High school results for February 25

Boys Basketball
Saturday’s results
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Class 2A play-in game
Heritage Christian 55, McLouth 50
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 5, District 16
Staley 65, Winnetonka 55
Class 4, District 13
Oak Grove 63, Odessa 61
Moberly 49, Marshall 46
Class 3, District 16
Maryville 67, Penney 60
Class 2, District 13
Lockwood 68, Adrian 49
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 58, Santa Fe 44
Class 2, District 16
Mid-Buchanan 51, Stanberry 38
Friday’s results
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Bishop Miege 49, BV West 28
Blue Springs South 73, Blue Springs 67
Blue Valley 76, Mill Valley 65
BV Northwest 69, St. James Academy 51
De Soto 66, Baldwin 56
Gardner Edgerton 70, BV Southwest 55
Grandview 76, LS North 64
Lee’s Summit 60, Raymore-Peculiar 44
Liberty 52, St. Joseph Central 50
Liberty North 55, Kearney 54
Olathe East 67, Olathe South 64, 2OT
Olathe Northwest 54, Olathe North 32
SM North 64, SM Northwest 55
SM South 67, SM East 62
SM West 64, Leavenworth 40
Valley Falls 41, McLouth 36
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Hogan Prep 81, Barstow 62
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 58, Lafayette County 40
Saturday’s summaries
OAK GROVE 63, ODESSA 61
Oak Grove: Jones 6, Althaus 15, Wilhoit 2, Pfeifer 33, Blansit 0, Wycoff 4, Cain 3, Bryant 0. Totals 21 13-17 63.
Odessa: Bennett 4, Neville 5, Falke 10, J. Asher 4, Ehlert 14, Garrison 4, Moore 21. Totals 22 15-22 61.
OG
11
19
11
22
—
63
ODE
13
18
18
12
—
61
Three-point goals: Pfeifer 7, Cain; Neville, Falke.
STALEY 65, WINNETONKA 55
Winnetonka (3-23): Brown 5, Williamson 0, Campbell 11, Freeman 2, A. Tong 11, Boumer 4, B. Tong 18, Triplett 4. Totals 20 12-22 55.
Staley (16-9): Banks 0, Rumbo 0, Alexander 3, Pace 10, Robinson 5, Wilson 2, Lancaster 0, Bedard 11, Hoth 29, Proffitt 5. Totals 22 13-19 65.
WIN
13
8
17
17
—
55
STA
13
21
9
22
—
65
Three-point goals: B. Tong 2, Campbell; Pace 3, Bedard 3, Alexander, Robinson.
Friday’s summary
OTTAWA 60, SPRING HILL 47
Spring Hill: Hoston 15, Hodge 13, Feeback 7, Powell 4, Weber 4, Towles 2, LaPlante 2, Ewing 0. Totals 17 18-27 47.
Ottawa: McCullough 18, Carroll 14, Bones 9, Bethea 7, Boeh 4, Diel 4, Muhl 2, Johnson 2. Totals 16 29-34 60.
SH
22
16
10
14
—
47
OTT
11
8
19
22
—
60
Three-point goals: Hodge 3, Hoston; Carroll.
Girls Basketball
Saturday’s results
KANSAS SUBSTATES
Class 2A play-in game
Bishop Seabury at McLouth, late
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 5, District 16
Oak Park 71, Winnetonka 28
Class 4, District 13
Oak Grove 45, Moberly 43
Odessa 53, Raytown South 32
Class 3, District 16
Trenton 44, Lathrop 28
Class 2, District 13
Adrian 70, Midway 63
Class 2, District 15
Santa Fe 41, Wellington-Napoleon 22
Friday’s results
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29
Blue Springs South 57, Lee’s Summit 34
Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43
BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31
Center 47, Nevada 35
De Soto 58, Baldwin 51
Gardner Edgerton 43, BV Southwest 24
Heritage Christian 60, Burlingame 46
Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50
Jeff. County North 44, Oskaloosa 28
Kearney 48, Liberty North 29
Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20
Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43
Leavenworth 61, SM West 34
Liberty 50, St. Joseph Central 46
Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33
Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57
Paola 52, Louisburg 38
SM East 53, SM South 49
SM Northwest 55, SM North 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV North 51, OT
Waverly (Kan.) 55, Maranatha Acadmey 29
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast 69, O’Hara 56
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 40, Richmond 26
Class 2, District 16
Mid-Buchanan 70, Stanberry 54
Saturday’s summaries
OAK GROVE 45, MOBERLY 43
Moberly: Flood 10, Vestal 13, Billington 3, Kinder 14, Stoneking 0, Baughmann 0, Rasmussen 3. Totals 14 8-10 43.
