February 25, 2017 10:03 PM

High school results for February 25

Boys Basketball

Saturday’s results

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Class 2A play-in game

Heritage Christian 55, McLouth 50

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 5, District 16

Staley 65, Winnetonka 55

Class 4, District 13

Oak Grove 63, Odessa 61

Moberly 49, Marshall 46

Class 3, District 16

Maryville 67, Penney 60

Class 2, District 13

Lockwood 68, Adrian 49

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 58, Santa Fe 44

Class 2, District 16

Mid-Buchanan 51, Stanberry 38

Friday’s results

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Bishop Miege 49, BV West 28

Blue Springs South 73, Blue Springs 67

Blue Valley 76, Mill Valley 65

BV Northwest 69, St. James Academy 51

De Soto 66, Baldwin 56

Gardner Edgerton 70, BV Southwest 55

Grandview 76, LS North 64

Lee’s Summit 60, Raymore-Peculiar 44

Liberty 52, St. Joseph Central 50

Liberty North 55, Kearney 54

Olathe East 67, Olathe South 64, 2OT

Olathe Northwest 54, Olathe North 32

SM North 64, SM Northwest 55

SM South 67, SM East 62

SM West 64, Leavenworth 40

Valley Falls 41, McLouth 36

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Hogan Prep 81, Barstow 62

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 58, Lafayette County 40

Saturday’s summaries

OAK GROVE 63, ODESSA 61

Oak Grove: Jones 6, Althaus 15, Wilhoit 2, Pfeifer 33, Blansit 0, Wycoff 4, Cain 3, Bryant 0. Totals 21 13-17 63.

Odessa: Bennett 4, Neville 5, Falke 10, J. Asher 4, Ehlert 14, Garrison 4, Moore 21. Totals 22 15-22 61.

OG

11

19

11

22

63

ODE

13

18

18

12

61

Three-point goals: Pfeifer 7, Cain; Neville, Falke.

STALEY 65, WINNETONKA 55

Winnetonka (3-23): Brown 5, Williamson 0, Campbell 11, Freeman 2, A. Tong 11, Boumer 4, B. Tong 18, Triplett 4. Totals 20 12-22 55.

Staley (16-9): Banks 0, Rumbo 0, Alexander 3, Pace 10, Robinson 5, Wilson 2, Lancaster 0, Bedard 11, Hoth 29, Proffitt 5. Totals 22 13-19 65.

WIN

13

8

17

17

55

STA

13

21

9

22

65

Three-point goals: B. Tong 2, Campbell; Pace 3, Bedard 3, Alexander, Robinson.

Friday’s summary

OTTAWA 60, SPRING HILL 47

Spring Hill: Hoston 15, Hodge 13, Feeback 7, Powell 4, Weber 4, Towles 2, LaPlante 2, Ewing 0. Totals 17 18-27 47.

Ottawa: McCullough 18, Carroll 14, Bones 9, Bethea 7, Boeh 4, Diel 4, Muhl 2, Johnson 2. Totals 16 29-34 60.

SH

22

16

10

14

47

OTT

11

8

19

22

60

Three-point goals: Hodge 3, Hoston; Carroll.

Girls Basketball

Saturday’s results

KANSAS SUBSTATES

Class 2A play-in game

Bishop Seabury at McLouth, late

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 5, District 16

Oak Park 71, Winnetonka 28

Class 4, District 13

Oak Grove 45, Moberly 43

Odessa 53, Raytown South 32

Class 3, District 16

Trenton 44, Lathrop 28

Class 2, District 13

Adrian 70, Midway 63

Class 2, District 15

Santa Fe 41, Wellington-Napoleon 22

Friday’s results

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29

Blue Springs South 57, Lee’s Summit 34

Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43

BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31

Center 47, Nevada 35

De Soto 58, Baldwin 51

Gardner Edgerton 43, BV Southwest 24

Heritage Christian 60, Burlingame 46

Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50

Jeff. County North 44, Oskaloosa 28

Kearney 48, Liberty North 29

Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20

Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43

Leavenworth 61, SM West 34

Liberty 50, St. Joseph Central 46

Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33

Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57

Paola 52, Louisburg 38

SM East 53, SM South 49

SM Northwest 55, SM North 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV North 51, OT

Waverly (Kan.) 55, Maranatha Acadmey 29

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast 69, O’Hara 56

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 40, Richmond 26

Class 2, District 16

Mid-Buchanan 70, Stanberry 54

Saturday’s summaries

OAK GROVE 45, MOBERLY 43

Moberly: Flood 10, Vestal 13, Billington 3, Kinder 14, Stoneking 0, Baughmann 0, Rasmussen 3. Totals 14 8-10 43.

