High school basketball results - February 24

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Friday’s results
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Bishop Miege 49, BV West 28
Blue Springs South 73, Blue Springs 67
Blue Valley 76, Mill Valley 65
BV Northwest 69, St. James Academy 51
De Soto 66, Baldwin 56
Gardner Edgerton 70, BV Southwest 55
Grandview 76, LS North 64
Lee’s Summit 60, Raymore-Peculiar 44
Liberty 52, St. Joseph Central 50
Liberty North 55, Kearney 54
Olathe East 67, Olathe South 64, 2OT
Olathe Northwest 54, Olathe North 32
Ottawa 60, Spring Hill 47
SM North 64, SM Northwest 55
SM South 67, SM East 62
SM West 64, Leavenworth 40
Valley Falls 41, McLouth 36
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Hogan Prep 81, Barstow 62
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 58, Lafayette County 40
Saturday’s games
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 16
Maryville vs. Penney, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2, District 16
Mid-Buchanan vs. Stanberry, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s results
KC Christian 76, West Franklin (Kan.) 71
Lincoln Prep 72, Central 57
Oak Park 80, Smithville 51
Odessa 49, Harrisonville 47
Pleasant Hill 45, Grain Valley 43
Raytown 66, Truman 61
St. Joseph Benton 65, Staley 53
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Barstow 74, Summit Christian 64
Hogan Prep 101, O’Hara 52
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 66, Carrollton 24
Lafayette County 64, St. Paul Lutheran 59
Class 3, District 16
Maryville 64, Bishop LeBlond 34
Penney 72, Trenton 63
Class 2, District 15
Santa Fe 61, KC Lutheran 51
Wellington-Napoleon 58, Lone Jack 40
Friday’s summaries
ATCHISON 58, TONGANOXIE 46
Atchison: McCode 12, Dougherty 2, Downing 18, Harper 4, Ross 13, Anderson 9. Totals 21 7-20 58.
Tonganoxie: Soetart 1, Wingerter 5, Bond 2, Searcy 2, Wogoman 2, Knipp 3, Lee 29, Gray 2. Totals 19 3-5 46.
TONG
15
8
9
14
—
46
ATCH
13
12
16
17
—
58
Three-point goals: Lee 4, Knipp; McCode 4, Ross 3, Downing 2.
BISHOP MIEGE 49, BLUE VALLEY WEST 28
Blue Valley West (6-14): Stall 0, Jones 2, Goodale 0, Lucas 8, Nordstrom 7, Cummings 3, Bain 0, Rehkop 0, Gammon 3, Shipwright 5. Totals 10 4-5 28,
Bishop Miege (17-3): Gleason 5, Ray 8, Lopes 3, Robinson-Earl 12, Early 4, Weber 8, Bodacchi 4, Jones 2, Jeffries 0, Pedrotti 1, Hair 0, Jackson 2. Totals 20 7-11 49.
BVW
8
4
6
10
—
28
MIE
11
13
8
17
—
49
Three-point goals: Cummings, Lucas, Nordstrom, Shipwright; Lopes, Weber.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 73
BLUE SPRINGS 67
Blue Springs: Black 2, Lawrence 24, Grobmyer 6, Bonner 6, King 17, Parker 12. Totals 26 9-15 67.
Blue Springs South: Swanegan 12, Roustic 27, Thomas 2, Connors 16, Ravencamp 9, Wright 3, Sprouse 2, Mauck 2. Totals 25 14-10 73.
BLSP
18
19
17
13
—
67
BLSS
16
24
19
14
—
73
Three-point goals: Grobmyer 2, King 2, Lawrence 2; Swanegan 4, Roustic 2, Connors, Ravencamp, Wright.
BLUE VALLEY 76, MILL VALLEY 65
Mill Valley (5-15): Talley 14, Cooper 3, McCabe 7, Little 3, Montgomery 15, Valencia 2, McLemore 10, Flaming 6, Moore 5. Totals 25 6-8 65.