Oak Grove: Cox 1, Martin 2, Marsh 13, S. Heldenbrand 9, E. Heldenbrand 4, Weir 14, Dunham 2. Totals 20 2-9 45.
MOB
12
17
9
5
—
43
OG
14
13
10
8
—
45
Three-point goals: Kinder 4, Vestal 2, Billington; S. Heldenbrand 3.
OAK PARK 71, WINNETONKA 28
Winnetonka (8-17): Eskijian 6, Davis 7, Reaves 0, Harris 0, Thomas 2, Egeland 13, Orr 0, Owens 0, Williams 0. Totals 9 8-9 28.
Oak Park (13-13): L. Birdsong 0, Sanchez 11, P. Allen 14, Dorsey 3, Westberg 8, A. Birdsong 0, Chapham 3, Stigger 2, Frazier 0, M. Allen 30. Totals 29 10-20 71.
WIN
0
11
8
9
—
28
OP
16
22
22
11
—
71
Three-point goals: Davis, Egeland; Sanchez 2, Chapham.
ODESSA 53, RAYTOWN SOUTH 32
Odessa: C. Steinbeck 3, E. Steinbeck 6, Empson 13, Ki.Grubb 11, Morris 9, Leap 5, Begeman 2, Kl. Grubb 4. Totals 17 16-29 53.
Raytown South: Meyers 1, Garth 10, Milligan 10, Carter 4, Lewis 2, Parks 2, Billups-Campbell 3. Totals 9 13-23 32.
ODE
9
16
17
11
—
53
RS
5
3
10
14
—
32
Three-point goals: E. Steinbeck, Empson, Morris; Garth.
Friday’s summary
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 57
LEE’S SUMMIT 34
Lee’s Summit: Lock 15, Johnson 4, Palmer 0, Elston 6, Burch 2, Conn 5, May 2, Lindstrom 0, Benton 0, Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Childs 0.
Blue Springs South: Davenport 15, Tauai 10, Reynolds 9, Connors 8, Fowler 7, Philipsheck 4, Abarca 2, Harding 2.
LS
5
4
15
10
—
34
BLSS
16
12
19
10
—
57
Three-point goals: Davenport, Connors.
Wrestling
KANSAS STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 6A
In Park City; at Hartman Arena
Team scores: 1, Manhattan, 170; 2, Haysville-Campus, 148.5; 3, Garden City, 147.5; 4, Olathe North, 142.5; 5, Derby, 130; 6, Dodge City, 103; 7, Topeka Washburn Rural, 88; 8, Wichita-South, 87.5; 9, Olathe South, 69; 9, Wichita Northwest, 69; 11, Junction City, 67; 12, Gardner Edgerton, 59; 13, BV Northwest, 56; 14, Olathe Northwest, 53; 15, Lawrence Free State, 50; 16, Hutchinson, 45.5; 17, Lawrence High, 41; 18, Blue Valley, 36.5; 19, Wichita-West, 31; 20, SM Northwest, 23; 21, SM East, 19; 22, Wyandotte, 18; 23, Wichita Southeast, 17.5; 24, BV West, 16; 25, Wichita-East, 13; 26, SM South, 12.5; 27, BV North, 5; 27, SM West, 5; 29, SM North, 4; 29, Topeka, 4; 31, Olathe East, 2.