Oak Grove: Cox 1, Martin 2, Marsh 13, S. Heldenbrand 9, E. Heldenbrand 4, Weir 14, Dunham 2. Totals 20 2-9 45.

MOB

12

17

9

5

43

OG

14

13

10

8

45

Three-point goals: Kinder 4, Vestal 2, Billington; S. Heldenbrand 3.

OAK PARK 71, WINNETONKA 28

Winnetonka (8-17): Eskijian 6, Davis 7, Reaves 0, Harris 0, Thomas 2, Egeland 13, Orr 0, Owens 0, Williams 0. Totals 9 8-9 28.

Oak Park (13-13): L. Birdsong 0, Sanchez 11, P. Allen 14, Dorsey 3, Westberg 8, A. Birdsong 0, Chapham 3, Stigger 2, Frazier 0, M. Allen 30. Totals 29 10-20 71.

WIN

0

11

8

9

28

OP

16

22

22

11

71

Three-point goals: Davis, Egeland; Sanchez 2, Chapham.

ODESSA 53, RAYTOWN SOUTH 32

Odessa: C. Steinbeck 3, E. Steinbeck 6, Empson 13, Ki.Grubb 11, Morris 9, Leap 5, Begeman 2, Kl. Grubb 4. Totals 17 16-29 53.

Raytown South: Meyers 1, Garth 10, Milligan 10, Carter 4, Lewis 2, Parks 2, Billups-Campbell 3. Totals 9 13-23 32.

ODE

9

16

17

11

53

RS

5

3

10

14

32

Three-point goals: E. Steinbeck, Empson, Morris; Garth.

Friday’s summary

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 57

LEE’S SUMMIT 34

Lee’s Summit: Lock 15, Johnson 4, Palmer 0, Elston 6, Burch 2, Conn 5, May 2, Lindstrom 0, Benton 0, Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Childs 0.

Blue Springs South: Davenport 15, Tauai 10, Reynolds 9, Connors 8, Fowler 7, Philipsheck 4, Abarca 2, Harding 2.

LS

5

4

15

10

34

BLSS

16

12

19

10

57

Three-point goals: Davenport, Connors.

Wrestling

KANSAS STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

In Park City; at Hartman Arena

Team scores: 1, Manhattan, 170; 2, Haysville-Campus, 148.5; 3, Garden City, 147.5; 4, Olathe North, 142.5; 5, Derby, 130; 6, Dodge City, 103; 7, Topeka Washburn Rural, 88; 8, Wichita-South, 87.5; 9, Olathe South, 69; 9, Wichita Northwest, 69; 11, Junction City, 67; 12, Gardner Edgerton, 59; 13, BV Northwest, 56; 14, Olathe Northwest, 53; 15, Lawrence Free State, 50; 16, Hutchinson, 45.5; 17, Lawrence High, 41; 18, Blue Valley, 36.5; 19, Wichita-West, 31; 20, SM Northwest, 23; 21, SM East, 19; 22, Wyandotte, 18; 23, Wichita Southeast, 17.5; 24, BV West, 16; 25, Wichita-East, 13; 26, SM South, 12.5; 27, BV North, 5; 27, SM West, 5; 29, SM North, 4; 29, Topeka, 4; 31, Olathe East, 2.

