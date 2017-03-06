Scores & Stats

March 6, 2017 10:31 PM

High school results for March 6

Boys basketball

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s area first round

At Blue Springs South HS

Raytown South vs. Center, 6 p.m.

At Liberty North HS

Kearney vs. St. Joseph Lafayette, 6 p.m.

At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS

Helias Catholic vs. Grandview, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Missouri state tournaments

CLASS 4

Tuesday’s area first round

At Blue Springs South HS

Grain Valley vs. Center, 7:45 p.m.

At Liberty North HS

St. Pius X vs. Chillicothe, 8 p.m.

At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS

Osage vs. Harrisonville, 7:45 p.m.