Championship match results and KC-area placers
106 pounds: 1. Gates, Hutchinson, d. Slyter, Olathe North, 7-6. 3. Rhea, Campus, d. S. Koelzer, Olathe South, 1-0. 113: 1. Holt, Garden City, p. Grijalva, Derby, 5:06. 3. Brockmann, SM Northwest, d. Erickson, SM East, 5-2. 120: 1. Dryden, Campus, d. Wilson, Wichita South, 7-3. 3. J. Koelzer, Olathe South, m.d. Braun, Manhattan, 11-0. 5. Taysom, Gardner Edgerton, p. Escobedo, Dodge City, 4:46. 126: 1. Parrish, Olathe North, m.d. Murray, Washburn Rural, 11-3. 132: 1. Alderman, Olathe North, d. Wilson, Manhattan, 3-0. 5. Jacobs, Lawrence Free State, d. Karibo, Wichita South, 5-3. 138: 1. Flood, Olathe North, d. Flores, Wichita South, 7-5. 3. Lindsey, Derby, inj. def. Steele, Lawrence Free State, 0:00. 145: 1. Wallace, Manhattan, d. Garcia, Dodge City, 6-5. 3. Wills, Derby, d. Contreras, Wyandotte, 6-5. 5. Kalantari, Olathe Northwest, d. Schroeder, Campus, 3-1, SV-1. 152: 1. Harper, Manhattan, d. Schroeder, Campus, 2-1. 3. Squires, Derby, d. Totta, Blue Valley, 3-0. 160: 1. Garraway, Olathe North, p. Killham, Manhattan, 5:23. 5. Greig, Gardger Edgerton, p. Macaluso, Olathe Northwest, 2:16. 170: 1. Jouret, Olathe South, d. Gee, Lawrence, 3-2. 5. Davis, BV West, inj. def. Foster, Lawrence Free State, 0:00. 182: 1. Nunez, Garden City, d. Jones, Junction City, 8-7. 3. Servis, Dodge City, p. Tierney, BV Northwest, 3:55. 5. Wilson, Lawrence, m.d. Iles, Washburn Rural, 15-3. 195: 1. Herrera, Garden City, d. Bowen, Campus, 7-6. 3. Hartquist, Olathe Northwest, p. Flowers, Gardner Edgerton, 2:25. 5. Quezada, Dodge City, d. Ja. Cruz, BV Northwest, 9-8. 220: 1. Arehart, Wichita South, m.d. Fisher, Dodge City, 18-6. 3. Kimber, Campus, p. Jo. Cruz, BV Northwest, 3:23. 5. Lister, Blue Valley, p. Hicks, Wichita Northwest, 2:44. 285: 1. Gilbertson, Wichita Northwest, d. Hernandez, Garden City, 3-2, UTB. 5. Rodrequez, Wichita Southeast, d. Taylo, BV Northwest, 4-3, TB-1.
CLASS 5A
In Park City; at Hartman Arena
Team scores: 1. Goddard, 207.5; 2. Arkansas City, 147; 3. Valley Center, 116; 4. Mill Valley, 110; 5. Pittsburg, 107.5; 6. Blue Valley Southwest, 90.5; 7. Newton, 80; 8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 77.5; 9. St. James Academy, 75; 10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 62; 11. Great Bend, 53; 12. Andover, 50; 13. Leavenworth, 47; 14. Maize, 46.5; 15. Schlagle, 45; 16. Salina Central, 42.5; 17. Liberal, 40.5; 18. Shawnee Heights, 40; 19. De Soto, 32.5; 20. Emporia, 32; 21. Salina-South, 31; 22. Topeka Seaman, 27; 22. Bishop Carroll, 27; 24. Wichita Heights, 12; 25. Turner, 9; 26. Eisenhower, 7; 27. Lansing, 6; 27. Topeka Highland Park, 6; 29. Sumner Academy, 3; 30. Washington, 2; 31. Harmon, 0; 31. Topeka-West, 0.