Championship match results and KC-area placers

106 pounds: 1. Gates, Hutchinson, d. Slyter, Olathe North, 7-6. 3. Rhea, Campus, d. S. Koelzer, Olathe South, 1-0. 113: 1. Holt, Garden City, p. Grijalva, Derby, 5:06. 3. Brockmann, SM Northwest, d. Erickson, SM East, 5-2. 120: 1. Dryden, Campus, d. Wilson, Wichita South, 7-3. 3. J. Koelzer, Olathe South, m.d. Braun, Manhattan, 11-0. 5. Taysom, Gardner Edgerton, p. Escobedo, Dodge City, 4:46. 126: 1. Parrish, Olathe North, m.d. Murray, Washburn Rural, 11-3. 132: 1. Alderman, Olathe North, d. Wilson, Manhattan, 3-0. 5. Jacobs, Lawrence Free State, d. Karibo, Wichita South, 5-3. 138: 1. Flood, Olathe North, d. Flores, Wichita South, 7-5. 3. Lindsey, Derby, inj. def. Steele, Lawrence Free State, 0:00. 145: 1. Wallace, Manhattan, d. Garcia, Dodge City, 6-5. 3. Wills, Derby, d. Contreras, Wyandotte, 6-5. 5. Kalantari, Olathe Northwest, d. Schroeder, Campus, 3-1, SV-1. 152: 1. Harper, Manhattan, d. Schroeder, Campus, 2-1. 3. Squires, Derby, d. Totta, Blue Valley, 3-0. 160: 1. Garraway, Olathe North, p. Killham, Manhattan, 5:23. 5. Greig, Gardger Edgerton, p. Macaluso, Olathe Northwest, 2:16. 170: 1. Jouret, Olathe South, d. Gee, Lawrence, 3-2. 5. Davis, BV West, inj. def. Foster, Lawrence Free State, 0:00. 182: 1. Nunez, Garden City, d. Jones, Junction City, 8-7. 3. Servis, Dodge City, p. Tierney, BV Northwest, 3:55. 5. Wilson, Lawrence, m.d. Iles, Washburn Rural, 15-3. 195: 1. Herrera, Garden City, d. Bowen, Campus, 7-6. 3. Hartquist, Olathe Northwest, p. Flowers, Gardner Edgerton, 2:25. 5. Quezada, Dodge City, d. Ja. Cruz, BV Northwest, 9-8. 220: 1. Arehart, Wichita South, m.d. Fisher, Dodge City, 18-6. 3. Kimber, Campus, p. Jo. Cruz, BV Northwest, 3:23. 5. Lister, Blue Valley, p. Hicks, Wichita Northwest, 2:44. 285: 1. Gilbertson, Wichita Northwest, d. Hernandez, Garden City, 3-2, UTB. 5. Rodrequez, Wichita Southeast, d. Taylo, BV Northwest, 4-3, TB-1.

CLASS 5A

In Park City; at Hartman Arena

Team scores: 1. Goddard, 207.5; 2. Arkansas City, 147; 3. Valley Center, 116; 4. Mill Valley, 110; 5. Pittsburg, 107.5; 6. Blue Valley Southwest, 90.5; 7. Newton, 80; 8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 77.5; 9. St. James Academy, 75; 10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 62; 11. Great Bend, 53; 12. Andover, 50; 13. Leavenworth, 47; 14. Maize, 46.5; 15. Schlagle, 45; 16. Salina Central, 42.5; 17. Liberal, 40.5; 18. Shawnee Heights, 40; 19. De Soto, 32.5; 20. Emporia, 32; 21. Salina-South, 31; 22. Topeka Seaman, 27; 22. Bishop Carroll, 27; 24. Wichita Heights, 12; 25. Turner, 9; 26. Eisenhower, 7; 27. Lansing, 6; 27. Topeka Highland Park, 6; 29. Sumner Academy, 3; 30. Washington, 2; 31. Harmon, 0; 31. Topeka-West, 0.

