March 3, 2017 10:55 PM

High school results - March 3

Boys Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Friday’s results

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV Northwest 72, Gardner Edgerton 35

BV West substate 2

BV North 58, Blue Valley 55

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59

SM South substate 1

Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38

SM South substate 2

Lawrence 59, SM East 54

Saturday’s games

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

Harmon at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.

BV Southwest substate 2

St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Lansing substate 2

Schlagle at Washington, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Eudora vs. Bishop Miege, 7:30 p.m.

Piper substate

Basehor-Linwood at Piper, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill substate

Fort Scott vs. Louisburg, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Bishop Seabury vs. Jackson Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

Pittsburg 46, BV Southwest 26

Harmon 42, Turner 37

BV Southwest substate 2

St. James Academy 71, De Soto 30

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40

Lansing substate 1

Shawnee Heights 60, Leavenworth 40

Topeka Seaman vs. Topeka Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Lansing substate 2

Washington 74, Lansing 56

Schlagle 66, Sumner Academy 50

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Eudora 57, Baldwin 25

Bishop Miege 72, Bonner Springs 32

Piper substate

Basehor-Linwood 69, Atchison 31

Piper 67, Tonganoxie 50

Spring Hill substate

Fort Scott 56, Spring Hill 52

Louisburg 54, Paola 44

CLASS 4A DII

Jefferson West substate

Rock Creek 73, Bishop Ward 33

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Bishop Seabury 66, Jeff. County North 49

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV Northwest 56, BV West 34

Gardner Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51

BV West substate 2

Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61

BV North 38, Olathe North 27

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71

SM South substate 1

Olathe Northwest 76, Wyandotte 50

SM West 73, SM South 68

SM South substate 2

Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52

SM East 66, SM North 46

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31

Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Friday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

LS West 71, LS North 55

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Raytown South 77, Grain Valley 60

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Kearney 64, Excelsior Springs 36

Platte County 49, Northeast 46

Saturday’s games

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs vs. Rock Bridge, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Raytown vs. North Kansas City, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty vs. Liberty North, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Center vs. Lincoln Prep, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Kearney vs. Platte County, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Rock Bridge 57, Blue Springs South 56

Blue Springs 69, Hickman 62

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Raytown 39, Rockhurst 37

North Kansas City 51, Park Hill South 39

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty 54, William Chrisman 36

Liberty North 59, Fort Osage 58, OT

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Center 82, Van Horn 50

Lincoln Prep 50, Pembroke Hill 45

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60

LS West 61, Lee’s Summit 42

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 61, Staley 49

Oak Park 44, St. Joseph Central 39

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Grandview 79, Clinton 57

Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38

Raytown South 70, Moberly 56

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X 43

Northeast 66, Smithville 41

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 3

Hogan Prep 78, Cole Camp 40

Maryville 65, Lawson 63

Saturday’s quarterfinals

CLASS 3

Maryville vs. Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Sacred Heart, noon

Friday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 58, BLUE VALLEY 55

Blue Valley North: Rhyner 7, Bullock 23, Baston 2, Emery 21, Orr 5. Totals 24 8-16 58.

Blue Valley: Deveney 3, Gomez 12, Geiman 25, Green 7, Van Dyne 6, Tschirhart 2. Totals 17 12-17 55.

BVN

11

15

17

15

58

BV

16

13

17

9

55

Three-point goals: Bullock, Rhyner; Geiman 3, Gomez 2, Van Dyne 2, Deveney, Green.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 72

GARDNER EDGERTON 35

Gardner Edgerton (11-11): Toomey 11, Nichols 11, Rohr 6, McKelvey 4, Soza 3. Totals 12 9-9 35.

Blue Valley Northwest (19-3): C. Bruan 3, AJ Pleasant 14, Morgan 12, Ward 9, Clark 0, Heath 0, Pegues 7, P. Braun 4, Jackson 11, J. Pleasant 10, Chapman 2. Totals 27 7-11 72.

GE

14

4

13

4

35

BVNW

20

18

24

10

72

Three-point goals: Nichols, Toomey; Ward 3, C. Braun, Jackson, Morgan, Pegues, AJ Pleasant, J. Pleasant.

KEARNEY 64, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 36

Kearney (18-7): D. Ritz 4, Pritzel 0, C. Ritz 8, Huet 0, Frizzell 12, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 14, M. Waddell 4, Hoffman 4, Blodgett 0, Doan 18. Totals 23 11-15 64.

Excelsior Springs (10-17): Chuning 4, Rimmer 11, D. Allen 0, Littrell 4, Seely 7, D. allen 0, Butler 0, Haight 0, Soria 6, Whitmore 0, Roder 4, Donovan 0. Totals 11 11-13 36.

