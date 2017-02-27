High school results for February 27

Boys Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Monday’s results
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substate
Bishop Seabury 69, Maranatha Christian 45
Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 50
Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51
Tuesday’s games
CLASS 3A
St. Marys substate
Pleasant Ridge at Silver Lake, 7 p.m.
Oskaloosa at Perry-Lecompton, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Monday’s results
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs South 68, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 13
Lee's Summit 53, Raymore-Peculiar 43
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 14
Rockhurst 86, Ruskin 55
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 15
William Chrisman 46, Truman 40
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 12
Clinton 62, Pleasant Hill 55
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Van Horn 51, East 50
Lincoln Prep 60, Central 34
Tuesday’s games
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Belton vs. Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit vs. LS West, 8:30 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Staley at Park Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Park vs. St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Grandview vs. Clinton, 6 p.m.
Nevada vs. Warrensburg/Harrisonville winner, 9 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Oak Grove at Grain Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Raytown South vs. Moberly, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
St. Pius X at Excelsior Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 68
SEDALIA SMITH-COTTON 47
Blue Springs South: Swanegan 8, Roustic 9, Thomas 4, Connors 10, Ravencamp 20, Wright 5, Leach 6, Sprouse 0, Zimmermann 0, Mauck 6, Gillig 0. Totals 24 16-21 68.
Sedalia Smith-Cotton: Buckner 12, Gehlken 2, Hale 6, Couch 14, Weymuth 7, Morrison 6. Totals 17 12-18 47.
BLSS
17
14
18
19
—
68
SSC
8
17
13
9
—
47
Three-point goals: Connors 2, Ravencamp, Wright; Couch.
LEE'S SUMMIT 53
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 43
Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 4, Jones 2, Shockley 11, McCullough 16, Scroggins 4, Bailey 6. Totals 16 6-14 43.
Lee's Summit: Hangust 7, Cleaves 6, Eames 6, Hill 4, Davis 2, Romi 7, Presley 10, Brewer 9, Moore 2. Totals 15 20-26 53.
RP
10
14
7
12
—
43
LS
11
9
18
15
—
53
Three-point goals: McCullough 4, Shockley; Romi 2, Hill.
LINCOLN PREP 60, CENTRAL 34
Lincoln Prep: Rieves 12, Weston Jr. 2, Washington 5, Pauley 5, Dulley 21, Childriss 9, Heard 3, Edison 3. Totals 23 7-8 60.
Central: Kearney 7, Billings 3, Graves 6, Bai 11, Burnett 6, Verge 1. Totals 14 4-10 34.
LP
12
14
23
11
—
60
CENT
7
7
7
13
—
34
Three-point goals: Dulley 2, Rieves, Washington, Pauley, Childriss, Heard; Billings, Graves.
ROCKHURST 86
RUSKIN 55
Rockhurst: Rhodes 26, M. Teahan 5, Nelson 7, Louis 8, C. Teahan 15, Hughes 4, White 8, Selzer 6, Ridgnal 7. Totals 33 11-13 86.
Ruskin: Rock 5, Martin 7, Moore 5, Beard 17, Hudson 2, Parker 8, White 1, Irby 10. Totals 18 18-31 55.
ROC
23
18
19
26
—
86
RUS
6
16
19
14
—
55
Three-point goals: C. Teahan 4, Louis 2, M. Teahan, Nelson, Rhodes; Moore.
VAN HORN 51, EAST 50
Van Horn: Marrero 0, Baker 4, Thornton 2, Weeks 10, Seddens 20, Rrapi 3, Crocker 9, Wilson 2, Montano 1. Totals 19 8-15 51.
East: Toban 6, Brown 10, Snow 3, Marks 5, Oliver 26. Totals 22 5-20 50.
VH
12
8
15
16
—
51
EAST
9
16
14
11
—
50
Three-point goals: Weeks 2, Crocker 2, Rrapi; Snow. .
Girls Basketball
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Monday’s results
CLASS 3A
St. Marys substate
Perry-Lecompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44
Tuesday’s games
CLASS 2A
Valley Falls substte
McLouth at Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Maranatha Christian, 7 p.m.
KC Christian at Jackson Heights, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs 41, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 36
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
Belton 46, Raymore-Peculiar 37
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
Raytown 45, Ruskin 34
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
Liberty North 53, Fort Osage 17
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16
Park Hill 65, Oak Park 41
St. Joseph Central 57, Staley 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Clinton 38, Nevada 36
Grandview 63, Pleasant Hill 40
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13
Grain Valley 54, Oak Grove 45
Odessa 67, Marshall 58
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15
Platte County 67, Excelsior Springs 28
Kearney 76, Northeast 15
Tuesday’s games
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9
Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13
LS West at Lee’s Summit, 4 p.m.
Lee’s Summit North vs. Belton, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14
North Kansas City vs. Raytown, 5:30 p.m.
St. Teresa’s Academy at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15
William Chrisman at Liberty North, 6 p.m.
Truman vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12
Warrensburg at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Harrisonville, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14
Notre Dame de Sion vs. Van Horn, 4:30 p.m.
Pembroke Hill vs. East, 6 p.m.
