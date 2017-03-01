High school results - March 1

Boys Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
BV Northwest 56, BV West 34
Gardner Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51
BV West substate 2
Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61
BV North 38, Olathe North 27
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71
SM South substate 1
Olathe Northwest 76, Wyandotte 50
SM West 73, SM South 68
SM South substate 2
Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52
SM East 66, SM North 46
Thursday’s games
CLASS 4A DI
Bonner Springs substate
Baldwin vs. Eudora, 6 p.m.
Bonner Springs vs. Bishop Miege, 7:30 p.m.
Piper substate
Atchison vs. Basehor-Linwood, 6 p.m.
Piper vs. Tonganoxie, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill substate
Fort Scott vs. Spring Hill, 6 p.m.
Louisburg vs. Paola, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A DII
Jefferson West substate
Bishop Ward vs. Rock Creek, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
BV Southwest vs. Pittsburg, 7 p.m.
Harmon vs. Turner, 7 p.m.
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto vs. St. James Academy, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Lansing substate 1
Leavenworth vs. Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Topeka Seaman vs. Topeka Highland Park, 7 p.m.
Lansing substate 2
Lansing vs. Washington, 7 p.m.
Schlagle vs. Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31
Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48
Monday’s results
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Bishop Seabury 69, Maranatha Christian 45
Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 50
Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51
CLASS 1A
Centralia substate
Immaculata 50, Centralia 45, OT
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60
LS West 61, Lee’s Summit 42
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 61, Staley 49
Oak Park 44, St. Joseph Central 39
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Grandview 79, Clinton 57
Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38
Raytown South 70, Moberly 56
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X 43
Northeast 66, Smithville 41
Monday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs South 68, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee's Summit 53, Raymore-Peculiar 43
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Rockhurst 86, Ruskin 55
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
William Chrisman 46, Truman 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton 62, Pleasant Hill 55
Warrensburg 60, Harrisonville 52
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Van Horn 51, East 50
Lincoln Prep 60, Central 34
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 3
Hogan Prep 78, Cole Camp 40
Maryville 65, Lawson 63
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Maryville vs. Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2
Wellington-Napoleon 50, Mid-Buchanan 42
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Sacred Heart, noon
Wednesday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY 76, OLATHE EAST 61
Olathe East (7-14): Reynolds 2, Nelson 13, Stuewe 16, Bell 8, Raimey 15, Mackey 7. Totals 25 2-2 61.
Blue Valley (16-5): Deveney 5, Gomez 16, Geiman 22, Green 5, Van Dyne 8, Hobson 0, Tschirhart 18, Jones 2. Totals 31 6-13 76.
OE
18
4
20
19
—
61
BV
25
19
9
23
—
76
Three-point goals: Stuewe 4, Raimey 3, Bell, Mackey; Geiman 3, Van Dyne 2, Deveney, Green, Gomez.
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 38
OLATHE NORTH 27
Olathe North: Jackson 5, Freeman 0, Wiliams 0, Davis 0, Readman 0, Clark 3, Walton 0, Maye 0, Byers 18, Coffman 0, Milner 1. Totals 10 4-8 27.
Blue Valley North: Freeman 9, Phyner 9, Gittermeier 1, Bullock 14, Baston 4, Turner 3, Emery 3, Hunter 0, Freberg 1, Orr 3. Totals 11 13-19 38.
ON
9
2
3
13
—
27
BVN
9
6
13
10
—
38
Three-point goals: Byers, Clark, Jackson; Bullock, Phyner, Turner.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 56
BLUE VALLEY WEST 34
Blue Valley West (6-15): Jones 7, Goodale 2, Lucas 19, Shipwright 3, Shank 1, Eilfstrand 2. Totals 14 4-7 34.
Blue Valley Northwest (18-3): AJ Pleasant 12, Morgan 8, Ward 3, Pegues 3, Braun 9, Jackson 14, J. Pleasant 7. Totals 20 14-20 56.
BVW
7
6
14
7
—
34
BVNW
14
8
13
21
—
56
Three-point goals: Lucas, Shipwright; Pegues, Ward.
GARDNER EDGERTON 54
OLATHE SOUTH 51
Gardner Edgerton (11-10): Hatton 7, Toomey 19, Nichols 2, Rohr 15, Boyt 4, Jennings 2, Reed 5. Totals 17 14-17 54.
