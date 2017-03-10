High school results - March 10

Boys basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Lawrence 41, BV North 36
BV Northwest 67, Lawrence Free State 40
Saturday’s championship
Lawrence vs. BV Northwest, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
BV North vs. Lawrence Free State, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Friday’s semifinals
Schlagle 50, Wichita Heights 39
Shawnee Heights 57, Eisenhower 55
Saturday’s championship
Schlagle vs. Shawnee Heights, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
Wichita Heights vs. Eisenhower, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
Eisenhower 55, Bishop Carroll 50
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 61, Andover Central 51
Bishop Miege 54, Abilene 36
Saturday’s championship
Bishop Miege vs. McPherson, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
Andover Central vs. Abilene, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central 77, Piper 71
Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Friday’s semifinals
Holcomb 73, Topeka Hayden 69, OT
Saturday’s championship
Holcomb vs. TBA, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
Topeka Hayden vs. TBA, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Marysville 68, Belle Plaine 34
Saturday’s championship
Marysville vs. TBA, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
Belle Plaine vs. TBA, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Cheney 54, Norton Community 44
SE Saline 56, Hugoton 39
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Friday’s semifinals
St. John-Hudson 52, Bishop Seabury 51, 6OT
Saturday’s championship
St. John-Hudson vs. TBA, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
Bishop Seabury vs. TBA, 2 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38
Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 64, St. Francis 44
South Gray 58, Burlingame 56
Saturday’s championship
Hanover vs. South Gray, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
St. Francis vs. Burlingame, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Hartford 57, Hutchinsion Central Christian 50
Wallace County 49, Caldwell 44
Saturday’s championship
Hartford vs. Wallace County, 6:15 p.m.
Third place game
Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Caldwell, 2 p.m.
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hutchinsion Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Wallace County 51, Ashland 34
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
Wednesday’s area first round
Liberty 57, Park Hill 45
Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Saturday’s area quarterfinal
Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit West, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Christian Brothers vs. Webster Grove, 1 p.m.
Columbia Rock Bridge vs. Springfield Kickapoo, 1 p.m.
Jackson vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Saturday’s area quarterfinals
Raytown South vs. Kearney, 1 p.m.
In Bolivar, Mo.
Grandview at Bolivar, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Sikeston vs. Vashon, noon
Jennings vs. Parkway Central, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Whitfield 79, Hogan Prep 70
Transportation and Law 79, Mountain Grove 72
Friday’s third place game
Hogan Prep 86, Mountain Grove 76
Saturday’s championship
Whitfield vs. Transportation and Law, 2:40 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59
Crane 59, Harrisburg 51
Friday’s third place game
Harrisburg 70, Sacred Heart 63
Saturday’s championship
Oran vs. Crane, 6:20 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Advance 88, North Andrew 78
Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63
Friday’s third place game
North Andrew 60, Glasgow 56
Saturday’s championship
Advance vs. Walnut Grove, 11 a.m.
Friday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 54, ABILENE 36
Bishop Miege (21-3): Gleason 4, Ray 6, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 4, Weber 9, Jackson 0, Badocchi 12, Jones 0, Jeffries 0, Hair 0, Pedrotti 0. Totals 19 11-20 54.
Abilene (20-4): O’Neal 3, Veach 4, Wilson 5, Wildey 4, Gentry 3, Robinson 5, Base 12. Totals 13 7-13 36.
MIE
15
14
15
10
—
54
ABIL
15
5
9
7
—
36
Three-point goals: Lopes 2, Badocchi, Ray, Weber; Base, Gentry, Wilson.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 67
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 40
Lawrence Free State (17-7): Luinstra 8, McCaffrey 0, Dineen 2, Cordes 7, Clark-McGinnis 8, Hicks 0, Edwards 3, Thomsen 2, Pavlyak 4, Baker 2, Corcoran 1, Robinson 3. Totals 12 15-23 40.
Blue Valley Northwest (21-3): AJ Pleasant 0, Morgan 12, Braun 10, Jackson 14, J. Pleasant 14, Ward 9, Johnson 0, Clark 2, Heath 4, Pegues 0, Chapman 2. Totals 24 12-18 67.
LFS
8
9
14
9
—
40
BVNW
20
22
12
13
—
67
Three-point goals: Luinstra; Morgan 2, Ward 2, Braun, Jackson, J. Pleasant.
LAWRENCE 41, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 36
Blue Valley North (17-6): Rhyner 3, Bullock 11, Emery 14, Hunter 4, Orr 2, Gittemeier 0, Baston 0, Turner 0, Freberg 2. Totals 13 7-9 36.
Lawrence (16-7): Solko 0, Chapple 0, King 17, Mallroy 12, Buffalomeat 1, Miller 5, Selden 0, Quartlebaum 2, Butler 4. Totals 16 6-13 41.
