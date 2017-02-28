Scores & Stats

February 28, 2017 10:24 PM

Area golf results - February 28

AREA GOLF

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.

HOLES IN ONE

AT COUNTRY CREEK GOLF CLUB: Gene Ottendorf, No. 15 (Quarry Course), 109 yards, 8-iron.

AT LAKE QUIVIRA COUNTRY CLUB: Robert Sanders, No. 14, 100 yards, pitching wedge.

AT OAK COUNTRY GOLF CORSE: Al Randolf, No. 12, 107 yards, pitching wedge.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mizzou coach Kim Anderson on the Tigers' 60-43 loss to Texas A&M

View more video

Sports Videos