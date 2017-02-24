Scores & Stats

February 24, 2017 11:23 PM

High school basketball results - February 24

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Friday’s results

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Bishop Miege 49, BV West 28

Blue Springs South 73, Blue Springs 67

Blue Valley 76, Mill Valley 65

BV Northwest 69, St. James Academy 51

De Soto 66, Baldwin 56

Gardner Edgerton 70, BV Southwest 55

Grandview 76, LS North 64

Lee’s Summit 60, Raymore-Peculiar 44

Liberty 52, St. Joseph Central 50

Liberty North 55, Kearney 54

Olathe East 67, Olathe South 64, 2OT

Olathe Northwest 54, Olathe North 32

Ottawa 60, Spring Hill 47

SM North 64, SM Northwest 55

SM South 67, SM East 62

SM West 64, Leavenworth 40

Valley Falls 41, McLouth 36

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Hogan Prep 81, Barstow 62

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 58, Lafayette County 40

Saturday’s games

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 16

Maryville vs. Penney, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2, District 16

Mid-Buchanan vs. Stanberry, 1 p.m.

Thursday’s results

KC Christian 76, West Franklin (Kan.) 71

Lincoln Prep 72, Central 57

Oak Park 80, Smithville 51

Odessa 49, Harrisonville 47

Pleasant Hill 45, Grain Valley 43

Raytown 66, Truman 61

St. Joseph Benton 65, Staley 53

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Barstow 74, Summit Christian 64

Hogan Prep 101, O’Hara 52

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 66, Carrollton 24

Lafayette County 64, St. Paul Lutheran 59

Class 3, District 16

Maryville 64, Bishop LeBlond 34

Penney 72, Trenton 63

Class 2, District 15

Santa Fe 61, KC Lutheran 51

Wellington-Napoleon 58, Lone Jack 40

Friday’s summaries

ATCHISON 58, TONGANOXIE 46

Atchison: McCode 12, Dougherty 2, Downing 18, Harper 4, Ross 13, Anderson 9. Totals 21 7-20 58.

Tonganoxie: Soetart 1, Wingerter 5, Bond 2, Searcy 2, Wogoman 2, Knipp 3, Lee 29, Gray 2. Totals 19 3-5 46.

TONG

15

8

9

14

46

ATCH

13

12

16

17

58

Three-point goals: Lee 4, Knipp; McCode 4, Ross 3, Downing 2.

BISHOP MIEGE 49, BLUE VALLEY WEST 28

Blue Valley West (6-14): Stall 0, Jones 2, Goodale 0, Lucas 8, Nordstrom 7, Cummings 3, Bain 0, Rehkop 0, Gammon 3, Shipwright 5. Totals 10 4-5 28,

Bishop Miege (17-3): Gleason 5, Ray 8, Lopes 3, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 4, Weber 8, Bodacchi 4, Jones 2, Jeffries 0, Pedrotti 1, Hair 0, Jackson 2. Totals 20 7-11 49.

BVW

8

4

6

10

28

MIE

11

13

8

17

49

Three-point goals: Cummings, Lucas, Nordstrom, Shipwright; Lopes, Weber.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 73

BLUE SPRINGS 67

Blue Springs: Black 2, Lawrence 24, Grobmyer 6, Bonner 6, King 17, Parker 12. Totals 26 9-15 67.

Blue Springs South: Swanegan 12, Roustic 27, Thomas 2, Connors 16, Ravencamp 9, Wright 3, Sprouse 2, Mauck 2. Totals 25 14-10 73.

BLSP

18

19

17

13

67

BLSS

16

24

19

14

73

Three-point goals: Grobmyer 2, King 2, Lawrence 2; Swanegan 4, Roustic 2, Connors, Ravencamp, Wright.

BLUE VALLEY 76, MILL VALLEY 65

Mill Valley (5-15): Talley 14, Cooper 3, McCabe 7, Little 3, Montgomery 15, Valencia 2, McLemore 10, Flaming 6, Moore 5. Totals 25 6-8 65.

Blue Valley (15-5): Gomez 10, Geiman 29, Green 2, Van Dyne 16, Hobson 9, Behrndt 2, Tschirhart 8. Totals 31 4-10 76.

