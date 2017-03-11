Big 12 men’s basketball championship summary for March 12

No. 23 IOWA STATE 80
No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 74
Iowa State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Young
29
2-3
2-2
3
0
4
6
Burton
34
7-11
0-0
5
2
5
16
Mitrou-Long
31
4-9
0-2
2
3
2
8
Morris
38
7-17
2-3
6
3
0
17
Thomas
30
4-6
2-2
5
0
3
12
Bowie
14
4-5
2-3
6
2
0
10
Weiler-Babb
13
2-3
1-1
0
1
1
5
Jackson
10
2-5
1-2
3
0
3
6
Jak.Long
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-59
10-15
30
11
18
80
Percentages: FG .542, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Burton 2-2, Thomas 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Morris 1-7, Mitrou-Long 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowie, Burton). Turnovers: 11 (Burton 3, Mitrou-Long 3, Bowie 2, Weiler-Babb 2, Morris). Steals: 11 (Burton 3, Weiler-Babb 3, Mitrou-Long 2, Morris 2, Jackson). Technical Fouls: Burton, 00:33 second. Fouled Out: Burton.
West Va.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adrian
31
2-6
0-0
2
2
3
4
Ahmad
29
4-5
2-6
2
5
0
10
Macon
26
5-11
0-1
6
0
2
10
J.Carter
32
6-10
2-2
3
0
0
18
Miles
21
4-7
0-0
3
0
0
10
Phillip
21
3-5
2-2
1
2
0
9
Myers
13
4-5
1-4
4
3
3
9
Konate
8
0-1
0-0
1
0
4
0
West
7
0-4
0-0
1
0
0
0
Watkins
5
0-0
0-0
2
0
2
0
Bolden
3
1-2
1-2
0
0
0
4
Bender
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
29-56
8-17
25
12
15
74
Percentages: FG .518, FT .471. Three-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (J.Carter 4-8, Miles 2-5, Bolden 1-2, Phillip 1-2, Ahmad 0-1, Adrian 0-2, West 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 6 (Konate 3, Ahmad, J.Carter, Macon). Turnovers: 13 (Ahmad 5, Adrian 2, Konate 2, J.Carter, Macon, Miles, Phillip). Steals: 5 (Adrian 2, Ahmad, Bolden, Macon). Technical Fouls: coach Bob Huggins, 15:46 second; Myers, 00:33 second. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Iowa State 35-29. Att: 18,972.
Comments