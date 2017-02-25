Scores & Stats

February 25, 2017 10:06 PM

Kansas City Royals Spring training summary - February 25

Saturday’s summary

ROYALS 7, RANGERS 5

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Escobar ss

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Arteaga ss

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gordon lf

3

2

1

0

0

0

.333

Orlando cf

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Cain cf

2

0

1

0

1

0

.500

Burns pr

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Hosmer 1b

2

2

1

1

0

1

.500

O’Hearn 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Perez c

2

1

2

4

0

0

1.000

Pena c

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Moss dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

O’Brien ph

1

1

1

2

0

0

1.000

Soler rf

0

0

0

0

2

0

.000

Bonifacio rf

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Cuthbert 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Dozier 3b

2

0

1

0

0

0

.500

Merrifield 2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Torres 2b

2

0

2

0

0

0

1.000

Totals

34

6

12

7

3

4

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

DeShields dh

1

1

0

0

2

0

.000

Heineman ph

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gomez cf

2

0

1

0

0

1

.500

Robinson pr

2

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Mazara rf

2

0

1

1

0

0

.500

Hoying pr

2

1

0

0

0

0

.000

Napoli 1b

1

0

1

1

1

0

1.000

Guzman pr

2

1

0

0

0

1

.000

Odor 2b

2

0

1

1

1

0

.500

Bernier pr

1

1

0

0

0

1

.000

Lucroy c

2

0

1

2

0

0

.500

Nicholas c

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Lerud c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Gallo lf

2

0

0

0

1

1

.000

Puello lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Middlebrks 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Martinson 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Alberto ss

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

De Leon ss

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

32

5

5

5

5

7

Kansas City

203

000

020

7

12

1

Texas

005

000

000

5

5

0

E: Arteaga (1). DP: Kansas City 3, Texas 0. LOB: Kansas City 5, Texas 5. 2B: Hosmer (1), Perez (1), Odor (1), Lucroy (1). HR: Perez (1), O’Brien (1). SB: Burns (1), Torres (1), DeShields (1). CS: Bernier (1).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

W

K

ERA

Staumont

1

0

0

0

2

1

0.00

Junis

1 1/3

4

5

5

1

1

33.75

Farrell

1 2/3

1

0

0

1

0

0.00

Sanchez

1

0

0

0

1

2

0.00

Edwards

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Stout W, 1-0

1

0

0

0

0

1

0.00

Alburquerque

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Caramo S, 1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

W

K

ERA

Perez

2

4

2

2

1

0

9.00

Griffin

2

2

3

3

1

1

13.50

Dyson

1

0

0

0

1

1

0.00

Claudio

1

0

0

0

0

0

0.00

Bass L, 0-1

2

5

2

2

0

2

9.00

Wolff

1

1

0

0

0

0

0.00

Holds: Alburquerque (1). HBP: by: Griffin (Hosmer). WP: Junis.

Umpires: Home, Garrett Patterson;First, Ed Hickox;Second, Ramon De Jesus;Third, Dan Merzel. Time: 2:41. Att: 5,134.

