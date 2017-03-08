Scores & Stats

March 8, 2017 10:54 PM

High school results - March 8

Boys basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT

BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37

BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54

Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42

Friday’s semifinals

BV North vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.

BV Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Salina Central vs. Schlagle, 3 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Wichita Heights, 4:45 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Shawnee Heights vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Piper 77, Andover Central 71

McPherson 65, Labette County 47

Abilene 83, Mulvane 58

Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47

Friday’s semifinals

McPherson vs. Piper, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Miege vs. Abilene, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45

Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51

Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69

Pratt 69, Burlington 48

Friday’s semifinals

Holcomb vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita Collegiate vs. Pratt, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Galena vs. Belle Plaine, 3 p.m.

Marysville vs. Silver Lake, 4:45 p.m.

Norton Community vs. Cheney, 6:30 p.m.

SE Saline vs. Hugoton, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38

Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47

Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54

Friday’s semifinals

Bishop Seabury vs. St. John-Hudson, 4:45 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover vs. Rural Vista, 3 p.m.

St. Francis vs. South Barber, 4:45 p.m.

South Gray vs. Onaga, 6:30 p.m.

Burlingame vs. Osborne, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Wheatland-Grinnell, 3 p.m.

Hartford vs. Otis-Bison, 4:45 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Axtell, 6:30 p.m.

Ashland vs. Wallace County, 8:15 p.m.

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Wednesday’s area first round

Liberty 57, Park Hill 45

Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit West, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s area first round

At Blue Springs South HS

Raytown South 64, Center 56

At Liberty North HS

Kearney 82, St. Joseph Lafayette 74

At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS

Grandview 55, Helias Catholic 51

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Hogan Prep vs. Whitfield, 6:40 p.m.

Transportation and Law vs. Mountain Grove, 8:20 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran vs. Sacred Heart, 3:20 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Crane, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Advance vs. North Andrew, noon

Walnut Grove vs. Glasgow, 1:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 81, LOUISBURG 47

Louisburg (10-13): Guetterman 5, Geiman 6, Seuferling 3, Hill 2, Doles 0, Stone 3, Herding 17, Gage 3, Ribordy 2, Dover 6, Lowry 0. Totals 17 4-7 47.

Bishop Miege (20-3): Gleason 11, Ray 9, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 3, Weber 7, Badocchi 15, Jones 8, Jeffries 4, Pedrotti 1, Hair 0, Jackson 4. Totals 33 10-16 81.

LOU

11

2

11

23

47

MIE

27

10

24

20

81

Three-point goals: Herding 3, Geiman 2, Gage, Guetterman, Seuferling, Stone; Jeffries, Jones, Lopes, Ray, Weber.

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 61

OLATHE NORTHWEST 37

Blue Valley North (16-6): Rhyner 10, Gittemeier 0, Bullock 18, Emery 24, Orr 6, Freeman 0, Hendershot 0, Baston 1, Turner 0, Huner 0, Freberg 0, Shanahan 2. Totals 20 17-23 61.

Olathe Northwest (17-5): Nicodemus 6, Holmgren 0, Vaderslice 8, Waters 10, Messina 6. Parks 3, Reynolds 0, Shiever 0, Cashman 2, Oppenheim 2, R. Pinkerton 0, J. Pinkerton 0. Totals 11 12-15 37.

BVN

13

13

14

21

61

ONW

7

9

9

12

37

Three-point goals: Bullock 2, Rhyner 2; Messina, Parks, Waters.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 70

GARDEN CITY 54

Garden City (11-11): Springston 8, Doll 14, Brunson 8, Karlin 10, Elliott 2, Davis 3, Allen-Mader 9. Totals 19 7-10 54.

Blue Valley Northwest (17-3): A. Pleasant 3, Morgan 10, J. Pleasant 6, P. Braun 8, C. Braun 0, Jackson 22, Ward 9, Clark 8, Heath 4. Totals 29 8-12 70.

GC

8

21

8

17

54

BVNW

15

23

17

15

70

Three-point goals: Doll 3, Springston 2, Allen-Mader, Brunson, Davis, Karlin; Ward 3, Jackson.

LAWRENCE 51, MANHATTAN 44, OT

Lawrence (15-7): Solko 2, Chapple 9, King 7, Mallroy 5, Buffalomeat 23, Miller 3, Selden 0, Quartlebaum 0, Butler 2. Totals 17 16-23 51.

Manhattan (18-4): Saville 0, Hudgins 19, Trapp 0, Ekart 9, Roberts 7, Awbrey 5, Haus 4. Totals 16 10-21 44.

LAW

14

12

4

9

12

51

MAN

5

10

13

11

5

44

Three-point goals: Miller; Ekart, Hudgins.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 48

WICHITA SOUTH 42

Wichita South (16-6): Adkism 5, Taylor 3, Tate 12, Manning 5, Lemovou 12, Jones 3, Papamie 2. Totals 17 4-7 42.

Lawrence Free State (16-6): Luinstra 16, Cordes 12, Clark-McGinnis 10, Thomsen 3, Robinson 7. Totals 13 20-24 48.

WS

11

13

7

11

42

LFS

14

9

13

12

48

Three-point goals: Tate 2, Adkism, Manning; Luinstra, Thomsen.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 59

NORTH KANSAS CITY 57

North Kansas City (21-6): Eiful 4, Slack 2, Ding 8, Rogers 2, Deng 0, Bol 24, Babikir 17. Totals 22 9-11 57.

