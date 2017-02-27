Scores & Stats

February 27, 2017 10:26 PM

High school results for February 27

Boys Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Monday’s results

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substate

Bishop Seabury 69, Maranatha Christian 45

Jackson Heights 71, KC Christian 50

Troy 78, Heritage Christian 51

Tuesday’s games

CLASS 3A

St. Marys substate

Pleasant Ridge at Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Oskaloosa at Perry-Lecompton, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Monday’s results

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs South 68, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 47

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 13

Lee's Summit 53, Raymore-Peculiar 43

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 14

Rockhurst 86, Ruskin 55

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 15

William Chrisman 46, Truman 40

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 12

Clinton 62, Pleasant Hill 55

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Van Horn 51, East 50

Lincoln Prep 60, Central 34

Tuesday’s games

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Belton vs. Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit vs. LS West, 8:30 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Staley at Park Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Park vs. St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Grandview vs. Clinton, 6 p.m.

Nevada vs. Warrensburg/Harrisonville winner, 9 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Oak Grove at Grain Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Raytown South vs. Moberly, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

St. Pius X at Excelsior Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast vs. Smithville, 7 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 68

SEDALIA SMITH-COTTON 47

Blue Springs South: Swanegan 8, Roustic 9, Thomas 4, Connors 10, Ravencamp 20, Wright 5, Leach 6, Sprouse 0, Zimmermann 0, Mauck 6, Gillig 0. Totals 24 16-21 68.

Sedalia Smith-Cotton: Buckner 12, Gehlken 2, Hale 6, Couch 14, Weymuth 7, Morrison 6. Totals 17 12-18 47.

BLSS

17

14

18

19

68

SSC

8

17

13

9

47

Three-point goals: Connors 2, Ravencamp, Wright; Couch.

LEE'S SUMMIT 53

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 43

Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 4, Jones 2, Shockley 11, McCullough 16, Scroggins 4, Bailey 6. Totals 16 6-14 43.

Lee's Summit: Hangust 7, Cleaves 6, Eames 6, Hill 4, Davis 2, Romi 7, Presley 10, Brewer 9, Moore 2. Totals 15 20-26 53.

RP

10

14

7

12

43

LS

11

9

18

15

53

Three-point goals: McCullough 4, Shockley; Romi 2, Hill.

LINCOLN PREP 60, CENTRAL 34

Lincoln Prep: Rieves 12, Weston Jr. 2, Washington 5, Pauley 5, Dulley 21, Childriss 9, Heard 3, Edison 3. Totals 23 7-8 60.

Central: Kearney 7, Billings 3, Graves 6, Bai 11, Burnett 6, Verge 1. Totals 14 4-10 34.

LP

12

14

23

11

60

CENT

7

7

7

13

34

Three-point goals: Dulley 2, Rieves, Washington, Pauley, Childriss, Heard; Billings, Graves.

ROCKHURST 86

RUSKIN 55

Rockhurst: Rhodes 26, M. Teahan 5, Nelson 7, Louis 8, C. Teahan 15, Hughes 4, White 8, Selzer 6, Ridgnal 7. Totals 33 11-13 86.

Ruskin: Rock 5, Martin 7, Moore 5, Beard 17, Hudson 2, Parker 8, White 1, Irby 10. Totals 18 18-31 55.

ROC

23

18

19

26

86

RUS

6

16

19

14

55

Three-point goals: C. Teahan 4, Louis 2, M. Teahan, Nelson, Rhodes; Moore.

VAN HORN 51, EAST 50

Van Horn: Marrero 0, Baker 4, Thornton 2, Weeks 10, Seddens 20, Rrapi 3, Crocker 9, Wilson 2, Montano 1. Totals 19 8-15 51.

East: Toban 6, Brown 10, Snow 3, Marks 5, Oliver 26. Totals 22 5-20 50.

VH

12

8

15

16

51

EAST

9

16

14

11

50

Three-point goals: Weeks 2, Crocker 2, Rrapi; Snow. .

Girls Basketball

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Monday’s results

CLASS 3A

St. Marys substate

Perry-Lecompton 56, Pleasant Ridge 44

Tuesday’s games

CLASS 2A

Valley Falls substte

McLouth at Jefferson County North, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Maranatha Christian, 7 p.m.

KC Christian at Jackson Heights, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs 41, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 36

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

Belton 46, Raymore-Peculiar 37

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

Raytown 45, Ruskin 34

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

Liberty North 53, Fort Osage 17

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 16

Park Hill 65, Oak Park 41

St. Joseph Central 57, Staley 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Clinton 38, Nevada 36

Grandview 63, Pleasant Hill 40

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 13

Grain Valley 54, Oak Grove 45

Odessa 67, Marshall 58

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 15

Platte County 67, Excelsior Springs 28

Kearney 76, Northeast 15

Tuesday’s games

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 9

Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 13

LS West at Lee’s Summit, 4 p.m.

Lee’s Summit North vs. Belton, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 14

North Kansas City vs. Raytown, 5:30 p.m.

St. Teresa’s Academy at Park Hill South, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5, DISTRICT 15

William Chrisman at Liberty North, 6 p.m.

Truman vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 12

Warrensburg at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Harrisonville, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4, DISTRICT 14

Notre Dame de Sion vs. Van Horn, 4:30 p.m.

