High school results - March 11

1:58 Bruce Weber on final shot, foul call and whether K-State is in the NCAA Tournament Pause

1:57 Iowa State players celebrate: 'This is just the beginning. They doubted us since day one'

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

0:29 Iowa State celebrates Big 12 tournament title

2:15 Iowa State celebrates third Big 12 Tournament title in four years

0:51 Big 12 Tournament most outstanding player Monte Morris 'feels blessed'

1:55 Bob Huggins on West Virginia's defensive stop to defeat Kansas State

1:14 Iowa State seniors ready to win third Big 12 Tournament

3:19 Salvador Perez and Drew Butera form a solid 1-2 punch at catcher for Royals