High school results - March 9

Boys basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Friday’s semifinals
BV North vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.
BV Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53
Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65
Eisenhower 55, Bishop Carroll 50
Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52
Friday’s semifinals
Schlagle vs. Wichita Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Shawnee Heights, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson vs. Andover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Miege vs. Abilene, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Andover Central 77, Piper 71
Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Friday’s semifinals
Holcomb vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita Collegiate vs. Pratt, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62
Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44
Cheney 54, Norton Community 44
SE Saline 56, Hugoton 39
Friday’s semifinals
Belle Plaine vs. Marysville, 4:45 p.m.
Cheney vs. SE Saline, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Friday’s semifinals
Bishop Seabury vs. St. John-Hudson, 4:45 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Hoxie, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38
Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Hoxie 74, Sedan 57
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46
St. Francis 49, South Barber 36
South Gray 73, Onaga 46
Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT
Friday’s semifinals
St. Francis vs. Hanover, 4:45 p.m.
South Gray vs. Burlingame, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hutchinsion Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT
Caldwell 64, Axtell 40
Friday’s semifinals
Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Hartford, 4:45 p.m.
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
Wednesday’s area first round
Liberty 57, Park Hill 45
Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Saturday’s area quarterfinal
Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit West, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Christian Brothers vs. Webster Grove, 1 p.m.
Columbia Rock Bridge vs. Springfield Kickapoo, 1 p.m.
Jackson vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Saturday’s area quarterfinals
Raytown South vs. Kearney, 1 p.m.
In Bolivar, Mo.
Grandview at Bolivar, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Sikeston vs. Vashon, noon
Jennings vs. Parkway Central, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Whitfield 79, Hogan Prep 70
Transportation and Law 79, Mountain Grove 72
Friday’s third place game
Hogan Prep vs. Mountain Grove, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Whitfield vs. Transportation and Law, 2:40 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59
Crane 59, Harrisburg 51
Friday’s third place game
Sacred Heart vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Oran vs. Crane, 6:20 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Advance 88, North Andrew 78
Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63
Friday’s third place game
North Andrew vs. Glasgow, 11 a.m.
Saturday’s championship
Advance vs. Walnut Grove, 11 a.m.
Girls basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52
Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44
Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42
Derby 40, Olathe East 33
Friday’s semifinals
Olathe South vs. Manhattan, 3 p.m.
Wichita West vs. Derby, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Friday’s semifinals
Salina Central vs. Maize, 3 p.m.
Leavenworth vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Piper 45, Abilene 34
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49
Towanda-Circle 66, Labette County 52
Friday’s semifinals
Piper vs. McPherson, 3 p.m.
Bishop Miege vs. Towanda-Circle, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT
Jefferson West 51, Larned 37
Girard 64, Topeka Hayden 58
Friday’s semifinals
Jefferson West vs. Andale, 3 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Hugoton vs. Nemaha Central, 3 p.m.
Thomas More Prep vs. Cheney, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 24
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
Cheney 44, Council Grove 29
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains 60, Chase County 30
Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26
Wabaunsee 61, St. Mary’s Colgan 42
Friday’s semifinals
Central Plains vs. Valley Falls, 3 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Friday’s semifinals
Centralia vs. Hanover, 3 p.m.
Coldwater-South Central vs. Olpe, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
Olpe 61, Stockton 53
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Friday’s semifinals
Waverly vs. Otis-Bison, 3 p.m.
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Golden Plains, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32
Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
Wednesday’s area first round
Park Hill 58, Liberty 43
Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill, 7:45 p.m.
Rock Bridge vs. Branson, 2:45 p.m.
Jefferson City vs. Kirkwood, 2:45 p.m.
Jackson vs. St. Joesph’s Academy, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 4
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Dexter vs. Lutheran South, 1:45 p.m.
Center vs. St. Pius X, 2:45 p.m.
Parkway North vs. Incarnate Word, 2:45 p.m.
Carl Junction vs. Osage, 7:45 p.m.
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Whitfield 53, Trenton 41
Strafford 80, Lutheran North 47
Friday’s third place game
Trenton vs. Lutheran North, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Strafford vs. Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Adrian 54, Oran 46
Skyline 46, Scotland County 22
Friday’s third place game
Oran vs. Scotland County, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Adrian vs. Skyline, 8:10 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Mercer 63, South Iron 43
Walnut Grove 56, Prairie Home 37
Friday’s third place game
Prairie Home vs. South Iron, 12:45 p.m.