Championship match results and KC-area placers

106 pounds: 1. Spangler, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Buckbee, Arkansas City, 8-2. 3. Treaster, Newton, d. Madden, BV Southwest, 8-5. 5. Bindi, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Maisberger IV, Shawnee Heights, 8-1. 113: 1. Minor, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Podlena, Topeka Seaman, 5-2. 3. Burgoon, Salina Central, d. Williams, BV Southwest, 4-2. 120: Gowin, Mill Valley, d. Turner, Schlagle, 6-3. 126: 1. Ma. Robinson, Arkansas City, p. Pirl, Goddard, 1:45. 5. Markovich, Mill Valley, d. Sandoval, Emporia, 6-2. 132: 1. Mo. Robinson, Arkansas City, d. Ward, Mill Valley, 4-2, TB-1. 5. McCall, BV Southwest, d. O’Donnell, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4-2. 138: 1. Beeson, Arkansas City, p. Sander, Great Bend, 5:01. 3. Ja. Bendure, Mill Valley, d. Boone, Valley Center, 4-2. 145: 1. Lange, Goddard, d. Stuart, Andover, 4-3. 5. Hockenbury, Arkansas City, d. Gould, Leavenworth, 5-4. 152: 1. K. Frame, Goddard, m.d. Jameson, Pittsburg, 12-2. 5. Heberly, Salina South, d. Lautt, St. James Academy, 10-6. 160: 1. Cokeley, St. James Academy, d. Ke. Frame, Goddard, 3-1, SV-1. 5. Je. Bendure, Mill Valley, d. Tallie, Pittsburg, 3-1. 170: 1. Butler, Leavenworth, d. Fisher, Goddard, 2-1, TB-1. 3. Panagakis, De Soto, d. Keopke, Mill Valley, 6-4. 5. Bockover, Bishop Carroll, p. Christie, BV Southwest, 4:43. 182: 1. Lautt, St. James Academy, m.d. Hendrickson, Newton, 17-9. 3. Andres, Goddard, d. Kramer, BV Southwest, 3-2. 195: 1. Davidson, Goddard, d. Weldon, Valley Center, 3-0. 3. Prince, Pittsburg, d. Gaona, St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-2. 5. Phelps, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Evans, Leavenworth, 3-1. 220: 1. Duhart, BV Southwest, d. Duncan, Pittsburg, 3-1, SV-1. 3. Gautschi, Newton, d. McQuality, De Soto, 3-2. 285: 1. Hutchinson, Pittsburg, p. Shannon, Arkansas City, 1:20. 3. Wallace, Schlagle, p. Trejo, Liberal, 1:37.

CLASS 4A

In Salina; at the Bicentennial Center

Team scores: 1. Abilene, 133.5; 2. Bonner Springs, 89; 3. Andale, 88.5; 4. Clay Center Community, 79; 5. Andover-Central, 73; 6. Pratt, 65; 7. Scott Community, 60; 8. Buhler, 59.5; 9. Santa Fe Trail, 56; 10. Colby, 55.5; 11. El Dorado, 53.5; 12. Tonganoxie, 52; 13. McPherson, 51.5; 14. Basehor-Linwood, 47.5; 15. Burlington, 47; 15. Spring Hill, 47; 17. Goodland, 40; 18. Clearwater, 37.5; 19. Chanute, 32.5; 19. Frontenac, 32.5; 21. Maize South, 31; 21. Paola, 31; 23. Columbus, 29; 23. Holton, 29; 25. Ottawa, 28.5; 26. Mulvane, 28; 27. Augusta, 27; 28. Prairie View, 23; 29. Louisburg, 22; 30. Smoky Valley, 21; 31. Holcomb, 20.5; 32. Winfield, 19; 33. Baldwin, 18; 34. Ulysses, 17; 35. Fort Scott, 12; 35. Independence, 12; 35. Wamego, 12; 38. Rose Hill, 11; 39. Wellington, 9; 40. Eudora, 8.5; 41. Anderson County, 8; 42. Towanda Circle, 7; 43. Concordia, 5; 44. Chapman, 1; 44. Hays, 1; 44. Iola, 1; 44. Jefferson West, 1; 44. Bishop Miege, 1; 49. Labette County, 0; 49. Atchison, 0; 49. Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 0; 49. Nickerson, 0; 49. Osawatomie, 0; 49. Topeka Hayden, 0; 49. Wichita-Trinity Academy, 0.

Championship match results and KC-area placers

106 pounds: 1. Martin, Paola, d. Edmonson, McPherson, 6-2. 113: 1. West, Maize South, d. Rylant, Clearwater, 3-1. 120: 1. Pelland, Pratt, d. Carney, Colby, 7-2. 126: 1. Hitchcock, Bonner Springs, t.f. Nemer, Spring Hill, 16-1, 4:41. 132: 1. Nirschl, Basehor-Linwood, d. Gentzler, Andover Central, 4-2. 3. Hershberger, Buhler, d. Riedel, Tonganoxie, 1-0. 138: 1. Eldredge, McPherson, d. Eck, Andale, 7-6. 3. Green, Baldwin, d. Huseman, Tonganoxie, 5-1. 5. Bober, Burlington, p. Adams, Louisburg, 3:00. 145: 1. Johnson, Burlington, d. Erickson, Santa Fe Trail, 3-0. 5. Finley, Colby, p. Kennedy, Eudora, 2:20. 152: 1. Scantlin, Mulvane, d. Lucas, Pratt, 5-0. 5. Searcy, Tonganoxie, d. Lane, Clay Center Comm., 5-1. 160: 1. Mullin, Clay Center Conm., d. Mlekus, Frontenac, 9-8. 170: 1. Motter, El Dorado, d. Price, Holton, 7-0. 182: 1. Hoerner, Abilene, d. Tiers, Clay Center Comm., 6-4. 195: 1. Capul, Andale, d. Singleton, Bonner Springs, 3-2. 5. Bejarano, Basehor-Linwood, p. Riekeman, Abilene, 4:40. 220: 1. Willis, Bonner Springs, d. Spexarth, Andale, 3-1, SV-1. 285: 1. Hastings, Santa Fe Trail, d. Christy, Spring Hill, 3-2, UTB.

