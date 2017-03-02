Scores & Stats

March 2, 2017 10:56 PM

High school results - March 2

Boys Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Thursday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

Pittsburg 46, BV Southwest 26

Harmon 42, Turner 37

BV Southwest substate 2

St. James Academy 71, De Soto 30

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40

Lansing substate 1

Shawnee Heights 60, Leavenworth 40

Lansing substate 2

Washington 74, Lansing 56

Schlagle 66, Sumner Academy 50

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Eudora 57, Baldwin 25

Bishop Miege 72, Bonner Springs 32

Piper substate

Piper 67, Tonganoxie 50

Spring Hill substate

Fort Scott 56, Spring Hill 52

Louisburg 54, Paola 44

CLASS 4A DII

Jefferson West substate

Rock Creek 73, Bishop Ward 33

CLASS 2A

Bishop Seabury 66, Jeff. County North 49

Friday’s games

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

Gardner Edgerton at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

BV West substate 2

BV North at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State at Derby, 7 p.m.

SM South substate 1

SM West at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

SM South substate 2

SM East at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Perry-LeCompton vs. Silver Lake, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A DI

Centralia substate

Immaculata vs. Onaga, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV Northwest 56, BV West 34

Gardner Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51

BV West substate 2

Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61

BV North 38, Olathe North 27

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71

SM South substate 1

Olathe Northwest 76, Wyandotte 50

SM West 73, SM South 68

SM South substate 2

Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52

SM East 66, SM North 46

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31

Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48

Monday’s results

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Bishop Seabury 69, Maranatha Christian 45

Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 50

Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51

CLASS 1A

Centralia substate

Immaculata 50, Centralia 45, OT

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Thursday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Rock Bridge 57, Blue Springs South 56

Blue Springs 69, Hickman 62

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Raytown 39, Rockhurst 37

North Kansas City 51, Park Hill South 39

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty 54, William Chrisman 36

Liberty North 59, Fort Osage 58, OT

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Center 82, Van Horn 50

Lincoln Prep 50, Pembroke Hill 45

Friday’s games

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

LS West vs. LS North, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Oak Park vs. Park Hill, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Grandview vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley vs. Raytown South, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Kearney vs. Excelsior Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast vs. Platte County, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60

LS West 61, Lee’s Summit 42

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 61, Staley 49

Oak Park 44, St. Joseph Central 39

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Grandview 79, Clinton 57

Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38

Raytown South 70, Moberly 56

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X 43

Northeast 66, Smithville 41

Monday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs South 68, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee's Summit 53, Raymore-Peculiar 43

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Rockhurst 86, Ruskin 55

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

William Chrisman 46, Truman 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton 62, Pleasant Hill 55

Warrensburg 60, Harrisonville 52

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Van Horn 51, East 50

Lincoln Prep 60, Central 34

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 3

Hogan Prep 78, Cole Camp 40

Maryville 65, Lawson 63

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Maryville vs. Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2

Wellington-Napoleon 50, Mid-Buchanan 42

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Sacred Heart, noon

Thursday’s summaries

BISHOP SEABURY 66

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 49

Bishop Seabury: Wycoff 27, McDermott 9, Dizerega 15, Easter 3, King 12. Totals 30 3-7 66.

Jefferson County North: Fowler 3, Lane 17, Weishaar 5, Schneider 14, Sommers 10. Totals 18 5-8 49.

SEA

11

20

17

18

66

JCN

4

27

9

9

49

Three-point goals: King 2, Easter; Lane 5, Fowler, Schneider, Weishaar.

BLUE SPRINGS 69, HICKMAN 62

Hickman: Irwin 5, Jennings 3, Dutton 11, Grant 4, Thomas 32, Davis 2, Coats 0, Richmond 5. Totals 20 15-22 62.

Blue Springs: White 2, Black 0, Lawrence 6, Grobmyer 7, Bonner 2, King 22, McMahan 0, Parker 30. Totals 19 24-31 69.

HICK

15

16

19

12

62

BLSP

17

19

13

20

69

Three-point goals: Thomas 2, Irwin; Parker 2, King, Lawrence.

CENTER 82, VAN HORN 50

Van Horn: Morrero 10, Baker 10, Weeks 19, Feddens 3, Crocker 3, Wilson 5. Totals 17 9-16 50.

Center: Walsh 3, White 6, E. Smith 4, Kamgain 16, Ryan 6, Wright 18, D. Wilson 4, J. Wilson 8, Washington 7, Goodwin 3, C. Smith 7. Totals 36 7-11 82.

VH

16

13

11

10

50

CENT

20

27

22

13

82

Three-point goals: Weeks 3, Baker 2, Crocker, Merrero; C. Smith, Walsh, Wright.

