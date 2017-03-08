High school results - March 8

Boys basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44, OT
BV North 61, Olathe Northwest 37
BV Northwest 70, Garden City 54
Lawrence Free State 48, Wichita South 42
Friday’s semifinals
BV North vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.
BV Northwest vs. Lawrence Free State, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Salina Central vs. Schlagle, 3 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Wichita Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Shawnee Heights vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Piper 77, Andover Central 71
McPherson 65, Labette County 47
Abilene 83, Mulvane 58
Bishop Miege 81, Louisburg 47
Friday’s semifinals
McPherson vs. Piper, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Miege vs. Abilene, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb 65, Smoky Valley 45
Topeka Hayden 75, Rock Creek 51
Wichita Collegiate 79, Frontenac 69
Pratt 69, Burlington 48
Friday’s semifinals
Holcomb vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita Collegiate vs. Pratt, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Galena vs. Belle Plaine, 3 p.m.
Marysville vs. Silver Lake, 4:45 p.m.
Norton Community vs. Cheney, 6:30 p.m.
SE Saline vs. Hugoton, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John-Hudson 51, St. Marys Colgan 38
Bishop Seabury 59, Ness City 47
Sacred Heart 55, Hillsboro 54
Friday’s semifinals
Bishop Seabury vs. St. John-Hudson, 4:45 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover vs. Rural Vista, 3 p.m.
St. Francis vs. South Barber, 4:45 p.m.
South Gray vs. Onaga, 6:30 p.m.
Burlingame vs. Osborne, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Wheatland-Grinnell, 3 p.m.
Hartford vs. Otis-Bison, 4:45 p.m.
Caldwell vs. Axtell, 6:30 p.m.
Ashland vs. Wallace County, 8:15 p.m.
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Wednesday’s area first round
Liberty 57, Park Hill 45
Lee’s Summit West 59, North Kansas City 57
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Liberty vs. Lee’s Summit West, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s area first round
At Blue Springs South HS
Raytown South 64, Center 56
At Liberty North HS
Kearney 82, St. Joseph Lafayette 74
At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS
Grandview 55, Helias Catholic 51
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Hogan Prep vs. Whitfield, 6:40 p.m.
Transportation and Law vs. Mountain Grove, 8:20 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran vs. Sacred Heart, 3:20 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Crane, 5 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Advance vs. North Andrew, noon
Walnut Grove vs. Glasgow, 1:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 81, LOUISBURG 47
Louisburg (10-13): Guetterman 5, Geiman 6, Seuferling 3, Hill 2, Doles 0, Stone 3, Herding 17, Gage 3, Ribordy 2, Dover 6, Lowry 0. Totals 17 4-7 47.
Bishop Miege (20-3): Gleason 11, Ray 9, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 3, Weber 7, Badocchi 15, Jones 8, Jeffries 4, Pedrotti 1, Hair 0, Jackson 4. Totals 33 10-16 81.
LOU
11
2
11
23
—
47
MIE
27
10
24
20
—
81
Three-point goals: Herding 3, Geiman 2, Gage, Guetterman, Seuferling, Stone; Jeffries, Jones, Lopes, Ray, Weber.
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 61
OLATHE NORTHWEST 37
Blue Valley North (16-6): Rhyner 10, Gittemeier 0, Bullock 18, Emery 24, Orr 6, Freeman 0, Hendershot 0, Baston 1, Turner 0, Huner 0, Freberg 0, Shanahan 2. Totals 20 17-23 61.
Olathe Northwest (17-5): Nicodemus 6, Holmgren 0, Vaderslice 8, Waters 10, Messina 6. Parks 3, Reynolds 0, Shiever 0, Cashman 2, Oppenheim 2, R. Pinkerton 0, J. Pinkerton 0. Totals 11 12-15 37.
BVN
13
13
14
21
—
61
ONW
7
9
9
12
—
37
Three-point goals: Bullock 2, Rhyner 2; Messina, Parks, Waters.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 70
GARDEN CITY 54
Garden City (11-11): Springston 8, Doll 14, Brunson 8, Karlin 10, Elliott 2, Davis 3, Allen-Mader 9. Totals 19 7-10 54.
Blue Valley Northwest (17-3): A. Pleasant 3, Morgan 10, J. Pleasant 6, P. Braun 8, C. Braun 0, Jackson 22, Ward 9, Clark 8, Heath 4. Totals 29 8-12 70.
GC
8
21
8
17
—
54
BVNW
15
23
17
15
—
70
Three-point goals: Doll 3, Springston 2, Allen-Mader, Brunson, Davis, Karlin; Ward 3, Jackson.
LAWRENCE 51, MANHATTAN 44, OT
Lawrence (15-7): Solko 2, Chapple 9, King 7, Mallroy 5, Buffalomeat 23, Miller 3, Selden 0, Quartlebaum 0, Butler 2. Totals 17 16-23 51.
Manhattan (18-4): Saville 0, Hudgins 19, Trapp 0, Ekart 9, Roberts 7, Awbrey 5, Haus 4. Totals 16 10-21 44.
LAW
14
12
4
9
12
—
51
MAN
5
10
13
11
5
—
44
Three-point goals: Miller; Ekart, Hudgins.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 48
WICHITA SOUTH 42
Wichita South (16-6): Adkism 5, Taylor 3, Tate 12, Manning 5, Lemovou 12, Jones 3, Papamie 2. Totals 17 4-7 42.
Lawrence Free State (16-6): Luinstra 16, Cordes 12, Clark-McGinnis 10, Thomsen 3, Robinson 7. Totals 13 20-24 48.
