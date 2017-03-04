High school results for March 4

Boys Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Saturday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
Pittsburg 85, Harmon 32
BV Southwest substate 2
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 53
Lansing substate 2
Schlagle 48, Washington 46, OT
CLASS 4A DI
Piper substate
Piper 54, Basehor-Linwood 52
Spring Hill substate
Louisburg 64, Fort Scott 52
Friday’s results
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV Northwest 72, Gardner Edgerton 35
BV West substate 2
BV North 58, Blue Valley 55
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59
SM South substate 1
Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38
SM South substate 2
Lawrence 59, SM East 54
CLASS 1A DI
Centralia substate
Onaga 50, Immaculata 26
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Saturday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Columbia Rock Bridge 81, Blue Springs 46
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
North Kansas City 80, Raytown 69
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 67, Liberty North 54
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Center 71, Lincoln Prep 58
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Kearney 57, Platte County 43
Friday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
LS West 71, LS North 55
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 64, Oak Park 41
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Grandview 72, Nevada 45
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Raytown South 77, Grain Valley 60
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Kearney 64, Excelsior Springs 36
Platte County 49, Northeast 46
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday’s quarterfinals
CLASS 3
Hogan Prep 69, Maryville 61
Mountain Grove 50, Fair Grove 49
Transportation and Law 65, Montgomery County 53
Whitfield 66, Saxony Lutheran 47
CLASS 2
Sacred Heart 69, Wellington-Napoleon 66, OT
Crane 49, Greenwood 48
Harrisburg 58, Clopton 57
Oran 55, Hartville 52
CLASS 1
Advance 75, Eminence 58
Glasgow 49, Meadville 38
North Andrew 54, Worth County 41
Walnut Grove 75, Hermitage 67, OT
Saturday’s summaries
CENTER 71, LINCOLN PREP 58
Center: Walsh 2, White 19, E. Smith 2, Kamgain 20, Ryan 10, Wright 4, D. Wilson 8, J. Wilson 4, Washington 2. Totals 17 22-32 71.
Lincoln Prep: Reaves 16, Weston Jr. 11, Pauley 7, Phillips 2, Dulley 17, Childress 4, Edinson 1. Totals 17 21-27 58.
CEN
16
13
16
26
—
71
LP
8
16
10
24
—
58
Three-point goals: Ryan; Weston Jr., Pauley, Childress.
HOGAN PREP 69, MARYVILLE 61
Hogan Prep: Collins 3, Daniels 31, Thomas 12, Jennings 11, Gant 0, Barner 3, Maull-Edwards 0, Jones 4, Cooper 3, Johnson 0, Stanley 2. Totals 26 11-17 69.
Maryville: Morrison 0, Zimmerman 23, Bean 0, T. Oglesby 0, Downs 24, Woods 2, Gray 1, Golightly 11. Totals 19 19-24 61.
HP
22
10
13
24
—
69
MAR
12
13
14
22
—
61
Three-point goals: Daniels 3, Collins, Thomas, Jennings; Zimmerman 3, Downs.
KEARNEY 57
PLATTE COUNTY 43
Kearney: D. Ritz 21, Pritzel 11, C. Ritz 6, Huet 0, Frizzell 3, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 11, Hoffman 2, Blodgett 0, Doan 3. Totals 16 15-21 57.
Platte County: Mair 0, Wood 0, Esdohr 0, Newberry 11, Post 2, Cummings 7, Ragsda;le 8, Rollins 5, Abraham 0, Watts 8, Gammill 2. Totals: 15 10-15 43.
KEA
17
18
8
14
—
57
PC
13
8
13
9
—
43
Three-point goals: D. Ritz 4, E. Waddell 3, Pritzel, C. Ritz, Frizzell; Newberry 2, Watts.
LOUISBURG 64, FORT SCOTT 52
Fort Scott: J. Lawrence 12, Jones 16, Tourtillott 3, Michaud 7, Thomas 2, Campbell 2, Horton 2, Goldston 4, Hall 4, Silvers 0. Totals 18 10-12 52.
