Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - March 4

Saturday’s summary
ROYALS 2, GIANTS 0
San Francisco AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Rollins ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.154
Arroyo ss
1
0
0
0
0
1
.375
Hill 2b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.333
Querecuto 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Posey dh
3
0
1
0
0
0
.125
Jones dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Belt 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.231
Blanks 1b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.111
Parker rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Duggar cf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.375
Calixte 3b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.267
Gomez 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.143
Hundley c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Federowicz c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Ruggiano lf-rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.091
Hernandez cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.143
Marrero lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.235
Totals 30
0
3
0
0
5
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.385
Downes rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Escobar ss
3
0
1
0
0
1
.286
Arteaga ss
1
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Cain cf
3
1
1
2
0
2
.300
Starling cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.300
Hosmer 1b
3
0
0
0
0
0
.250
O’Hearn 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.167
Perez c
2
0
1
0
0
0
.556
Gallagher c
2
0
1
0
0
1
.250
Cuthbert 3b
2
0
1
0
1
0
.182
Dozier 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.455
O’Brien lf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.250
Gore lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
Mondesi 2b
3
0
2
0
0
0
.538
Burt 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Vallot dh
2
1
0
0
1
2
.500
Totals 31
2
8
2
3
11
San Francisco
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
Kansas City
000
020
000
—
2
8
0
E: None. DP: San Francisco 2, Kansas City 1. LOB: San Francisco 4, Kansas City 8. HR: Cain (1).
San Francisco
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Blackburn
2
3
0
0
1
3
4.50
Crick
1.2
2
0
0
0
2
0.00
Sitton, L
0-1
1.1
1
2
2
1
1
13.50
Hernandez, D
1
2
0
0
1
2
0.00
Okert
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Ramirez
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Hammel
2
2
0
0
0
0
0.00
Minor
2
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Alexander, W 1-0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Almonte
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.00
Alburquerque
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Zimmer
1
0
0
0
0
1
7.71
Parnell
1
0
0
0
0
1
9.00
Holds: Almonte (2), Alburquerque (2), Zimmer (1). HBP: by Hammel (Parker). Umpires: Home, Sean Barber; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Segal. Time: 2:26. Att: 8,006.