Olathe South (10-11): Slavin 15, Peters 3, Koval 4, Beene 4, Auger 14, Morgan 2, DeSanto 9. Totals 23 2-5 51.
GE
12
12
14
16
—
54
OS
14
7
10
20
—
51
Three-point goals: Toomey 4, Hatton, Rohr; Slavin 2, Peters.
MARYVILLE 65, LAWSON 60
Lawson: Ross 8, Glenn 25, Miller 16, Dunn 5, Newcomer 0, Webber 5, Porth 4. Totals 25 9-13 60.
Maryville: Morrison 0, Zimmerman 26, Ogelsby 3, Woods 3, Davis 12, Gray 2, Sundell 3, Golightly 16. Totals 22 16-17 65.
LAWS
9
6
23
22
—
60
MARY
13
13
16
23
—
65
Three-point goals: Glenn 4; Davis 2, Ogelsby, Woods, Zimmerman.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 76, WYANDOTTE 50
Wyandotte (4-17): Evans 13, Wilson 9, Moores 9, Moye 13, Fields 2, Stewart 4. Totals 18 11-19 50.
Olathe Northwest (16-5): Parks 10, Nicodemus 9, Holmgren 7, Shiever 4, Vanderslice 5, Waters 28, Oppenheim 2, Messina 8, Pinkerton 2, Reynolds 1. Totals 25 21-28 76.
WYAN
9
18
9
14
—
50
ONW
19
18
21
18
—
76
Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Evans; Messina 2, Nicodemus 2, Holmgren.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 66
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 46
Shawnee Mission North: Bradley 8, Schneider 2, Am. Williams 7, Av. Williams 19, Hensley 5, Harris 3, Jackson 2. Totals 15 14-20 46.
Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 14, Morantz 5, Schoemann 5, Rieg 23, George 12, Bolton 2, Carroll 2, Dollar 1. Totals 22 19-28 66.
SMN
10
14
8
14
—
46
SME
21
16
10
19
—
66
Three-point goals: Harris, Am. Williams; Rieg 2, Schoemann.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 73
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 68
Shawnee Mission West: Potter 2, Graham 11, Hood 25, Watson 2, Southern 20, Witters 13. Totals 25 18-29 73.
Shawnee Mission South: Webster 13, Potthoff 7, Wissel 11, Hickman 13, Soares 13, Bendrick 2, Parks 4, Iba 5. Totals 23 17-23 68.
SMW
23
14
13
23
—
73
SMS
13
17
15
23
—
68
Three-point goals: Hood 4, Witters; Soares 2, Hickman, Iba, Potthoff.
Girls Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Wednesday’s results
CLASS 5A
BV Southwest substate 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Harmon 28
Mill Valley 62, BV Southwest 39
BV Southwest substate 2
De Soto 41, St. James Academy 33
Pittsburg 64, Turner 11
Lansing substate 1
Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46
Schlagle 59, Topeka Highland Park 36
Lansing substate 2
Leavenworth 90, Washington 5
Sumner Academy 59, Shawnee Heights 27
Thursday’s games
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Perry-LeCompton vs. Riley County, 6 p.m.
CLASS 6A
BV West substate 1
Olathe North vs. BV North, 7 p.m.
Olathe East vs. BV West, 7 p.m.
BV West substate 2
Gardner Edgerton vs. Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Olathe South vs. BV Northwest, 7 p.m.
Junction City substate
Lawrence Free State vs. Topeka, 7 p.m.
SM South substate 1
Lawrence vs. Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
SM West vs. SM South, 7 p.m.
SM South substate 2
Olathe Northwest vs. SM North, 7 p.m.
SM East vs. SM Northwest, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Jefferson County North 58, McLouth 26
Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23
Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29
Monday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Mary’s substate
Perry-Lecompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44
Oskaloosa 55, Rossville 37
CLASS 1A
Centralia substate
Onaga 43, Immaculata 41
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Thursday’s game
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill vs. SJ Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs South 38, Blue Springs 29
Friday’s game
Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Lee’s Summit 48, LS West 37
Belton 47, Lee’s Summit North 46
Friday’s game
Lee’s Summit vs. Belton, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
North Kansas City 45, Raytown 33
Park Hill South 58, St. Teresa’s Academy 45
Friday’s game
North Kansas City vs. Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
William Chrisman 53, Liberty North 39
Liberty 39, Truman 31
Friday’s game
William Chrisman vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 65, Oak Hill 41
SJ Central 57, Staley 40
Thursday’s game
Park Hill vs. SJ Central, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton 45, Warrensburg 39
Harrisonville 50, Grandview 25
Friday’s game
Clinton vs. Harrisonville, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Center 54, Central 12
Notre Dame de Sion 58, Van Horn 22
Pembroke Hill 71, East 45
Friday’s games
Lincoln Prep vs. Notre Dame de Sion, 5:30 p.m.
