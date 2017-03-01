Scores & Stats

March 1, 2017

Kansas State men’s basketball summary - March 1

KANSAS STATE 75, TCU 74

Kansas St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

37

7-11

0-0

10

4

0

16

Johnson

28

3-6

6-7

2

0

3

12

Wade

30

8-15

0-0

6

0

3

20

Brown

33

2-6

0-2

3

5

4

5

Stokes

32

2-9

10-11

3

7

4

16

Ervin

19

0-2

0-0

3

1

2

0

Maurice

12

3-4

0-2

1

0

2

6

Sneed

8

0-1

0-0

0

0

3

0

Patrick

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-55

16-22

28

17

21

75

Percentages: FG .455, FT .727. Three-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Wade 4-9, Iwundu 2-3, Stokes 2-5, Brown 1-2, Ervin 0-1, Sneed 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Wade). Turnovers: 9 (Iwundu 2, Maurice 2, Stokes 2, Johnson, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 8 (Brown 3, Stokes 3, Ervin, Iwundu). Technical Fouls: Stokes, 14:25 second.

TCU

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brodziansky

24

6-9

6-6

7

0

3

18

Miller

15

2-7

1-1

0

3

2

5

Fisher

36

3-7

1-2

1

6

3

9

Robinson

36

4-10

4-6

2

6

2

14

K.Williams

39

6-9

0-0

11

3

2

13

B.Parrish

25

4-8

0-0

3

1

2

11

Bane

9

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Shepherd

9

1-1

2-2

2

0

3

4

Washburn

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

2

0

Totals

200

26-52

14-17

27

19

21

74

Percentages: FG .500, FT .824. Three-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (B.Parrish 3-5, Fisher 2-4, Robinson 2-4, K.Williams 1-4, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Brodziansky 3, Miller, Robinson). Turnovers: 12 (Brodziansky 2, Fisher 2, Robinson 2, B.Parrish, Bane, K.Williams, Miller, Shepherd, Washburn). Steals: 5 (Fisher 2, K.Williams, Miller, Robinson). Technical Fouls: Fisher, 14:25 second.

Half: Kansas State 40-29.

