High school results - March 2

Boys Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Thursday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
Pittsburg 46, BV Southwest 26
Harmon 42, Turner 37
BV Southwest substate 2
St. James Academy 71, De Soto 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Mill Valley 40
Lansing substate 1
Shawnee Heights 60, Leavenworth 40
Lansing substate 2
Washington 74, Lansing 56
Schlagle 66, Sumner Academy 50
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Eudora 57, Baldwin 25
Bishop Miege 72, Bonner Springs 32
Piper substate
Piper 67, Tonganoxie 50
Spring Hill substate
Fort Scott 56, Spring Hill 52
Louisburg 54, Paola 44
CLASS 4A DII
Jefferson West substate
Rock Creek 73, Bishop Ward 33
CLASS 2A
Bishop Seabury 66, Jeff. County North 49
Friday’s games
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
Gardner Edgerton at BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
BV West substate 2
BV North at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State at Derby, 7 p.m.
SM South substate 1
SM West at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
SM South substate 2
SM East at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Perry-LeCompton vs. Silver Lake, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A DI
Centralia substate
Immaculata vs. Onaga, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV Northwest 56, BV West 34
Gardner Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51
BV West substate 2
Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61
BV North 38, Olathe North 27
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71
SM South substate 1
Olathe Northwest 76, Wyandotte 50
SM West 73, SM South 68
SM South substate 2
Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52
SM East 66, SM North 46
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31
Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48
Monday’s results
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Bishop Seabury 69, Maranatha Christian 45
Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 50
Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51
CLASS 1A
Centralia substate
Immaculata 50, Centralia 45, OT
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Thursday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Rock Bridge 57, Blue Springs South 56
Blue Springs 69, Hickman 62
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Raytown 39, Rockhurst 37
North Kansas City 51, Park Hill South 39
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty 54, William Chrisman 36
Liberty North 59, Fort Osage 58, OT
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Center 82, Van Horn 50
Lincoln Prep 50, Pembroke Hill 45
Friday’s games
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
LS West vs. LS North, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Oak Park vs. Park Hill, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Grandview vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley vs. Raytown South, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Kearney vs. Excelsior Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Platte County, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60
LS West 61, Lee’s Summit 42
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 61, Staley 49
Oak Park 44, St. Joseph Central 39
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Grandview 79, Clinton 57
Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38
Raytown South 70, Moberly 56
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X 43
Northeast 66, Smithville 41
Monday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs South 68, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee's Summit 53, Raymore-Peculiar 43
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Rockhurst 86, Ruskin 55
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
William Chrisman 46, Truman 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton 62, Pleasant Hill 55
Warrensburg 60, Harrisonville 52
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Van Horn 51, East 50
Lincoln Prep 60, Central 34
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 3
Hogan Prep 78, Cole Camp 40
Maryville 65, Lawson 63
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Maryville vs. Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2
Wellington-Napoleon 50, Mid-Buchanan 42
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Sacred Heart, noon
Thursday’s summaries
BISHOP SEABURY 66
JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 49
Bishop Seabury: Wycoff 27, McDermott 9, Dizerega 15, Easter 3, King 12. Totals 30 3-7 66.
Jefferson County North: Fowler 3, Lane 17, Weishaar 5, Schneider 14, Sommers 10. Totals 18 5-8 49.
SEA
11
20
17
18
—
66
JCN
4
27
9
9
—
49
Three-point goals: King 2, Easter; Lane 5, Fowler, Schneider, Weishaar.
BLUE SPRINGS 69, HICKMAN 62
Hickman: Irwin 5, Jennings 3, Dutton 11, Grant 4, Thomas 32, Davis 2, Coats 0, Richmond 5. Totals 20 15-22 62.
Blue Springs: White 2, Black 0, Lawrence 6, Grobmyer 7, Bonner 2, King 22, McMahan 0, Parker 30. Totals 19 24-31 69.
HICK
15
16
19
12
—
62
BLSP
17
19
13
20
—
69
Three-point goals: Thomas 2, Irwin; Parker 2, King, Lawrence.
CENTER 82, VAN HORN 50
Van Horn: Morrero 10, Baker 10, Weeks 19, Feddens 3, Crocker 3, Wilson 5. Totals 17 9-16 50.
Center: Walsh 3, White 6, E. Smith 4, Kamgain 16, Ryan 6, Wright 18, D. Wilson 4, J. Wilson 8, Washington 7, Goodwin 3, C. Smith 7. Totals 36 7-11 82.
VH
16
13
11
10
—
50
CENT
20
27
22
13
—
82
Three-point goals: Weeks 3, Baker 2, Crocker, Merrero; C. Smith, Walsh, Wright.
