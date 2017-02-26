Kansas City Royals Spring training summary - February 26

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer Pause

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

1:35 Mayor of Olathe and addresses the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

1:58 More reaction to the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill

2:49 KC Fire Department demonstrates measures to prevent cancer

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance