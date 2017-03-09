Area golf results - March 9

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT HALLBROOK COUNTRY CLUB: Jimmie Stark, No. 6, 125 yards, 8-iron.
AT OVERLAND PARK GOLF CLUB: James M. Jenkins, No. 3 (Sykes Lady West), 140 yards, 4-hybrid.
AT STALEY FARMS GOLF CLUB: Mark Miller, No. 6, 195 yards, 5-wood.
