March 10, 2017 10:43 PM

High school results - March 10

Boys basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Lawrence 41, BV North 36

BV Northwest 67, Lawrence Free State 40

Saturday’s championship

Lawrence vs. BV Northwest, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

BV North vs. Lawrence Free State, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Friday’s semifinals

Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39

Shawnee Heights 57, Eisenhower 55

Saturday’s championship

Schlagle vs. Shawnee Heights, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

Wichita Heights vs. Eisenhower, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53

Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65

Eisenhower 55, Bishop Carroll 50

Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson 61, Andover Central 51

Bishop Miege 54, Abilene 36

Saturday’s championship

Bishop Miege vs. McPherson, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

Andover Central vs. Abilene, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Andover Central 77, Piper 71

Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Friday’s semifinals

Holcomb 73, Topeka Hayden 69, OT

Saturday’s championship

Holcomb vs. TBA, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

Topeka Hayden vs. TBA, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 34

Saturday’s championship

Marysville vs. TBA, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

Belle Plaine vs. TBA, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62

Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44

Cheney 54, Norton Community 44

SE Saline 56, Hugoton 39

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Friday’s semifinals

St. John-Hudson 52, Bishop Seabury 51, 6OT

Saturday’s championship

St. John-Hudson vs. TBA, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

Bishop Seabury vs. TBA, 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38

Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47

Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

Hoxie 74, Sedan 57

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 64, St. Francis 44

South Gray 58, Burlingame 56

Saturday’s championship

Hanover vs. South Gray, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

St. Francis vs. Burlingame, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46

St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

South Gray 73, Onaga 46

Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Hartford 57, Hutchinsion Central Christian 50

Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44

Saturday’s championship

Hartford vs. Wallace County, 6:15 p.m.

Third place game

Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Caldwell, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hutchinsion Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT

Caldwell 64, Axtell 40

Wallace County 51, Ashland 34

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

Wednesday’s area first round

Liberty 57, Park Hill 45

Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Saturday’s area quarterfinal

Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit West, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Christian Brothers vs. Webster Grove, 1 p.m.

Columbia Rock Bridge vs. Springfield Kickapoo, 1 p.m.

Jackson vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Saturday’s area quarterfinals

Raytown South vs. Kearney, 1 p.m.

In Bolivar, Mo.

Grandview at Bolivar, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Sikeston vs. Vashon, noon

Jennings vs. Parkway Central, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Whitfield 79, Hogan Prep 70

Transportation and Law 79, Mountain Grove 72

Friday’s third place game

Hogan Prep 86, Mountain Grove 76

Saturday’s championship

Whitfield vs. Transportation and Law, 2:40 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59

Crane 59, Harrisburg 51

Friday’s third place game

Harrisburg 70, Sacred Heart 63

Saturday’s championship

Oran vs. Crane, 6:20 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Advance 88, North Andrew 78

Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63

Friday’s third place game

North Andrew 60, Glasgow 56

Saturday’s championship

Advance vs. Walnut Grove, 11 a.m.

Friday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 54, ABILENE 36

Bishop Miege (21-3): Gleason 4, Ray 6, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 4, Weber 9, Jackson 0, Badocchi 12, Jones 0, Jeffries 0, Hair 0, Pedrotti 0. Totals 19 11-20 54.

Abilene (20-4): O’Neal 3, Veach 4, Wilson 5, Wildey 4, Gentry 3, Robinson 5, Base 12. Totals 13 7-13 36.

MIE

15

14

15

10

54

ABIL

15

5

9

7

36

Three-point goals: Lopes 2, Badocchi, Ray, Weber; Base, Gentry, Wilson.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 67

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 40

Lawrence Free State (17-7): Luinstra 8, McCaffrey 0, Dineen 2, Cordes 7, Clark-McGinnis 8, Hicks 0, Edwards 3, Thomsen 2, Pavlyak 4, Baker 2, Corcoran 1, Robinson 3. Totals 12 15-23 40.

Blue Valley Northwest (21-3): AJ Pleasant 0, Morgan 12, Braun 10, Jackson 14, J. Pleasant 14, Ward 9, Johnson 0, Clark 2, Heath 4, Pegues 0, Chapman 2. Totals 24 12-18 67.

LFS

8

9

14

9

40

BVNW

20

22

12

13

67

Three-point goals: Luinstra; Morgan 2, Ward 2, Braun, Jackson, J. Pleasant.

LAWRENCE 41, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 36

Blue Valley North (17-6): Rhyner 3, Bullock 11, Emery 14, Hunter 4, Orr 2, Gittemeier 0, Baston 0, Turner 0, Freberg 2. Totals 13 7-9 36.

Lawrence (16-7): Solko 0, Chapple 0, King 17, Mallroy 12, Buffalomeat 1, Miller 5, Selden 0, Quartlebaum 2, Butler 4. Totals 16 6-13 41.

