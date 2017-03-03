High school results - March 3

Boys Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Friday’s results
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV Northwest 72, Gardner Edgerton 35
BV West substate 2
BV North 58, Blue Valley 55
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 68, Derby 59
SM South substate 1
Olathe Northwest 56, SM West 38
SM South substate 2
Lawrence 59, SM East 54
Saturday’s games
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
Harmon at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
BV Southwest substate 2
St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Lansing substate 2
Schlagle at Washington, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Eudora vs. Bishop Miege, 7:30 p.m.
Piper substate
Basehor-Linwood at Piper, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill substate
Fort Scott vs. Louisburg, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Bishop Seabury vs. Jackson Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
Pittsburg 46, BV Southwest 26
Harmon 42, Turner 37
BV Southwest substate 2
St. James Academy 71, De Soto 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40
Lansing substate 1
Shawnee Heights 60, Leavenworth 40
Topeka Seaman vs. Topeka Highland Park, 7 p.m.
Lansing substate 2
Washington 74, Lansing 56
Schlagle 66, Sumner Academy 50
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Eudora 57, Baldwin 25
Bishop Miege 72, Bonner Springs 32
Piper substate
Basehor-Linwood 69, Atchison 31
Piper 67, Tonganoxie 50
Spring Hill substate
Fort Scott 56, Spring Hill 52
Louisburg 54, Paola 44
CLASS 4A DII
Jefferson West substate
Rock Creek 73, Bishop Ward 33
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Bishop Seabury 66, Jeff. County North 49
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV Northwest 56, BV West 34
Gardner Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51
BV West substate 2
Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61
BV North 38, Olathe North 27
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71
SM South substate 1
Olathe Northwest 76, Wyandotte 50
SM West 73, SM South 68
SM South substate 2
Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52
SM East 66, SM North 46
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31
Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Friday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
LS West 71, LS North 55
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Raytown South 77, Grain Valley 60
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Kearney 64, Excelsior Springs 36
Platte County 49, Northeast 46
Saturday’s games
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs vs. Rock Bridge, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Raytown vs. North Kansas City, 3 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty vs. Liberty North, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Center vs. Lincoln Prep, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Kearney vs. Platte County, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Rock Bridge 57, Blue Springs South 56
Blue Springs 69, Hickman 62
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Raytown 39, Rockhurst 37
North Kansas City 51, Park Hill South 39
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 54, William Chrisman 36
Liberty North 59, Fort Osage 58, OT
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Center 82, Van Horn 50
Lincoln Prep 50, Pembroke Hill 45
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60
LS West 61, Lee’s Summit 42
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 61, Staley 49
Oak Park 44, St. Joseph Central 39
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Grandview 79, Clinton 57
Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38
Raytown South 70, Moberly 56
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X 43
Northeast 66, Smithville 41
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 3
Hogan Prep 78, Cole Camp 40
Maryville 65, Lawson 63
Saturday’s quarterfinals
CLASS 3
Maryville vs. Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Sacred Heart, noon
Friday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 58, BLUE VALLEY 55
Blue Valley North: Rhyner 7, Bullock 23, Baston 2, Emery 21, Orr 5. Totals 24 8-16 58.
Blue Valley: Deveney 3, Gomez 12, Geiman 25, Green 7, Van Dyne 6, Tschirhart 2. Totals 17 12-17 55.
BVN
11
15
17
15
—
58
BV
16
13
17
9
—
55
Three-point goals: Bullock, Rhyner; Geiman 3, Gomez 2, Van Dyne 2, Deveney, Green.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 72
GARDNER EDGERTON 35
Gardner Edgerton (11-11): Toomey 11, Nichols 11, Rohr 6, McKelvey 4, Soza 3. Totals 12 9-9 35.
Blue Valley Northwest (19-3): C. Bruan 3, AJ Pleasant 14, Morgan 12, Ward 9, Clark 0, Heath 0, Pegues 7, P. Braun 4, Jackson 11, J. Pleasant 10, Chapman 2. Totals 27 7-11 72.
