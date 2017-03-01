Kansas State men’s basketball summary - March 1

KANSAS STATE 75, TCU 74
Kansas St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
37
7-11
0-0
10
4
0
16
Johnson
28
3-6
6-7
2
0
3
12
Wade
30
8-15
0-0
6
0
3
20
Brown
33
2-6
0-2
3
5
4
5
Stokes
32
2-9
10-11
3
7
4
16
Ervin
19
0-2
0-0
3
1
2
0
Maurice
12
3-4
0-2
1
0
2
6
Sneed
8
0-1
0-0
0
0
3
0
Patrick
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-55
16-22
28
17
21
75
Percentages: FG .455, FT .727. Three-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Wade 4-9, Iwundu 2-3, Stokes 2-5, Brown 1-2, Ervin 0-1, Sneed 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 9 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Wade). Turnovers: 9 (Iwundu 2, Maurice 2, Stokes 2, Johnson, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 8 (Brown 3, Stokes 3, Ervin, Iwundu). Technical Fouls: Stokes, 14:25 second.
TCU
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brodziansky
24
6-9
6-6
7
0
3
18
Miller
15
2-7
1-1
0
3
2
5
Fisher
36
3-7
1-2
1
6
3
9
Robinson
36
4-10
4-6
2
6
2
14
K.Williams
39
6-9
0-0
11
3
2
13
B.Parrish
25
4-8
0-0
3
1
2
11
Bane
9
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Shepherd
9
1-1
2-2
2
0
3
4
Washburn
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
2
0
Totals
200
26-52
14-17
27
19
21
74
Percentages: FG .500, FT .824. Three-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (B.Parrish 3-5, Fisher 2-4, Robinson 2-4, K.Williams 1-4, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Brodziansky 3, Miller, Robinson). Turnovers: 12 (Brodziansky 2, Fisher 2, Robinson 2, B.Parrish, Bane, K.Williams, Miller, Shepherd, Washburn). Steals: 5 (Fisher 2, K.Williams, Miller, Robinson). Technical Fouls: Fisher, 14:25 second.
Half: Kansas State 40-29.
