Kansas City Royals Spring training summary - February 26

Sunday’s summary
RANGERS 6, ROYALS 4
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.400
O’Brien pr
2
1
0
0
1
1
.333
Moustakas dh
2
0
0
0
1
1
.000
Vallot ph
2
1
2
2
0
0
1.000
Orlando cf
2
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Burns cf
2
0
1
1
1
0
.250
Dozier 1b
2
0
1
1
1
0
.500
Duenez 1b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Boniacio rf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Colon 2b
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Toups 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Cecchinni 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Merrifield 3b
2
1
1
0
0
1
.250
Mondesi ss
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Torres ss
2
0
0
0
0
1
.500
Gallagher
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Morin c
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 36
4
9
4
4
8
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
3
1
1
1
0
1
.250
Robinson cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Choo dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Ibanez ph
2
1
1
1
0
0
.500
Rua lf
3
1
1
2
0
0
.333
Puello lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gallo 3b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.200
Morgan 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Snider rf
2
0
1
0
1
0
.500
Hoying pr
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Loney 1b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Guzman 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Chirinos c
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Marte pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Jimenez c
1
1
1
0
0
0
1.000
Trevino c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Profar ss
1
1
1
1
2
0
1.000
Alberto pr
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Bernier 2b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.200
Kiner-Falefa 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 34
6
8
5
3
4
Texas
210
111
000
—
6
8
0
Kansas City
001
000
003
—
4
9
3
E—Cecchini (1), Merrifield (1), Mondesi (1). DP—Texas 3, Kansas City 0. LOB—Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B—Vallot (1), Burns (1), Colon (1). 3B—Vallot (1), Dozier (1). HR—Ibanez (1), Rua (1). SB—DeShields (2). CS—Robinson (1).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Darvish W, 1-0
1 2/3
1
0
0
2
2
0.00
Claiborne H, 1
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Gee H, 1
2
4
1
1
0
3
4.50
Faulkner
1
0
0
0
1
0
0.00
Hauschild
2
1
0
0
0
3
0.00
Wright
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Loewen
2/3
3
3
3
1
0
40.50
Reyes S, 1-1
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Zimmer L, 0-1
1 1/3
4
3
2
1
1
13.50
Alexander
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
0.00
McCarthy
1
1
1
0
0
1
0.00
Almonte
1
1
1
1
1
0
9.00
League
1
1
1
1
1
0
9.00
Parnell
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Culver
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Moylan
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Holds: Claiborne (1), Gee (1). WP: Darvish. Save: Reyes (1).
Umpires—Home, Lance Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber. Time: 2:56. Attendance: 4,556.
Comments