KEAR

7

20

20

17

64

EXS

14

9

2

11

36

Three-point goals: Frizzell 4, C. Ritz 2, E. Waddell; Seely 2, Soria.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 56

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 38

Shawnee Mission West (11-11): Potter 5, Graham 4, Hood 10, Watson 5, Southern 2, Witters 12. Totals 15 4-8 38.

Olathe Northwest (17-5): Parks 5, Nicodemus 11, Vanderslice 11, Waters 15, Oppenheim 5, Messina 9. Totals 22 8-15 56.

SMW

10

9

11

8

38

ONW

16

10

10

20

56

Three-point goals: Hood 2, Watson, Witters; Nicodemus 2, Oppenheim, Parks.

PLATTE COUNTY 49, NORTHEAST 46

Platte County (10-16): Newberry 0, Post 1, Cummings 9, Ragsdale 16, Rollins 7, Watts 16, Gammill 0. Totals 19 5-8 49.

Northeast (12-12): Powell 0, Guess 8, Moore 16, Vega 0, Smith 6, Brownlow 0, Johnson 1, Emmanuel 3, Henderson 0, Peak 12. Totals 15 9-14 46.

PC

17

12

8

12

49

NE

14

9

14

9

46

Three-point goals: Ragsdale 4, Cummings, Rollins; Guess 2, Moore 2, Smith 2, Emmanuel.

RAYTOWN SOUTH 77, GRAIN VALLEY 60

Raytown South (12-15): Sorrells 4, Herndon 23, Madge 12, Witt 19, McKinney 7, Wesley 2, Burks 2, Shurn 4, Clark 4. Totals 32 9-20 77.

Grain Valley (19-8): Salisbury 19, Collum 2, Gutierrez 3, Kilpatrick 10, Meredith 8, Quintrell 18. Totals 21 15-20 60.

RS

26

16

16

19

77

GV

15

18

12

15

60

Three-point goals: Herndon 3, Madge; Kilpatrick 2, Salisbury.

Thursday’s summary

PIPER 67, TONGANOXIE 50

Tonganoxie: Kleidosty 11, Beach 0, Frese 4, Thompson 10, Gray 6, Caldwell 19. Totals 23 4-15 50.

Piper: Covington 10, Hall 3, Goodpaster 18, Letcher 5, Tallie 3, Yoder 6, Rogers 5, Greer 2, Taylor 15. Totals 26 15-20 67.

TONG

12

11

14

13

50

PIPE

14

21

11

21

67

Three-point goals: Weeks 3, Baker 2, Crocker, Merrero; C. Smith, Walsh, Wright.

Girls Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Friday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto 45, Pittsburg 34

Lansing substate 1

Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45

Lansing substate 2

Leavenworth 61, Sumner Academy 35

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Baldwin 62, Bonner Springs 26

Bishop Miege 76, Eudora 28

Piper substate

Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34

Piper 73, Tonganoxie 37

Spring Hill substate

Paola 46, Fort Scott 23

Spring Hill 58, Louisburg 50

Saturday’s games

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV North at Olathe East, 6 p.m.

BV West substate 2

Olathe South at Gardner Edgerton, 6 p.m.

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State at Manhattan, 6 p.m.

SM South substate 1

SM South at Lawrence, 6 p.m.

SM South substate 2

SM Northwest at Olathe Northwest, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Baldwin vs.Bishop Miege, 6 p.m.

Piper substate

Basehor-Linwood at Piper, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill substate

Paola at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Riley County 46, Perry-LeCompton 23

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV North 66, Olathe North 54

Olathe East 42, BV West 33

BV West substate 2

Gardner Edgerton 34, Blue Valley 31

Olathe South 41, BV Northwest 24

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 56, Topeka 46

SM South substate 1

Lawrence 69, Wyandotte 15

SM South 58, SM West 56

SM South substate 2

Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 24

SM Northwest 64, SM East 32

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Harmon 28

Mill Valley 62, BV Southwest 39

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto 41, St. James Academy 33

Pittsburg 64, Turner 11

Lansing substate 1

Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46

Schlagle 59, Topeka Highland Park 36

Lansing substate 2

Leavenworth 90, Washington 5

Sumner Academy 59, Shawnee Heights 27

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Jefferson County North 58, McLouth 26

Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23

Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Friday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Rock Bridge 48, Blue Springs South 36

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit 35, Belton 33

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

North Kansas City 42, Park Hill South 38

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty 47, William Chrisman 36

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Harrisonville 27, Clinton 25

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 50, Odessa 39

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Notre Dame de Sion 44, Lincoln Prep 41

Center 71, Pembroke Hill 50

Saturday’s games

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Notre Dame de Sion vs. Center, 1 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

St. Pius X vs. Smithville, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 69, St. Joseph Central 45

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

St. Pius X 56, Platte County 21

Smithville 31, Kearney 21

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday’s quarterfinals

CLASS 3

Southeast vs. Trenton, 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 2

Mid-Buchanan vs. Adrian, 1:45 p.m.

