Scores & Stats

March 9, 2017 11:07 PM

High school results - March 9

Boys basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Friday’s semifinals

BV North vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.

BV Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Schlagle 56, Salina Central 53

Wichita Heights 72, Pittsburg 65

Eisenhower 55, Bishop Carroll 50

Shawnee Heights 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 52

Friday’s semifinals

Schlagle vs. Wichita Heights, 4:45 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Shawnee Heights, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson vs. Andover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Miege vs. Abilene, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Andover Central 77, Piper 71

Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Friday’s semifinals

Holcomb vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita Collegiate vs. Pratt, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Belle Plaine 63, Galena 62

Marysville 62, Silver Lake 44

Cheney 54, Norton Community 44

SE Saline 56, Hugoton 39

Friday’s semifinals

Belle Plaine vs. Marysville, 4:45 p.m.

Cheney vs. SE Saline, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Friday’s semifinals

Bishop Seabury vs. St. John-Hudson, 4:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Hoxie, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38

Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47

Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

Hoxie 74, Sedan 57

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover 68, Rural Vista 46

St. Francis 49, South Barber 36

South Gray 73, Onaga 46

Burlingame 64, Osborne 53, OT

Friday’s semifinals

St. Francis vs. Hanover, 4:45 p.m.

South Gray vs. Burlingame, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hutchinsion Central Christian 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Hartford 49, Otis-Bison 46, OT

Caldwell 64, Axtell 40

Friday’s semifinals

Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Hartford, 4:45 p.m.

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

Wednesday’s area first round

Liberty 57, Park Hill 45

Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Saturday’s area quarterfinal

Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit West, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Christian Brothers vs. Webster Grove, 1 p.m.

Columbia Rock Bridge vs. Springfield Kickapoo, 1 p.m.

Jackson vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Saturday’s area quarterfinals

Raytown South vs. Kearney, 1 p.m.

In Bolivar, Mo.

Grandview at Bolivar, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Sikeston vs. Vashon, noon

Jennings vs. Parkway Central, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Whitfield 79, Hogan Prep 70

Transportation and Law 79, Mountain Grove 72

Friday’s third place game

Hogan Prep vs. Mountain Grove, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Whitfield vs. Transportation and Law, 2:40 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran 64, Sacred Heart 59

Crane 59, Harrisburg 51

Friday’s third place game

Sacred Heart vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Oran vs. Crane, 6:20 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Advance 88, North Andrew 78

Walnut Grove 69, Glasgow 63

Friday’s third place game

North Andrew vs. Glasgow, 11 a.m.

Saturday’s championship

Advance vs. Walnut Grove, 11 a.m.

Girls basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan 63, Olathe Northwest 52

Olathe South 51, Lawrence 44

Wichita West 44, Wichita South 42

Derby 40, Olathe East 33

Friday’s semifinals

Olathe South vs. Manhattan, 3 p.m.

Wichita West vs. Derby, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Friday’s semifinals

Salina Central vs. Maize, 3 p.m.

Leavenworth vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize 51, De Soto 17

Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Piper 45, Abilene 34

McPherson 60, Paola 54

Bishop Miege 63, Wellington 49

Towanda-Circle 66, Labette County 52

Friday’s semifinals

Piper vs. McPherson, 3 p.m.

Bishop Miege vs. Towanda-Circle, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Andale 47, Clay Center 36, OT

Jefferson West 51, Larned 37

Girard 64, Topeka Hayden 58

Friday’s semifinals

Jefferson West vs. Andale, 3 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Hugoton vs. Nemaha Central, 3 p.m.

Thomas More Prep vs. Cheney, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton 44, Riley County 24

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29

Cheney 44, Council Grove 29

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains 60, Chase County 30

Valley Falls 31, Berean Academy 26

Wabaunsee 61, St. Mary’s Colgan 42

Friday’s semifinals

Central Plains vs. Valley Falls, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Friday’s semifinals

Centralia vs. Hanover, 3 p.m.

Coldwater-South Central vs. Olpe, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

Olpe 61, Stockton 53

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Friday’s semifinals

Waverly vs. Otis-Bison, 3 p.m.

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Golden Plains, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32

Golden Plains 60, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

Wednesday’s area first round

Park Hill 58, Liberty 43

Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill, 7:45 p.m.

Rock Bridge vs. Branson, 2:45 p.m.

Jefferson City vs. Kirkwood, 2:45 p.m.

Jackson vs. St. Joesph’s Academy, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 4

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Dexter vs. Lutheran South, 1:45 p.m.

Center vs. St. Pius X, 2:45 p.m.