Louisburg: Gutterman 6, Greman 15, Hill 0, Doles 0, Stone 7, Harding 15, Ribordy 8, Dorer 13. Totals 22 15-27 64.
FS
12
11
6
23
—
52
LOU
12
15
19
18
—
64
Three-point goals: J. Lawrence 2, Jones 2, Tourtillott, Michaud; Greman 3, Gutterman, Stone.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 60
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 53
St. James Academy: Spradling 4, Kaifes 3, Thornhill 17, McKee 12, Dekraai 6, Fitzmorris 11. Totals 18 13-13 53.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 6, Hagenkord 23, Lewis 6, Allegri 17, Boedeker 8. Totals 20 15-25 60.
SJA
13
13
4
23
—
53
STA
13
14
15
18
—
60
Three-point goals: Thornhill 2, Kaifes, Fitzmorris; Hagenkord 3, Allegri 2.
Girls Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Saturday’s results
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
Olathe East 41, BV North 25
BV West substate 2
Olathe South 35, Gardner Edgerton 31
Junction City substate
Manhattan 62, Lawrence Free State 43
SM South substate 1
Lawrence 58, SM South 44
SM South substate 2
Olathe Northwest 46, SM Northwest 31
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Bishop Miege 59, Baldwin 42
Piper substate
Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 31
Spring Hill substate
Paola 52, Spring Hill 41
Friday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto 45, Pittsburg 34
Lansing substate 1
Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45
Lansing substate 2
Leavenworth 61, Sumner Academy 35
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Baldwin 62, Bonner Springs 26
Bishop Miege 76, Eudora 28
Piper substate
Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34
Piper 73, Tonganoxie 37
Spring Hill substate
Paola 46, Fort Scott 23
Spring Hill 58, Louisburg 50
CLASS 4A DII
Jefferson West substate
Jefferson West 57, Bishop Ward 21
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Jefferson County North 61, Maranatha Christian 29
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Saturday’s results
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Center 47, Notre Dame De Sion 33
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
St. Pius X 57, Smithville 42
Friday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Columbia Rock Bridge 48, Blue Springs South 36
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit 35, Belton 33
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
North Kansas City 42, Park Hill South 38
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 47, William Chrisman 36
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Harrisonville 27, Clinton 25
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 50, Odessa 39
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Notre Dame de Sion 44, Lincoln Prep 41
Center 71, Pembroke Hill 50
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday’s quarterfinals
CLASS 3
Trenton 33, Southeast 31
Lutheran North 64, Clark County 52
Whitfield 44, Saxony Lutheran 37
CLASS 2
Adrian 71, Mid-Buchanan 59
Oran 72, Neelyville 69
Scotland County 55, New Bloomfield 23
Skyline 67, Pierce City 24
CLASS 1
Mercer 53, Jefferson (Conception) 36
South Iron 53, Scott County Central 41
Walnut Grove 51, Leeton 39
Saturday’s summaries
CENTER 47
NOTRE DAME DE SION 33
Center: McReynolds 2, Bannister 6, Purnell 14, Mahmud 4, Fisher 6, Lewis 15. Totals 10 10-17 47.
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 1, Dercher 11, Totta 4, Frerking 2, Adams 6, Uhde 6, Fenniwald 3. Totals 12 3-8 33.
CEN
12
8
12
15
—
47
NDS
6
3
12
12
—
33
Three-point goals: Purnell 2, Bannister; Dercher 3, Udhe 2, Adams.
OLATHE EAST 41, BV NORTH 25
BV North: C. Kuckelman 3, K. Cassaday 0, Farrington 0, E. Kuckelman 7, Runnebaum 0, Krueger 2, Keirn 2, L. Cassaday 5, Fritz 6. Totals 7 11-15 25.
Olathe East: Rehagen 2, Hoppock 7, Wilson 16, Owens 0, Winemiller 2, Kincaid 2, Schumacher 12, Kirk 0. Totals 13 14-20 41.
