March 5, 2017 10:11 PM

ECHL standings for March 5

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

40

15

1

3

84

229

170

Allen

37

17

3

2

79

235

170

Idaho

33

18

5

2

73

195

177

Alaska

28

19

2

6

64

180

178

Missouri

27

23

2

5

61

188

191

Utah

26

24

5

2

59

177

200

Rapid City

21

29

8

0

50

180

211

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Missouri 6, Tulsa 3

Kalamazoo 6, Adirondack 3

Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Toledo 3, Brampton 2

Monday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Allen 4, Missouri 2

Reading 2, Manchester 1

Florida 4, Atlanta 0

Orlando 5, Greenville 3

Elmira 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati 3, Adirondack 2

Quad City 6, Indy 1

Wichita 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Idaho 4, Rapid City 2

South Carolina 4, Colorado 1

Sunday’s summary

MAVERICKS 6, OILERS 3

Tulsa

2

0

1

3

Missouri

2

2

2

6

First Period: 1, Missouri, Illo 9 (Robertson, Selman), 8:19. 2, Tulsa, Drapluk 1 (Haar, Paquette), 10:00 (PP). 3, Missouri, Tansey 12 (Correale, Fox), 12:36 (PP). 4, Tulsa, Paquette 11 (Pleskach, Joyaux), 17:46. Second Period: 5, Missouri, Correale 10 (Nowick), 5:56. 6, Missouri, Fox 25 (Correale, Tansey), 19:03 (PP). Third Period: 7, Missouri, Seckel 6 (Doty), 2:11. 8, Tulsa, Hubbs 2 (Pleskach, Ladd), 11:35. 9, Missouri, Pauly 4 19:53 (EN). Shots on Goal: Tulsa 23, Missouri 23. Power-plays: Tulsa 1-4, Missouri 2-6. Saves: Musico, Tulsa, 17; Williams, Missouri, 20. Att: 4,682.

Saturday’s summary

AMERICANS 4, MAVERICKS 2

Allen

0

2

2

4

Missouri

2

0

0

2

First Period: 1, Missouri, Nowick 21 (Carzo, Correale), 2:36 (PP). 2, Missouri, Tansey 11 (Carzo, Illo), 9:23. Second Period: 3, Allen, Makowski 14 (Steffes), 2:09. 4, Allen, Asuchak 24 (Kerbashian, Makowski), 2:35. Third Period: 5, Allen, Eberle 10 8:08. 6, Allen, Steffes 17 (Marchment), 17:40. Shots on Goal: Allen 23, Missouri 33. Power-plays: Allen 0-5, Missouri 1-8. Saves: Murray, Allen, 31; Robinson, Missouri, 19. Att: 4,651.