MV

16

17

19

13

65

BV

15

18

27

16

76

Three-point goals: Montgomery 3, Talley 2, Cooper, Little, McCabe, Moore; Geiman 6, Van Dyne 4.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 69

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 51

Blue Valley Northwest: Morgan 13, Ward 13, Clark 7, Braun 6, Jackson 20, Pleasant 10. Totals 24 15-20 69.

St. James Academy: Kaifes 2, Thornhill 23, McKee 15, Dekraii 6, Fitzmorris 5. Totals 19 11-15 51.

BVNW

17

15

21

16

69

SJA

8

18

13

12

51

Three-point goals: Ward 4, Braun, Jackson; Thornhill 2.

DE SOTO 66, BALDWIN 56

De Soto: Hansen 2, Montgomery 2, Baruth 10, Wilcox 12, Kempf 5, Thurlow 6, Wilson 19, Noll 10. Totals 27 4-6 66.

Baldwin: Williams 2, Ramirez 10, Laskowski 6, Letner 6, Norris 8, Dighans 15, Jackman 9. Totals 21 10-13 56.

DES

18

17

21

10

66

BALD

11

17

15

13

56

Three-point goals: Baruth 2, Thurlow 2, Wilcox 2, Kempf, Wilson; Dighans 2, Letner, Ramirez.

GARDNER EDGERTON 70

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 55

Blue Valley Southwest (4-16): Parker 10, Eldridge 7, Johnson 20, Bartlett 2, Davis 5, Pandjaris 2, Fonlon 9, Gish 0, Marrow 0. Totals 21 6-9 55.

Gardner Edgerton (10-10): Hatton 16, Toomey 11, Nichols 7, Rohr 13, Rollwagen 4, Boyt 5, Marshall 4, Jennings 1, Reed 9, Soza 0, McKelvey 0. Totals 18 28-36 70.

BVSW

7

9

11

28

55

GE

15

16

17

22

70

Three-point goals: Parker 3, Davis, Fonlon, Johnson; Hatton 3, Reed 2, Boyt, Rohr.

LEE’S SUMMIT 60

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 44

Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 10, Williams 7, Jones 4, Shockley 5, McCullough 16, Scroggins 2. Totals 15 11-19 44.

Lee’s Summit: Hangust 8, Cleaves 2, Eames 2, Hill 3, Langenbahn 8, Romi 12, Presley 18, Brewer 7. Totals 22 11-13 60.

RP

10

12

15

7

44

LS

10

19

20

11

60

Three-point goals: McCullough 2, McKinzy; Langenbahn 2, Romi 2, Brewer.

LIBERTY 52, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 50

St. Joseph Central: Austin 21, Bristol 15, Holcomb 6, Bell 2, Cameron 2, Grundberg 3, Tlarendon 1. Totals 14 15-17 50.

Liberty: McClellan 5, Lewis 16, Madson 9, Rawie 2, Turner 4, Adams 7, Tison 9. Totals 16 14-23 52.

SJC

9

10

12

19

50

LIB

14

9

12

17

52

Three-point goals: Austin 4, Holcomb 2, Grundberg; Lewis 2, Madson 2, Adams, McClellan.

LIBERTY NORTH 55, KEARNEY 54

Kearney: D. Ritz 14, Pritzel 12, C. Ritz 16, Doan 12, Hoffman 0. Totals 18 12-15 54.

Liberty North: Fragola 11, Brown 3, Coleman 24, Hughes 8, Perry 6, Malone 2, Fitch 1. Totals 20 8-10 55.

KEAR

13

4

18

19

54

LN

19

7

16

13

55

Three-point goals: Pritzel 2, C. Ritz 2, D. Ritz 2; Fragola 3, Perry 2, Brown, Coleman.

OLATHE EAST 67, OLATHE SOUTH 64, 2OT

Olathe South: Flavin 19, Peters 6, Koval 9, Adger 10, Morgan 3, Desanto 17. Totals 20 18-24 64.

Olathe East: Reynolds 3, Nelson 8, Stuewe 14, Bell 8, Lagore 7, Raimey 12, Mackey 15. Totals 22 15-19 67.

OS

10

16

6

22

8

2

64

OE

12

13

13

16

8

5

67

Three-point goals: Desanto 3, Peters 2, Koval; Stuewe 4, Raimey 2, Mackey, Reynolds.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 54

OLATHE NORTH 32

Olathe North: Jackson 15, Freeman 2, Williams 3, Davis 2, Walton 3, Byers 3, Coffman 2, Milner 2. Totals 11 6-10 32.

