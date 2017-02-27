Scores & Stats

February 27, 2017 10:35 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring Training Summary - February 27

ROYALS 14, MARINERS 3, 7 inn.

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Escobar ss

4

1

1

1

0

1

.333

Mondesi ss

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Orlando rf

2

2

2

2

0

0

.333

Escalera rf

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Cain cf

2

1

0

0

1

2

.250

Starling cf

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Hosmer 1b

3

2

1

1

0

1

.400

Merrifield 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Perez c

3

2

2

4

0

0

.800

Pena c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Moss lf

3

1

2

1

0

0

.333

Bonifacio lf

1

1

1

0

0

0

.500

O’Brien dh

4

1

1

2

0

1

.286

Cuthbert 2b

2

0

0

0

1

1

.000

Arteaga 2b

1

1

1

0

0

0

.333

Colon 3b

3

1

0

0

0

0

.200

Cecchini 3b

1

1

1

1

0

0

.333

Totals 36

14

14

13

2

6

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dyson lf

3

1

1

0

0

0

.400

Gamel lf

1

0

1

0

0

0

.250

Segura ss

3

1

3

3

0

0

.800

Freeman ss

1

0

0

0

0

0

.286

Seager 3b

2

0

0

0

1

1

.250

O’Malley 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.375

Valencia 1b

3

0

1

0

0

1

.400

Vogelbach 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.400

Haniger rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.200

O’Neill rf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.167

Zunino c

1

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Baron c

1

0

1

0

0

0

1.000

Motter 2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Smith pr

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Marlette dh

3

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Martin cf

3

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 30

3

9

3

2

5

Kansas City

416

000

3xx

14

14

0

Seattle

120

000

0xx

3

9

2

E: Whalen (1), Segura (1). LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 10. 2B: Hosmer (2), Perez (2), Bonifacio (1), Segura (2). 3B: Escobar (1). HR: Orlando (1), Perez (2), O’Brien (2), Segura (1).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Vargas W, 1-0

2

4

3

3

2

1

0.00

Soria

1

2

0

0

0

1

0.00

Minor

2

1

0

0

0

2

4.50

Dziedzic

1

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Alburquerque

1

1

0

0

0

1

0.00

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Gallardo L, 0-1

1

3

4

4

2

0

13.50

Vincent

1

1

1

1

0

2

0.00

Rzepczynski

1

5

6

5

0

2

0.00

Aro

1

0

0

0

0

0

9.00

Altavilla

1

0

0

0

0

1

9.00

Whalen

2

5

3

2

0

1

0.00

HBP: by: Soria (Zunino), Minor (Motter), Gallardo (Orlando). WP: Gallardo, Rzepczynski. Umpires: Home, Cory Blaser; First, Pat Hoberg; Third, Stu Scheurwater. Time: 2:21. Att: 3,400.

