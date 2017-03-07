Scores & Stats

March 7, 2017 10:31 PM

High school results - March 7

Boys basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan vs. Lawrence, 3 p.m.

Olathe Northwest vs. BV North, 4:45 p.m.

BV Northwest vs. Garden City, 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence Free State vs. Wichita South, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Salina Central vs. Schlagle, 3 p.m.

Pittsburg vs. Wichita Heights, 4:45 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Shawnee Heights vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Piper vs. Andover Central, 3 p.m.

McPherson vs. Labette County, 4:45 p.m.

Abilene vs. Mulvane, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Miege vs. Louisburg, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Holcomb vs. Smoky Valley, 3 p.m.

Rock Creek vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita Collegiate vs. Frontenac, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington vs. Pratt, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Galena vs. Belle Plaine, 3 p.m.

Marysville vs. Silver Lake, 4:45 p.m.

Norton Community vs. Cheney, 6:30 p.m.

SE Saline vs. Hugoton, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

St. John-Hudson vs. St. Marys Colgan, 3 p.m.

Ness City vs. Bishop Seabury, 4:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Sedan vs. Hoxie, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hanover vs. Rural Vista, 3 p.m.

St. Francis vs. South Barber, 4:45 p.m.

South Gray vs. Onaga, 6:30 p.m.

Burlingame vs. Osborne, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Wheatland-Grinnell, 3 p.m.

Hartford vs. Otis-Bison, 4:45 p.m.

Caldwell vs. Axtell, 6:30 p.m.

Ashland vs. Wallace County, 8:15 p.m.

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Wednesday’s area first round

Liberty vs. Park Hill, 3 p.m.

Lee’s Summit West vs. North Kansas City, 6:30 p.m

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s area first round

At Blue Springs South HS

Raytown South 64, Center 56

At Liberty North HS

Kearney 82, St. Joseph Lafayette 74

At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS

Grandview 55, Helias Catholic 51

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Hogan Prep vs. Whitfield, 6:40 p.m.

Transportation and Law vs. Mountain Grove, 8:20 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran vs. Sacred Heart, 3:20 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Crane, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

Advance vs. North Andrew, noon

Walnut Grove vs. Glasgow, 1:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s summary

RAYTOWN SOUTH 64, CENTER 56

Raytown South: Sorrells 12, Herndon 20, Madge 10, Witt 12, Shurn 2, Clark 8. Totals 23 14-20 64.

Center: Walsh 1, White 6, Smith 4, Kamgain 23, D. Wilson 9, J. Wilson 6, Washington 7. Totals 18 20-25 56.

RS

19

15

14

16

64

CENT

25

13

10

8

56

Three-point goals: Herndon 3, Sorrells.

Girls basketball

Kansas state tournaments

CLASS 6A

In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Manhattan vs. Olathe Northwest, 3 p.m.

Olathe South vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.

Wichita South vs. Wichita West, 6:30 p.m.

Olathe East vs. Derby, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At the Topeka Expocentre

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Maize vs. De Soto, 3 p.m.

Schlagle vs. Salina Central, 4:45 p.m.

Leavenworth vs. Newton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Carroll, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION I

In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Piper vs. Abilene, 3 p.m.

McPherson vs. Paola, 4:45 p.m.

Towanda-Circle vs. Labette County, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Miege vs. Wellington, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A-DIVISION II

In Emporia; at White Auditorium

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Clay Center vs. Andale, 3 p.m.

Jefferson West vs. Larned, 4:45 p.m.

Girard vs. Topeka Hayden, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington vs. Scott Community, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Hugoton vs. Riley County, 3 p.m.

Humboldt vs. Nemaha Central, 4:45 p.m.

Thomas More Prep vs. Wichita Independent, 6:30 p.m.

Council Grove vs. Cheney, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A

In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Central Plains vs. Chase County, 3 p.m.

Valley Falls vs. Berean Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Wabaunsee vs. St. Marys Colgan, 6:30 p.m.

Meade vs. Hill City, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION I

In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Centralia vs. Quinter, 3 p.m.

Dighton vs. Hanover, 4:45 p.m.

Coldwater-South Central vs. Rural Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Olpe vs. Stockton, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A-DIVISION II

In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Waverly vs. Wetmore, 3 p.m.

Otis-Bison vs. Caldwell, 4:45 p.m.

Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Fowler, 6:30 p.m.

Golden Plains vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, 8:15 p.m.

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 5

In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Wednesday’s area first round

Liberty vs. Park Hill, 4:45 p.m.

Lee’s Summit vs. North Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s area first round

At Blue Springs South HS

Center 60, Grain Valley 56

At Liberty North HS

St. Pius X 54, Chillicothe 53

At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS

Osage 50, Harrisonville 15

CLASS 3

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Trenton vs. Whitfield, noon

Lutheran North vs. Strafford, 1:40 p.m.

CLASS 2

In Columbia; at Hearnes Center

Thursday’s semifinals

Oran vs. Adrian, 6:40 p.m.

Scotland County vs. Skyline, 8:20 p.m.

CLASS 1

In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena

Thursday’s semifinals

South Iron vs. Mercer, 3:20 p.m.

Walnut Grove vs. Prairie Home, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s summary

CENTER 60, GRAIN VALLEY 56

Grain Valley (21-5): Rose 11, Sibert 6, Bailey 34, Hill 1, B. McKay 2, C. Mckay 0, Knusti 2. Totals 18 13-17 56.

Center (20-6): McReynolds 2, Banister 15, Purnell 7, Mahmud 6, Fisher 6, Lewis 24, Phillips 0. Totals 25 9-23 60.

GV

14

7

10

25

56

CENT

16

8

16

20

60

Three-point goals: Bailey 6, Rose; Banister.

