March 4, 2017 4:57 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary - March 4

KANSAS STATE 61, TEXAS TECH 48

Texas Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

31

1-6

3-3

3

0

2

5

Ross

21

1-4

0-0

2

0

5

2

Smith

31

2-3

1-2

6

2

1

6

Evans

34

4-14

1-2

4

1

4

11

Stevenson

25

3-7

5-7

5

1

3

11

Livingston

25

3-6

0-0

5

1

2

9

Thomas

19

1-2

0-0

4

2

1

2

Millinghaus

8

1-2

0-0

1

1

0

2

Temple

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

3

0

Brandsma

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

16-45

10-14

31

8

21

48

Percentages: FG .356, FT .714. Three-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Livingston 3-6, Evans 2-6, Smith 1-2, Gray 0-1, Ross 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Evans, Gray). Turnovers: 16 (Evans 3, Stevenson 3, Thomas 3, Ross 2, Smith 2, Brandsma, Gray, Temple). Steals: 8 (Gray 3, Evans 2, Millinghaus, Ross, Stevenson). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

32

3-7

3-3

10

4

1

10

Johnson

26

8-11

3-4

4

0

3

19

Wade

29

3-6

3-4

5

3

2

11

B.Brown

32

1-7

1-3

2

1

1

4

Stokes

39

2-8

1-2

2

7

1

5

Maurice

13

3-4

1-1

1

0

2

7

Sneed

11

1-4

0-0

1

0

0

2

Ervin

8

0-0

0-0

0

2

2

0

Patrick

6

1-2

0-0

1

0

1

3

Budke

2

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Winter

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

22-50

12-17

26

17

14

61

Percentages: FG .440, FT .706. Three-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wade 2-2, Patrick 1-2, B.Brown 1-3, Iwundu 1-3, Budke 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Sneed 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Iwundu 2, Wade 2, Johnson, Maurice). Turnovers: 12 (Stokes 4, Ervin 2, Iwundu 2, B.Brown, Johnson, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 6 (B.Brown 3, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Kansas State 34-22. Attendance: 12,290.

