Scores & Stats

March 11, 2017 10:18 PM

Sporting Kansas City summary for March 11

Sporting KC 0

FC Dallas 0

Dallas

0

0

0

Kansas City

0

0

0

DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez; Maynor Figueroa, Aaron Guillen, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges; Carlos Cermeno, Carlos Gruezo, Jacori Hayes (Kellyn Acosta, 45th), Paxton Pomykal (Michael Barrios, 80th); Tesho Akindele, Cristian Colman (Roland Lamah, 63rd).

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic; Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda (Latif Blessing, 67th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Dom Dwyer, Gerso Fernandes.

GOAL SCORING

Dallas: None.

Kansas City: None.

DAL

SKC

Shots

6

14

Shot on goal

4

2

Saves

2

4

Corner kicks

4

3

Fouls

13

18

Offsides

1

1

YELLOW CARDS

Dallas: Guillen (handball), 4th; Figueroa (unsporting behavior), 29th; Harris (unsporting behavior), 69th; Gruezo (unsporting behavior), 86th; Cermeño (unsporting behavior), 90th+.

Kansas City: Sinovic (unsporting behavior), 79th; Dwyer (argument), 81st; Fernandes (dissent), 90th+.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Sorin Stoica.

Assistant referee: Claudiu Badea.

Assistant referee: Jonathan Johnson.

Fourth official: Allen Chapman.

Attendance: 19,117.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm on Monte Morris: 'You win with great players'

View more video

Sports Videos