Lee’s Summit West (24-2): Childs 11, Brooks 3, Goodrich 8, Campbell 0, Bishop 22, May 10, Diebold 5, Doolin 0. Totals 17 21-29 59.

NKC

11

17

17

12

57

LSW

22

11

7

19

59

Three-point goals: Babikir 3, Bol; May 2, Brooks, Diebold.

Girls basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan vs. Olathe Northwest, 3 p.m.

Olathe South vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita South vs. Wichita West, 6:30 p.m.

Olathe East vs. Derby, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize 51, De Soto 17

Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47

Leavenworth 45, Newton 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23

Friday’s semifinals

Salina Central vs. Maize, 3 p.m.

Leavenworth vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Piper vs. Abilene, 3 p.m.

McPherson vs. Paola, 4:45 p.m.

Towanda-Circle vs. Labette County, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Miege vs. Wellington, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Clay Center vs. Andale, 3 p.m.

Jefferson West vs. Larned, 4:45 p.m.

Girard vs. Topeka Hayden, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington vs. Scott Community, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton 44, Riley County 24

Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37

Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains vs. Chase County, 3 p.m.

Valley Falls vs. Berean Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Wabaunsee vs. St. Marys Colgan, 6:30 p.m.

Meade vs. Hill City, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia 67, Quinter 34

Hanover 49, Dighton 34

Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly 49, Wetmore 44

Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Wednesday’s area first round

Park Hill 58, Liberty 43

Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s area first round

At Blue Springs South HS

Center 60, Grain Valley 56

At Liberty North HS

St. Pius X 54, Chillicothe 53

At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS

Osage 50, Harrisonville 15

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Trenton vs. Whitfield, noon

Lutheran North vs. Strafford, 1:40 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran vs. Adrian, 6:40 p.m.

Scotland County vs. Skyline, 8:20 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

South Iron vs. Mercer, 3:20 p.m.

Walnut Grove vs. Prairie Home, 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

LEAVENWORTH 45, NEWTON 40

Newton (17-6): Antonowich 11, Bacon 4, Kernal 5, Berry 1, Schmidt 13, Simmons 6. Totals 12 16-29 40.

Leavenworth (20-3): Moore 3, A. Brown 2, Haywood 14, Lister 17, M. Brown 6, Cole 0, Robinson 3. Totals 13 19-24 45.

NEW

6

11

7

16

40

LEAV

10

11

10

14

45

Three-point goals: None.

LEE’S SUMMIT 51

NORTH KANSAS CITY 46

Lee’s Summit (14-13): Burch 9, Elston 14, Lock 21, Conn 7, Johnson 0, Benton 0, May 0. Totals 33 18-24 51.

North Kansas City (18-9): Turner 4, Prater 23, Kelsey 3, Boyland 9, Conner 2, Calloway 1, Lee 4. Totals 16 10-23 46.

LS

13

9

12

17

51

NKC

9

7

12

18

46

Three-point goals: Conn; Prater 3, Turner.

MAIZE 51, DE SOTO 17

De Soto (15-8): Grizzle 4, Beal 0, Jones 0, Johnson 5, Plake 2, Shupe 6. Totals 7 3-4 17.

Maize (20-3): Roe 8, Stewart 7, Jones 7, Holmes 12, White 4, Hanna 5, Cauthon 4, Malloy 4. Totals 17 17-29 51.

DES

2

6

4

5

17

MAI

13

11

12

15

51

Three-point goals: None.

PARK HILL 58, LIBERTY 43

Park Hill (21-6): Hopkins 12, Watts 0, Winebrenner 2, Devers 0, Bryant 8, Berger 19, Shelby 8, Smith 9. Totals 19 16-23 58.

Liberty (16-12): Nelson 6, Masea 0, Richardson 7, Newland 4, Hall 18, Selepeo 4, Fleming 0, Alexander 4. Totals 13 13-18 43.

PH

12

8

18

20

58

LIB

8

10

7

18

43

Three-point goals: Berger 3, Hopkins; Hall 3, Richardson.

SALINA CENTRAL 58, SCHLAGLE 47

Salina Central (19-4): Merkle 2, Backes 18, Petty 2, Cain 15, Knoth 12, Ward 9. Totals 19 12-12 58.

Schlagle (19-4): Lawson 5, Daniels 3, Springsteen 5, Suttington 19, Brown 15. Totals 18 7-13 47.

SC

16

13

14

15

58

SCH

6

17

12

12

47

Three-point goals: Cain 3, Ward 3, Knoth; Brown 2, Lawson, Springsteen.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 37

BISHOP CARROLL 23

Bishop Carroll (18-5): Schuckman 3, Bockover 0, Maul 3, McFarren 2, McCorry 6, Allen 7, Landwehr 0, Ho 2. Totals 10 2-3 23.

St. Thomas Aquinas (20-3): Corrigan 0, Pearson 11, Townsell 1, Weledji 7, Thomas 4, Hartnett 4. Totals 11 10-15 37.

BC

3

6

8

6

23

STA

8

7

11

11

37

Three-point goals: Maul; Pearson 2, Hartnett, Weledji.

Boys lacrosse

Shawnee Mission East 13, North Kansas City 8