Championship match results and KC-area placers
106 pounds: 1. Spangler, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Buckbee, Arkansas City, 8-2. 3. Treaster, Newton, d. Madden, BV Southwest, 8-5. 5. Bindi, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Maisberger IV, Shawnee Heights, 8-1. 113: 1. Minor, St. Thomas Aquinas, d. Podlena, Topeka Seaman, 5-2. 3. Burgoon, Salina Central, d. Williams, BV Southwest, 4-2. 120: Gowin, Mill Valley, d. Turner, Schlagle, 6-3. 126: 1. Ma. Robinson, Arkansas City, p. Pirl, Goddard, 1:45. 5. Markovich, Mill Valley, d. Sandoval, Emporia, 6-2. 132: 1. Mo. Robinson, Arkansas City, d. Ward, Mill Valley, 4-2, TB-1. 5. McCall, BV Southwest, d. O’Donnell, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 4-2. 138: 1. Beeson, Arkansas City, p. Sander, Great Bend, 5:01. 3. Ja. Bendure, Mill Valley, d. Boone, Valley Center, 4-2. 145: 1. Lange, Goddard, d. Stuart, Andover, 4-3. 5. Hockenbury, Arkansas City, d. Gould, Leavenworth, 5-4. 152: 1. K. Frame, Goddard, m.d. Jameson, Pittsburg, 12-2. 5. Heberly, Salina South, d. Lautt, St. James Academy, 10-6. 160: 1. Cokeley, St. James Academy, d. Ke. Frame, Goddard, 3-1, SV-1. 5. Je. Bendure, Mill Valley, d. Tallie, Pittsburg, 3-1. 170: 1. Butler, Leavenworth, d. Fisher, Goddard, 2-1, TB-1. 3. Panagakis, De Soto, d. Keopke, Mill Valley, 6-4. 5. Bockover, Bishop Carroll, p. Christie, BV Southwest, 4:43. 182: 1. Lautt, St. James Academy, m.d. Hendrickson, Newton, 17-9. 3. Andres, Goddard, d. Kramer, BV Southwest, 3-2. 195: 1. Davidson, Goddard, d. Weldon, Valley Center, 3-0. 3. Prince, Pittsburg, d. Gaona, St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-2. 5. Phelps, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, d. Evans, Leavenworth, 3-1. 220: 1. Duhart, BV Southwest, d. Duncan, Pittsburg, 3-1, SV-1. 3. Gautschi, Newton, d. McQuality, De Soto, 3-2. 285: 1. Hutchinson, Pittsburg, p. Shannon, Arkansas City, 1:20. 3. Wallace, Schlagle, p. Trejo, Liberal, 1:37.
CLASS 4A
In Salina; at the Bicentennial Center
Team scores: 1. Abilene, 133.5; 2. Bonner Springs, 89; 3. Andale, 88.5; 4. Clay Center Community, 79; 5. Andover-Central, 73; 6. Pratt, 65; 7. Scott Community, 60; 8. Buhler, 59.5; 9. Santa Fe Trail, 56; 10. Colby, 55.5; 11. El Dorado, 53.5; 12. Tonganoxie, 52; 13. McPherson, 51.5; 14. Basehor-Linwood, 47.5; 15. Burlington, 47; 15. Spring Hill, 47; 17. Goodland, 40; 18. Clearwater, 37.5; 19. Chanute, 32.5; 19. Frontenac, 32.5; 21. Maize South, 31; 21. Paola, 31; 23. Columbus, 29; 23. Holton, 29; 25. Ottawa, 28.5; 26. Mulvane, 28; 27. Augusta, 27; 28. Prairie View, 23; 29. Louisburg, 22; 30. Smoky Valley, 21; 31. Holcomb, 20.5; 32. Winfield, 19; 33. Baldwin, 18; 34. Ulysses, 17; 35. Fort Scott, 12; 35. Independence, 12; 35. Wamego, 12; 38. Rose Hill, 11; 39. Wellington, 9; 40. Eudora, 8.5; 41. Anderson County, 8; 42. Towanda Circle, 7; 43. Concordia, 5; 44. Chapman, 1; 44. Hays, 1; 44. Iola, 1; 44. Jefferson West, 1; 44. Bishop Miege, 1; 49. Labette County, 0; 49. Atchison, 0; 49. Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 0; 49. Nickerson, 0; 49. Osawatomie, 0; 49. Topeka Hayden, 0; 49. Wichita-Trinity Academy, 0.
Championship match results and KC-area placers
106 pounds: 1. Martin, Paola, d. Edmonson, McPherson, 6-2. 113: 1. West, Maize South, d. Rylant, Clearwater, 3-1. 120: 1. Pelland, Pratt, d. Carney, Colby, 7-2. 126: 1. Hitchcock, Bonner Springs, t.f. Nemer, Spring Hill, 16-1, 4:41. 132: 1. Nirschl, Basehor-Linwood, d. Gentzler, Andover Central, 4-2. 3. Hershberger, Buhler, d. Riedel, Tonganoxie, 1-0. 138: 1. Eldredge, McPherson, d. Eck, Andale, 7-6. 3. Green, Baldwin, d. Huseman, Tonganoxie, 5-1. 5. Bober, Burlington, p. Adams, Louisburg, 3:00. 145: 1. Johnson, Burlington, d. Erickson, Santa Fe Trail, 3-0. 5. Finley, Colby, p. Kennedy, Eudora, 2:20. 152: 1. Scantlin, Mulvane, d. Lucas, Pratt, 5-0. 5. Searcy, Tonganoxie, d. Lane, Clay Center Comm., 5-1. 160: 1. Mullin, Clay Center Conm., d. Mlekus, Frontenac, 9-8. 170: 1. Motter, El Dorado, d. Price, Holton, 7-0. 182: 1. Hoerner, Abilene, d. Tiers, Clay Center Comm., 6-4. 195: 1. Capul, Andale, d. Singleton, Bonner Springs, 3-2. 5. Bejarano, Basehor-Linwood, p. Riekeman, Abilene, 4:40. 220: 1. Willis, Bonner Springs, d. Spexarth, Andale, 3-1, SV-1. 285: 1. Hastings, Santa Fe Trail, d. Christy, Spring Hill, 3-2, UTB.