Parkway North vs. Incarnate Word, 2:45 p.m.

Carl Junction vs. Osage, 7:45 p.m.

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Whitfield 53, Trenton 41

Strafford 80, Lutheran North 47

Friday’s third place game

Trenton vs. Lutheran North, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Strafford vs. Whitfield, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Adrian 54, Oran 46

Skyline 46, Scotland County 22

Friday’s third place game

Oran vs. Scotland County, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Adrian vs. Skyline, 8:10 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Mercer 63, South Iron 43

Walnut Grove 56, Prairie Home 37

Friday’s third place game

Prairie Home vs. South Iron, 12:45 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Mercer vs. Walnut Grove, 12:50 p.m.

Thursday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 63, WELLINGTON 49

Bishop Miege (20-3): Gonzalez 16, Russell 4, Bentley 24, C. Harms 3, Verhulst 10, Mannebach 0, J. Harms 3, MacDonald 3, Holmes 0, Gillilan 0. Totals 20 14-16 63.

Wellington (17-6): T. French 7, Snipes 24, S. French 6, Rusk 8, Adams 0, Fink 0, Buck 0, Henning 0, Stoddard 1, Meyer 0, Buresh 0, Wilson 3. Totals 14 18-25 49.

MIE

20

13

9

21

63

WELL

17

12

10

10

49

Three-point goals: Bentley 4, Gonzalez 2, J. Harms; Snipes 3.

DERBY 40, OLATHE EAST 33

Derby (18-4): Young 4, Nilles 10, Winter 4, Alford 4, Brown 7, Myers 10. Totals 10 17-24 40.

Olathe East (18-4): Rehagen 0, Hoppock 10, Wilson 8, Kincaid 10, Schumacher 5, Gleason 0, Owens 0, Winemiller 0. Totals 13 6-8 33.

DER

3

12

7

18

40

OE

11

6

8

8

33

Three-point goals: Nilles, Winter, Young; Hoppock.

MANHATTAN 63, OLATHE NORTHWEST 52

Olathe Northwest (15-7): Heise 6, Marks 2, Boeh 5, Gueldner 26, Curry 6, Reiber 2, Kappelmann 2, Cass 0. Totals 19 9-17 52.

Manhattan (21-1): McAtee 10, Williams 7, Ke. Wilson 0, Ki. Wilson 7, Carr 27, Downie 0, Johnson 0, Harper 6, Henry 0, Worthington 6, Hilgers 0. Totals 25 9-17 63.

ONW

10

16

10

16

52

MAN

21

14

17

11

63

Three-point goals: Gueldner 4, Curry; Carr 4.

McPHERSON 60, PAOLA 54

Paola (18-5): Leckner 10, Morgan 11, Wiliams 10, Hanf 8, Karr 11, Johnson 0, Edwards 4, Hendrickson 0. Totals 17 17-22 54.

McPherson (20-3): Yowell 11, Hett 5, Robertson 29, Bruner 0, Cooks 11, C. Yowell 0, Hageman 2, Schieferecke 2, Leaf 0. Totals 18 15-21 60.

PAO

11

14

15

14

54

MCP

18

10

11

21

60

Three-point goals: Edwards, Hanf, Karr, Morgan; Robertson 5, Yowell 3, Hett.

OLATHE SOUTH 51, LAWRENCE 44

Lawrence (18-4): Stewart 5, Lemus 9, Drum 4, Stafford 14, Ajekwu 8, Williams 0, Cosey 2, Goodwin 2. Totals 14 13-21 44.

Olathe South (18-4): Butaud 11, Gooch 4, Griswold 3, Roebuck 17, Bartels 11, Harshbarger 0, Reed 0, Winslow 5. Totals 18 13-18 51.

LAW

13

11

7

13

44

OS

14

8

11

18

51

Three-point goals: Lemus 3; Griswold, Winslow.

PIPER 45, ABILENE 34

Piper (22-1): Ford 2, Morrow 3, Leslie 1, Cobbins 13, Vigil 18, Banes 4, Gooch 4, Thomas 0. Totals 12 15-20 45.

Abilene (16-7): Clark 0, Gassman 0, Hayes 8, Funston 9, Hess 2, Burton 3, Roth 0, Walters 3, Willey 9. Totals 10 11-12 34.

PIPE

16

6

10

13

45

ABIL

11

6

8

9

34

Three-point goals: Funston, Walters, Willey; Vigil 4, Cobbins, Gooch.

Boys lacrosse

Rockhurst 20, Lee’s Summit West 8

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bob Huggins: 'We obviously didn't play very well today'

View more video

Sports Videos