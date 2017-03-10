ECHL Standings and Missouri Mavericks summary - March 10

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
40
15
2
3
85
233
175
Allen
38
17
3
2
81
238
172
x Idaho
33
18
5
2
73
195
177
x Alaska
29
19
2
6
66
185
182
Utah
28
25
5
2
63
186
210
Missouri
27
24
2
5
61
190
194
x Rapid City
21
29
8
0
50
180
211
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday’s games
Allen 3, Missouri 2
Orlando 3, Utah 0
Adirondack 5, Manchester 0
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 1
Greenville 5, Florida 2
Elmira 4, Norfolk 2
Reading 6, Brampton 2
Quad City 3, Wheeling 0
Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5
Alaska at Rapid City, late
Cincinnati at Idaho, late
Saturday’s games
Manchester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Reading at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.
Quad City at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 6:35 p.m.
Alaska at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Elmira 5, Norfolk 4
Brampton 7, Reading 6, OT
Friday’s summary
AMERICANS 3, MAVERICKS 2
Allen
1
2
0
—
3
Missouri
1
0
1
—
2
First Period: 1, Allen, Gunn 1 (Stevenson, Hanson), 6:21. 2, Missouri, Scheid 7 12:38. Second Period: 3, Allen, Asuchak 25 (Makowski, Costello), 4:18 (PP). 4, Allen, Stevenson 9 (Hall, Hanson), 11:39. Third Period: 5, Missouri, Fox 26 (Obuchowski), 1:09. Shots on Goal: Allen 35, Missouri 48. Power-plays: Allen 1-2, Missouri 0-7. Saves: Gill, Allen, 46; Williams, Missouri, 32. Att: 5, 128.
