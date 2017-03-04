Kansas State men’s basketball summary - March 4

KANSAS STATE 61, TEXAS TECH 48
Texas Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gray
31
1-6
3-3
3
0
2
5
Ross
21
1-4
0-0
2
0
5
2
Smith
31
2-3
1-2
6
2
1
6
Evans
34
4-14
1-2
4
1
4
11
Stevenson
25
3-7
5-7
5
1
3
11
Livingston
25
3-6
0-0
5
1
2
9
Thomas
19
1-2
0-0
4
2
1
2
Millinghaus
8
1-2
0-0
1
1
0
2
Temple
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
3
0
Brandsma
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
16-45
10-14
31
8
21
48
Percentages: FG .356, FT .714. Three-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Livingston 3-6, Evans 2-6, Smith 1-2, Gray 0-1, Ross 0-2, Stevenson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Smith 2, Evans, Gray). Turnovers: 16 (Evans 3, Stevenson 3, Thomas 3, Ross 2, Smith 2, Brandsma, Gray, Temple). Steals: 8 (Gray 3, Evans 2, Millinghaus, Ross, Stevenson). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
32
3-7
3-3
10
4
1
10
Johnson
26
8-11
3-4
4
0
3
19
Wade
29
3-6
3-4
5
3
2
11
B.Brown
32
1-7
1-3
2
1
1
4
Stokes
39
2-8
1-2
2
7
1
5
Maurice
13
3-4
1-1
1
0
2
7
Sneed
11
1-4
0-0
1
0
0
2
Ervin
8
0-0
0-0
0
2
2
0
Patrick
6
1-2
0-0
1
0
1
3
Budke
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Winter
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
22-50
12-17
26
17
14
61
Percentages: FG .440, FT .706. Three-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Wade 2-2, Patrick 1-2, B.Brown 1-3, Iwundu 1-3, Budke 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Sneed 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Iwundu 2, Wade 2, Johnson, Maurice). Turnovers: 12 (Stokes 4, Ervin 2, Iwundu 2, B.Brown, Johnson, Maurice, Wade). Steals: 6 (B.Brown 3, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Kansas State 34-22. Attendance: 12,290.
