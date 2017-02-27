Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - February 27

ROYALS 14, MARINERS 3, 7 inn.
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Escobar ss
4
1
1
1
0
1
.333
Mondesi ss
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Orlando rf
2
2
2
2
0
0
.333
Escalera rf
2
0
1
1
0
0
.500
Cain cf
2
1
0
0
1
2
.250
Starling cf
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Hosmer 1b
3
2
1
1
0
1
.400
Merrifield 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Perez c
3
2
2
4
0
0
.800
Pena c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Moss lf
3
1
2
1
0
0
.333
Bonifacio lf
1
1
1
0
0
0
.500
O’Brien dh
4
1
1
2
0
1
.286
Cuthbert 2b
2
0
0
0
1
1
.000
Arteaga 2b
1
1
1
0
0
0
.333
Colon 3b
3
1
0
0
0
0
.200
Cecchini 3b
1
1
1
1
0
0
.333
Totals 36
14
14
13
2
6
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dyson lf
3
1
1
0
0
0
.400
Gamel lf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.250
Segura ss
3
1
3
3
0
0
.800
Freeman ss
1
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Seager 3b
2
0
0
0
1
1
.250
O’Malley 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.375
Valencia 1b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.400
Vogelbach 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.400
Haniger rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.200
O’Neill rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Zunino c
1
0
0
0
1
0
.000
Baron c
1
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
Motter 2b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Smith pr
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Marlette dh
3
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Martin cf
3
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 30
3
9
3
2
5
Kansas City
416
000
3xx
—
14
14
0
Seattle
120
000
0xx
—
3
9
2
E: Whalen (1), Segura (1). LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 10. 2B: Hosmer (2), Perez (2), Bonifacio (1), Segura (2). 3B: Escobar (1). HR: Orlando (1), Perez (2), O’Brien (2), Segura (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Vargas W, 1-0
2
4
3
3
2
1
0.00
Soria
1
2
0
0
0
1
0.00
Minor
2
1
0
0
0
2
4.50
Dziedzic
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Alburquerque
1
1
0
0
0
1
0.00
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Gallardo L, 0-1
1
3
4
4
2
0
13.50
Vincent
1
1
1
1
0
2
0.00
Rzepczynski
1
5
6
5
0
2
0.00
Aro
1
0
0
0
0
0
9.00
Altavilla
1
0
0
0
0
1
9.00
Whalen
2
5
3
2
0
1
0.00
HBP: by: Soria (Zunino), Minor (Motter), Gallardo (Orlando). WP: Gallardo, Rzepczynski. Umpires: Home, Cory Blaser; First, Pat Hoberg; Third, Stu Scheurwater. Time: 2:21. Att: 3,400.
Comments