Olathe Northwest: Parks 8, Nicodemus 2, Klein 6, Holmgren 2, Shiever 0, Cashman 1, Vanderslice 6, Waters 23, Oppenheim 6. Totals 18 13-15 54.

ON

5

4

11

12

32

ONW

8

10

22

14

54

Three-point goals: Jackson 3, Walton; Klein 2, Oppenheim 2, Waters.

OTTAWA 60, SPRING HILL 47

Spring Hill: Hoston 15, Hodge 13, Feeback 7, Powell 4, Weber 4, Towles 2, LaPlante 2, Ewing 0. Totals 17 18-27 47.

Ottawa: McCullough 18, Carroll 14, Bones 9, Bethea 7, Boeh 4, Diel 4, Muhl 2, Johnson 2. Totals 16 29-34 60.

SH

22

16

10

14

47

OTT

11

8

19

22

60

Three-point goals: Hodge 3, Hoston; Carroll.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 64

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 55

Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-13): Skeens 10, Gleason 2, Ghilardi 19, Olson 2, Kendall 13, Heinisch 7, Love 2. Totals 20 6-15 55.

Shawnee Mission North (7-13): Bradley 13, Schneider 4, Morgan 2, Am. Williams 6, Av. Williams 24, Harris 5, J. Hensley 8, Gower 2. Totals 21 16-24 64.

SMNW

15

11

11

18

55

SMN

15

15

14

20

64

Three-point goals: Ghilardi 5, Heinisch 2, Skeens 2; Av. Williams 2, Bradley, Harris, J. Hensley, Am. Williams.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 67

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 62

Shawnee Mission South: Webster 20, Wissel 8, Hickman 3, Soares 12, Iba 2, Potthoff 17, Parks 5. Totals 22 15-17 67.

Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 19, Morantz 2, Schoemann 109, Rieg 12, George 5, Bolton 4, Workman 0, Maddox 1. Totals 21 16-23 62.

SMS

14

15

12

26

67

SME

9

15

20

18

62

Three-point goals: Potthoff 3, Soares 2, Wissel 2, Hickman; Schoemann 3, Thompson.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 64

LEAVENWORTH 40

Leavenworth: Johnston 4, Sweet 1, J. Williams 2, Sauer 6, Pain 2, Thiel 15, Dalby 2, R. Williams 8. Totals 15 7-10 40.

Shawnee Mission West: Potter 8, Graham 4, Hood 16, Watson 10, Southern 5, Witters 18, McGinnis 3. Totals 24 8-11 64.

LEAV

7

13

8

12

40

SMW

16

13

15

20

64

Three-point goals: Thiel 3; Hood 2, Witters 2, Potter.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s results

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29

Blue Springs South 57, Lee’s Summit 34

Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43

BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31

Center 47, Nevada 35

De Soto 58, Baldwin 51

Gardner Edgerton 43, BV Southwest 24

Heritage Christian 60, Burlingame 46

Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50

Jeff. County North 44, Oskaloosa 28

Kearney 48, Liberty North 29

Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20

Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43

Leavenworth 61, SM West 34

Liberty 50, St. Joseph Central 46

Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33

Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57

Paola 52, Louisburg 38

SM East 53, SM South 49

SM Northwest 55, SM North 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV North 51, OT

Waverly (Kan.) 55, Maranatha 29

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast 69, O’Hara 56

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 40, Richmond 26

Class 2, District 16

Mid-Buchanan 70, Stanberry 54

Saturday’s games

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 16

Trenton vs. Lathrop, 2 p.m.

Class 2, District 13

Adrian vs. Midway, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s results

KC Christian 33, West Franklin (Kan.) 28

LS North 55, William Chrisman 41

Notre Dame de Sion 53, St Teresa’s 50

Oak Park 59, Grandview 42

Park Hill 71, Raymore-Peculiar 34

Pembroke Hill 40, Winnetonka 29

Wednesday’s results

North Kansas City 46, Fort Osage 11

Schlagle 64, Sumner Academy 60

Truman 59, Raytown 39

Washington 49, Wyandotte 25

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast 57, University Academy 50

O’Hara 48, Barstow 34

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 55, Lexington 41

Richmond 51, St. Paul Lutheran 43, OT

Class 3, District 16

Trenton 48, Penney 38

Lathrop 62, East Buchanan 43

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 67, Northland Christian 59

Friday’s summaries

ATCHISON 58, TONGANOXIE 46

Tonganoxie: Soetart 1, Wingerter 5, Bond 2, Searcy 2, Wegeman 2, Knapp 3, Lee 29, Gray 2. Totals 19 3-5 56.

