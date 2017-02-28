Scores & Stats

February 28, 2017 8:32 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary - February 28

TEXAS A&M 60, MISSOURI 43

Texas A&M

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Williams

24

1-3

1-4

9

3

2

3

Davis

28

4-6

0-0

11

1

3

8

Trocha-Morelos

30

6-9

3-4

4

1

4

18

Gilder

35

3-10

2-2

2

3

1

9

Hampton

33

5-9

0-0

4

1

2

13

Miller

18

3-6

0-0

4

0

1

6

Vila

15

1-2

0-0

3

1

2

3

Carlton

14

0-1

0-1

0

3

3

0

C.Smith

2

0-1

0-1

0

0

0

0

Eubanks

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-48

6-12

37

13

18

60

Percentages: FG .479, FT .500. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Trocha-Morelos 3-4, Hampton 3-6, Vila 1-1, Gilder 1-7, Carlton 0-1, Eubanks 0-1, C.Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Trocha-Morelos 3, Davis, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Gilder 6, Davis 2, Hampton 2, Trocha-Morelos 2, Williams 2, Miller, Vila). Steals: 7 (Gilder 3, Carlton, Hampton, Trocha-Morelos, Vila). Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Puryear

32

3-9

2-3

2

0

1

8

Woods

30

0-7

2-4

4

0

2

2

Glassman

4

0-2

0-0

2

0

0

0

Phillips

26

5-11

2-2

3

0

3

15

Walton

9

0-5

0-0

2

1

1

0

Geist

32

1-3

1-3

4

4

4

3

Hughes

24

3-9

0-2

6

1

0

8

Barnett

19

1-6

1-2

1

1

0

4

VanLeer

12

1-5

0-0

0

1

1

3

Nikko

10

0-0

0-0

3

0

1

0

Rau

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Wolf

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

14-57

8-16

27

8

13

43

Percentages: FG .246, FT .500. Three-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Phillips 3-8, Hughes 2-7, Barnett 1-2, VanLeer 1-5, Puryear 0-1, Geist 0-2, Glassman 0-2, Walton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 8 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Puryear 2, Barnett). Turnovers: 8 (Geist 3, Phillips 2, Puryear 2, Hughes). Steals: 8 (Hughes 2, Puryear 2, Geist, Glassman, VanLeer, Woods). Technical Fouls: Phillips, 8:01 first.

Half: Texas A&M 28-18. Attendance: 9,737.

