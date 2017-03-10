Scores & Stats

March 10, 2017 11:07 PM

ECHL Standings and Missouri Mavericks summary - March 10

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

40

15

2

3

85

233

175

Allen

38

17

3

2

81

238

172

x Idaho

33

18

5

2

73

195

177

x Alaska

29

19

2

6

66

185

182

Utah

28

25

5

2

63

186

210

Missouri

27

24

2

5

61

190

194

x Rapid City

21

29

8

0

50

180

211

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s games

Allen 3, Missouri 2

Orlando 3, Utah 0

Adirondack 5, Manchester 0

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 1

Greenville 5, Florida 2

Elmira 4, Norfolk 2

Reading 6, Brampton 2

Quad City 3, Wheeling 0

Indy 6, Fort Wayne 5

Alaska at Rapid City, late

Cincinnati at Idaho, late

Saturday’s games

Manchester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, 6:05 p.m.

Quad City at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 6:35 p.m.

Alaska at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Elmira 5, Norfolk 4

Brampton 7, Reading 6, OT

Friday’s summary

AMERICANS 3, MAVERICKS 2

Allen

1

2

0

3

Missouri

1

0

1

2

First Period: 1, Allen, Gunn 1 (Stevenson, Hanson), 6:21. 2, Missouri, Scheid 7 12:38. Second Period: 3, Allen, Asuchak 25 (Makowski, Costello), 4:18 (PP). 4, Allen, Stevenson 9 (Hall, Hanson), 11:39. Third Period: 5, Missouri, Fox 26 (Obuchowski), 1:09. Shots on Goal: Allen 35, Missouri 48. Power-plays: Allen 1-2, Missouri 0-7. Saves: Gill, Allen, 46; Williams, Missouri, 32. Att: 5, 128.