Atchison: McCoole 12, Dougherty 2, Downing 18, Harper 4, Ross 13, Anderson 9. Totals 21 7-20 58.

TONG

15

8

9

14

46

ATCH

13

12

16

17

58

Three-point goals: Lee 4, Knapp; McCoole 4, Ross 3, Downing 2

BISHOP MIEGE 40, BLUE VALLEY WEST 29

Blue Valley West: Faricher 0, Holmes 2, Stromburn 1, Wilson 7, Lansford 11, Stivers 3, Pittman 2, Flowers 3. Totals 10 7-8 29.

Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 6, Mannebach 3, Russell 3, J. Harms 5, MacDonald 0, Bentley 17, C. Harms 2, Verhulst 4. Totals 14 9-14 40.

BVW

5

7

5

12

29

MIE

13

12

9

6

40

Three-point goals: Lansford, Stivers; Bentley, J. Harms, Mannebach.

BLUE VALLEY 52, MILL VALLEY 43

Mill Valley: Barton 8, Knapp 0, Kaifes 15, Zars 5, Sharley 0, Artis 4, Carlson 6, Hendrix 5, Ballard 0. Totals 14 8-11 43.

Blue Valley: Cecil 0, Lawrence 9, Lynch 22, Robbins 0, Gurley 0, Jones 6, Szukalski 14, Ryan 1. Totals 19 11-18 52.

MV

12

11

8

12

43

BV

12

14

11

15

52

Three-point goals: Barton 2, Kaifes; Szukalski 2, Lynch.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 34

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 31

Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 8, Phillips 6, Harrison 8, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Bail 3, Kaufman 3, Bird 6, Gerard 0. Totals 11 9-15 34.

St. James Academy: Kaufman 12, Kempf 9, Streeter 0, Setter 2, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 2, Goetz 4, Kearney 0, Hall 0, Feldcamp 0, Rico 0, Terranova 0. Totals 11 7-10 31.

BVNW

8

14

4

8

34

SJA

8

5

8

10

31

Three-point goals: Harrison 2, Victorine 2; Kempf 2.

CENTER 47, NEVADA 35

Center: McReynolds 2, Payne 2, Banister 14, Purnell 2, Mahmud 5, Phillips 0, Fisher 5, Lewis 17. Totals 20 5-14 47.

Nevada: Beshore 11, Jackson 5, Dahmer 15, Charles 4, Phebus 0. Totals 12 5-10 35.

CENT

15

6

15

11

47

NEV

12

6

12

5

35

Three-point goals: Banister, Mahmud; Dahmer 3, Beshore 2, Jackson.

DE SOTO 58, BALDWIN 51

Baldwin: Lindenmeyer 7, A. Ogle 17, Cawley 11, Kurtz 4, Frost 12. Totals 15 16-21 51.

De Soto: Grizzle 9, Beal 11, Jones 23, Shupe 4, Johnson 6, Plake 5. Totals 17 16-25 58.

BALD

8

10

22

11

51

DES

11

12

13

22

58

Three-point goals: Cawley 3, Frost 2; Beal 3, Jones 2, Plake, Shupe.

GARDNER EDGERTON 43

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 24

Blue Valley Southwest: Forcellini 1, Appleby 2, Fowler 4, Renzi 7, Loefebien 10. Totals 7 9-13 24.

Gardner Edgerton: Beasley 2, Berger 2, Bilheimer 3, Androff 6, Nelson 9, Carpenter 10, Washington 11. Totals 12 15-20 43.

BVSW

5

4

10

5

24

GE

6

10

14

13

43

Three-point goals: Loefebien; Washington 2, Bilheimer, Carpenter.

IMMACULATA 51, PLEASANT RIDGE 50

Immaculata: Bollin 0, Kowalewski 12, Campbell 18, Chmidling 0, Sanford 1, Melero 0, Sachse 13, Favero 5, Nine 0, Rieck 0, Hund 0. Totals 19 4-8 51.

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 22, Ewert 0, Wilburn 0, Nutsch 2, Adams 7, G. Wagner 0, McLendon 0, Heim 12, Robinson 0, Nooner 3, Herbig 0, Miller 4. Totals 21 2-5 50.

