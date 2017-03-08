Scores & Stats

March 8, 2017 11:00 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary - March 8

MISSOURI 86, AUBURN 83, OT

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnett

31

3-9

4-4

4

0

4

11

Puryear

37

8-19

9-12

7

3

3

30

Woods

26

1-4

1-4

2

0

3

3

Geist

36

3-7

6-7

6

7

2

14

Phillips

25

1-3

0-0

1

2

5

3

Hughes

25

3-6

0-0

3

2

3

8

VanLeer

24

5-8

1-2

4

1

1

16

Walton

15

0-1

1-2

1

0

2

1

Nikko

6

0-0

0-0

0

0

2

0

Wolf

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

225

24-57

22-31

28

15

25

86

Percentages: FG .421, FT .710. Three-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (VanLeer 5-7, Puryear 5-9, Geist 2-5, Hughes 2-5, Phillips 1-2, Barnett 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hughes, Puryear, Woods). Turnovers: 10 (Geist 3, Puryear 3, Barnett, Hughes, Phillips, VanLeer). Steals: 6 (Barnett, Geist, Phillips, Puryear, VanLeer, Walton). Technical Fouls: Puryear, 4:24 first; Hughes, 1:39 first.

Auburn

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Purifoy

39

3-11

4-4

3

0

2

13

Wiley

16

4-6

1-1

1

0

4

9

Brown

23

4-7

1-2

4

0

2

13

Harper

29

2-9

3-6

3

7

3

8

Heron

36

3-5

8-11

14

1

3

15

Dunans

27

4-8

3-6

2

2

2

11

McLemore

27

1-3

1-2

4

0

3

3

Johnson

16

3-6

3-4

1

2

2

11

L.Smith

7

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Lang

5

0-0

0-0

0

1

1

0

Totals

225

24-55

24-36

33

13

24

83

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Brown 4-6, Purifoy 3-9, Johnson 2-3, Heron 1-2, Harper 1-4, Dunans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunans, McLemore, Purifoy). Turnovers: 15 (Heron 7, Brown 2, Dunans 2, Wiley 2, Harper, Purifoy). Steals: 6 (McLemore 3, Brown, Harper, Purifoy). Technical Fouls: Heron, 1:39 first; Johnson, 10:49 second.

Half: Missouri 36-35. End of regulation: Tied 78-78.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raised near the ocean, chef finds inspiration from the exotic sea

View more video

Sports Videos