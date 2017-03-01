Scores & Stats

March 1, 2017 9:56 PM

High school results - March 1

Boys Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

BV Northwest 56, BV West 34

Gardner Edgerton 54, Olathe South 51

BV West substate 2

Blue Valley 76, Olathe East 61

BV North 38, Olathe North 27

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State 73, Wichita Southeast 71

SM South substate 1

Olathe Northwest 76, Wyandotte 50

SM West 73, SM South 68

SM South substate 2

Lawrence 62, SM Northwest 52

SM East 66, SM North 46

Thursday’s games

CLASS 4A DI

Bonner Springs substate

Baldwin vs. Eudora, 6 p.m.

Bonner Springs vs. Bishop Miege, 7:30 p.m.

Piper substate

Atchison vs. Basehor-Linwood, 6 p.m.

Piper vs. Tonganoxie, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill substate

Fort Scott vs. Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Louisburg vs. Paola, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A DII

Jefferson West substate

Bishop Ward vs. Rock Creek, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

BV Southwest vs. Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Harmon vs. Turner, 7 p.m.

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto vs. St. James Academy, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Mill Valley, 7 p.m.

Lansing substate 1

Leavenworth vs. Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Topeka Seaman vs. Topeka Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Lansing substate 2

Lansing vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Schlagle vs. Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Silver Lake 68, Pleasant Ridge 31

Perry-Lecompton 51, Oskaloosa 48

Monday’s results

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Bishop Seabury 69, Maranatha Christian 45

Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 50

Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51

CLASS 1A

Centralia substate

Immaculata 50, Centralia 45, OT

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit North 64, Belton 60

LS West 61, Lee’s Summit 42

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 61, Staley 49

Oak Park 44, St. Joseph Central 39

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Grandview 79, Clinton 57

Nevada 51, Warrensburg 42

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 49, Oak Grove 38

Raytown South 70, Moberly 56

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Excelsior Springs 46, St. Pius X 43

Northeast 66, Smithville 41

Monday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs South 68, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee's Summit 53, Raymore-Peculiar 43

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Rockhurst 86, Ruskin 55

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

William Chrisman 46, Truman 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton 62, Pleasant Hill 55

Warrensburg 60, Harrisonville 52

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Van Horn 51, East 50

Lincoln Prep 60, Central 34

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 3

Hogan Prep 78, Cole Camp 40

Maryville 65, Lawson 63

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Maryville vs. Hogan Prep, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2

Wellington-Napoleon 50, Mid-Buchanan 42

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Sacred Heart, noon

Wednesday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY 76, OLATHE EAST 61

Olathe East (7-14): Reynolds 2, Nelson 13, Stuewe 16, Bell 8, Raimey 15, Mackey 7. Totals 25 2-2 61.

Blue Valley (16-5): Deveney 5, Gomez 16, Geiman 22, Green 5, Van Dyne 8, Hobson 0, Tschirhart 18, Jones 2. Totals 31 6-13 76.

OE

18

4

20

19

61

BV

25

19

9

23

76

Three-point goals: Stuewe 4, Raimey 3, Bell, Mackey; Geiman 3, Van Dyne 2, Deveney, Green, Gomez.

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 38

OLATHE NORTH 27

Olathe North: Jackson 5, Freeman 0, Wiliams 0, Davis 0, Readman 0, Clark 3, Walton 0, Maye 0, Byers 18, Coffman 0, Milner 1. Totals 10 4-8 27.

Blue Valley North: Freeman 9, Phyner 9, Gittermeier 1, Bullock 14, Baston 4, Turner 3, Emery 3, Hunter 0, Freberg 1, Orr 3. Totals 11 13-19 38.

ON

9

2

3

13

27

BVN

9

6

13

10

38

Three-point goals: Byers, Clark, Jackson; Bullock, Phyner, Turner.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 56

BLUE VALLEY WEST 34

Blue Valley West (6-15): Jones 7, Goodale 2, Lucas 19, Shipwright 3, Shank 1, Eilfstrand 2. Totals 14 4-7 34.

Blue Valley Northwest (18-3): AJ Pleasant 12, Morgan 8, Ward 3, Pegues 3, Braun 9, Jackson 14, J. Pleasant 7. Totals 20 14-20 56.

BVW

7

6

14

7

34

BVNW

14

8

13

21

56

Three-point goals: Lucas, Shipwright; Pegues, Ward.