IMMA

11

20

4

16

51

PR

14

17

11

8

50

Three-point goals: Kowalewski 4, Sachse 3, Campbell, Favero; M. Wagner 2, Heim 2, Adams, Nooner.

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 44

OSKALOOSA 28

Oskaloosa: Molder 2, Wright 3, Hamm 8, Pfau 4, Courter 7, Hickman 2, Miller 2. Totals: 10 6-15 28.

Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 3, Schrick 4, Schneider 4, Tweed 2, Seichepine 10, Vaught 11, Jobbins 10. Totals 18 8-17 44.

OSK

8

8

7

5

28

JCN

11

13

9

11

44

Three-point goals: Hamm 2.

KEARNEY 48, LIBERTY NORTH 29

Liberty North: Jackson 7, Stark 4, Cox 2, Johnson 2, Gist 14. Totals 10 7-8 29.

Kearney: Kelly 13, Couch 1, Yarkle 3, Runions 12, Weakley 1, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 16. Totals 15 11-21 48.

LN

10

4

9

6

29

KEAR

18

10

9

11

48

Three-point goals: Gist 2; Runions 4, Kelly 2, Yarkle.

LANSING 54, BONNER SPRINGS 20

Bonner Springs: Cox 1, Whetstone 0, Huffine 5, Torres 0, Hervey 0, Trigg 2, Ochoa 3, Sims 5, Lanning 4. Totals 8 3-6 20.

Lansing: Sommerla 19, Fay 7, Herrera 0, Reeves 0, Ernzen 4, Lang 2, Smith 4, Gaston 5, Schneider 2, Martin 0, Robinson 5, Mathis 6, Zule 0. Totals 20 9-13 54.

BONN

4

10

2

4

20

LANS

15

11

17

11

54

Three-point goals: Ochoa; Sommerla.

LAWRENCE 54, LAWRENCE FREE STATE 43

Lawrence Free State (12-8): Lawrence 5, Thomas 12, Bishop 2, Kesten 4, Hippe 3, Two-Hearts 17. Totals 16 6-14 43.

Lawrence (16-4): Stewart 4, Lemus 10, Drum 8, Williams 6, Cosey 2, Stafford 20, Ajekwu 4. Totals 18 11-17 54.

LFS

16

4

10

13

43

LAW

18

9

13

14

54

Three-point goals: Two-Hearts 3, Lawrence; Stafford 4, Lemus.

LEAVENWORTH 61

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 34

Leavenworth: Knoedler 0, Moore 17, Cole 2, A. Brown 6, Hayward 8, Bowen 4, Robinson 1, Lister 11, J. Brown 2, Wright 0, Mack 2, M. Brown 8. Totals 22 12-28 61.

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 1, Beason 2, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 2, Berkley 0, A. Henrie 2, Biehl 6, Prim 6, Lee 0, Hines 5, Loe 10. Totals 14 4-8 34.

LEAV

12

9

19

21

61

SMW

4

13

8

9

34

Three-point goals: Moore 3, A. Brown, Hayward; Biehl 2.

LIBERTY 50, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 46

St. Joseph Central (17-7): Haggard 8, George 6, Rodney 8, Howat 18, Schenk 2, Bachman 4, Duke 0, Newman 0. Totals 16 12-12 46.

Liberty (14-11): Nelson 1, Mason 0, Richardson 0, Newland 23, Hull 12, Stigger 0, S. Selepeo 0, Fleming 6, N. Selepeo 3, Gray 0, Alexander 5. Totals 16 10-12 50.

SJC

10

20

8

8

46

LIB

11

13

11

15

50

Three-point goals: Howat 2; Newland 4, Hull 2, Alexander, N. Selepeo.

OLATHE EAST 39, OLATHE SOUTH 33

Olathe South: Butaud 3, Gooch 12, Harshbarger 3, Griswold 1, Roebuck 10, Bartels 5. Totals 10 11-16 34.

Olathe East: Rehagen 2, Hoppock 5, Wilson 5, Kincaid 5, Schumacher 22. Totals 13 12-16 39

OS

6

7

12

8

33

OE

7

6

14

12

39

Three-point goals: Butaud, Gooch, Harshbarger; Hoppock.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 67

OLATHE NORTH 57

Olathe North (12-8): J. Kenaman 10, F. Kenaman 0, L. Watts 6, H. Watts 1, Gallagher 0, Brock 0, McGinnis 21, Anderson 19, Burkes 0. Totals 23 11-17 57.