CLASS 3-1A
In Hays; at Fort Hays State Univ.
Team scores: 1. Norton Community, 126; 2. Hoisington, 113; 3. Marysville, 97.5; 4. Smith Center, 85; 5. Eureka, 72; 6. Hoxie, 67; 7. Riley County, 55; 8. Rossville, 52; 9. Silver Lake, 50.5; 10. Marion, 47.5; 11. Oakley, 46; 12. Cimarron, 41; 13. St. Marys, 37.5; 13. Wabaunsee, 37.5; 15. Douglass, 34.5; 16. Chaparral, 34; 16. Decatur Community, 34; 18. Council Grove, 31.5; 19. Russell, 31; 20. Beloit, 30; 21. Wellsville, 29.5; 22. Ellis, 29; 23. Sabetha, 28.5; 24. Phillipsburg, 28; 25. Trego Community, 26; 26. Atchison County, 24; 27. Royal Valley, 23; 28. Hays-TMP, 20; 28. Leon-Bluestem, 20; 28. Wathena-Riverside, 20; 31. Chase County, 19; 32. Cheney, 18; 32. Cherokee-Southeast, 18; 32. Mission Valley, 18; 35. Rawlins County, 17; 36. Hugoton, 16.5; 37. Fredonia, 16; 38. SE Of Saline, 15; 39. Lyons, 13; 39. Whitewater-Remington, 13; 41. Caney Valley, 12.5; 42. Cherryvale, 12; 42. Minneapolis, 12; 44. Halstead, 11; 44. West Elk, 11; 44. Lincoln, 11; 47. Lakin, 9; 47. Osborne, 9; 49. Republic County, 8.5; 50. Salina Sacred Heart, 7; 51. Ellsworth, 6; 51. Hesston, 6; 51. Central Heights, 6; 54. Hill City, 5; 54. Jayhawk Linn, 5; 54. Plainville, 5; 57. Perry-Lecompton, 4.5; 58. Ell Saline, 4; 58. Burden-Central, 4; 58. Rock Hills, 4; 61. Burlingame, 3; 61. Garden Plain, 3; 61. Hiawatha, 3; 61. Humboldt, 3; 61. St. Francis, 3; 66. Oskaloosa, 2.5; 67. Doniphan West, 2; 68. Pleasant Ridge, 1; 68. Herington, 1; 68. Wichita Independent, 1; 71. Erie, 0; 71. Hillsboro, 0; 71. Langdon-Fairfield, 0; 71. Salina-St. John`s Military, 0; 71. Uniontown, 0.
Championship match results
106 pounds: Ke. Beitz, Eureka, d. Dodson, Douglass, 11-6. 113: Harris, Beloit, d. Ko. Beitz, Eureka, 3-2. 120: Johnson, Norton Community, d. Kester, Cherokee-Southeast, 4-3. 126: Priddy, Silver Lake, d. HArrell, Sabetha, 3-1. 132: Porsch, Hoxie, d. Tubbs, Wabaunsee, 7-3. 138: Ostertag, Atchison County, d. Rhoades, Thomas More Prep, 5-2. 145: J. Ball, Hoisington, m.d. Hutchinson, Smith Center, 12-1. 152: C. Ball, Hoisington, p. Wright, Norton Community, 1:31. 160: Luellen, Rossville, m.d. Howerton, Silver Lake, 13-5. 170: Mintzmyer, d. WAggoner, Riley County, 9-4. 182: Seabolt, Cimarron, d. Stryker, Marysville, 6-4, OT. 195: Jenkins, Chaparral, p. Palic, Marion, 5:26. 220: Green, Norton Comm., p. Cox, Oakley, 0:39. 285: Auker, Norton Comm., d. Washington, Hoxie, 6-1.