GE
14
4
13
4
—
35
BVNW
20
18
24
10
—
72
Three-point goals: Nichols, Toomey; Ward 3, C. Braun, Jackson, Morgan, Pegues, AJ Pleasant, J. Pleasant.
KEARNEY 64, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 36
Kearney (18-7): D. Ritz 4, Pritzel 0, C. Ritz 8, Huet 0, Frizzell 12, Monks 0, Hanson 0, E. Waddell 14, M. Waddell 4, Hoffman 4, Blodgett 0, Doan 18. Totals 23 11-15 64.
Excelsior Springs (10-17): Chuning 4, Rimmer 11, D. Allen 0, Littrell 4, Seely 7, D. allen 0, Butler 0, Haight 0, Soria 6, Whitmore 0, Roder 4, Donovan 0. Totals 11 11-13 36.
KEAR
7
20
20
17
—
64
EXS
14
9
2
11
—
36
Three-point goals: Frizzell 4, C. Ritz 2, E. Waddell; Seely 2, Soria.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 56
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 38
Shawnee Mission West (11-11): Potter 5, Graham 4, Hood 10, Watson 5, Southern 2, Witters 12. Totals 15 4-8 38.
Olathe Northwest (17-5): Parks 5, Nicodemus 11, Vanderslice 11, Waters 15, Oppenheim 5, Messina 9. Totals 22 8-15 56.
SMW
10
9
11
8
—
38
ONW
16
10
10
20
—
56
Three-point goals: Hood 2, Watson, Witters; Nicodemus 2, Oppenheim, Parks.
PLATTE COUNTY 49, NORTHEAST 46
Platte County (10-16): Newberry 0, Post 1, Cummings 9, Ragsdale 16, Rollins 7, Watts 16, Gammill 0. Totals 19 5-8 49.
Northeast (12-12): Powell 0, Guess 8, Moore 16, Vega 0, Smith 6, Brownlow 0, Johnson 1, Emmanuel 3, Henderson 0, Peak 12. Totals 15 9-14 46.
PC
17
12
8
12
—
49
NE
14
9
14
9
—
46
Three-point goals: Ragsdale 4, Cummings, Rollins; Guess 2, Moore 2, Smith 2, Emmanuel.
RAYTOWN SOUTH 77, GRAIN VALLEY 60
Raytown South (12-15): Sorrells 4, Herndon 23, Madge 12, Witt 19, McKinney 7, Wesley 2, Burks 2, Shurn 4, Clark 4. Totals 32 9-20 77.
Grain Valley (19-8): Salisbury 19, Collum 2, Gutierrez 3, Kilpatrick 10, Meredith 8, Quintrell 18. Totals 21 15-20 60.
RS
26
16
16
19
—
77
GV
15
18
12
15
—
60
Three-point goals: Herndon 3, Madge; Kilpatrick 2, Salisbury.
Thursday’s summary
PIPER 67, TONGANOXIE 50
Tonganoxie: Kleidosty 11, Beach 0, Frese 4, Thompson 10, Gray 6, Caldwell 19. Totals 23 4-15 50.
Piper: Covington 10, Hall 3, Goodpaster 18, Letcher 5, Tallie 3, Yoder 6, Rogers 5, Greer 2, Taylor 15. Totals 26 15-20 67.
TONG
12
11
14
13
—
50
PIPE
14
21
11
21
—
67
Three-point goals: Weeks 3, Baker 2, Crocker, Merrero; C. Smith, Walsh, Wright.
