MASL standings for February 26

Major Arena Soccer League
CENTRAL DIVISION
Team
GP
W
L
Pct.
GB
GF
GA
y Kansas City
20
15
5
.750
—
142
92
y Milwaukee
19
13
6
.684
1 1/2
131
98
Cedar Rapids
20
12
8
.600
3
126
126
Chicago
19
10
9
.526
4 1/2
119
132
St. Louis
20
1
19
.050
14
83
150
y-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s results
Kansas City 10, Cedar Rapids 3
Syracuse 14, Florida 8
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 1
Ontario 7, Chicago 5
San Diego 11, Baja 1
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s results
Harrisburg 4, Florida 2
Ontario 10, Dallas 8
Sonora 9, San Diego 3
Sunday’s summary
COMETS 10, RAMPAGE 3
Kansas City
3
1
3
3
—
10
Cedar Rapids
0
1
1
1
—
3
First Period: Kansas City: Flores (Sosa), 3:49; Perez (Sinclair), 8:04; Assadpour (Perez), 12:12. Second Period: Cedar Rapids: Walls (Da Silva), 2:47 (PP). Kansas City: Assadpour (Flores) 4:34. Third Period: Kansas City: Assadpour (Harris), 4:32; Ro. Palmer (Perez), 5:06; Rodriguez (Assadpour), 11:33 (PP). Cedar Rapids: Hurwitz (Bales) 8:38. Fourth Period: Kansas City: Paterson 0:29; Pino (Sosa), 1:53; Assadpour 11:29 (PP, SO). Cedar Rapids: Gurson (Moreira) 3:43. Shots: Kansas City 27, Cedar Rapids 23. Saves: Paterson, Kansas City, 14; Petricek, Cedar Rapids, 10. Att: 3,264.
