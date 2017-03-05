ECHL standings for March 5

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
40
15
1
3
84
229
170
Allen
37
17
3
2
79
235
170
Idaho
33
18
5
2
73
195
177
Alaska
28
19
2
6
64
180
178
Missouri
27
23
2
5
61
188
191
Utah
26
24
5
2
59
177
200
Rapid City
21
29
8
0
50
180
211
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Missouri 6, Tulsa 3
Kalamazoo 6, Adirondack 3
Fort Wayne 2, Wheeling 1
Reading 2, Norfolk 1
Toledo 3, Brampton 2
Monday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Allen 4, Missouri 2
Reading 2, Manchester 1
Florida 4, Atlanta 0
Orlando 5, Greenville 3
Elmira 6, Norfolk 3
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 0
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati 3, Adirondack 2
Quad City 6, Indy 1
Wichita 3, Tulsa 2, SO
Idaho 4, Rapid City 2
South Carolina 4, Colorado 1
Sunday’s summary
MAVERICKS 6, OILERS 3
Tulsa
2
0
1
—
3
Missouri
2
2
2
—
6
First Period: 1, Missouri, Illo 9 (Robertson, Selman), 8:19. 2, Tulsa, Drapluk 1 (Haar, Paquette), 10:00 (PP). 3, Missouri, Tansey 12 (Correale, Fox), 12:36 (PP). 4, Tulsa, Paquette 11 (Pleskach, Joyaux), 17:46. Second Period: 5, Missouri, Correale 10 (Nowick), 5:56. 6, Missouri, Fox 25 (Correale, Tansey), 19:03 (PP). Third Period: 7, Missouri, Seckel 6 (Doty), 2:11. 8, Tulsa, Hubbs 2 (Pleskach, Ladd), 11:35. 9, Missouri, Pauly 4 19:53 (EN). Shots on Goal: Tulsa 23, Missouri 23. Power-plays: Tulsa 1-4, Missouri 2-6. Saves: Musico, Tulsa, 17; Williams, Missouri, 20. Att: 4,682.
Saturday’s summary
AMERICANS 4, MAVERICKS 2
Allen
0
2
2
—
4
Missouri
2
0
0
—
2
First Period: 1, Missouri, Nowick 21 (Carzo, Correale), 2:36 (PP). 2, Missouri, Tansey 11 (Carzo, Illo), 9:23. Second Period: 3, Allen, Makowski 14 (Steffes), 2:09. 4, Allen, Asuchak 24 (Kerbashian, Makowski), 2:35. Third Period: 5, Allen, Eberle 10 8:08. 6, Allen, Steffes 17 (Marchment), 17:40. Shots on Goal: Allen 23, Missouri 33. Power-plays: Allen 0-5, Missouri 1-8. Saves: Murray, Allen, 31; Robinson, Missouri, 19. Att: 4,651.