WS
11
13
7
11
—
42
LFS
14
9
13
12
—
48
Three-point goals: Tate 2, Adkism, Manning; Luinstra, Thomsen.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 59
NORTH KANSAS CITY 57
North Kansas City (21-6): Eiful 4, Slack 2, Ding 8, Rogers 2, Deng 0, Bol 24, Babikir 17. Totals 22 9-11 57.
Lee’s Summit West (24-2): Childs 11, Brooks 3, Goodrich 8, Campbell 0, Bishop 22, May 10, Diebold 5, Doolin 0. Totals 17 21-29 59.
NKC
11
17
17
12
—
57
LSW
22
11
7
19
—
59
Three-point goals: Babikir 3, Bol; May 2, Brooks, Diebold.
Girls basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan vs. Olathe Northwest, 3 p.m.
Olathe South vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita South vs. Wichita West, 6:30 p.m.
Olathe East vs. Derby, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize 51, De Soto 17
Salina Central 58, Schlagle 47
Leavenworth 45, Newton 40
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Bishop Carroll 23
Friday’s semifinals
Salina Central vs. Maize, 3 p.m.
Leavenworth vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Piper vs. Abilene, 3 p.m.
McPherson vs. Paola, 4:45 p.m.
Towanda-Circle vs. Labette County, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Miege vs. Wellington, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Clay Center vs. Andale, 3 p.m.
Jefferson West vs. Larned, 4:45 p.m.
Girard vs. Topeka Hayden, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington vs. Scott Community, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton 44, Riley County 24
Nemaha Central 47, Humboldt 37
Thomas More Prep 61, Wichita Independent 29
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains vs. Chase County, 3 p.m.
Valley Falls vs. Berean Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Wabaunsee vs. St. Marys Colgan, 6:30 p.m.
Meade vs. Hill City, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia 67, Quinter 34
Hanover 49, Dighton 34
Coldwater-South Central 62, Rural Vista 43
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly 49, Wetmore 44
Otis-Bison 53, Caldwell 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 69, Fowler 32
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Wednesday’s area first round
Park Hill 58, Liberty 43
Lee’s Summit 51, North Kansas City 46
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s area first round
At Blue Springs South HS
Center 60, Grain Valley 56
At Liberty North HS
St. Pius X 54, Chillicothe 53
At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS
Osage 50, Harrisonville 15
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Trenton vs. Whitfield, noon
Lutheran North vs. Strafford, 1:40 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran vs. Adrian, 6:40 p.m.
Scotland County vs. Skyline, 8:20 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
South Iron vs. Mercer, 3:20 p.m.
Walnut Grove vs. Prairie Home, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
LEAVENWORTH 45, NEWTON 40
Newton (17-6): Antonowich 11, Bacon 4, Kernal 5, Berry 1, Schmidt 13, Simmons 6. Totals 12 16-29 40.
Leavenworth (20-3): Moore 3, A. Brown 2, Haywood 14, Lister 17, M. Brown 6, Cole 0, Robinson 3. Totals 13 19-24 45.
NEW
6
11
7
16
—
40
LEAV
10
11
10
14
—
45
Three-point goals: None.
LEE’S SUMMIT 51
NORTH KANSAS CITY 46
Lee’s Summit (14-13): Burch 9, Elston 14, Lock 21, Conn 7, Johnson 0, Benton 0, May 0. Totals 33 18-24 51.
North Kansas City (18-9): Turner 4, Prater 23, Kelsey 3, Boyland 9, Conner 2, Calloway 1, Lee 4. Totals 16 10-23 46.
LS
13
9
12
17
—
51
NKC
9
7
12
18
—
46
Three-point goals: Conn; Prater 3, Turner.
MAIZE 51, DE SOTO 17
De Soto (15-8): Grizzle 4, Beal 0, Jones 0, Johnson 5, Plake 2, Shupe 6. Totals 7 3-4 17.
Maize (20-3): Roe 8, Stewart 7, Jones 7, Holmes 12, White 4, Hanna 5, Cauthon 4, Malloy 4. Totals 17 17-29 51.
DES
2
6
4
5
—
17
MAI
13
11
12
15
—
51
Three-point goals: None.
PARK HILL 58, LIBERTY 43
Park Hill (21-6): Hopkins 12, Watts 0, Winebrenner 2, Devers 0, Bryant 8, Berger 19, Shelby 8, Smith 9. Totals 19 16-23 58.
Liberty (16-12): Nelson 6, Masea 0, Richardson 7, Newland 4, Hall 18, Selepeo 4, Fleming 0, Alexander 4. Totals 13 13-18 43.
PH
12
8
18
20
—
58
LIB
8
10
7
18
—
43
Three-point goals: Berger 3, Hopkins; Hall 3, Richardson.
SALINA CENTRAL 58, SCHLAGLE 47
Salina Central (19-4): Merkle 2, Backes 18, Petty 2, Cain 15, Knoth 12, Ward 9. Totals 19 12-12 58.
Schlagle (19-4): Lawson 5, Daniels 3, Springsteen 5, Suttington 19, Brown 15. Totals 18 7-13 47.
SC
16
13
14
15
—
58
SCH
6
17
12
12
—
47
Three-point goals: Cain 3, Ward 3, Knoth; Brown 2, Lawson, Springsteen.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 37
BISHOP CARROLL 23
Bishop Carroll (18-5): Schuckman 3, Bockover 0, Maul 3, McFarren 2, McCorry 6, Allen 7, Landwehr 0, Ho 2. Totals 10 2-3 23.
St. Thomas Aquinas (20-3): Corrigan 0, Pearson 11, Townsell 1, Weledji 7, Thomas 4, Hartnett 4. Totals 11 10-15 37.
BC
3
6
8
6
—
23
STA
8
7
11
11
—
37
Three-point goals: Maul; Pearson 2, Hartnett, Weledji.
Boys lacrosse
Shawnee Mission East 13, North Kansas City 8