Saturday’s championship
Mercer vs. Walnut Grove, 12:50 p.m.
Thursday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 63, WELLINGTON 49
Bishop Miege (20-3): Gonzalez 16, Russell 4, Bentley 24, C. Harms 3, Verhulst 10, Mannebach 0, J. Harms 3, MacDonald 3, Holmes 0, Gillilan 0. Totals 20 14-16 63.
Wellington (17-6): T. French 7, Snipes 24, S. French 6, Rusk 8, Adams 0, Fink 0, Buck 0, Henning 0, Stoddard 1, Meyer 0, Buresh 0, Wilson 3. Totals 14 18-25 49.
MIE
20
13
9
21
—
63
WELL
17
12
10
10
—
49
Three-point goals: Bentley 4, Gonzalez 2, J. Harms; Snipes 3.
DERBY 40, OLATHE EAST 33
Derby (18-4): Young 4, Nilles 10, Winter 4, Alford 4, Brown 7, Myers 10. Totals 10 17-24 40.
Olathe East (18-4): Rehagen 0, Hoppock 10, Wilson 8, Kincaid 10, Schumacher 5, Gleason 0, Owens 0, Winemiller 0. Totals 13 6-8 33.
DER
3
12
7
18
—
40
OE
11
6
8
8
—
33
Three-point goals: Nilles, Winter, Young; Hoppock.
MANHATTAN 63, OLATHE NORTHWEST 52
Olathe Northwest (15-7): Heise 6, Marks 2, Boeh 5, Gueldner 26, Curry 6, Reiber 2, Kappelmann 2, Cass 0. Totals 19 9-17 52.
Manhattan (21-1): McAtee 10, Williams 7, Ke. Wilson 0, Ki. Wilson 7, Carr 27, Downie 0, Johnson 0, Harper 6, Henry 0, Worthington 6, Hilgers 0. Totals 25 9-17 63.
ONW
10
16
10
16
—
52
MAN
21
14
17
11
—
63
Three-point goals: Gueldner 4, Curry; Carr 4.
McPHERSON 60, PAOLA 54
Paola (18-5): Leckner 10, Morgan 11, Wiliams 10, Hanf 8, Karr 11, Johnson 0, Edwards 4, Hendrickson 0. Totals 17 17-22 54.
McPherson (20-3): Yowell 11, Hett 5, Robertson 29, Bruner 0, Cooks 11, C. Yowell 0, Hageman 2, Schieferecke 2, Leaf 0. Totals 18 15-21 60.
PAO
11
14
15
14
—
54
MCP
18
10
11
21
—
60
Three-point goals: Edwards, Hanf, Karr, Morgan; Robertson 5, Yowell 3, Hett.
OLATHE SOUTH 51, LAWRENCE 44
Lawrence (18-4): Stewart 5, Lemus 9, Drum 4, Stafford 14, Ajekwu 8, Williams 0, Cosey 2, Goodwin 2. Totals 14 13-21 44.
Olathe South (18-4): Butaud 11, Gooch 4, Griswold 3, Roebuck 17, Bartels 11, Harshbarger 0, Reed 0, Winslow 5. Totals 18 13-18 51.
LAW
13
11
7
13
—
44
OS
14
8
11
18
—
51
Three-point goals: Lemus 3; Griswold, Winslow.
PIPER 45, ABILENE 34
Piper (22-1): Ford 2, Morrow 3, Leslie 1, Cobbins 13, Vigil 18, Banes 4, Gooch 4, Thomas 0. Totals 12 15-20 45.
Abilene (16-7): Clark 0, Gassman 0, Hayes 8, Funston 9, Hess 2, Burton 3, Roth 0, Walters 3, Willey 9. Totals 10 11-12 34.
PIPE
16
6
10
13
—
45
ABIL
11
6
8
9
—
34
Three-point goals: Funston, Walters, Willey; Vigil 4, Cobbins, Gooch.
Boys lacrosse
Rockhurst 20, Lee’s Summit West 8