Center vs. Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Monday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs 41, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 36
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Belton 46, Raymore-Peculiar 37
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Raytown 45, Ruskin 34
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty North 53, Fort Osage 17
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 65, Oak Park 41
St. Joseph Central 57, Staley 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton 38, Nevada 36
Grandview 63, Pleasant Hill 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 54, Oak Grove 45
Odessa 67, Marshall 58
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Platte County 67, Excelsior Springs 28
Kearney 76, Northeast 15
MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday’s result
CLASS 3
Trenton 54, Lawson 26
Saturday’s game
Trenton vs. Southeast/Boonville winner, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s summaries
DE SOTO 41, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 33
De Soto: Grizzle 12, Jones 4, Searls 2, Bream 2, Shupe 3, Johnson 14, Plake 4. Totals 14 13-15 41.
St. James Academy: Kaufman 4, Kempf 12, Setter 3, Jones 2, Duker 4, Goetz 6, Hall 2. Totals 12 5-8 33.
DES
12
4
10
15
—
41
SJA
8
4
6
15
—
33
Three-point goals: Kempf 2, Duker, Setter.
LEAVENWORTH 90, WASHINGTON 5
Leavenworth: Cole 7, A. Brown 8, Brooks 3, Moore 14, Hayward 13, J. Brown 0, Bowen 5, Robinson 7, Lister 23, Wright 1, Mack 2, M. Brown 7, Totals 34 13-20 90.
Washington: Gibson 2, Williamson 1, Doran 2, Oliver 0, Johnson 0. Totals 1 3-10 5.
LEAV
31
26
30
3
—
90
WASH
0
0
2
3
—
5
Three-point goals: A. Brown 2, Bowen, Brooks, Cole, Hayward, Lister, Moore, Robinson.
MILL VALLEY 62
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 39
Blue Valley Southwest (7-14): Justice 3, Renzi 2, Grantt 9, Loeffelbein 7, Miller 5, Sargent 10, Fowler 3. Totals 12 12-15 39.
Mill Valley (11-10): Barton 17, Knapp 4, Kaifes 11, Zars 6, Shurley 1, Artis 8, Carlson 6, Hendrix 9. Totals 25 4-10 62.
BVSW
18
10
4
7
—
39
MV
23
16
16
7
—
62
Three-point goals: Fowler, Grantt, Miller; Barton 5, Carlson 2, Kaifes.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 64, HARMON 14
Harmon: Watson 0, Garcia 2, C. Rodriguez 0, T. Rodriguez 0, Reed 0, Ramirez 0, Perez 0, Carson 12. Totals 5 0-0 14.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 4, Hartnett 8, Pearson 4, Patton 4, Townsell 8, Jacobs 4, Morgan 6, Jackson 6, Weledji 10, Ebert 6, Thomas 4. Totals 30 4-5 64.
HARM
0
3
8
3
—
14
STA
28
17
11
8
—
64
Three-point goals: Carson 4.
TRENTON 54, LAWSON 26
Trenton: Kidd 0, Blackburn 0, Tolson 14, Al. Whitaker 2, As. Whitaker 5, W. Richmond 15, Hurley 5, T. Richmond 3, Lynch 10, Jackson 0. Totals 22 6-10 54.
Lawson: Dolt 15, McDowell 0, Cress 5, Virkinvin 0, Gondran 0, M. Rash 4, Chancellor 0, Quick 0, Sullers 0, Stark 0, C. Rash 0, Benedict 0, Black 2. Totals 9 6-9 26.
TREN
12
14
12
16
—
54
LAWS
9
9
2
6
—
26
Three-point goals: Tolson 2, Hurley, T. Richmond; Dolt 2.
