March 4, 2017 9:55 PM

High school results for March 4

Boys Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Saturday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

Pittsburg 85, Harmon 32

BV Southwest substate 2

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, St. James Academy 53

Lansing substate 2

Schlagle 48, Washington 46, OT

CLASS 4A DI

Piper substate

Piper 54, Basehor-Linwood 52

Spring Hill substate

Louisburg 64, Fort Scott 52

Friday’s results

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV Northwest 72, Gardner Edgerton 35

BV West substate 2

BV North 58, Blue Valley 55

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59

SM South substate 1

Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38

SM South substate 2

Lawrence 59, SM East 54

CLASS 1A DI

Centralia substate

Onaga 50, Immaculata 26

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Saturday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Columbia Rock Bridge 81, Blue Springs 46

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

North Kansas City 80, Raytown 69

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty 67, Liberty North 54

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Center 71, Lincoln Prep 58

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Kearney 57, Platte County 43

Friday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

LS West 71, LS North 55

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 64, Oak Park 41

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Grandview 72, Nevada 45

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Raytown South 77, Grain Valley 60

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Kearney 64, Excelsior Springs 36

Platte County 49, Northeast 46

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday’s quarterfinals

CLASS 3

Hogan Prep 69, Maryville 61

Mountain Grove 50, Fair Grove 49

Transportation and Law 65, Montgomery County 53

Whitfield 66, Saxony Lutheran 47

CLASS 2

Sacred Heart 69, Wellington-Napoleon 66, OT

Crane 49, Greenwood 48

Harrisburg 58, Clopton 57

Oran 55, Hartville 52

CLASS 1

Advance 75, Eminence 58

Glasgow 49, Meadville 38

North Andrew 54, Worth County 41

Walnut Grove 75, Hermitage 67, OT

Saturday’s summaries

CENTER 71, LINCOLN PREP 58

Center: Walsh 2, White 19, E. Smith 2, Kamgain 20, Ryan 10, Wright 4, D. Wilson 8, J. Wilson 4, Washington 2. Totals 17 22-32 71.

Lincoln Prep: Reaves 16, Weston Jr. 11, Pauley 7, Phillips 2, Dulley 17, Childress 4, Edinson 1. Totals 17 21-27 58.

CEN

16

13

16

26

71

LP

8

16

10

24

58

Three-point goals: Ryan; Weston Jr., Pauley, Childress.

HOGAN PREP 69, MARYVILLE 61

Hogan Prep: Collins 3, Daniels 31, Thomas 12, Jennings 11, Gant 0, Barner 3, Maull-Edwards 0, Jones 4, Cooper 3, Johnson 0, Stanley 2. Totals 26 11-17 69.

Maryville: Morrison 0, Zimmerman 23, Bean 0, T. Oglesby 0, Downs 24, Woods 2, Gray 1, Golightly 11. Totals 19 19-24 61.

HP

22

10

13

24

69

MAR

12

13

14

22

61

Three-point goals: Daniels 3, Collins, Thomas, Jennings; Zimmerman 3, Downs.

KEARNEY 57

PLATTE COUNTY 43

Kearney: D. Ritz 21, Pritzel 11, C. Ritz 6, Huet 0, Frizzell 3, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 11, Hoffman 2, Blodgett 0, Doan 3. Totals 16 15-21 57.

Platte County: Mair 0, Wood 0, Esdohr 0, Newberry 11, Post 2, Cummings 7, Ragsda;le 8, Rollins 5, Abraham 0, Watts 8, Gammill 2. Totals: 15 10-15 43.

KEA

17

18

8

14

57

PC

13

8

13

9

43

Three-point goals: D. Ritz 4, E. Waddell 3, Pritzel, C. Ritz, Frizzell; Newberry 2, Watts.

LOUISBURG 64, FORT SCOTT 52

Fort Scott: J. Lawrence 12, Jones 16, Tourtillott 3, Michaud 7, Thomas 2, Campbell 2, Horton 2, Goldston 4, Hall 4, Silvers 0. Totals 18 10-12 52.