LIBERTY NORTH 59, FORT OSAGE 58, OT
Fort Osage: Griswold 10, Dye 11, Sage 2, Wilson 13, Pierceall 2, Baker 14, Harvey 2, Larson 4. Totals 24 6-10 58.
Liberty North: Fargola 14, Brown 3, Coleman 15, Hughes 2, Hanson 5, Perry 4, Cathy 16. Totals 20 10-19 59.
FO
17
10
14
9
8
—
58
LN
12
9
13
16
9
—
59
Three-point goals: Dye 3, Baker; Fargola 4, Brown, Coleman, Hanson.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 76, WYANDOTTE 50
Lincoln Prep: Reeves 5, Weston Jr. 2, Washington 6, Pauley 10, Dulley 20, Childress 3, Edison 4. Totals 15 13-17 50.
Pembroke Hill: Lewis 37, Allen 4, Cobb 4, Powell 0, El-Scari 0. Totals 18 8-13 45.
LP
13
11
4
22
—
50
PH
11
4
17
13
—
45
Three-point goals: Dulley 3, Washington 2, Childress, Pauley; Lewis
PIPER 67, TONGANOXIE 50
Tonganoxie: Kleidosty 11, Beach 0, Frese 4, Thompson 10, Gray 6, Caldwell 19. Totals 23 4-15 50.
Piper: Covington 10, Hall 3, Goodpaster 18, Letcher 5, Tallie 3, Yoder 6, Rogers 5, Greer 2, Taylor 15. Totals 26 15-20 67.
TONG
12
11
14
13
—
50
PIPE
14
21
11
21
—
67
Three-point goals: Weeks 3, Baker 2, Crocker, Merrero; C. Smith, Walsh, Wright.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 51
PARK HILL SOUTH 39
North Kansas City (20-5): Elful 3, Slack 6, Ding 6, Rogers 4, Pennington 0, Deng 3, Bol 10, Babikir 19. Totals 15 15-26 51.
Park Hill South (19-7): Kline 7, Williams 3, Thompson 0, Owen 0, Robinson 10, Walker 0, Perkins 10, Hakim 0, Co. Lee 9, Cj. Lee 0. Totals 12 12-21 39.
NKC
10
18
7
16
—
51
PHS
8
6
16
9
—
39
Three-point goals: Babikir 3, Deng, Elful, Slack; Kline 2, Co. Lee.
RAYTOWN 39, ROCKHURST 37
Raytown: Proctor 2, McGee 12, Blanks 3, Drew 8, Burton 4, Farr 6, Hutson 3, Johnson 1. Totals 12 10-17 39.
Rockhurst: Rhodes 4, Elder 2, Nelson 3, Louis 3, C. Teahan 6, White 6, Selzer 11, Ridgnal 2. Totals 14 7-18 37.
RAY
12
6
13
8
—
39
ROCK
18
4
9
6
—
37
Three-point goals: McGee 4, Blanks; Louis, C. Teahan.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 71, DE SOTO 30
De Soto: Jackson 2, Hansen 3, Baruth 2, Bell 4, Wilcox 5, Kempf 3, Thurlow 2, Wilson 9. Totals 11 3-5 30.
St. James Academy: Spradlin 5, Kaifes 9, Thornhill 10, Worley 10, McKee 12, Hornung 5, Dunsmore 2, Dekraai 8, Ziesman 4, Fitzmorris 6. Totals 26 10-15 71.
DES
9
5
6
10
—
30
SJA
22
19
20
10
—
71
Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Hansen, Kempf, Wilcox; Kaifes 3, McKee 2, Worley 2, Spradlin, Thornhill.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 62
MILL VALLEY 40
St. Thomas Aquinas: Schnieders 8, Hagenkord 14, Lewis 4, Bulleigh 3, Downey 3, Rost 6, Allegri 9, McMillian 2, Gavin 2, Boedecker 11. Totals: 19 21-33 62.
Mill Valley: Talley 7, Cooper 9, Montgomery 15, Weigel 4, McLemore 4, Moore 1. Totals 13 7-11 40.
STA
20
5
15
22
—
62
MV
8
11
11
10
—
40
Three-point goals: Allegri, Bulleigh, Hagenkord; Montgomery 4, Cooper 2, Talley.
WASHINGTON 74, LANSING 56
Lansing: Hurley 9, Dill 8, Robinson 13, Jenkins 2, Sutton 2, Q. McQuillan 15, K. McQuillan 3, Adams 4. Totals 24 4-6 56.
Washington: Williams 6, Henderson 8, Batie 2, Campbell 20, Smith 24, Thomas 8, Hoy 6. Totals 31 7-16 74.
LANS
16
10
19
11
—
56
WASH
19
24
17
14
—
74
Three-point goals: Dill 2, Hurley, K. McQuillan; Smith 2, Williams 2, Thomas.
