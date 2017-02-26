Scores & Stats

February 26, 2017 6:30 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring training summary - February 26

Sunday’s summary

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 4

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon lf

2

0

1

0

0

1

.400

O’Brien pr

2

1

0

0

1

1

.333

Moustakas dh

2

0

0

0

1

1

.000

Vallot ph

2

1

2

2

0

0

1.000

Orlando cf

2

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Burns cf

2

0

1

1

1

0

.250

Dozier 1b

2

0

1

1

1

0

.500

Duenez 1b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Boniacio rf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Colon 2b

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Toups 2b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Cecchinni 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Merrifield 3b

2

1

1

0

0

1

.250

Mondesi ss

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Torres ss

2

0

0

0

0

1

.500

Gallagher

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Morin c

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 36

4

9

4

4

8

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

3

1

1

1

0

1

.250

Robinson cf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Choo dh

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Ibanez ph

2

1

1

1

0

0

.500

Rua lf

3

1

1

2

0

0

.333

Puello lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gallo 3b

3

0

1

0

0

1

.200

Morgan 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Snider rf

2

0

1

0

1

0

.500

Hoying pr

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Loney 1b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Guzman 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Chirinos c

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Marte pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Jimenez c

1

1

1

0

0

0

1.000

Trevino c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Profar ss

1

1

1

1

2

0

1.000

Alberto pr

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Bernier 2b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.200

Kiner-Falefa 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 34

6

8

5

3

4

Texas

210

111

000

6

8

0

Kansas City

001

000

003

4

9

3

E—Cecchini (1), Merrifield (1), Mondesi (1). DP—Texas 3, Kansas City 0. LOB—Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B—Vallot (1), Burns (1), Colon (1). 3B—Vallot (1), Dozier (1). HR—Ibanez (1), Rua (1). SB—DeShields (2). CS—Robinson (1).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Darvish W, 1-0

1  2/3

1

0

0

2

2

0.00

Claiborne H, 1

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Gee H, 1

2

4

1

1

0

3

4.50

Faulkner

1

0

0

0

1

0

0.00

Hauschild

2

1

0

0

0

3

0.00

Wright

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Loewen

 2/3

3

3

3

1

0

40.50

Reyes S, 1-1

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Zimmer L, 0-1

1  1/3

4

3

2

1

1

13.50

Alexander

1  2/3

1

0

0

0

2

0.00

McCarthy

1

1

1

0

0

1

0.00

Almonte

1

1

1

1

1

0

9.00

League

1

1

1

1

1

0

9.00

Parnell

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Culver

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Moylan

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Holds: Claiborne (1), Gee (1). WP: Darvish. Save: Reyes (1).

Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber. Time: 2:56. Attendance: 4,556.

