ECHL standings for February 26

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
37
14
1
3
78
211
156
Allen
35
17
3
2
75
228
167
Idaho
30
18
5
2
67
187
174
Alaska
27
18
2
6
62
174
171
Missouri
26
21
2
5
59
178
181
Utah
25
24
3
2
55
166
188
Rapid City
20
26
8
0
48
172
201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Missouri 4, Tulsa 1
Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, SO
Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 2
Brampton 3, Florida 0
Alaska 7, Manchester 2
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 3
Rapid City 5, South Carolina 2
Quad City 6, Wichita 4
Toledo 8, Indy 1
Greenville 6, Reading 3
Monday’s game
South Carolina at Rapid City, 5:35 p.m.
(make-up of postponed game Feb. 24)
Tuesday’s games
Adirondack at Brampton, 10 a.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Elmira, TBA
(resumption of suspended game)
Saturday’s results
Idaho 5, Missouri 4
Manchester 5, Alaska 4, OT
Adirondack 4, Brampton 3
Kalamazoo 4, Quad City 1
Florida 3, Elmira 2
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3, OT
Greenville 5, Norfolk 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 0
Cincinnati 3, Indy 2
Colorado 7, Utah 1
South Carolina 4, Rapid City 1
Sunday’s summary
MAVERICKS 4, OILERS 1
Missouri
1
1
2
—
4
Tulsa
0
0
1
—
1
First Period: 1, Missouri, Robertson 3 (Tansey, Seckel), 7:16. Second Period: 2, Missouri, Fox 24 (Tolkinen, Carzo), 6:39 (PP). Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Kessy 11 (Drapluk, Ognev), 4:06. 4, Missouri, Robertson 4 (Schempp), 16:57. 5, Missouri, Tansey 9 18:20 (EN). Shots on Goal: Missouri 25, Tulsa 43. Power-plays: Missouri 1-4, Tulsa 0-4. Saves: Williams, Missouri, 42; Stevens, Tulsa, 21. Att: 5,542.
Saturday’s summary
STEELHEADS 5, MAVERICKS 4
Idaho
1
3
1
—
5
Missouri
4
0
0
—
4
First Period: 1, Missouri, Fox 23 (Correale), 0:58. 2, Missouri, Correale 9 (Tansey, Fox), 4:07. 3, Missouri, Seckel 5 (Juha, Illo), 9:06. 4, Idaho, Nugent 4 (Walsh, Dahl), 12:25. 5, Missouri, Nowick 20 (Juha, Fox), 14:33. Second Period: 6, Idaho, Lain 11 (Nugent), 1:38. 7, Idaho, Luciani 24 (Walsh, Basaraba), 10:08 (PP). 8, Idaho, Nugent 5 (Walsh, Lain), 19:26. Third Period: 9, Idaho, Dahl 15 (Linsmayer, Merchant), 7:29 (PP). Shots on Goal: Idaho 35, Missouri 34. Power-plays: Idaho 2-3, Missouri 0-2. Saves: Komm, Idaho, 30; Robinson, Missouri, 30. Att: 5,584.
Comments