Girls Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Thursday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Riley County 46, Perry-LeCompton 23
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV North 66, Olathe North 54
Olathe East 42, BV West 33
BV West substate 2
Gardner Edgerton 34, Blue Valley 31
Olathe South 41, BV Northwest 24
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 56, Topeka 46
SM South substate 1
Lawrence 69, Wyandotte 15
SM South 58, SM West 56
SM South substate 2
Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 24
SM Northwest 64, SM East 32
Friday’s games
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
Mill Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto at Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Lansing substate 1
Topeka Seaman at Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Lansing substate 2
Sumner Academy at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Baldwin at Bonner Springs, 6 p.m.
Eudora at Bishop Miege, 7:30 p.m.
Piper substate
Basehor-Linwood vs. Atchison, 6 p.m.
Tonganoxie at Piper, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill substate
Paola vs. Fort Scott, 6 p.m.
Louisburg at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A DII
Jefferson West substate
Bishop Ward at Jefferson West, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Maranatha vs. Jeff. County North, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Harmon 28
Mill Valley 62, BV Southwest 39
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto 41, St. James Academy 33
Pittsburg 64, Turner 11
Lansing substate 1
Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46
Schlagle 59, Topeka Highland Park 36
Lansing substate 2
Leavenworth 90, Washington 5
Sumner Academy 59, Shawnee Heights 27
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Jefferson County North 58, McLouth 26
Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23
Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29
Monday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Perry-LeCompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44
Oskaloosa 55, Rossville 37
CLASS 1A
Centralia substate
Onaga 43, Immaculata 41
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Thursday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 69, St. Joseph Central 45
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
St. Pius X 56, Platte County 21
Smithville 31, Kearney 21
Saturday’s game
St. Pius X vs. Smithville, 4 p.m.
Friday’s games
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit vs. Belton, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
North Kansas City vs. Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
William Chrisman vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton vs. Harrisonville, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley vs. Odessa, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Lincoln Prep vs. Notre Dame de Sion, 5:30 p.m.
Center vs. Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Monday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs 41, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 36
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Belton 46, Raymore-Peculiar 37
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Raytown 45, Ruskin 34
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty North 53, Fort Osage 17
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 65, Oak Park 41
St. Joseph Central 57, Staley 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton 38, Nevada 36
Grandview 63, Pleasant Hill 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 54, Oak Grove 45
Odessa 67, Marshall 58
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Platte County 67, Excelsior Springs 28
Kearney 76, Northeast 15
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 3
Trenton 54, Lawson 26
Southeast 41, Boonville 36
Saturday’s game
Southeast vs. Trenton, 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 2
Mid-Buchanan 64, Santa Fe 48
Adrian 60, New Franklin 36
Saturday’s game
Mid-Buchanan vs. Adrian, 1:45 p.m.
Thursday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 66,
OLATHE NORTH 54
Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 11, K. Cassidy 2, Fairington 4, E. Kuckleman 20, Runnebaum 7, Kruger 0, Kearns 5, Fritz 11, L. Cassidy 6. Totals: 26 10-19 66.
Olathe North: Kenana 14, L. Watts 17, H. Watts 2, Gallagher 4, McGinnins 12, Anderson 3, sterling 2. Totals: 20 9-17 54.
BVN
13
21
12
20
—
66
ON
10
15
11
18
—
54
Three-point goals: Fritz 2, E. Kuckleman 2; Kanana 4, Gallagher.
LAWRENCE 69, WYANDOTTE 15
Wyandotte (3-15): A. Johnson 0, Hunt 12, Bradley 0, Kirby 0, Smith 3. Totals 7 1-7 15.
Lawrence (17-4): Stewart 3, Lemus 8, Drum 3, Ostronic 2, Williams 2, K. Thomas 14, Cosey 11, T. Thomas 7, Goodwin 6, Stafford 9, Ajekwu 4. Totals 29 3-5 69.
WYAN
0
2
8
5
—
15
LAW
17
18
27
7
—
69
Three-point goals: Lemus 2, K. Thomas 2, Drum, Stafford, Stewart, T. Thomas.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 42
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 24
Shawnee Mission North (4-17): Zehr 0, Boyce 0, Rivera 0, Ashlock 0, Lee 2, Vielhauer 0, Love 17, Jones 0, Redick 4, Stiers 0, Rosas 1. Totals 10 3-8 24.
Olathe Northwest (14-7): Heise 6, Espy 0, Reiber 0, Wilkins 2, Marks 11, Kappelmann 0, Thomas 0, Boeh 5, Gueldner 13, Curry 5, A. Cass 0, T. Cass 0. Totals 16 4-16 42.
