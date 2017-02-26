Scores & Stats

February 26, 2017 10:27 PM

ECHL standings for February 26

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

37

14

1

3

78

211

156

Allen

35

17

3

2

75

228

167

Idaho

30

18

5

2

67

187

174

Alaska

27

18

2

6

62

174

171

Missouri

26

21

2

5

59

178

181

Utah

25

24

3

2

55

166

188

Rapid City

20

26

8

0

48

172

201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Missouri 4, Tulsa 1

Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, SO

Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 2

Brampton 3, Florida 0

Alaska 7, Manchester 2

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3

Rapid City 5, South Carolina 2

Quad City 6, Wichita 4

Toledo 8, Indy 1

Greenville 6, Reading 3

Monday’s game

South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:35 p.m.

(make-up of postponed game Feb. 24)

Tuesday’s games

Adirondack at Brampton, 10 a.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Elmira, TBA

(resumption of suspended game)

Saturday’s results

Idaho 5, Missouri 4

Manchester 5, Alaska 4, OT

Adirondack 4, Brampton 3

Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 1

Florida 3, Elmira 2

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT

Greenville 5, Norfolk 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 0

Cincinnati 3, Indy 2

Colorado 7, Utah 1

South Carolina 4, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s summary

MAVERICKS 4, OILERS 1

Missouri

1

1

2

4

Tulsa

0

0

1

1

First Period: 1, Missouri, Robertson 3 (Tansey, Seckel), 7:16. Second Period: 2, Missouri, Fox 24 (Tolkinen, Carzo), 6:39 (PP). Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Kessy 11 (Drapluk, Ognev), 4:06. 4, Missouri, Robertson 4 (Schempp), 16:57. 5, Missouri, Tansey 9 18:20 (EN). Shots on Goal: Missouri 25, Tulsa 43. Power-plays: Missouri 1-4, Tulsa 0-4. Saves: Williams, Missouri, 42; Stevens, Tulsa, 21. Att: 5,542.

Saturday’s summary

STEELHEADS 5, MAVERICKS 4

Idaho

1

3

1

5

Missouri

4

0

0

4

First Period: 1, Missouri, Fox 23 (Correale), 0:58. 2, Missouri, Correale 9 (Tansey, Fox), 4:07. 3, Missouri, Seckel 5 (Juha, Illo), 9:06. 4, Idaho, Nugent 4 (Walsh, Dahl), 12:25. 5, Missouri, Nowick 20 (Juha, Fox), 14:33. Second Period: 6, Idaho, Lain 11 (Nugent), 1:38. 7, Idaho, Luciani 24 (Walsh, Basaraba), 10:08 (PP). 8, Idaho, Nugent 5 (Walsh, Lain), 19:26. Third Period: 9, Idaho, Dahl 15 (Linsmayer, Merchant), 7:29 (PP). Shots on Goal: Idaho 35, Missouri 34. Power-plays: Idaho 2-3, Missouri 0-2. Saves: Komm, Idaho, 30; Robinson, Missouri, 30. Att: 5,584.

Scores & Stats

