Sporting Kansas City summary for March 11

Sporting KC 0
FC Dallas 0
Dallas
0
0
—
0
Kansas City
0
0
—
0
DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Aaron Guillen, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges; Carlos Cermeno, Carlos Gruezo, Jacori Hayes (Kellyn Acosta, 45th), Paxton Pomykal (Michael Barrios, 80th); Tesho Akindele, Cristian Colman (Roland Lamah, 63rd).
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda (Latif Blessing, 67th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes.
GOAL SCORING
Dallas: None.
Kansas City: None.
DAL
SKC
Shots
6
14
Shot on goal
4
2
Saves
2
4
Corner kicks
4
3
Fouls
13
18
Offsides
1
1
YELLOW CARDS
Dallas: Guillen (handball), 4th; Figueroa (unsporting behavior), 29th; Harris (unsporting behavior), 69th; Gruezo (unsporting behavior), 86th; Cermeño (unsporting behavior), 90th+.
Kansas City: Sinovic (unsporting behavior), 79th; Dwyer (argument), 81st; Fernandes (dissent), 90th+.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Sorin Stoica.
Assistant referee: Claudiu Badea.
Assistant referee: Jonathan Johnson.
Fourth official: Allen Chapman.
Attendance: 19,117.
Comments