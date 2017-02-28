Missouri men’s basketball summary - February 28

TEXAS A&M 60, MISSOURI 43
Texas A&M
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Williams
24
1-3
1-4
9
3
2
3
Davis
28
4-6
0-0
11
1
3
8
Trocha-Morelos
30
6-9
3-4
4
1
4
18
Gilder
35
3-10
2-2
2
3
1
9
Hampton
33
5-9
0-0
4
1
2
13
Miller
18
3-6
0-0
4
0
1
6
Vila
15
1-2
0-0
3
1
2
3
Carlton
14
0-1
0-1
0
3
3
0
C.Smith
2
0-1
0-1
0
0
0
0
Eubanks
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-48
6-12
37
13
18
60
Percentages: FG .479, FT .500. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Trocha-Morelos 3-4, Hampton 3-6, Vila 1-1, Gilder 1-7, Carlton 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, C.Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Trocha-Morelos 3, Davis, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Gilder 6, Davis 2, Hampton 2, Trocha-Morelos 2, Williams 2, Miller, Vila). Steals: 7 (Gilder 3, Carlton, Hampton, Trocha-Morelos, Vila). Technical Fouls: None.
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Puryear
32
3-9
2-3
2
0
1
8
Woods
30
0-7
2-4
4
0
2
2
Glassman
4
0-2
0-0
2
0
0
0
Phillips
26
5-11
2-2
3
0
3
15
Walton
9
0-5
0-0
2
1
1
0
Geist
32
1-3
1-3
4
4
4
3
Hughes
24
3-9
0-2
6
1
0
8
Barnett
19
1-6
1-2
1
1
0
4
VanLeer
12
1-5
0-0
0
1
1
3
Nikko
10
0-0
0-0
3
0
1
0
Rau
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Wolf
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
14-57
8-16
27
8
13
43
Percentages: FG .246, FT .500. Three-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Phillips 3-8, Hughes 2-7, Barnett 1-2, VanLeer 1-5, Puryear 0-1, Geist 0-2, Glassman 0-2, Walton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 8 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Puryear 2, Barnett). Turnovers: 8 (Geist 3, Phillips 2, Puryear 2, Hughes). Steals: 8 (Hughes 2, Puryear 2, Geist, Glassman, VanLeer, Woods). Technical Fouls: Phillips, 8:01 first.
Half: Texas A&M 28-18. Attendance: 9,737.
Comments