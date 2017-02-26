Scores & Stats

February 26, 2017 10:21 PM

MASL standings for February 26

Major Arena Soccer League

CENTRAL DIVISION

Team

GP

W

L

Pct.

GB

GF

GA

y Kansas City

20

15

5

.750

142

92

y Milwaukee

19

13

6

.684

1 1/2

131

98

Cedar Rapids

20

12

8

.600

3

126

126

Chicago

19

10

9

.526

4 1/2

119

132

St. Louis

20

1

19

.050

14

83

150

y-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s results

Kansas City 10, Cedar Rapids 3

Syracuse 14, Florida 8

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 1

Ontario 7, Chicago 5

San Diego 11, Baja 1

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s results

Harrisburg 4, Florida 2

Ontario 10, Dallas 8

Sonora 9, San Diego 3

Sunday’s summary

COMETS 10, RAMPAGE 3

Kansas City

3

1

3

3

10

Cedar Rapids

0

1

1

1

3

First Period: Kansas City: Flores (Sosa), 3:49; Perez (Sinclair), 8:04; Assadpour (Perez), 12:12. Second Period: Cedar Rapids: Walls (Da Silva), 2:47 (PP). Kansas City: Assadpour (Flores) 4:34. Third Period: Kansas City: Assadpour (Harris), 4:32; Ro. Palmer (Perez), 5:06; Rodriguez (Assadpour), 11:33 (PP). Cedar Rapids: Hurwitz (Bales) 8:38. Fourth Period: Kansas City: Paterson 0:29; Pino (Sosa), 1:53; Assadpour 11:29 (PP, SO). Cedar Rapids: Gurson (Moreira) 3:43. Shots: Kansas City 27, Cedar Rapids 23. Saves: Paterson, Kansas City, 14; Petricek, Cedar Rapids, 10. Att: 3,264.