Pembroke Hill vs. East, 6 p.m.

Central vs. Center, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

BELTON 46

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 37

Belton: Hobson 0, Lewis 21, Hunsaker 0, Faulkner 4, Stants 2, Estell 1, Frasher 8, Bandy 10. Totals 15 14-17 46.

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 5, Pearl 6, Schubert 2, Gardner 5, Matinez 7, Dosch 12, Houston 0. Totals 14 5-10 37.

BEL

13

13

8

12

46

RP

9

9

13

6

37

Three-point goals: Frasher 2; Dosch 2, Kruse, Gardner.

GRAIN VALLEY 54

OAK GROVE 45

Oak Grove: Cox 6, Marsh 15, S. Heldenbrand 10, E. Heldenbrand 2, Weir 8, Dunham 4. Totals 19 5-9 45.

Grain Valley: Rose 22, Siebert 6, Bailey 8, Hill 4, McBride 1, McKay 2, Knust 9, Carnahan 2. Totals 18 17-26 54.

OG

5

11

16

13

45

GVAL

14

16

16

8

54

Three-point goals: Marsh 2; Rose.

KEARNEY 76, NORTHEAST 15

Northeast: Martinez 0, Nguyen 11, Howz 0, Wade 0, S. Mitchell-Goday 2, McCallister 0, Porter 2, N. Mitchell-Goday 0. Totals 5 2-2 15.

Kearney: Couch 10, Breyfogle 4, Yakle 6, Burkemper 0, Runions 13, Weakley 4, Smith 6, Schwarzenbach 27, Ivy 6. Totals 34 3-4 76.

NE

3

3

7

2

15

KEA

27

18

17

14

76

Three-point goals: Nguyen 3; Runions 3, Yakle 2.

LIBERTY NORTH 53, FORT OSAGE 17

Fort Osage: Miller 2, Simer 4, Monday 4, Chase 2, Sage 5. Totals 7 2-2 17.

Liberty North: Wolkey 4, Jackson 3, Emerson 8, Ojigoh 8, Stark 7, Burns 9, Johnson 7, Gist 7. Totals 20 11-17 53.

FO

3

2

12

0

17

LIBN

17

18

16

2

53

Three-point goals: Sage; Ojigoh, Burns.

ODESSA 67, MARSHALL 58

Marshall: Heying 25, Agealon 3, McGowan 8, Crawford 15, Terrell 7. Totals 21 12-21 58.

Odessa: Steinbeck 2, Empson 17, Ki. Grubb 27, Morris 8, Leap 4, Kl. Grubb 9. Totals 20 21-27 67.

MAR

12

10

19

17

58

ODE

19

16

14

18

67

Three-point goals: Heying 2, Agealon, Terrell; Empson 3, Ki. Grubb 2, Morrs.

PARK HILL 65, OAK PARK 41

Oak Park (13-14): L. Birdsong 3, A. Birdsong 0, Sanchez 11, P. Allan 13, Dorsey 0, Westberg 2, Clafhan 0, Stigger 6, Frazier 6, M. Allan 0. Totals 14 9-20 41.

Park Hill (19-6): Powell 0, Hopkins 5, Walls 0, Reed 0, Winebrenner 4, Devers 0, Bryant 24, Berger 14, Shelby 5, Smith 13. Totals 25 10-22 65.

OP

8

3

18

12

41

PH

17

16

18

14

65

Three-point goals: Sanchez 2, L. Birdsong, Stigger; Berger 4, Bryant.

PERRY-LECOMPTON 56

PLEASANT RIDGE 44

Perry-Lecompton: Ball 0, A. Folks 12, G. Folks 10, Jamison 6, Keller 13, Fast 2, Robertson 13. Totals 13 27-35 56.

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 15, Adams 2, G. Wagner 1, Heim 21, Miller 5. Totals 13 16-26 44.

PL

13

14

9

20

56

PR

15

6

8

15

44

Three-point goals: A. Folks, G. Folks, Keller; M. Wagner, Heim.

PLATTE COUNTY 67

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 28

Platte County: Carroll 7, Farr 6, Valentone 9, Barmann 9, Lett 2, Walker 8, Amos 7, Stubbs 12, Peterson 7, Kohler 0. Totals 24 16-22 67.

Excelsior Springs: Gant 4, Kincaid 0, Evert 8, Schindler 7, Palomarez 0, Hatch 9, Mountenay 0, Cole 0, Christiansen 0, Yelton 0. Totals 11 4-6 28.

PC

22

15

14

16

67

ES

4

11

8

5

28

Three-point goals: Stubbs 2, Carroll; Evert, Schindler.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 57

STALEY 40

St. Joseph Central (17-7): Haggard 22, George 0, Rodney 12, Howat 14, Kruse 0, Schenk 2, Bachman 7, Davidson 0, Wetlaufer 0, Moody 0, Duke 0, Newman 0. Totals 21 5-13 57.

Staley (14-11): Neff 7, Harvey 13, D. Williams 2, A. Williams 0, Gilbert 5, Hatfield 2, Smith 9, Wansing 2. Totals 16 5-8 40.

SJC

12

14

15

16

57

STAL

8

12

8

12

40

Three-point goals: Haggard 6, Howat 2, Rodney, Bachman; Neff, Harvey, Gilbert.