LIBERTY NORTH 59, FORT OSAGE 58, OT

Fort Osage: Griswold 10, Dye 11, Sage 2, Wilson 13, Pierceall 2, Baker 14, Harvey 2, Larson 4. Totals 24 6-10 58.

Liberty North: Fargola 14, Brown 3, Coleman 15, Hughes 2, Hanson 5, Perry 4, Cathy 16. Totals 20 10-19 59.

FO

17

10

14

9

8

58

LN

12

9

13

16

9

59

Three-point goals: Dye 3, Baker; Fargola 4, Brown, Coleman, Hanson.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 76, WYANDOTTE 50

Lincoln Prep: Reeves 5, Weston Jr. 2, Washington 6, Pauley 10, Dulley 20, Childress 3, Edison 4. Totals 15 13-17 50.

Pembroke Hill: Lewis 37, Allen 4, Cobb 4, Powell 0, El-Scari 0. Totals 18 8-13 45.

LP

13

11

4

22

50

PH

11

4

17

13

45

Three-point goals: Dulley 3, Washington 2, Childress, Pauley; Lewis

PIPER 67, TONGANOXIE 50

Tonganoxie: Kleidosty 11, Beach 0, Frese 4, Thompson 10, Gray 6, Caldwell 19. Totals 23 4-15 50.

Piper: Covington 10, Hall 3, Goodpaster 18, Letcher 5, Tallie 3, Yoder 6, Rogers 5, Greer 2, Taylor 15. Totals 26 15-20 67.

TONG

12

11

14

13

50

PIPE

14

21

11

21

67

Three-point goals: Weeks 3, Baker 2, Crocker, Merrero; C. Smith, Walsh, Wright.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 51

PARK HILL SOUTH 39

North Kansas City (20-5): Elful 3, Slack 6, Ding 6, Rogers 4, Pennington 0, Deng 3, Bol 10, Babikir 19. Totals 15 15-26 51.

Park Hill South (19-7): Kline 7, Williams 3, Thompson 0, Owen 0, Robinson 10, Walker 0, Perkins 10, Hakim 0, Co. Lee 9, Cj. Lee 0. Totals 12 12-21 39.

NKC

10

18

7

16

51

PHS

8

6

16

9

39

Three-point goals: Babikir 3, Deng, Elful, Slack; Kline 2, Co. Lee.

RAYTOWN 39, ROCKHURST 37

Raytown: Proctor 2, McGee 12, Blanks 3, Drew 8, Burton 4, Farr 6, Hutson 3, Johnson 1. Totals 12 10-17 39.

Rockhurst: Rhodes 4, Elder 2, Nelson 3, Louis 3, C. Teahan 6, White 6, Selzer 11, Ridgnal 2. Totals 14 7-18 37.

RAY

12

6

13

8

39

ROCK

18

4

9

6

37

Three-point goals: McGee 4, Blanks; Louis, C. Teahan.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 71, DE SOTO 30

De Soto: Jackson 2, Hansen 3, Baruth 2, Bell 4, Wilcox 5, Kempf 3, Thurlow 2, Wilson 9. Totals 11 3-5 30.

St. James Academy: Spradlin 5, Kaifes 9, Thornhill 10, Worley 10, McKee 12, Hornung 5, Dunsmore 2, Dekraai 8, Ziesman 4, Fitzmorris 6. Totals 26 10-15 71.

DES

9

5

6

10

30

SJA

22

19

20

10

71

Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Hansen, Kempf, Wilcox; Kaifes 3, McKee 2, Worley 2, Spradlin, Thornhill.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 62

MILL VALLEY 40

St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 8, Hagenkord 14, Lewis 4, Bulleigh 3, Downey 3, Rost 6, Allegri 9, McMillian 2, Gavin 2, Boedecker 11. Totals: 19 21-33 62.

Mill Valley: Talley 7, Cooper 9, Montgomery 15, Weigel 4, McLemore 4, Moore 1. Totals 13 7-11 40.

STA

20

5

15

22

62

MV

8

11

11

10

40

Three-point goals: Allegri, Bulleigh, Hagenkord; Montgomery 4, Cooper 2, Talley.

WASHINGTON 74, LANSING 56

Lansing: Hurley 9, Dill 8, Robinson 13, Jenkins 2, Sutton 2, Q. McQuillan 15, K. McQuillan 3, Adams 4. Totals 24 4-6 56.

Washington: Williams 6, Henderson 8, Batie 2, Campbell 20, Smith 24, Thomas 8, Hoy 6. Totals 31 7-16 74.

LANS

16

10

19

11

56

WASH

19

24

17

14

74

Three-point goals: Dill 2, Hurley, K. McQuillan; Smith 2, Williams 2, Thomas.

