 14, Buffalomeat 6, Miller 3, Selden 2, Quartlebaum 0, Butler 6. Totals 22 13-17 61.

BVNW

16

27

9

12

64

LAW

15

10

9

27

61

Three-point goals: Jackson, Ward; King 3, Mallory.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 43

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 42

Lawrence Free State (17-7): Dineen 2, Thomsen 6, Pavlyak 14, Cordes 0, Clark-McGinnis 2, Hicks 0, Luinstra 8, Edwards 0, McCaffrey 3, Baker 0, Corcoran 0, Robinson 8. Totals 14 8-14 43.

Blue Valley North (17-7): Rhyneer 7, Cittemeir 0, Bullock 14, Emery 11, Freeman 0, Hunter 0, Hendershot 0, Baston 6, Turner 0, Freberg 2, Shanahan 0, Orr 2. Totals 16 7-11 42.

LFS

14

3

12

14

43

BVN

4

4

10

24

42

Three-point goals: Pavlyak 4, Thomsen 2, McCaffrey; Bullock 2, Rhyner.

LIBERTY 66, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 50

Liberty (20-9): Lewis 23, Matson 2, Rawie 3, Adams 14, Tison 2, McClellan 2, Turner 2, Steenstra 2. Totals 20 4-6 50.

Lee’s Summit West (25-2): Childs 18, Brooks 5, Goodrich 9, Bishop 19, May 15. Totals 19 25-33 66.

LIB

10

17

29

10

66

LSW

21

8

7

14

50

Three-point goals: Lewis 4, Adams 2; Brooks, Goodrich, May.

Friday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 54, ABILENE 36

Bishop Miege (21-3): Gleason 4, Ray 6, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 4, Weber 9, Jackson 0, Badocchi 12, Jones 0, Jeffries 0, Hair 0, Pedrotti 0. Totals 19 11-20 54.

Abilene (20-4): O’Neal 3, Veach 4, Wilson 5, Wildey 4, Gentry 3, Robinson 5, Base 12. Totals 13 7-13 36.

MIE

15

14

15

10

54

ABIL

15

5

9

7

36

Three-point goals: Lopes 2, Badocchi, Ray, Weber; Base, Gentry, Wilson.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 67

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 40

Lawrence Free State (17-7): Luinstra 8, McCaffrey 0, Dineen 2, Cordes 7, Clark-McGinnis 8, Hicks 0, Edwards 3, Thomsen 2, Pavlyak 4, Baker 2, Corcoran 1, Robinson 3. Totals 12 15-23 40.

Blue Valley Northwest (21-3): AJ Pleasant 0, Morgan 12, Braun 10, Jackson 14, J. Pleasant 14, Ward 9, Johnson 0, Clark 2, Heath 4, Pegues 0, Chapman 2. Totals 24 12-18 67.

LFS

8

9

14

9

40

BVNW

20

22

12

13

67

Three-point goals: Luinstra; Morgan 2, Ward 2, Braun, Jackson, J. Pleasant.

LAWRENCE 41, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 36

Blue Valley North (17-6): Rhyner 3, Bullock 11, Emery 14, Hunter 4, Orr 2, Gittemeier 0, Baston 0, Turner 0, Freberg 2. Totals 13 7-9 36.

Lawrence (16-7): Solko 0, Chapple 0, King 17, Mallroy 12, Buffalomeat 1, Miller 5, Selden 0, Quartlebaum 2, Butler 4. Totals 16 6-13 41.

BVN

13

4

3

16

36

LAW

9

10

9

13

41

Three-point goals: Bullock, Hunter, Rhyner; Mallroy 2, King.

SCHLAGLE 50, WICHITA HEIGHTS 39

Wichita Heights (18-6): Andrews 7, Davis 19, Baker 2, Collins 6, Driskill 0, Kirkendoll 2, Okon 1, Richardson 2. Totals 12 9-13 39.

Schlagle (18-6): Mitchell 10, Grant-Foster 10, Johnson 2, Cushon 20, Gaw 8, Frazier 0. Totals 12 24-31 50.

WH

10

12

14

3

39

SCH

3

15

11

21

50

Three-point goals: Davis 5, Collins; Gaw, Grant-Foster.

Girls basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Saturday’s third place game

Olathe South 66, Wichita West 39

Championship

Manhattan 44, Derby 42

Friday’s semifinals

Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44

Derby 50, Wichita West 48

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52

Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44

Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42

Derby 40, Olathe East 33

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Saturday’s championship

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Maize 35

3rd place: Leavenworth 52, Salina Central 41

Friday’s semifinals

Maize 54, Salina Central 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize 51, De Soto 17

Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Saturday’s championship

Bishop Miege 66, McPherson 59

3rd place: Piper 66, Towanda-Circle 39

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson 54, Piper 38

Bishop Miege 50, Towanda-Circle 39

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Piper 45, Abilene 34

McPherson 60, Paola 54

Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49

Towanda-Circle 66, Labette County 52

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Saturday’s championship

Girard 54, Jefferson West 48

3rd place: Andale 57, Scott Community 54

Friday’s semifinals

Jefferson West 57, Andale 41

Girard 43, Scott Community 19

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT

Jefferson West 51, Larned 37

Girard 64, Topeka Hayden 58

Scott Community 44, Burlington 40

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Saturday’s championship

Hugoton 59, Cheney 37

3rd place: Thomas More Prep 63, Nemaha Central 57

Friday’s semifinals

Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37

Cheney 54, Thomas More Prep 43

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton 44, Riley County 24

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29

Cheney 44, Council Grove 29

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Saturday’s championship

Central Plains 60, Wabaunsee 48

3rd place: Meade 51, Valley Falls 40

Friday’s semifinals

Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41

Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains 60, Chase County 30

Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26

Wabaunsee 61, St. Mary’s Colgan 42

Meade 57, Hill City 46

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Saturday’s championship

Hanover 50, vs. Olpe 47

3rd place: Centralia 55, Coldwater-South Central 45

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 58, Centralia 57

Olpe 58, Coldwater-South Central 47

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

Olpe 61, Stockton 53

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Saturday’s championship

Waverly 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 49

3rd place: Otis-Bison 41, Golden Plains 34

Friday’s semifinals

Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32

Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

Park Hill 58, Liberty 43

Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Lee’s Summit 57, Park Hill 53

Rock Bridge 42, Branson 27

Kirkwood 55, Jefferson City 43

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Friday, March 17 semifinals

Rock Bridge vs. Kirkwood, 7:45 p.m.