BVN
5
1
5
14
—
25
OE
6
9
8
18
—
41
Three-point goals: Hoppock.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 46
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 31
Shawnee Mission Northwest (14-8): Ojeda 0, Winter 0, Formwalt 0, Seibold 5, Hill 0, Nunnick 0, Nugent 0, Rose 11, Black 6, Nachbar 8, Hansen 0, Peterson 1. Totals 8 14-21 31.
Olathe Northwest (15-7): Heise 2, Esty 0, Reiber 4, Wilkins 0, Marks 12, Kappelmann 3, Thomas 0, Baeh 4, Gueldner 11, Curry 8, A. Caff 2, T. Caff 0. Totals 15 12-24 46.
SMNW
8
10
8
5
—
31
ONW
6
16
11
13
—
46
Three-point goals: Rose; Marks 4.
PAOLA 52, SPRING HILL 41
Paola: Leckner 7, Morgan 19, Williams 4, Johnson 0, Hanf 8, Karr 10, Edwards 4, Hendrickson 0. Totals 20 8-15 52.
Spring Hill: Steging 2, Goff 11, Delker 8, Lovetinsky 4, Dominick 4, Todd 4, Frank 0, Hitchens 0, Leaton 2, Williams 6. Totals 15 9-10 41.
PAO
12
17
11
12
—
52
SH
5
16
11
9
—
41
Three-point goals: Morgan 2, Leckner, Karr; Goff 2.
PIPER 64, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 31
Piper: Ford 9, Andrade 0, Rogers 0, Serrano 0. Porter 0, Morrow 3, Banes 4, Leslie 8, Cobbins 29, Gooch 0, Vigil 9, Thomas 2. Totals 26 6-12 64.
Basehor-Linwood: Hiss 4, Jones 2, Schoenfelder 4, Tinder 4, Oliver 0, Yankovich 0, Stallbaumer 4, Lee 2, Bizzell 0, DeLeon 10, Fisher 0, Bowers 1. Totals 11 9-19 31.
PIP
25
13
22
4
—
64
BL
7
13
8
3
—
31
Three-point goals: Cobbins 4, Vigil, Banes.
ST. PIUS X 57
SMITHVILLE 42
St. Pius X (23-3): Mussorici 23, Hipp 13, Denzer 4, Simone 2, Ervie 2, Mallot 4, Parrish 0, Ringle 0, Hayes 4, Chirpich 5. Totals 19 18-26 57.
Smithville (19-10): Donnelly 0, Lubbert 3, Andrews 0, Mosby 16, Langhus 0, Boltmann 0, Kadel 1, Long 2, Mckimes 0, Wohlford 0, Duncan 0, Moes 11, Ambroson 0, Grandgenett 9. Totals 13 13-22 42.
SPX
12
18
15
12
—
57
SMI
10
5
16
11
—
42
Three-point goals: Mussorici; Lubbert, Mosby, Grandgenett.
TRENTON 33, SOUTHEAST 31
Southeast: T. Wilson 0, J. Wilson 3,Henphill 2, Jefferson 5, Gunnels 16, Watson 0, Bables 5. Totals 11 7-11 31.
Trenton: Blackburn 0, Tolson 10, Al. Whitaker 0, Croy 0, As. Whitaker 0, W. Richman 17, Hurley 2, T. Richman 0, Lynch 4. Totals 7 18-21 33.
SE
10
8
7
6
—
31
TRE
12
6
5
10
—
33
Three-point goals: J. Wilson, Jefferson; Tolson.
Friday’s summary
DE SOTO 45
PITTSBURG 34
De Soto: Grizzle 14, Beal 17, Shupe 7, Johnson 6, Plake 1. Totals 17 5-11 45.
Pittsburg: Turner 6, Bezinger 3, Muff 11, Matlock 4, Kidd 4, Casper 6. Totals 15 2-7 34.
DS
13
0
15
17
—
45
PIT
5
7
8
14
—
34
Three-point goals: Beal 5, Shupe; Bezinger, Muff.