Friday’s summaries

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 48, ATCHISON 34

Basehor-Linwood: Hiss 1, Jones 3, Schoenfelder 4, Tinoer 7, Yankovich 13, Stallbaumer 10, Lee 2, Bizzell 0, DeLeon 8. Totals 17 13-16 48.

Atchison: McCoole 6, Denton 2, Harris 0, Daughtery 2, Downing 14, Harper 3, Rossikadeyah 3, Anderson 4. Totals 13 4-6 34.

BL

16

8

14

10

48

ATCH

4

7

11

12

34

Three-point goals: Yankovich; McCoole 2, Harper, Rossikadeyah.

CENTER 71, PEMBROKE HILL 50

Center: Banister 21, Purnell 15, Mahnud 9, Fisher 18, Lewis 8. Totals 31 3-8 71.

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 6, Copakaf 4, Tineco 9, Erving 25, Pepitone 6. Totals 16 11-18 50.

CENT

19

20

19

13

71

PH

18

15

10

7

50

Three-point goals: Banister 3, Purnell 3; Hughes 2, Tineco.

GRAIN VALLEY 50, ODESSA 39

Grain Valley (21-4): Rose 13, Sibert 8, Bailey 18, Hill 3, B. McKay 3, Knust 5, McBride 0. Totals 16 17-25 50.

Odessa (17-9): C. Steinbeck 3, E. Steinbeck 2, Empson 2, Ki. Grubb 19, Morris 10, Kl. Grubb 3, Leap 0, Goulden 0. Totals 14 10-17 39.

GV

10

16

11

13

50

ODE

8

8

9

14

39

Three-point goals: Bailey; Morris.

LEAVENWORTH 61, SUMNER ACADEMY 35

Leavenworth: Moore 13, Cole 9, A. Brown 5, Hayward 8, Robinson 2, Lister 20, M. Brown 4. Totals 21 18-20 61.

Sumner Academy: Evans 10, Roark 10, Carter 6, Rodriguez 1, Black 1, Glinsy 1, Allen 6. Totals 9 15-22 35.

SA

10

8

9

8

35

LEA

13

16

13

19

61

Three-point goals: Hayward; Evans 2.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 42

PARK HILL SOUTH 38

North Kansas City: Turner 3, Prater 23, Boyland 6, Connor 6, Callaway 2, Weeks 0, Lee 2. Totals 15 11-24 42.

Park Hill South: Eischens 2, Dj. Guillory 5, Cunningham 2, Reid 0, Dk. Guillory 10, Westbrook 17, Matthews 0, Dq. Guillory 2, Dinovo 0. Totals 10 17-35 38.

NKC

13

2

17

10

42

PHS

3

9

6

20

38

Three-point goals: Turner; Westbrook.

NOTRE DAME de SION 44

LINCOLN PREP 41

Lincoln Prep: Smith 13, DeShazar 12, Bradley 3, Lister 6, Budgetts 2, Sawyer 5. Totals 18 1-6 41.

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 2, Dercher 4, Totta 15, Fererking 3, Adams 10, Uhde 2, Seniwald 8. Totals 18 5-10 44.

LP

11

6

11

13

41

NDS

9

15

9

11

44

Three-point goals: Bradley, Lister, Sawyer, Smith; Totta 3.

PAOLA 46, FORT SCOTT 23

Fort Scott (8-13): Allen 2, Brown 6, Hale 4, Cook 7, Nelson 4. Totals 6 10-13 23.

Paola (17-4): Jones 2, Leckner 9, Morgan 8, Williams 5, Johnson 1, Hanf 9, Karr 8, Edwards 4. Totals 15 11-18 46.

FO

6

8

2

7

23

PAO

14

5

12

15

46

Three-point goals: Cook; Karr 2, Leckner 2, Williams.

PIPER 73, TONGANOXIE 37

Tonganoxie: Soetaret 1, Wingerter 12, Bond 2, Martinez 0, Searcy 0, Wogomon 3, Wetta 0, Knipp 0, Lee 16, Gray 4. Totals 14 5-8 37.

Piper: Ford 12, Andrade 1, Rogers 1, Serrano 0, Porter 2, Morrow 14, Banes 7, Leslie 4, Cobbins 17, Gooch 2, Vigil 9, Thomas 4. Totals 29 11-16 73.

TONG

10

5

18

4

37

PIPE

26

22

22

3

73

Three-point goals: Vigil 2, Cobbins.