SMN
6
10
5
3
—
24
ONW
11
13
10
8
—
42
Three-point goals: Redick; Gueldner 3, Marks 3.
OLATHE SOUTH 41
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 24
Olathe South: Pierce 0, Butaud 4, Gooch 10, Bruan 2, Harshberger 0, Roebuck 15, Griswold 2, Reed 0, Winslow 5, Bartels 3, Alexander 0, Harder 0. Totals 13 14-18 41.
Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 0, Phillips 5, Harrison 3, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Martin 1, Bail 3, Kaufman 2, Bird 10, Gerard 0. Totals 9 4-8 24.
OS
14
7
12
8
—
41
BVNW
8
7
5
4
—
24
Three-point goals: Roebuck; Bail, Harrison.
PARK HILL 69, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 45
St. Joseph Central (17-8): Haggard 7, George 0, Rodney 12, Howat 15, CKruse 0, Schenk 0, Bachman 7, Davidson 0, Wetlaufer 3, Moody 0, Duke 1, Newman 0, Garvey 0. Totals 14 16-23 45.
Park Hill (20-6): Powell 0, Hopkins 13, Walls 8, Reed 2, Noble 0, Winebrenner 0, Devers 0, Bryant 18, Berger 11, Shelby 11, Smith 6. Totals 23 19-33 69.
SJC
6
9
16
14
—
45
PH
19
13
10
27
—
69
Three-point goals: Wetlaufer; Walls 2, Berger, Bryant.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 64
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 32
Shawnee Mission East (5-16): Bair 6, Barreca 1, Yowell 5, Stechshulte 2, Adams 3, Hiese 2, Stanley 7, Eberhart 6. Totals 10 11-17 32.
Shawnee Mission Northwest (14-7): Winter 3, Ojeda 11, Seibold 4, Hill 2, Rose 7, Black 13, Nachbar 21, Hanson 3. Totals 23 12-20 64.
SME
4
12
11
5
—
32
SMNW
16
20
13
15
—
64
Three-point goals: Adams; Ojeda 3, Black, Hanson, Rose.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 58
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 56
Shawnee Mission South: Bunker 8, Anderson 0, Shelton 12, Bermond 0, Green 2, MacDonald 14, Gerber 0, McAvoy 20, Barker 2, Stidhan 0. Totals 16 22-42 58.
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 6, Beason 3, K. Henrie 4, A. Henrie 2, Biehl 4, Prim 14, Lee 0, Hines 2, Loe 21. Totals 17 18-24 56.
SMS
11
16
9
22
—
58
SMW
10
15
19
12
—
56
Three-point goals: McAvoy 4, Bunker; Beason, Loe.
SMITHVILLE 31, KEARNEY 21
Kearney (16-11): Kelly 0, Couch 0, Yakle 3, Burkemper 3, Runions 3, Weekley 0, Smith 0, Schwarzenvach 12. Totals 9 1-7 21.
Smithville (19-7): Andrews 3, Mosby 4, McKimens 4, Moes 16, Grandegenett 4. Totals 12 5-9 31.
KEAR
6
4
8
3
—
21
SMIT
11
9
5
6
—
31
Three-point goals: Burkemper, Yakle; Andrews, Grandegenett.
Bowling
KANSAS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Wichita; at Northrock Lanes
BOYS CLASS 5-1A
Teams: 1. Topeka Seaman 3,348; 2. Topeka West 3,147; 3. Wichita Heights 3,100; 4. Goddard 3,089; 5. Leavenworth 2,964; 6. Salina South 2,963; 7. Shawnee Heights 2,922; 8. Bishop Carroll 2,912; 9. Mulvane 2,791; 10. Mill Valley 2,757; 11. Lansing 2,688; 12. Great Bend 2,646.
Top three individuals: 1. MacArthur, BUH, 661; 2. Adam Wood, TW, 643; 3. Cowen, TSEA, 636. Area medalists: 9. Cauthron, DES, 600; 12. Erickson, DES, 589; 16. Lovegren, DES, 581; 18. O'Donnell, LV, 578.
GIRLS CLASS 5-1A
Teams: 1. Great Bend 2,809; 2. Topeka Seaman 2,786; 3. Shawnee Heights 2,685; 4. Goddard Eisenhower 2,659; 5. Salina South 2,585; 6. Bishop Carroll 2,582; 7. Augusta 2,552; 8. Kapaun Mount Carmel 2,517; 9. Leavenworth 2,449; 10. Andover Central 2,437; 11. Lansing 2,321; 12. Mill Valley 2,213.
Top three individuals: 1. Schiffelbein, MUL, 621; 2. Bortz, SH, 617; 3. Collins, GOD, 608. Area medalists: 7. Angello, LAN, 541; 19. Murawski, LEA, 501.