Louisburg: Gutterman 6, Greman 15, Hill 0, Doles 0, Stone 7, Harding 15, Ribordy 8, Dorer 13. Totals 22 15-27 64.

FS

12

11

6

23

52

LOU

12

15

19

18

64

Three-point goals: J. Lawrence 2, Jones 2, Tourtillott, Michaud; Greman 3, Gutterman, Stone.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 60

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 53

St. James Academy: Spradling 4, Kaifes 3, Thornhill 17, McKee 12, Dekraai 6, Fitzmorris 11. Totals 18 13-13 53.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 6, Hagenkord 23, Lewis 6, Allegri 17, Boedeker 8. Totals 20 15-25 60.

SJA

13

13

4

23

53

STA

13

14

15

18

60

Three-point goals: Thornhill 2, Kaifes, Fitzmorris; Hagenkord 3, Allegri 2.

Girls Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Saturday’s results

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

Olathe East 41, BV North 25

BV West substate 2

Olathe South 35, Gardner Edgerton 31

Junction City substate

Manhattan 62, Lawrence Free State 43

SM South substate 1

Lawrence 58, SM South 44

SM South substate 2

Olathe Northwest 46, SM Northwest 31

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Bishop Miege 59, Baldwin 42

Piper substate

Piper 64, Basehor-Linwood 31

Spring Hill substate

Paola 52, Spring Hill 41

Friday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto 45, Pittsburg 34

Lansing substate 1

Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45

Lansing substate 2

Leavenworth 61, Sumner Academy 35

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Baldwin 62, Bonner Springs 26

Bishop Miege 76, Eudora 28

Piper substate

Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34

Piper 73, Tonganoxie 37

Spring Hill substate

Paola 46, Fort Scott 23

Spring Hill 58, Louisburg 50

CLASS 4A DII

Jefferson West substate

Jefferson West 57, Bishop Ward 21

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Jefferson County North 61, Maranatha Christian 29

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Saturday’s results

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Center 47, Notre Dame De Sion 33

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

St. Pius X 57, Smithville 42

Friday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Columbia Rock Bridge 48, Blue Springs South 36

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit 35, Belton 33

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

North Kansas City 42, Park Hill South 38

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty 47, William Chrisman 36

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Harrisonville 27, Clinton 25

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 50, Odessa 39

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Notre Dame de Sion 44, Lincoln Prep 41

Center 71, Pembroke Hill 50

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday’s quarterfinals

CLASS 3

Trenton 33, Southeast 31

Lutheran North 64, Clark County 52

Whitfield 44, Saxony Lutheran 37

CLASS 2

Adrian 71, Mid-Buchanan 59

Oran 72, Neelyville 69

Scotland County 55, New Bloomfield 23

Skyline 67, Pierce City 24

CLASS 1

Mercer 53, Jefferson (Conception) 36

South Iron 53, Scott County Central 41

Walnut Grove 51, Leeton 39

Saturday’s summaries

CENTER 47

NOTRE DAME DE SION 33

Center: McReynolds 2, Bannister 6, Purnell 14, Mahmud 4, Fisher 6, Lewis 15. Totals 10 10-17 47.

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 1, Dercher 11, Totta 4, Frerking 2, Adams 6, Uhde 6, Fenniwald 3. Totals 12 3-8 33.

CEN

12

8

12

15

47

NDS

6

3

12

12

33

Three-point goals: Purnell 2, Bannister; Dercher 3, Udhe 2, Adams.

OLATHE EAST 41, BV NORTH 25

BV North: C. Kuckelman 3, K. Cassaday 0, Farrington 0, E. Kuckelman 7, Runnebaum 0, Krueger 2, Keirn 2, L. Cassaday 5, Fritz 6. Totals 7 11-15 25.

Olathe East: Rehagen 2, Hoppock 7, Wilson 16, Owens 0, Winemiller 2, Kincaid 2, Schumacher 12, Kirk 0. Totals 13 14-20 41.

