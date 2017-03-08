Missouri men’s basketball summary - March 8

MISSOURI 86, AUBURN 83, OT
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnett
31
3-9
4-4
4
0
4
11
Puryear
37
8-19
9-12
7
3
3
30
Woods
26
1-4
1-4
2
0
3
3
Geist
36
3-7
6-7
6
7
2
14
Phillips
25
1-3
0-0
1
2
5
3
Hughes
25
3-6
0-0
3
2
3
8
VanLeer
24
5-8
1-2
4
1
1
16
Walton
15
0-1
1-2
1
0
2
1
Nikko
6
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
Wolf
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
225
24-57
22-31
28
15
25
86
Percentages: FG .421, FT .710. Three-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (VanLeer 5-7, Puryear 5-9, Geist 2-5, Hughes 2-5, Phillips 1-2, Barnett 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hughes, Puryear, Woods). Turnovers: 10 (Geist 3, Puryear 3, Barnett, Hughes, Phillips, VanLeer). Steals: 6 (Barnett, Geist, Phillips, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton). Technical Fouls: Puryear, 4:24 first; Hughes, 1:39 first.
Auburn
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Purifoy
39
3-11
4-4
3
0
2
13
Wiley
16
4-6
1-1
1
0
4
9
Brown
23
4-7
1-2
4
0
2
13
Harper
29
2-9
3-6
3
7
3
8
Heron
36
3-5
8-11
14
1
3
15
Dunans
27
4-8
3-6
2
2
2
11
McLemore
27
1-3
1-2
4
0
3
3
Johnson
16
3-6
3-4
1
2
2
11
L.Smith
7
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Lang
5
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Totals
225
24-55
24-36
33
13
24
83
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Brown 4-6, Purifoy 3-9, Johnson 2-3, Heron 1-2, Harper 1-4, Dunans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunans, McLemore, Purifoy). Turnovers: 15 (Heron 7, Brown 2, Dunans 2, Wiley 2, Harper, Purifoy). Steals: 6 (McLemore 3, Brown, Harper, Purifoy). Technical Fouls: Heron, 1:39 first; Johnson, 10:49 second.
Half: Missouri 36-35. End of regulation: Tied 78-78.
Comments