Central vs. Center, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
BELTON 46
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 37
Belton: Hobson 0, Lewis 21, Hunsaker 0, Faulkner 4, Stants 2, Estell 1, Frasher 8, Bandy 10. Totals 15 14-17 46.
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 5, Pearl 6, Schubert 2, Gardner 5, Matinez 7, Dosch 12, Houston 0. Totals 14 5-10 37.
BEL
13
13
8
12
—
46
RP
9
9
13
6
—
37
Three-point goals: Frasher 2; Dosch 2, Kruse, Gardner.
GRAIN VALLEY 54
OAK GROVE 45
Oak Grove: Cox 6, Marsh 15, S. Heldenbrand 10, E. Heldenbrand 2, Weir 8, Dunham 4. Totals 19 5-9 45.
Grain Valley: Rose 22, Siebert 6, Bailey 8, Hill 4, McBride 1, McKay 2, Knust 9, Carnahan 2. Totals 18 17-26 54.
OG
5
11
16
13
—
45
GVAL
14
16
16
8
—
54
Three-point goals: Marsh 2; Rose.
KEARNEY 76, NORTHEAST 15
Northeast: Martinez 0, Nguyen 11, Howz 0, Wade 0, S. Mitchell-Goday 2, McCallister 0, Porter 2, N. Mitchell-Goday 0. Totals 5 2-2 15.
Kearney: Couch 10, Breyfogle 4, Yakle 6, Burkemper 0, Runions 13, Weakley 4, Smith 6, Schwarzenbach 27, Ivy 6. Totals 34 3-4 76.
NE
3
3
7
2
—
15
KEA
27
18
17
14
—
76
Three-point goals: Nguyen 3; Runions 3, Yakle 2.
LIBERTY NORTH 53, FORT OSAGE 17
Fort Osage: Miller 2, Simer 4, Monday 4, Chase 2, Sage 5. Totals 7 2-2 17.
Liberty North: Wolkey 4, Jackson 3, Emerson 8, Ojigoh 8, Stark 7, Burns 9, Johnson 7, Gist 7. Totals 20 11-17 53.
FO
3
2
12
0
—
17
LIBN
17
18
16
2
—
53
Three-point goals: Sage; Ojigoh, Burns.
ODESSA 67, MARSHALL 58
Marshall: Heying 25, Agealon 3, McGowan 8, Crawford 15, Terrell 7. Totals 21 12-21 58.
Odessa: Steinbeck 2, Empson 17, Ki. Grubb 27, Morris 8, Leap 4, Kl. Grubb 9. Totals 20 21-27 67.
MAR
12
10
19
17
—
58
ODE
19
16
14
18
—
67
Three-point goals: Heying 2, Agealon, Terrell; Empson 3, Ki. Grubb 2, Morrs.
PARK HILL 65, OAK PARK 41
Oak Park (13-14): L. Birdsong 3, A. Birdsong 0, Sanchez 11, P. Allan 13, Dorsey 0, Westberg 2, Clafhan 0, Stigger 6, Frazier 6, M. Allan 0. Totals 14 9-20 41.
Park Hill (19-6): Powell 0, Hopkins 5, Walls 0, Reed 0, Winebrenner 4, Devers 0, Bryant 24, Berger 14, Shelby 5, Smith 13. Totals 25 10-22 65.
OP
8
3
18
12
—
41
PH
17
16
18
14
—
65
Three-point goals: Sanchez 2, L. Birdsong, Stigger; Berger 4, Bryant.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 56
PLEASANT RIDGE 44
Perry-Lecompton: Ball 0, A. Folks 12, G. Folks 10, Jamison 6, Keller 13, Fast 2, Robertson 13. Totals 13 27-35 56.
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 15, Adams 2, G. Wagner 1, Heim 21, Miller 5. Totals 13 16-26 44.
PL
13
14
9
20
—
56
PR
15
6
8
15
—
44
Three-point goals: A. Folks, G. Folks, Keller; M. Wagner, Heim.
PLATTE COUNTY 67
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 28
Platte County: Carroll 7, Farr 6, Valentone 9, Barmann 9, Lett 2, Walker 8, Amos 7, Stubbs 12, Peterson 7, Kohler 0. Totals 24 16-22 67.
Excelsior Springs: Gant 4, Kincaid 0, Evert 8, Schindler 7, Palomarez 0, Hatch 9, Mountenay 0, Cole 0, Christiansen 0, Yelton 0. Totals 11 4-6 28.
PC
22
15
14
16
—
67
ES
4
11
8
5
—
28
Three-point goals: Stubbs 2, Carroll; Evert, Schindler.
ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 57
STALEY 40
St. Joseph Central (17-7): Haggard 22, George 0, Rodney 12, Howat 14, Kruse 0, Schenk 2, Bachman 7, Davidson 0, Wetlaufer 0, Moody 0, Duke 0, Newman 0. Totals 21 5-13 57.
Staley (14-11): Neff 7, Harvey 13, D. Williams 2, A. Williams 0, Gilbert 5, Hatfield 2, Smith 9, Wansing 2. Totals 16 5-8 40.
SJC
12
14
15
16
—
57
STAL
8
12
8
12
—
40
Three-point goals: Haggard 6, Howat 2, Rodney, Bachman; Neff, Harvey, Gilbert.