CLASS 3-1A

In Hays; at Fort Hays State Univ.

Team scores: 1. Norton Community, 126; 2. Hoisington, 113; 3. Marysville, 97.5; 4. Smith Center, 85; 5. Eureka, 72; 6. Hoxie, 67; 7. Riley County, 55; 8. Rossville, 52; 9. Silver Lake, 50.5; 10. Marion, 47.5; 11. Oakley, 46; 12. Cimarron, 41; 13. St. Marys, 37.5; 13. Wabaunsee, 37.5; 15. Douglass, 34.5; 16. Chaparral, 34; 16. Decatur Community, 34; 18. Council Grove, 31.5; 19. Russell, 31; 20. Beloit, 30; 21. Wellsville, 29.5; 22. Ellis, 29; 23. Sabetha, 28.5; 24. Phillipsburg, 28; 25. Trego Community, 26; 26. Atchison County, 24; 27. Royal Valley, 23; 28. Hays-TMP, 20; 28. Leon-Bluestem, 20; 28. Wathena-Riverside, 20; 31. Chase County, 19; 32. Cheney, 18; 32. Cherokee-Southeast, 18; 32. Mission Valley, 18; 35. Rawlins County, 17; 36. Hugoton, 16.5; 37. Fredonia, 16; 38. SE Of Saline, 15; 39. Lyons, 13; 39. Whitewater-Remington, 13; 41. Caney Valley, 12.5; 42. Cherryvale, 12; 42. Minneapolis, 12; 44. Halstead, 11; 44. West Elk, 11; 44. Lincoln, 11; 47. Lakin, 9; 47. Osborne, 9; 49. Republic County, 8.5; 50. Salina Sacred Heart, 7; 51. Ellsworth, 6; 51. Hesston, 6; 51. Central Heights, 6; 54. Hill City, 5; 54. Jayhawk Linn, 5; 54. Plainville, 5; 57. Perry-Lecompton, 4.5; 58. Ell Saline, 4; 58. Burden-Central, 4; 58. Rock Hills, 4; 61. Burlingame, 3; 61. Garden Plain, 3; 61. Hiawatha, 3; 61. Humboldt, 3; 61. St. Francis, 3; 66. Oskaloosa, 2.5; 67. Doniphan West, 2; 68. Pleasant Ridge, 1; 68. Herington, 1; 68. Wichita Independent, 1; 71. Erie, 0; 71. Hillsboro, 0; 71. Langdon-Fairfield, 0; 71. Salina-St. John`s Military, 0; 71. Uniontown, 0.

Championship match results

106 pounds: Ke. Beitz, Eureka, d. Dodson, Douglass, 11-6. 113: Harris, Beloit, d. Ko. Beitz, Eureka, 3-2. 120: Johnson, Norton Community, d. Kester, Cherokee-Southeast, 4-3. 126: Priddy, Silver Lake, d. HArrell, Sabetha, 3-1. 132: Porsch, Hoxie, d. Tubbs, Wabaunsee, 7-3. 138: Ostertag, Atchison County, d. Rhoades, Thomas More Prep, 5-2. 145: J. Ball, Hoisington, m.d. Hutchinson, Smith Center, 12-1. 152: C. Ball, Hoisington, p. Wright, Norton Community, 1:31. 160: Luellen, Rossville, m.d. Howerton, Silver Lake, 13-5. 170: Mintzmyer, d. WAggoner, Riley County, 9-4. 182: Seabolt, Cimarron, d. Stryker, Marysville, 6-4, OT. 195: Jenkins, Chaparral, p. Palic, Marion, 5:26. 220: Green, Norton Comm., p. Cox, Oakley, 0:39. 285: Auker, Norton Comm., d. Washington, Hoxie, 6-1.