Girls Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Thursday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Riley County 46, Perry-LeCompton 23

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV North 66, Olathe North 54

Olathe East 42, BV West 33

BV West substate 2

Gardner Edgerton 34, Blue Valley 31

Olathe South 41, BV Northwest 24

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 56, Topeka 46

SM South substate 1

Lawrence 69, Wyandotte 15

SM South 58, SM West 56

SM South substate 2

Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 24

SM Northwest 64, SM East 32

Friday’s games

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Lansing substate 1

Topeka Seaman at Schlagle, 7 p.m.

Lansing substate 2

Sumner Academy at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Baldwin at Bonner Springs, 6 p.m.

Eudora at Bishop Miege, 7:30 p.m.

Piper substate

Basehor-Linwood vs. Atchison, 6 p.m.

Tonganoxie at Piper, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill substate

Paola vs. Fort Scott, 6 p.m.

Louisburg at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A DII

Jefferson West substate

Bishop Ward at Jefferson West, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Maranatha vs. Jeff. County North, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Harmon 28

Mill Valley 62, BV Southwest 39

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto 41, St. James Academy 33

Pittsburg 64, Turner 11

Lansing substate 1

Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46

Schlagle 59, Topeka Highland Park 36

Lansing substate 2

Leavenworth 90, Washington 5

Sumner Academy 59, Shawnee Heights 27

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Jefferson County North 58, McLouth 26

Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23

Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29

Monday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Perry-LeCompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44

Oskaloosa 55, Rossville 37

CLASS 1A

Centralia substate

Onaga 43, Immaculata 41

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Thursday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 69, St. Joseph Central 45

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

St. Pius X 56, Platte County 21

Smithville 31, Kearney 21

Saturday’s game

St. Pius X vs. Smithville, 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit vs. Belton, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

North Kansas City vs. Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

William Chrisman vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton vs. Harrisonville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley vs. Odessa, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Lincoln Prep vs. Notre Dame de Sion, 5:30 p.m.

Center vs. Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Monday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs 41, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 36

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Belton 46, Raymore-Peculiar 37

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Raytown 45, Ruskin 34

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty North 53, Fort Osage 17

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 65, Oak Park 41

St. Joseph Central 57, Staley 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton 38, Nevada 36

Grandview 63, Pleasant Hill 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 54, Oak Grove 45

Odessa 67, Marshall 58

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Platte County 67, Excelsior Springs 28

Kearney 76, Northeast 15

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 3

Trenton 54, Lawson 26

Southeast 41, Boonville 36

Saturday’s game

Southeast vs. Trenton, 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 2

Mid-Buchanan 64, Santa Fe 48

Adrian 60, New Franklin 36

Saturday’s game

Mid-Buchanan vs. Adrian, 1:45 p.m.

Thursday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 66,

OLATHE NORTH 54

Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 11, K. Cassidy 2, Fairington 4, E. Kuckleman 20, Runnebaum 7, Kruger 0, Kearns 5, Fritz 11, L. Cassidy 6. Totals: 26 10-19 66.

Olathe North: Kenana 14, L. Watts 17, H. Watts 2, Gallagher 4, McGinnins 12, Anderson 3, sterling 2. Totals: 20 9-17 54.

BVN

13

21

12

20

66

ON

10

15

11

18

54

Three-point goals: Fritz 2, E. Kuckleman 2; Kanana 4, Gallagher.

LAWRENCE 69, WYANDOTTE 15

Wyandotte (3-15): A. Johnson 0, Hunt 12, Bradley 0, Kirby 0, Smith 3. Totals 7 1-7 15.

Lawrence (17-4): Stewart 3, Lemus 8, Drum 3, Ostronic 2, Williams 2, K. Thomas 14, Cosey 11, T. Thomas 7, Goodwin 6, Stafford 9, Ajekwu 4. Totals 29 3-5 69.

WYAN

0

2

8

5

15

LAW

17

18

27

7

69

Three-point goals: Lemus 2, K. Thomas 2, Drum, Stafford, Stewart, T. Thomas.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 42

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 24

Shawnee Mission North (4-17): Zehr 0, Boyce 0, Rivera 0, Ashlock 0, Lee 2, Vielhauer 0, Love 17, Jones 0, Redick 4, Stiers 0, Rosas 1. Totals 10 3-8 24.

Olathe Northwest (14-7): Heise 6, Espy 0, Reiber 0, Wilkins 2, Marks 11, Kappelmann 0, Thomas 0, Boeh 5, Gueldner 13, Curry 5, A. Cass 0, T. Cass 0. Totals 16 4-16 42.