BVN

5

1

5

14

25

OE

6

9

8

18

41

Three-point goals: Hoppock.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 46

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 31

Shawnee Mission Northwest (14-8): Ojeda 0, Winter 0, Formwalt 0, Seibold 5, Hill 0, Nunnick 0, Nugent 0, Rose 11, Black 6, Nachbar 8, Hansen 0, Peterson 1. Totals 8 14-21 31.

Olathe Northwest (15-7): Heise 2, Esty 0, Reiber 4, Wilkins 0, Marks 12, Kappelmann 3, Thomas 0, Baeh 4, Gueldner 11, Curry 8, A. Caff 2, T. Caff 0. Totals 15 12-24 46.

SMNW

8

10

8

5

31

ONW

6

16

11

13

46

Three-point goals: Rose; Marks 4.

PAOLA 52, SPRING HILL 41

Paola: Leckner 7, Morgan 19, Williams 4, Johnson 0, Hanf 8, Karr 10, Edwards 4, Hendrickson 0. Totals 20 8-15 52.

Spring Hill: Steging 2, Goff 11, Delker 8, Lovetinsky 4, Dominick 4, Todd 4, Frank 0, Hitchens 0, Leaton 2, Williams 6. Totals 15 9-10 41.

PAO

12

17

11

12

52

SH

5

16

11

9

41

Three-point goals: Morgan 2, Leckner, Karr; Goff 2.

PIPER 64, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 31

Piper: Ford 9, Andrade 0, Rogers 0, Serrano 0. Porter 0, Morrow 3, Banes 4, Leslie 8, Cobbins 29, Gooch 0, Vigil 9, Thomas 2. Totals 26 6-12 64.

Basehor-Linwood: Hiss 4, Jones 2, Schoenfelder 4, Tinder 4, Oliver 0, Yankovich 0, Stallbaumer 4, Lee 2, Bizzell 0, DeLeon 10, Fisher 0, Bowers 1. Totals 11 9-19 31.

PIP

25

13

22

4

64

BL

7

13

8

3

31

Three-point goals: Cobbins 4, Vigil, Banes.

ST. PIUS X 57

SMITHVILLE 42

St. Pius X (23-3): Mussorici 23, Hipp 13, Denzer 4, Simone 2, Ervie 2, Mallot 4, Parrish 0, Ringle 0, Hayes 4, Chirpich 5. Totals 19 18-26 57.

Smithville (19-10): Donnelly 0, Lubbert 3, Andrews 0, Mosby 16, Langhus 0, Boltmann 0, Kadel 1, Long 2, Mckimes 0, Wohlford 0, Duncan 0, Moes 11, Ambroson 0, Grandgenett 9. Totals 13 13-22 42.

SPX

12

18

15

12

57

SMI

10

5

16

11

42

Three-point goals: Mussorici; Lubbert, Mosby, Grandgenett.

TRENTON 33, SOUTHEAST 31

Southeast: T. Wilson 0, J. Wilson 3,Henphill 2, Jefferson 5, Gunnels 16, Watson 0, Bables 5. Totals 11 7-11 31.

Trenton: Blackburn 0, Tolson 10, Al. Whitaker 0, Croy 0, As. Whitaker 0, W. Richman 17, Hurley 2, T. Richman 0, Lynch 4. Totals 7 18-21 33.

SE

10

8

7

6

31

TRE

12

6

5

10

33

Three-point goals: J. Wilson, Jefferson; Tolson.

Friday’s summary

DE SOTO 45

PITTSBURG 34

De Soto: Grizzle 14, Beal 17, Shupe 7, Johnson 6, Plake 1. Totals 17 5-11 45.

Pittsburg: Turner 6, Bezinger 3, Muff 11, Matlock 4, Kidd 4, Casper 6. Totals 15 2-7 34.

DS

13

0

15

17

45

PIT

5

7

8

14

34

Three-point goals: Beal 5, Shupe; Bezinger, Muff.

