ECHL standings for March 5

4:30 Mizzou coach Kim Anderson on the Tigers' 60-43 loss to Texas A&M Pause

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

11:32 Charles Harris declares for NFL Draft

4:43 Sophie Cunningham helps lead Mizzou's women to new heights

1:29 Mizzou women ready for SEC Tournament

2:00 Robin Pingeton on Mizzou's all-conference honors

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

5:03 Mizzou Minute: Men's hoops postmortem edition

4:56 How Henry Bloch acquired the paintings in the new galleries at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art