Girls Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Friday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Mill Valley 34
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto 45, Pittsburg 34
Lansing substate 1
Schlagle 57, Topeka Seaman 45
Lansing substate 2
Leavenworth 61, Sumner Academy 35
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Baldwin 62, Bonner Springs 26
Bishop Miege 76, Eudora 28
Piper substate
Basehor-Linwood 48, Atchison 34
Piper 73, Tonganoxie 37
Spring Hill substate
Paola 46, Fort Scott 23
Spring Hill 58, Louisburg 50
Saturday’s games
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV North at Olathe East, 6 p.m.
BV West substate 2
Olathe South at Gardner Edgerton, 6 p.m.
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State at Manhattan, 6 p.m.
SM South substate 1
SM South at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
SM South substate 2
SM Northwest at Olathe Northwest, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Baldwin vs.Bishop Miege, 6 p.m.
Piper substate
Basehor-Linwood at Piper, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill substate
Paola at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Riley County 46, Perry-LeCompton 23
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV North 66, Olathe North 54
Olathe East 42, BV West 33
BV West substate 2
Gardner Edgerton 34, Blue Valley 31
Olathe South 41, BV Northwest 24
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 56, Topeka 46
SM South substate 1
Lawrence 69, Wyandotte 15
SM South 58, SM West 56
SM South substate 2
Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 24
SM Northwest 64, SM East 32
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Harmon 28
Mill Valley 62, BV Southwest 39
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto 41, St. James Academy 33
Pittsburg 64, Turner 11
Lansing substate 1
Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46
Schlagle 59, Topeka Highland Park 36
Lansing substate 2
Leavenworth 90, Washington 5
Sumner Academy 59, Shawnee Heights 27
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Jefferson County North 58, McLouth 26
Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23
Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Friday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Rock Bridge 48, Blue Springs South 36
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit 35, Belton 33
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
North Kansas City 42, Park Hill South 38
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 47, William Chrisman 36
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Harrisonville 27, Clinton 25
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 50, Odessa 39
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Notre Dame de Sion 44, Lincoln Prep 41
Center 71, Pembroke Hill 50
Saturday’s games
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Notre Dame de Sion vs. Center, 1 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
St. Pius X vs. Smithville, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 69, St. Joseph Central 45
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
St. Pius X 56, Platte County 21
Smithville 31, Kearney 21
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday’s quarterfinals
CLASS 3
Southeast vs. Trenton, 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 2
Mid-Buchanan vs. Adrian, 1:45 p.m.
Friday’s summaries
BASEHOR-LINWOOD 48, ATCHISON 34
Basehor-Linwood: Hiss 1, Jones 3, Schoenfelder 4, Tinoer 7, Yankovich 13, Stallbaumer 10, Lee 2, Bizzell 0, DeLeon 8. Totals 17 13-16 48.
Atchison: McCoole 6, Denton 2, Harris 0, Daughtery 2, Downing 14, Harper 3, Rossikadeyah 3, Anderson 4. Totals 13 4-6 34.
BL
16
8
14
10
—
48
ATCH
4
7
11
12
—
34
Three-point goals: Yankovich; McCoole 2, Harper, Rossikadeyah.
CENTER 71, PEMBROKE HILL 50
Center: Banister 21, Purnell 15, Mahnud 9, Fisher 18, Lewis 8. Totals 31 3-8 71.
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 6, Copakaf 4, Tineco 9, Erving 25, Pepitone 6. Totals 16 11-18 50.
CENT
19
20
19
13
—
71
PH
18
15
10
7
—
50
Three-point goals: Banister 3, Purnell 3; Hughes 2, Tineco.
GRAIN VALLEY 50, ODESSA 39
Grain Valley (21-4): Rose 13, Sibert 8, Bailey 18, Hill 3, B. McKay 3, Knust 5, McBride 0. Totals 16 17-25 50.
Odessa (17-9): C. Steinbeck 3, E. Steinbeck 2, Empson 2, Ki. Grubb 19, Morris 10, Kl. Grubb 3, Leap 0, Goulden 0. Totals 14 10-17 39.
GV
10
16
11
13
—
50
ODE
8
8
9
14
—
39
Three-point goals: Bailey; Morris.