BVN
13
4
3
16
—
36
LAW
9
10
9
13
—
41
Three-point goals: Bullock, Hunter, Rhyner; Mallroy 2, King.
SCHLAGLE 50, WICHITA HEIGHTS 39
Wichita Heights (18-6): Andrews 7, Davis 19, Baker 2, Collins 6, Driskill 0, Kirkendoll 2, Okon 1, Richardson 2. Totals 12 9-13 39.
Schlagle (18-6): Mitchell 10, Grant-Foster 10, Johnson 2, Cushon 20, Gaw 8, Frazier 0. Totals 12 24-31 50.
WH
10
12
14
3
—
39
SCH
3
15
11
21
—
50
Three-point goals: Davis 5, Collins; Gaw, Grant-Foster.
Girls basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Manhattan 47, Olathe South 44
Derby 50, Wichita West 48
Saturday’s championship
Manhattan vs. Derby, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Olathe South vs. Wichita West, noon
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Friday’s semifinals
Maize 54, Salina Central 35
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Leavenworth 38
Saturday’s championship
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Maize, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Leavenworth vs. Salina Central, noon
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson 54, Piper 38
Bishop Miege 50, Towanda-Circle 39
Saturday’s championship
Bishop Miege vs. McPherson, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Piper vs. Towanda-Circle, noon
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49
Towanda-Circle 66, Labette County 52
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Friday’s semifinals
Jefferson West 57, Andale 41
Girard 43, Scott Community 19
Saturday’s championship
Jefferson West vs. Girard, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Andale vs. Scott Community, noon
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Girard 64, Topeka Hayden 58
Scott Community 44, Burlington 40
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Hugoton 55, Nemaha Central 37
Cheney 54, Thomas More Prep 43
Saturday’s championship
Hugoton vs. Cheney, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Nemaha Central vs. Thomas More Prep, noon
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 24
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Friday’s semifinals
Central Plains 53, Valley Falls 41
Wabaunsee 48, Meade 47
Saturday’s championship
Central Plains vs. Wabaunsee, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Valley Falls vs. Meade, noon
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, St. Mary’s Colgan 42
Meade 57, Hill City 46
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Friday’s semifinals
Hanover 58, Centralia 57
Olpe 58, Coldwater-South Central 47
Saturday’s championship
Hanover vs. Olpe, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Centralia vs. Coldwater-South Central, noon
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Waverly 44, Otis-Bison 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 44, Golden Plains 41
Saturday’s championship
Waverly vs. Wheatland-Grinnell, 4 p.m.
Third place game
Otis-Bison vs. Golden Plains, noon
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32
Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
Wednesday’s area first round
Park Hill 58, Liberty 43
Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill, 7:45 p.m.
Rock Bridge vs. Branson, 2:45 p.m.
Jefferson City vs. Kirkwood, 2:45 p.m.
Jackson vs. St. Joesph’s Academy, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 4
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Dexter vs. Lutheran South, 1:45 p.m.
Center vs. St. Pius X, 2:45 p.m.
Parkway North vs. Incarnate Word, 2:45 p.m.
Carl Junction vs. Osage, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Whitfield 53, Trenton 41
Strafford 80, Lutheran North 47
Friday’s third place game
Lutheran North 61, Trenton 56
Saturday’s championship
Strafford vs. Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Adrian 54, Oran 46
Skyline 46, Scotland County 22
Friday’s third place game
Scotland County 49, Oran 41
Saturday’s championship
Adrian vs. Skyline, 8:10 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Mercer 63, South Iron 43
Walnut Grove 56, Prairie Home 37
Friday’s third place game
South Iron 61, Prairie Home 54
Saturday’s championship
Mercer vs. Walnut Grove, 12:50 p.m.
Friday’s summaries
MANHATTAN 47, OLATHE SOUTH 44
Olathe South (19-4): Butaud 12, Gooch 7, Griswold 2, Roebuck 11, Bartels 6, Harshbarger 2, Winslow 4. Totals 19 4-8 44.
Manhattan (22-1): McAtee 6, Williams 2, Ke. Wilson 8, Ki. Wilson 13, Carr 12, Johnson 0, Harper 2, Worthington 4, Hilgers 0. Totals 18 6-11 47.
OS
11
9
11
13
—
44
MAN
16
11
13
7
—
47
Three-point goals: Butaud 2; Harper 2, Ke. Wilson 2, McAtee.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47
LEAVENWORTH 38
St. Thomas Aquinas (21-3): Corrigan 2, Pearson 9, Townsell 16, Weledji 6, Thomas 13, Hartnett 0, Morgan 1. Totals 13 18-23 47.
Leavenworth (20-4): Moore 15, Brown 2, Haywood 5, Lister 16, Brown 0, Cole 0. Totals 12 11-15 38.
STA
16
8
10
13
—
47
LEAV
11
7
11
9
—
38
Three-point goals: Townsell 3; Lister 3.
