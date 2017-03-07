High school results - March 7

Boys basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan vs. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
Olathe Northwest vs. BV North, 4:45 p.m.
BV Northwest vs. Garden City, 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence Free State vs. Wichita South, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Salina Central vs. Schlagle, 3 p.m.
Pittsburg vs. Wichita Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Eisenhower vs. Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Shawnee Heights vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Piper vs. Andover Central, 3 p.m.
McPherson vs. Labette County, 4:45 p.m.
Abilene vs. Mulvane, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Miege vs. Louisburg, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Holcomb vs. Smoky Valley, 3 p.m.
Rock Creek vs. Topeka Hayden, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita Collegiate vs. Frontenac, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington vs. Pratt, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Galena vs. Belle Plaine, 3 p.m.
Marysville vs. Silver Lake, 4:45 p.m.
Norton Community vs. Cheney, 6:30 p.m.
SE Saline vs. Hugoton, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
St. John-Hudson vs. St. Marys Colgan, 3 p.m.
Ness City vs. Bishop Seabury, 4:45 p.m.
Sacred Heart vs. Hillsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Sedan vs. Hoxie, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hanover vs. Rural Vista, 3 p.m.
St. Francis vs. South Barber, 4:45 p.m.
South Gray vs. Onaga, 6:30 p.m.
Burlingame vs. Osborne, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Hutchinsion Central Christian vs. Wheatland-Grinnell, 3 p.m.
Hartford vs. Otis-Bison, 4:45 p.m.
Caldwell vs. Axtell, 6:30 p.m.
Ashland vs. Wallace County, 8:15 p.m.
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Wednesday’s area first round
Liberty vs. Park Hill, 3 p.m.
Lee’s Summit West vs. North Kansas City, 6:30 p.m
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s area first round
At Blue Springs South HS
Raytown South 64, Center 56
At Liberty North HS
Kearney 82, St. Joseph Lafayette 74
At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS
Grandview 55, Helias Catholic 51
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Hogan Prep vs. Whitfield, 6:40 p.m.
Transportation and Law vs. Mountain Grove, 8:20 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran vs. Sacred Heart, 3:20 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Crane, 5 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
Advance vs. North Andrew, noon
Walnut Grove vs. Glasgow, 1:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s summary
RAYTOWN SOUTH 64, CENTER 56
Raytown South: Sorrells 12, Herndon 20, Madge 10, Witt 12, Shurn 2, Clark 8. Totals 23 14-20 64.
Center: Walsh 1, White 6, Smith 4, Kamgain 23, D. Wilson 9, J. Wilson 6, Washington 7. Totals 18 20-25 56.
RS
19
15
14
16
—
64
CENT
25
13
10
8
—
56
Three-point goals: Herndon 3, Sorrells.
Girls basketball
Kansas state tournaments
CLASS 6A
In Wichita; at Charles Koch Arena
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Manhattan vs. Olathe Northwest, 3 p.m.
Olathe South vs. Lawrence, 4:45 p.m.
Wichita South vs. Wichita West, 6:30 p.m.
Olathe East vs. Derby, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At the Topeka Expocentre
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Maize vs. De Soto, 3 p.m.
Schlagle vs. Salina Central, 4:45 p.m.
Leavenworth vs. Newton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Bishop Carroll, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION I
In Salina; at Tony’s Pizza Event Center
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Piper vs. Abilene, 3 p.m.
McPherson vs. Paola, 4:45 p.m.
Towanda-Circle vs. Labette County, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Miege vs. Wellington, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4A-DIVISION II
In Emporia; at White Auditorium
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Clay Center vs. Andale, 3 p.m.
Jefferson West vs. Larned, 4:45 p.m.
Girard vs. Topeka Hayden, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington vs. Scott Community, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Hugoton vs. Riley County, 3 p.m.
Humboldt vs. Nemaha Central, 4:45 p.m.
Thomas More Prep vs. Wichita Independent, 6:30 p.m.
Council Grove vs. Cheney, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 2A
In Manhattan; at Bramlage Coliseum
Thursday’s quarterfinals
Central Plains vs. Chase County, 3 p.m.
Valley Falls vs. Berean Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Wabaunsee vs. St. Marys Colgan, 6:30 p.m.
Meade vs. Hill City, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION I
In Hays; at Gross Memorial Coliseum
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Centralia vs. Quinter, 3 p.m.
Dighton vs. Hanover, 4:45 p.m.
Coldwater-South Central vs. Rural Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Olpe vs. Stockton, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 1A-DIVISION II
In Dodge City; at United Wireless Arena
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Waverly vs. Wetmore, 3 p.m.
Otis-Bison vs. Caldwell, 4:45 p.m.
Wheatland-Grinnell vs. Fowler, 6:30 p.m.
Golden Plains vs. Hutchinson Central Christian, 8:15 p.m.
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 5
In Independence; at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Wednesday’s area first round
Liberty vs. Park Hill, 4:45 p.m.
Lee’s Summit vs. North Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s area first round
At Blue Springs South HS
Center 60, Grain Valley 56
At Liberty North HS
St. Pius X 54, Chillicothe 53
At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS
Osage 50, Harrisonville 15
CLASS 3
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Trenton vs. Whitfield, noon
Lutheran North vs. Strafford, 1:40 p.m.
CLASS 2
In Columbia; at Hearnes Center
Thursday’s semifinals
Oran vs. Adrian, 6:40 p.m.
Scotland County vs. Skyline, 8:20 p.m.
CLASS 1
In Columbia; at Mizzou Arena
Thursday’s semifinals
South Iron vs. Mercer, 3:20 p.m.
Walnut Grove vs. Prairie Home, 5 p.m.
Tuesday’s summary
CENTER 60, GRAIN VALLEY 56
Grain Valley (21-5): Rose 11, Sibert 6, Bailey 34, Hill 1, B. McKay 2, C. Mckay 0, Knusti 2. Totals 18 13-17 56.
Center (20-6): McReynolds 2, Banister 15, Purnell 7, Mahmud 6, Fisher 6, Lewis 24, Phillips 0. Totals 25 9-23 60.
GV
14
7
10
25
—
56
CENT
16
8
16
20
—
60
Three-point goals: Bailey 6, Rose; Banister.