LEAVENWORTH 61, SUMNER ACADEMY 35
Leavenworth: Moore 13, Cole 9, A. Brown 5, Hayward 8, Robinson 2, Lister 20, M. Brown 4. Totals 21 18-20 61.
Sumner Academy: Evans 10, Roark 10, Carter 6, Rodriguez 1, Black 1, Glinsy 1, Allen 6. Totals 9 15-22 35.
SA
10
8
9
8
—
35
LEA
13
16
13
19
—
61
Three-point goals: Hayward; Evans 2.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 42
PARK HILL SOUTH 38
North Kansas City: Turner 3, Prater 23, Boyland 6, Connor 6, Callaway 2, Weeks 0, Lee 2. Totals 15 11-24 42.
Park Hill South: Eischens 2, Dj. Guillory 5, Cunningham 2, Reid 0, Dk. Guillory 10, Westbrook 17, Matthews 0, Dq. Guillory 2, Dinovo 0. Totals 10 17-35 38.
NKC
13
2
17
10
—
42
PHS
3
9
6
20
—
38
Three-point goals: Turner; Westbrook.
NOTRE DAME de SION 44
LINCOLN PREP 41
Lincoln Prep: Smith 13, DeShazar 12, Bradley 3, Lister 6, Budgetts 2, Sawyer 5. Totals 18 1-6 41.
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 2, Dercher 4, Totta 15, Fererking 3, Adams 10, Uhde 2, Seniwald 8. Totals 18 5-10 44.
LP
11
6
11
13
—
41
NDS
9
15
9
11
—
44
Three-point goals: Bradley, Lister, Sawyer, Smith; Totta 3.
PAOLA 46, FORT SCOTT 23
Fort Scott (8-13): Allen 2, Brown 6, Hale 4, Cook 7, Nelson 4. Totals 6 10-13 23.
Paola (17-4): Jones 2, Leckner 9, Morgan 8, Williams 5, Johnson 1, Hanf 9, Karr 8, Edwards 4. Totals 15 11-18 46.
FO
6
8
2
7
—
23
PAO
14
5
12
15
—
46
Three-point goals: Cook; Karr 2, Leckner 2, Williams.
PIPER 73, TONGANOXIE 37
Tonganoxie: Soetaret 1, Wingerter 12, Bond 2, Martinez 0, Searcy 0, Wogomon 3, Wetta 0, Knipp 0, Lee 16, Gray 4. Totals 14 5-8 37.
Piper: Ford 12, Andrade 1, Rogers 1, Serrano 0, Porter 2, Morrow 14, Banes 7, Leslie 4, Cobbins 17, Gooch 2, Vigil 9, Thomas 4. Totals 29 11-16 73.
TONG
10
5
18
4
—
37
PIPE
26
22
22
3
—
73
Three-point goals: Vigil 2, Cobbins.
SPRING HILL 58, LOUISBURG 50
Louisburg: C. Buffington 4, Hankinson 10, Cain 0, Holtzen 2, Lowry 0, Lancaster 10, Simpson 9, Keagle 0, P. Buffington 10, Quinn 0, Renner 3, Overby 2. Totals 17 11-22 50.
Spring Hill: Robert 0, Steging 5, Goff 11, Delker 16, Lovetinsky 8, Dominick 2, Todd 6, Frank 0, Fabrizius 0, Hitchens 3, Leaton 3, Williams 4. Totals 18 17-28 58.
LOU
10
13
14
13
—
50
SH
16
14
12
16
—
58
Three-point goals: Hankinson 2, Lancaster 2, Renner 2, Simpson 2, Holtzen, Overby; Delker 3, Goff, Hitchens.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 46
MILL VALLEY 34
Mill Valley (11-11): Barton 1, Knapp 5, Kaifes 9, Zars 6, Artis 3, Carlson 5, Hendrix 5. Totals 11 11-15 34.
