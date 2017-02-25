Kansas City Royals Spring training summary - February 25

Saturday’s summary
ROYALS 7, RANGERS 5
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Escobar ss
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Arteaga ss
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gordon lf
3
2
1
0
0
0
.333
Orlando cf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Cain cf
2
0
1
0
1
0
.500
Burns pr
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Hosmer 1b
2
2
1
1
0
1
.500
O’Hearn 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Perez c
2
1
2
4
0
0
1.000
Pena c
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Moss dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
O’Brien ph
1
1
1
2
0
0
1.000
Soler rf
0
0
0
0
2
0
.000
Bonifacio rf
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Cuthbert 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Dozier 3b
2
0
1
0
0
0
.500
Merrifield 2b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Torres 2b
2
0
2
0
0
0
1.000
Totals
34
6
12
7
3
4
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
DeShields dh
1
1
0
0
2
0
.000
Heineman ph
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gomez cf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.500
Robinson pr
2
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Mazara rf
2
0
1
1
0
0
.500
Hoying pr
2
1
0
0
0
0
.000
Napoli 1b
1
0
1
1
1
0
1.000
Guzman pr
2
1
0
0
0
1
.000
Odor 2b
2
0
1
1
1
0
.500
Bernier pr
1
1
0
0
0
1
.000
Lucroy c
2
0
1
2
0
0
.500
Nicholas c
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Lerud c
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Gallo lf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.000
Puello lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Middlebrks 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Martinson 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Alberto ss
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
De Leon ss
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals
32
5
5
5
5
7
Kansas City
203
000
020
—
7
12
1
Texas
005
000
000
—
5
5
0
E: Arteaga (1). DP: Kansas City 3, Texas 0. LOB: Kansas City 5, Texas 5. 2B: Hosmer (1), Perez (1), Odor (1), Lucroy (1). HR: Perez (1), O’Brien (1). SB: Burns (1), Torres (1), DeShields (1). CS: Bernier (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
W
K
ERA
Staumont
1
0
0
0
2
1
0.00
Junis
1 1/3
4
5
5
1
1
33.75
Farrell
1 2/3
1
0
0
1
0
0.00
Sanchez
1
0
0
0
1
2
0.00
Edwards
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Stout W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.00
Alburquerque
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Caramo S, 1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
W
K
ERA
Perez
2
4
2
2
1
0
9.00
Griffin
2
2
3
3
1
1
13.50
Dyson
1
0
0
0
1
1
0.00
Claudio
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.00
Bass L, 0-1
2
5
2
2
0
2
9.00
Wolff
1
1
0
0
0
0
0.00
Holds: Alburquerque (1). HBP: by: Griffin (Hosmer). WP: Junis.
Umpires: Home, Garrett Patterson;First, Ed Hickox;Second, Ramon De Jesus;Third, Dan Merzel. Time: 2:41. Att: 5,134.
Comments