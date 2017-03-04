Scores & Stats

March 4, 2017 5:45 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 4

Saturday’s summary

ROYALS 2, GIANTS 0

San Francisco AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Rollins ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.154

Arroyo ss

1

0

0

0

0

1

.375

Hill 2b

3

0

1

0

0

1

.333

Querecuto 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Posey dh

3

0

1

0

0

0

.125

Jones dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Belt 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.231

Blanks 1b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.111

Parker rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Duggar cf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.375

Calixte 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.267

Gomez 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.143

Hundley c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Federowicz c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Ruggiano lf-rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.091

Hernandez cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.143

Marrero lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.235

Totals 30

0

3

0

0

5

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.385

Downes rf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Escobar ss

3

0

1

0

0

1

.286

Arteaga ss

1

0

0

0

0

0

.125

Cain cf

3

1

1

2

0

2

.300

Starling cf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.300

Hosmer 1b

3

0

0

0

0

0

.250

O’Hearn 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.167

Perez c

2

0

1

0

0

0

.556

Gallagher c

2

0

1

0

0

1

.250

Cuthbert 3b

2

0

1

0

1

0

.182

Dozier 3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.455

O’Brien lf

2

0

0

0

1

1

.250

Gore lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.500

Mondesi 2b

3

0

2

0

0

0

.538

Burt 2b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Vallot dh

2

1

0

0

1

2

.500

Totals 31

2

8

2

3

11

San Francisco

000

000

000

0

3

0

Kansas City

000

020

000

2

8

0

E: None. DP: San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1. LOB: San Francisco 4, Kansas City 8. HR: Cain (1).

San Francisco

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Blackburn

2

3

0

0

1

3

4.50

Crick

1.2

2

0

0

0

2

0.00

Sitton, L

0-1

1.1

1

2

2

1

1

13.50

Hernandez, D

1

2

0

0

1

2

0.00

Okert

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Ramirez

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Hammel

2

2

0

0

0

0

0.00

Minor

2

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Alexander, W 1-0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Almonte

1

0

0

0

0

1

3.00

Alburquerque

1

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Zimmer

1

0

0

0

0

1

7.71

Parnell

1

0

0

0

0

1

9.00

Holds: Almonte (2), Alburquerque (2), Zimmer (1). HBP: by Hammel (Parker). Umpires: Home, Sean Barber; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Segal. Time: 2:26. Att: 8,006.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'America first' was theme of Trump rally in Overland Park

View more video

Sports Videos