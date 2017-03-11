Scores & Stats

March 11, 2017 7:39 PM

Big 12 men’s basketball championship summary for March 12

No. 23 IOWA STATE 80

No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 74

Iowa State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Young

29

2-3

2-2

3

0

4

6

Burton

34

7-11

0-0

5

2

5

16

Mitrou-Long

31

4-9

0-2

2

3

2

8

Morris

38

7-17

2-3

6

3

0

17

Thomas

30

4-6

2-2

5

0

3

12

Bowie

14

4-5

2-3

6

2

0

10

Weiler-Babb

13

2-3

1-1

0

1

1

5

Jackson

10

2-5

1-2

3

0

3

6

Jak.Long

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

32-59

10-15

30

11

18

80

Percentages: FG .542, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Burton 2-2, Thomas 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Morris 1-7, Mitrou-Long 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bowie, Burton). Turnovers: 11 (Burton 3, Mitrou-Long 3, Bowie 2, Weiler-Babb 2, Morris). Steals: 11 (Burton 3, Weiler-Babb 3, Mitrou-Long 2, Morris 2, Jackson). Technical Fouls: Burton, 00:33 second. Fouled Out: Burton.

West Va.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adrian

31

2-6

0-0

2

2

3

4

Ahmad

29

4-5

2-6

2

5

0

10

Macon

26

5-11

0-1

6

0

2

10

J.Carter

32

6-10

2-2

3

0

0

18

Miles

21

4-7

0-0

3

0

0

10

Phillip

21

3-5

2-2

1

2

0

9

Myers

13

4-5

1-4

4

3

3

9

Konate

8

0-1

0-0

1

0

4

0

West

7

0-4

0-0

1

0

0

0

Watkins

5

0-0

0-0

2

0

2

0

Bolden

3

1-2

1-2

0

0

0

4

Bender

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

29-56

8-17

25

12

15

74

Percentages: FG .518, FT .471. Three-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (J.Carter 4-8, Miles 2-5, Bolden 1-2, Phillip 1-2, Ahmad 0-1, Adrian 0-2, West 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 6 (Konate 3, Ahmad, J.Carter, Macon). Turnovers: 13 (Ahmad 5, Adrian 2, Konate 2, J.Carter, Macon, Miles, Phillip). Steals: 5 (Adrian 2, Ahmad, Bolden, Macon). Technical Fouls: coach Bob Huggins, 15:46 second; Myers, 00:33 second. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Iowa State 35-29. Att: 18,972.