GARDNER EDGERTON 54

OLATHE SOUTH 51

Gardner Edgerton (11-10): Hatton 7, Toomey 19, Nichols 2, Rohr 15, Boyt 4, Jennings 2, Reed 5. Totals 17 14-17 54.

Olathe South (10-11): Slavin 15, Peters 3, Koval 4, Beene 4, Auger 14, Morgan 2, DeSanto 9. Totals 23 2-5 51.

GE

12

12

14

16

54

OS

14

7

10

20

51

Three-point goals: Toomey 4, Hatton, Rohr; Slavin 2, Peters.

MARYVILLE 65, LAWSON 60

Lawson: Ross 8, Glenn 25, Miller 16, Dunn 5, Newcomer 0, Webber 5, Porth 4. Totals 25 9-13 60.

Maryville: Morrison 0, Zimmerman 26, Ogelsby 3, Woods 3, Davis 12, Gray 2, Sundell 3, Golightly 16. Totals 22 16-17 65.

LAWS

9

6

23

22

60

MARY

13

13

16

23

65

Three-point goals: Glenn 4; Davis 2, Ogelsby, Woods, Zimmerman.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 76, WYANDOTTE 50

Wyandotte (4-17): Evans 13, Wilson 9, Moores 9, Moye 13, Fields 2, Stewart 4. Totals 18 11-19 50.

Olathe Northwest (16-5): Parks 10, Nicodemus 9, Holmgren 7, Shiever 4, Vanderslice 5, Waters 28, Oppenheim 2, Messina 8, Pinkerton 2, Reynolds 1. Totals 25 21-28 76.

WYAN

9

18

9

14

50

ONW

19

18

21

18

76

Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Evans; Messina 2, Nicodemus 2, Holmgren.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 66

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 46

Shawnee Mission North: Bradley 8, Schneider 2, Am. Williams 7, Av. Williams 19, Hensley 5, Harris 3, Jackson 2. Totals 15 14-20 46.

Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 14, Morantz 5, Schoemann 5, Rieg 23, George 12, Bolton 2, Carroll 2, Dollar 1. Totals 22 19-28 66.

SMN

10

14

8

14

46

SME

21

16

10

19

66

Three-point goals: Harris, Am. Williams; Rieg 2, Schoemann.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 73

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 68

Shawnee Mission West: Potter 2, Graham 11, Hood 25, Watson 2, Southern 20, Witters 13. Totals 25 18-29 73.

Shawnee Mission South: Webster 13, Potthoff 7, Wissel 11, Hickman 13, Soares 13, Bendrick 2, Parks 4, Iba 5. Totals 23 17-23 68.

SMW

23

14

13

23

73

SMS

13

17

15

23

68

Three-point goals: Hood 4, Witters; Soares 2, Hickman, Iba, Potthoff.

Girls Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Wednesday’s results

CLASS 5A

BV Southwest substate 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Harmon 28

Mill Valley 62, BV Southwest 39

BV Southwest substate 2

De Soto 41, St. James Academy 33

Pittsburg 64, Turner 11

Lansing substate 1

Topeka Seaman 55, Lansing 46

Schlagle 59, Topeka Highland Park 36

Lansing substate 2

Leavenworth 90, Washington 5

Sumner Academy 59, Shawnee Heights 27

Thursday’s games

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Perry-LeCompton vs. Riley County, 6 p.m.

CLASS 6A

BV West substate 1

Olathe North vs. BV North, 7 p.m.

Olathe East vs. BV West, 7 p.m.

BV West substate 2

Gardner Edgerton vs. Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Olathe South vs. BV Northwest, 7 p.m.

Junction City substate

Lawrence Free State vs. Topeka, 7 p.m.

SM South substate 1

Lawrence vs. Wyandotte, 7 p.m.

SM West vs. SM South, 7 p.m.

SM South substate 2

Olathe Northwest vs. SM North, 7 p.m.