Olathe Northwest (13-7): Heise 14, Esty 0, Reiber 3, Wilkins 1, Marks 10, Kappelmann 8, Boeh 3, Gueldner 20, Curry 6, Cass 2. Totals 20 21-26 67.

ON

12

11

14

20

57

ONW

16

15

20

16

67

Three-point goals: Marks 3, Gueldner, Heise, Kappelmann.

PAOLA 52, LOUISBURG 38

Paola: Morgan 16, Hanf 12, Karr 5, Edwards 5, Williams 5, Hendrickson 4, Leckner 2, Johnson 2, Colwell 1, Schindler 0, Pitzer 0. Totals 19 9-21 52.

Louisburg: Simpson 13, Hankinson 10, Overbay 6, Lancaster 3, C. Buffington 2, Renner 2, P. Buffington 1, Holtzen 1, Cain 0, Lowry 0. Totals 12 10-19 38.

PAO

10

11

19

12

52

LOU

4

5

18

11

38

Three-point goals: Morgan 4, Karr; Hankinson 3, Lancaster.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 53

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 49

Shawnee Mission South: Bunker 9, Shelton 9, MacDonald 9, McAvoy 7, Barker 7, Anderson 0, Greeen 3, Gerber 0, Martin 5. Totals 12 20-36 49.

Shawnee Mission East: Hise 1, Clough 8, Haverty 20, Bair 0, Keys 2, Frye 2, Englund 2, Barreca 0, Yowell 7, Stechschulte 8, Gossick 0, Stanley 3, Eberhart 0. Totals 15 15-20 53.

SMS

10

12

12

15

49

SME

5

22

6

20

53

Three-point goals: Bunker 2, Martin, MacDonald, McAvoy; Haverty, Yowell.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 55

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 39

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Winter 1, Seibold 3, Hill 3, Nugent 10, Rose 5, Black 20, Nachbar 9, Petersen 4. Totals 20 7-19 55.

Shawnee Mission North: Boyce 3, Rivera 2, Ashlock 3, Love 14, Jones 14, Redick 3. Totals 13 11-20 39.

SMNW

7

20

15

13

55

SMN

9

8

12

10

39

Three-point goals: Black 5, Nugent 2, Rose; Ashlock, Redick.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 52

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 51, OT

St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3): Corrigan 14, Pearson 5, Townsell 14, Weledji 8, Thomas 11. Totals 15 20-37 52.

Blue Valley North (14-6): C. Kuckelman 26, K. Cassoday 2, E. Kuckelman 13, Runnebaum 0, Kruger 5, Kern 5, L. Cassoday 0, Fritz 0. Totals 20 8-20 51.

STA

11

5

12

10

14

52

BVN

6

8

8

16

13

51

Three-point goals: Pearson, Townsell; Kern, Kruger, C. Kuckelman.

WAVERLY (Kan.) 55

MARANATHA ACADEMY 29

Waverly (Kansas): McWilliams 2, Mitchell 0, Bowers 2, Lee 0, Massoth 24, Fischer 0, Meader 12, Foster 9, Patterson 1, Johnson 5. Totals 23 7-12 55.

Maranatha Academy: Hines 0, Crowder 2, Buetner 6, Abebe 0, Welch 0, Rehfeld 0, Wilcox 0, Adcock 7, Buckner 2, Eckhardt 2, Friesen 10, Prowell 0. Totals 13 2-9 29.

WAVE

9

24

13

9

55

MARA

16

4

7

2

29

Three-point goals: Massoth 2; Adcock.

Thursday’s summary

OAK PARK 59, GRANDVIEW 42

Oak Park (12-13): A. Birdsong 0, L. Birdsong 0, Sanders 0, P. Allen 28, Dorsey 4, Westberg 8, Stigger 2, Frazier 5, M. Allen 12. Totals 23 11-29 59.

Grandview: Ray 0, Smith 0, Chambers 10, Osborne 0, Partee 16, Moore 11, Byrd 0, Crusoe 5. Totals 12 16-30 42.

OP

16

16

21

6

59

GV

13

3

19

7

42

Three-point goals: P. Allen; Chambers, Crusoe.