Lee’s Summit vs. Jackson/SJ Academy winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 championship

Semifinal winners, 8:10 p.m.

CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Dexter 81, Lutheran South 63

St. Pius X 56, Center 40

Incarnate Word 62, Parkway North 47

Carl Junction 36, Osage 26

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

St. Pius X vs. Dexter, 6:50 p.m.

Incarnate Word vs. Carl Junction, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s championship

Strafford 83, Whitfield 37

Friday’s third place game

Lutheran North 61, Trenton 56

Thursday’s semifinals

Whitfield 53, Trenton 41

Strafford 80, Lutheran North 47

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Friday’s third place game

Scotland County 49, Oran 41

Thursday’s semifinals

Adrian 54, Oran 46

Skyline 46, Scotland County 22

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s championship

Mercer 43, Walnut Grove 34

Friday’s third place game

South Iron 61, Prairie Home 54

Thursday’s semifinals

Mercer 63, South Iron 43

Walnut Grove 56, Prairie Home 37

Saturday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 66, McPHERSON 59

Bishop Miege (22-3): Gonazlez 22, Russell 0, Bentley 27, Harms 0, Verhulst 8, Mannebach 0, Harms 9, MacDonald 0. Totals 20 22-26 66.

McPherson (21-4): E. Yowell 3, Hett 1, Roebertson 30, Bruner 0, Cooks 20, C. Yowell 3, Hageman 0, Schieferecke 0, Leaf 2. Totals 17 19-23 59.

MIE

15

9

18

24

66

MCP

16

13

11

19

59

Three-point goals: Harms 3, Bentley; Robertson 4, C. Yowell, E. Yowell.

LEE’S SUMMIT 57, PARK HILL 53

Park Hill (21-7): Hopkins 6, Walls 2, Berger 7, Shelby 8, Smith 7, Bryant 19, Winebrenner 4. Totals 21 9-15 53.

Lee’s Summit (15-13): Johnson 13, Burch 7, Elston 20, Locke 10, May 2, Palmer 1, Conn 7. Totals 16 22-29 57.

PH

16

11

12

14

53

LS

12

20

11

14

57

Three-point goals: Berger, Shelby; Johnson 3, Conn.

OLATHE SOUTH 66, WICHITA WEST 39

Olathe South (15-9): Butaud 16, Gooch 2, Griswold 5, Roebuck 20, Bartels 15, Pierce 0, Brown 0, Harshbarger 0, Reed 4, Wisnlow 2, Alexander 2, Harder 0. Totals 27 9-15 66.

Wichita West (19-5): Bri. Johnson 7, Muldrow 6, Pittman 12, McElrath 2, Timmer 0, Gould 6, Bre. Johnson 0, Owens 0, Timmons 0, Cashaw 2, Edgerle 0, Shaw 4. Totals 16 5-11 39.

OS

18

16

14

18

66

WW

15

5

9

10

39

Three-point goals: Roebuck 4, Butaud 2, Reed 2, Winslow 2, Bartels; Gould 2.

PIPER 66, TOWANDA-CIRCLE 39

Piper (23-2): Ford 9, Morrow 12, Leslie 2, Cobbins 22, Vigil 5, Andrade 2, Rogers 2, Serrano 0, Porter 0, Banes 5, Gooch 0, Thomas 7. Totals 20 23-31 66.

Towanda-Circle (21-4): Jeffries 2, Perry 2, Beck 15, Martin 9, Galloway 2, Nibarger 0, Keller 0, Kelly 7, Cowman 0, Pratt 0, hammer 0, Garrison 3. Totals 13 10-14 39.

PIPE

13

17

19

17

66

CIR

9

10

9

11

39

Three-point goals: Cobbins 2, Vigil; Beck 2, Martin.

Friday’s summaries

MANHATTAN 47, OLATHE SOUTH 44

Olathe South (19-4): Butaud 12, Gooch 7, Griswold 2, Roebuck 11, Bartels 6, Harshbarger 2, Winslow 4. Totals 19 4-8 44.

Manhattan (22-1): McAtee 6, Williams 2, Ke. Wilson 8, Ki. Wilson 13, Carr 12, Johnson 0, Harper 2, Worthington 4, Hilgers 0. Totals 18 6-11 47.

OS

11

9

11

13

44

MAN

16

11

13

7

47

Three-point goals: Butaud 2; Harper 2, Ke. Wilson 2, McAtee.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47

LEAVENWORTH 38

St. Thomas Aquinas (21-3): Corrigan 2, Pearson 9, Townsell 16, Weledji 6, Thomas 13, Hartnett 0, Morgan 1. Totals 13 18-23 47.

Leavenworth (20-4): Moore 15, Brown 2, Haywood 5, Lister 16, Brown 0, Cole 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.

STA

16

8

10

13

47

LEAV

11

7

11

9

38

Three-point goals: Townsell 3; Lister 3.

d