SPRING HILL 58, LOUISBURG 50

Louisburg: C. Buffington 4, Hankinson 10, Cain 0, Holtzen 2, Lowry 0, Lancaster 10, Simpson 9, Keagle 0, P. Buffington 10, Quinn 0, Renner 3, Overby 2. Totals 17 11-22 50.

Spring Hill: Robert 0, Steging 5, Goff 11, Delker 16, Lovetinsky 8, Dominick 2, Todd 6, Frank 0, Fabrizius 0, Hitchens 3, Leaton 3, Williams 4. Totals 18 17-28 58.

LOU

10

13

14

13

50

SH

16

14

12

16

58

Three-point goals: Hankinson 2, Lancaster 2, Renner 2, Simpson 2, Holtzen, Overby; Delker 3, Goff, Hitchens.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 46

MILL VALLEY 34

Mill Valley (11-11): Barton 1, Knapp 5, Kaifes 9, Zars 6, Artis 3, Carlson 5, Hendrix 5. Totals 11 11-15 34.

St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3): Corrigan 8, Hartnett 1, Pearson 13, Townsell 6, Morgan 2, Weledji 12, Thomas 4. Totals 13 16-19 46.

MV

11

9

4

10

34

STA

10

10

9

17

46

Three-point goals: Carlson; Pearson 3, Corrigan.

Thursday’s summary

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 66

OLATHE NORTH 54

Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 11, K. Cassidy 2, Fairington 4, E. Kuckleman 20, Runnebaum 7, Kruger 0, Kearns 5, Fritz 11, L. Cassidy 6. Totals 26 10-19 66.

Olathe North: Kenana 14, L. Watts 17, H. Watts 2, Gallagher 4, McGinnins 12, Anderson 3, Sterling 2. Totals 20 9-17 54.

BVN

13

21

12

20

66

ON

10

15

11

18

54

Three-point goals: Fritz 2, E. Kuckleman 2; Kanana 4, Gallagher.

Bowling

KANSAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

In Wichita; at Northrock Lanes

BOYS CLASS 6A

Teams: 1. Derby, 3,291; 2. Junction City, 3,147; 3. Garden City 3,090; 4. Olathe East, 3,048; 5. Washburn Rural, 3,014; 6. Campus, 2,981; 7. Lawrence Free State, 2,980; 8. Shawnee Mission South, 2,901; 9. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 2,767.

Top three individuals: 1. Pechanec, DER, 705; 2. Davis, OS, 700; 3. Gromlovits, JC, 699. Area medalists: 4. Lundberg, OE, 674; 5. Jimenez, LFS, 655; 7. Self, SMS, 625; 11. Cannon, OE, 595; 20. Sanders, OE, 565.

GIRLS CLASS 6A

Teams: 1. Garden City, 3,143; 2. Campus 3,132; 3. Washburn Rural, 2,932; 4. Lawrence, 2,925; 5. Wichita Northwest, 2,808; 6. Junction City, 2,657; 7. Shawnee Mission Northwest 2,611; 8. Olathe East, 2,555; 9. Olathe North, 2,514.

Top three individuals: 1. Cessna, CAMP, 657; 2. Whitehurst, GC, 604; 3. Millard, TWR, 604. Area medalists: 14. Thomas, SMS, 568; 15. Hadl, ON, 565; 16. Evans, LAW, 560.

BOYS CLASS 5-1A

Teams: 1. Topeka Seaman 3,348; 2. Topeka West 3,147; 3. Wichita Heights 3,100; 4. Goddard 3,089; 5. Leavenworth 2,964; 6. Salina South 2,963; 7. Shawnee Heights 2,922; 8. Bishop Carroll 2,912; 9. Mulvane 2,791; 10. Mill Valley 2,757; 11. Lansing 2,688; 12. Great Bend 2,646.

Top three individuals: 1. MacArthur, BUH, 661; 2. Adam Wood, TW, 643; 3. Cowen, TSEA, 636. Area medalists: 9. Cauthron, DES, 600; 12. Erickson, DES, 589; 16. Lovegren, DES, 581; 18. O'Donnell, LV, 578.

GIRLS CLASS 5-1A

Teams: 1. Great Bend 2,809; 2. Topeka Seaman 2,786; 3. Shawnee Heights 2,685; 4. Goddard Eisenhower 2,659; 5. Salina South 2,585; 6. Bishop Carroll 2,582; 7. Augusta 2,552; 8. Kapaun Mount Carmel 2,517; 9. Leavenworth 2,449; 10. Andover Central 2,437; 11. Lansing 2,321; 12. Mill Valley 2,213.

Top three individuals: 1. Schiffelbein, MUL, 621; 2. Bortz, SH, 617; 3. Collins, GOD, 608. Area medalists: 7. Angello, LAN, 541; 19. Murawski, LEA, 501.