SM East vs. SM Northwest, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Jefferson County North 58, McLouth 26

Maranatha Academy 45, Heritage Christian 23

Jackson Heights 59, KC Christian 29

Monday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Mary’s substate

Perry-Lecompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44

Oskaloosa 55, Rossville 37

CLASS 1A

Centralia substate

Onaga 43, Immaculata 41

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Thursday’s game

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill vs. SJ Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs South 38, Blue Springs 29

Friday’s game

Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Lee’s Summit 48, LS West 37

Belton 47, Lee’s Summit North 46

Friday’s game

Lee’s Summit vs. Belton, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

North Kansas City 45, Raytown 33

Park Hill South 58, St. Teresa’s Academy 45

Friday’s game

North Kansas City vs. Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

William Chrisman 53, Liberty North 39

Liberty 39, Truman 31

Friday’s game

William Chrisman vs. Liberty, 6 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 65, Oak Hill 41

SJ Central 57, Staley 40

Thursday’s game

Park Hill vs. SJ Central, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton 45, Warrensburg 39

Harrisonville 50, Grandview 25

Friday’s game

Clinton vs. Harrisonville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Center 54, Central 12

Notre Dame de Sion 58, Van Horn 22

Pembroke Hill 71, East 45

Friday’s games

Lincoln Prep vs. Notre Dame de Sion, 5:30 p.m.

Center vs. Pembroke Hill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Monday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs 41, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 36

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Belton 46, Raymore-Peculiar 37

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Raytown 45, Ruskin 34

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty North 53, Fort Osage 17

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 65, Oak Park 41

St. Joseph Central 57, Staley 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton 38, Nevada 36

Grandview 63, Pleasant Hill 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 54, Oak Grove 45

Odessa 67, Marshall 58

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Platte County 67, Excelsior Springs 28

Kearney 76, Northeast 15

MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday’s result

CLASS 3

Trenton 54, Lawson 26

Saturday’s game

Trenton vs. Southeast/Boonville winner, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s summaries

DE SOTO 41, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 33

De Soto: Grizzle 12, Jones 4, Searls 2, Bream 2, Shupe 3, Johnson 14, Plake 4. Totals 14 13-15 41.

St. James Academy: Kaufman 4, Kempf 12, Setter 3, Jones 2, Duker 4, Goetz 6, Hall 2. Totals 12 5-8 33.

DES

12

4

10

15

41

SJA

8

4

6

15

33

Three-point goals: Kempf 2, Duker, Setter.

LEAVENWORTH 90, WASHINGTON 5

Leavenworth: Cole 7, A. Brown 8, Brooks 3, Moore 14, Hayward 13, J. Brown 0, Bowen 5, Robinson 7, Lister 23, Wright 1, Mack 2, M. Brown 7, Totals 34 13-20 90.

Washington: Gibson 2, Williamson 1, Doran 2, Oliver 0, Johnson 0. Totals 1 3-10 5.

LEAV

31

26

30

3

90

WASH

0

0

2

3

5

Three-point goals: A. Brown 2, Bowen, Brooks, Cole, Hayward, Lister, Moore, Robinson.

MILL VALLEY 62

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 39

Blue Valley Southwest (7-14): Justice 3, Renzi 2, Grantt 9, Loeffelbein 7, Miller 5, Sargent 10, Fowler 3. Totals 12 12-15 39.

Mill Valley (11-10): Barton 17, Knapp 4, Kaifes 11, Zars 6, Shurley 1, Artis 8, Carlson 6, Hendrix 9. Totals 25 4-10 62.

BVSW

18

10

4

7

39

MV

23

16

16

7

62

Three-point goals: Fowler, Grantt, Miller; Barton 5, Carlson 2, Kaifes.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 64, HARMON 14

Harmon: Watson 0, Garcia 2, C. Rodriguez 0, T. Rodriguez 0, Reed 0, Ramirez 0, Perez 0, Carson 12. Totals 5 0-0 14.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 4, Hartnett 8, Pearson 4, Patton 4, Townsell 8, Jacobs 4, Morgan 6, Jackson 6, Weledji 10, Ebert 6, Thomas 4. Totals 30 4-5 64.

HARM

0

3

8

3

14

STA

28

17

11

8

64

Three-point goals: Carson 4.

TRENTON 54, LAWSON 26

Trenton: Kidd 0, Blackburn 0, Tolson 14, Al. Whitaker 2, As. Whitaker 5, W. Richmond 15, Hurley 5, T. Richmond 3, Lynch 10, Jackson 0. Totals 22 6-10 54.

Lawson: Dolt 15, McDowell 0, Cress 5, Virkinvin 0, Gondran 0, M. Rash 4, Chancellor 0, Quick 0, Sullers 0, Stark 0, C. Rash 0, Benedict 0, Black 2. Totals 9 6-9 26.

TREN

12

14

12

16

54

LAWS

9

9

2

6

26

Three-point goals: Tolson 2, Hurley, T. Richmond; Dolt 2.