BVN

13

4

3

16

36

LAW

9

10

9

13

41

Three-point goals: Bullock, Hunter, Rhyner; Mallroy 2, King.

SCHLAGLE 50, WICHITA HEIGHTS 39

Wichita Heights (18-6): Andrews 7, Davis 19, Baker 2, Collins 6, Driskill 0, Kirkendoll 2, Okon 1, Richardson 2. Totals 12 9-13 39.

Schlagle (18-6): Mitchell 10, Grant-Foster 10, Johnson 2, Cushon 20, Gaw 8, Frazier 0. Totals 12 24-31 50.

WH

10

12

14

3

39

SCH

3

15

11

21

50

Three-point goals: Davis 5, Collins; Gaw, Grant-Foster.

Girls basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44

Derby 50, Wichita West 48

Saturday’s championship

Manhattan vs. Derby, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Olathe South vs. Wichita West, noon

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52

Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44

Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42

Derby 40, Olathe East 33

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Friday’s semifinals

Maize 54, Salina Central 35

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38

Saturday’s championship

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Maize, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Leavenworth vs. Salina Central, noon

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize 51, De Soto 17

Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson 54, Piper 38

Bishop Miege 50, Towanda-Circle 39

Saturday’s championship

Bishop Miege vs. McPherson, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Piper vs. Towanda-Circle, noon

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Piper 45, Abilene 34

McPherson 60, Paola 54

Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49

Towanda-Circle 66, Labette County 52

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Friday’s semifinals

Jefferson West 57, Andale 41

Girard 43, Scott Community 19

Saturday’s championship

Jefferson West vs. Girard, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Andale vs. Scott Community, noon

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT

Jefferson West 51, Larned 37

Girard 64, Topeka Hayden 58

Scott Community 44, Burlington 40

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37

Cheney 54, Thomas More Prep 43

Saturday’s championship

Hugoton vs. Cheney, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Nemaha Central vs. Thomas More Prep, noon

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton 44, Riley County 24

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29

Cheney 44, Council Grove 29

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Friday’s semifinals

Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41

Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47

Saturday’s championship

Central Plains vs. Wabaunsee, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Valley Falls vs. Meade, noon

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains 60, Chase County 30

Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26

Wabaunsee 61, St. Mary’s Colgan 42

Meade 57, Hill City 46

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Friday’s semifinals

Hanover 58, Centralia 57

Olpe 58, Coldwater-South Central 47

Saturday’s championship

Hanover vs. Olpe, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Centralia vs. Coldwater-South Central, noon

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

Olpe 61, Stockton 53

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41

Saturday’s championship

Waverly vs. Wheatland-Grinnell, 4 p.m.

Third place game

Otis-Bison vs. Golden Plains, noon

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32

Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

Wednesday’s area first round

Park Hill 58, Liberty 43

Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill, 7:45 p.m.

Rock Bridge vs. Branson, 2:45 p.m.

Jefferson City vs. Kirkwood, 2:45 p.m.

Jackson vs. St. Joesph’s Academy, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 4

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Dexter vs. Lutheran South, 1:45 p.m.

Center vs. St. Pius X, 2:45 p.m.

Parkway North vs. Incarnate Word, 2:45 p.m.

Carl Junction vs. Osage, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Whitfield 53, Trenton 41

Strafford 80, Lutheran North 47

Friday’s third place game

Lutheran North 61, Trenton 56

Saturday’s championship

Strafford vs. Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Adrian 54, Oran 46

Skyline 46, Scotland County 22

Friday’s third place game

Scotland County 49, Oran 41

Saturday’s championship

Adrian vs. Skyline, 8:10 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Mercer 63, South Iron 43

Walnut Grove 56, Prairie Home 37

Friday’s third place game

South Iron 61, Prairie Home 54

Saturday’s championship

Mercer vs. Walnut Grove, 12:50 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

MANHATTAN 47, OLATHE SOUTH 44

Olathe South (19-4): Butaud 12, Gooch 7, Griswold 2, Roebuck 11, Bartels 6, Harshbarger 2, Winslow 4. Totals 19 4-8 44.

Manhattan (22-1): McAtee 6, Williams 2, Ke. Wilson 8, Ki. Wilson 13, Carr 12, Johnson 0, Harper 2, Worthington 4, Hilgers 0. Totals 18 6-11 47.

OS

11

9

11

13

44

MAN

16

11

13

7

47

Three-point goals: Butaud 2; Harper 2, Ke. Wilson 2, McAtee.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47

LEAVENWORTH 38

St. Thomas Aquinas (21-3): Corrigan 2, Pearson 9, Townsell 16, Weledji 6, Thomas 13, Hartnett 0, Morgan 1. Totals 13 18-23 47.

Leavenworth (20-4): Moore 15, Brown 2, Haywood 5, Lister 16, Brown 0, Cole 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.

STA

16

8

10

13

47

LEAV

11

7

11

9

38

Three-point goals: Townsell 3; Lister 3.