SMN

6

10

5

3

24

ONW

11

13

10

8

42

Three-point goals: Redick; Gueldner 3, Marks 3.

OLATHE SOUTH 41

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 24

Olathe South: Pierce 0, Butaud 4, Gooch 10, Bruan 2, Harshberger 0, Roebuck 15, Griswold 2, Reed 0, Winslow 5, Bartels 3, Alexander 0, Harder 0. Totals 13 14-18 41.

Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 0, Phillips 5, Harrison 3, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Martin 1, Bail 3, Kaufman 2, Bird 10, Gerard 0. Totals 9 4-8 24.

OS

14

7

12

8

41

BVNW

8

7

5

4

24

Three-point goals: Roebuck; Bail, Harrison.

PARK HILL 69, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 45

St. Joseph Central (17-8): Haggard 7, George 0, Rodney 12, Howat 15, CKruse 0, Schenk 0, Bachman 7, Davidson 0, Wetlaufer 3, Moody 0, Duke 1, Newman 0, Garvey 0. Totals 14 16-23 45.

Park Hill (20-6): Powell 0, Hopkins 13, Walls 8, Reed 2, Noble 0, Winebrenner 0, Devers 0, Bryant 18, Berger 11, Shelby 11, Smith 6. Totals 23 19-33 69.

SJC

6

9

16

14

45

PH

19

13

10

27

69

Three-point goals: Wetlaufer; Walls 2, Berger, Bryant.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 64

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 32

Shawnee Mission East (5-16): Bair 6, Barreca 1, Yowell 5, Stechshulte 2, Adams 3, Hiese 2, Stanley 7, Eberhart 6. Totals 10 11-17 32.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (14-7): Winter 3, Ojeda 11, Seibold 4, Hill 2, Rose 7, Black 13, Nachbar 21, Hanson 3. Totals 23 12-20 64.

SME

4

12

11

5

32

SMNW

16

20

13

15

64

Three-point goals: Adams; Ojeda 3, Black, Hanson, Rose.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 58

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 56

Shawnee Mission South: Bunker 8, Anderson 0, Shelton 12, Bermond 0, Green 2, MacDonald 14, Gerber 0, McAvoy 20, Barker 2, Stidhan 0. Totals 16 22-42 58.

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 6, Beason 3, K. Henrie 4, A. Henrie 2, Biehl 4, Prim 14, Lee 0, Hines 2, Loe 21. Totals 17 18-24 56.

SMS

11

16

9

22

58

SMW

10

15

19

12

56

Three-point goals: McAvoy 4, Bunker; Beason, Loe.

SMITHVILLE 31, KEARNEY 21

Kearney (16-11): Kelly 0, Couch 0, Yakle 3, Burkemper 3, Runions 3, Weekley 0, Smith 0, Schwarzenvach 12. Totals 9 1-7 21.

Smithville (19-7): Andrews 3, Mosby 4, McKimens 4, Moes 16, Grandegenett 4. Totals 12 5-9 31.

KEAR

6

4

8

3

21

SMIT

11

9

5

6

31

Three-point goals: Burkemper, Yakle; Andrews, Grandegenett.

Bowling

KANSAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

In Wichita; at Northrock Lanes

BOYS CLASS 5-1A

Teams: 1. Topeka Seaman 3,348; 2. Topeka West 3,147; 3. Wichita Heights 3,100; 4. Goddard 3,089; 5. Leavenworth 2,964; 6. Salina South 2,963; 7. Shawnee Heights 2,922; 8. Bishop Carroll 2,912; 9. Mulvane 2,791; 10. Mill Valley 2,757; 11. Lansing 2,688; 12. Great Bend 2,646.

Top three individuals: 1. MacArthur, BUH, 661; 2. Adam Wood, TW, 643; 3. Cowen, TSEA, 636. Area medalists: 9. Cauthron, DES, 600; 12. Erickson, DES, 589; 16. Lovegren, DES, 581; 18. O'Donnell, LV, 578.

GIRLS CLASS 5-1A

Teams: 1. Great Bend 2,809; 2. Topeka Seaman 2,786; 3. Shawnee Heights 2,685; 4. Goddard Eisenhower 2,659; 5. Salina South 2,585; 6. Bishop Carroll 2,582; 7. Augusta 2,552; 8. Kapaun Mount Carmel 2,517; 9. Leavenworth 2,449; 10. Andover Central 2,437; 11. Lansing 2,321; 12. Mill Valley 2,213.

Top three individuals: 1. Schiffelbein, MUL, 621; 2. Bortz, SH, 617; 3. Collins, GOD, 608. Area medalists: 7. Angello, LAN, 541; 19. Murawski, LEA, 501.