St. Thomas Aquinas (19-3): Corrigan 8, Hartnett 1, Pearson 13, Townsell 6, Morgan 2, Weledji 12, Thomas 4. Totals 13 16-19 46.
MV
11
9
4
10
—
34
STA
10
10
9
17
—
46
Three-point goals: Carlson; Pearson 3, Corrigan.
Thursday’s summary
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 66
OLATHE NORTH 54
Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 11, K. Cassidy 2, Fairington 4, E. Kuckleman 20, Runnebaum 7, Kruger 0, Kearns 5, Fritz 11, L. Cassidy 6. Totals 26 10-19 66.
Olathe North: Kenana 14, L. Watts 17, H. Watts 2, Gallagher 4, McGinnins 12, Anderson 3, Sterling 2. Totals 20 9-17 54.
BVN
13
21
12
20
—
66
ON
10
15
11
18
—
54
Three-point goals: Fritz 2, E. Kuckleman 2; Kanana 4, Gallagher.
Bowling
KANSAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Wichita; at Northrock Lanes
BOYS CLASS 6A
Teams: 1. Derby, 3,291; 2. Junction City, 3,147; 3. Garden City 3,090; 4. Olathe East, 3,048; 5. Washburn Rural, 3,014; 6. Campus, 2,981; 7. Lawrence Free State, 2,980; 8. Shawnee Mission South, 2,901; 9. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 2,767.
Top three individuals: 1. Pechanec, DER, 705; 2. Davis, OS, 700; 3. Gromlovits, JC, 699. Area medalists: 4. Lundberg, OE, 674; 5. Jimenez, LFS, 655; 7. Self, SMS, 625; 11. Cannon, OE, 595; 20. Sanders, OE, 565.
GIRLS CLASS 6A
Teams: 1. Garden City, 3,143; 2. Campus 3,132; 3. Washburn Rural, 2,932; 4. Lawrence, 2,925; 5. Wichita Northwest, 2,808; 6. Junction City, 2,657; 7. Shawnee Mission Northwest 2,611; 8. Olathe East, 2,555; 9. Olathe North, 2,514.
Top three individuals: 1. Cessna, CAMP, 657; 2. Whitehurst, GC, 604; 3. Millard, TWR, 604. Area medalists: 14. Thomas, SMS, 568; 15. Hadl, ON, 565; 16. Evans, LAW, 560.
BOYS CLASS 5-1A
Teams: 1. Topeka Seaman 3,348; 2. Topeka West 3,147; 3. Wichita Heights 3,100; 4. Goddard 3,089; 5. Leavenworth 2,964; 6. Salina South 2,963; 7. Shawnee Heights 2,922; 8. Bishop Carroll 2,912; 9. Mulvane 2,791; 10. Mill Valley 2,757; 11. Lansing 2,688; 12. Great Bend 2,646.
Top three individuals: 1. MacArthur, BUH, 661; 2. Adam Wood, TW, 643; 3. Cowen, TSEA, 636. Area medalists: 9. Cauthron, DES, 600; 12. Erickson, DES, 589; 16. Lovegren, DES, 581; 18. O'Donnell, LV, 578.
GIRLS CLASS 5-1A
Teams: 1. Great Bend 2,809; 2. Topeka Seaman 2,786; 3. Shawnee Heights 2,685; 4. Goddard Eisenhower 2,659; 5. Salina South 2,585; 6. Bishop Carroll 2,582; 7. Augusta 2,552; 8. Kapaun Mount Carmel 2,517; 9. Leavenworth 2,449; 10. Andover Central 2,437; 11. Lansing 2,321; 12. Mill Valley 2,213.
Top three individuals: 1. Schiffelbein, MUL, 621; 2. Bortz, SH, 617; 3. Collins, GOD, 608. Area medalists: 7. Angello, LAN, 541; 19. Murawski, LEA, 501.
Comments