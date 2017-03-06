High school results for March 6

Boys basketball
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s area first round
At Blue Springs South HS
Raytown South vs. Center, 6 p.m.
At Liberty North HS
Kearney vs. St. Joseph Lafayette, 6 p.m.
At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS
Helias Catholic vs. Grandview, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Missouri state tournaments
CLASS 4
Tuesday’s area first round
At Blue Springs South HS
Grain Valley vs. Center, 7:45 p.m.
At Liberty North HS
St. Pius X vs. Chillicothe, 8 p.m.
At Sedalia Smith-Cotton HS
Osage vs. Harrisonville, 7:45 p.m.