Blue Valley (15-5): Gomez 10, Geiman 29, Green 2, Van Dyne 16, Hobson 9, Behrndt 2, Tschirhart 8. Totals 31 4-10 76.
MV
16
17
19
13
—
65
BV
15
18
27
16
—
76
Three-point goals: Montgomery 3, Talley 2, Cooper, Little, McCabe, Moore; Geiman 6, Van Dyne 4.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 69
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 51
Blue Valley Northwest: Morgan 13, Ward 13, Clark 7, Braun 6, Jackson 20, Pleasant 10. Totals 24 15-20 69.
St. James Academy: Kaifes 2, Thornhill 23, McKee 15, Dekraii 6, Fitzmorris 5. Totals 19 11-15 51.
BVNW
17
15
21
16
—
69
SJA
8
18
13
12
—
51
Three-point goals: Ward 4, Braun, Jackson; Thornhill 2.
DE SOTO 66, BALDWIN 56
De Soto: Hansen 2, Montgomery 2, Baruth 10, Wilcox 12, Kempf 5, Thurlow 6, Wilson 19, Noll 10. Totals 27 4-6 66.
Baldwin: Williams 2, Ramirez 10, Laskowski 6, Letner 6, Norris 8, Dighans 15, Jackman 9. Totals 21 10-13 56.
DES
18
17
21
10
—
66
BALD
11
17
15
13
—
56
Three-point goals: Baruth 2, Thurlow 2, Wilcox 2, Kempf, Wilson; Dighans 2, Letner, Ramirez.
GARDNER EDGERTON 70
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 55
Blue Valley Southwest (4-16): Parker 10, Eldridge 7, Johnson 20, Bartlett 2, Davis 5, Pandjaris 2, Fonlon 9, Gish 0, Marrow 0. Totals 21 6-9 55.
Gardner Edgerton (10-10): Hatton 16, Toomey 11, Nichols 7, Rohr 13, Rollwagen 4, Boyt 5, Marshall 4, Jennings 1, Reed 9, Soza 0, McKelvey 0. Totals 18 28-36 70.
BVSW
7
9
11
28
—
55
GE
15
16
17
22
—
70
Three-point goals: Parker 3, Davis, Fonlon, Johnson; Hatton 3, Reed 2, Boyt, Rohr.
LEE’S SUMMIT 60
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 44
Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 10, Williams 7, Jones 4, Shockley 5, McCullough 16, Scroggins 2. Totals 15 11-19 44.
Lee’s Summit: Hangust 8, Cleaves 2, Eames 2, Hill 3, Langenbahn 8, Romi 12, Presley 18, Brewer 7. Totals 22 11-13 60.
RP
10
12
15
7
—
44
LS
10
19
20
11
—
60
Three-point goals: McCullough 2, McKinzy; Langenbahn 2, Romi 2, Brewer.
LIBERTY 52, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 50
St. Joseph Central: Austin 21, Bristol 15, Holcomb 6, Bell 2, Cameron 2, Grundberg 3, Tlarendon 1. Totals 14 15-17 50.
Liberty: McClellan 5, Lewis 16, Madson 9, Rawie 2, Turner 4, Adams 7, Tison 9. Totals 16 14-23 52.
SJC
9
10
12
19
—
50
LIB
14
9
12
17
—
52
Three-point goals: Austin 4, Holcomb 2, Grundberg; Lewis 2, Madson 2, Adams, McClellan.
LIBERTY NORTH 55, KEARNEY 54
Kearney: D. Ritz 14, Pritzel 12, C. Ritz 16, Doan 12, Hoffman 0. Totals 18 12-15 54.
Liberty North: Fragola 11, Brown 3, Coleman 24, Hughes 8, Perry 6, Malone 2, Fitch 1. Totals 20 8-10 55.
KEAR
13
4
18
19
—
54
LN
19
7
16
13
—
55
Three-point goals: Pritzel 2, C. Ritz 2, D. Ritz 2; Fragola 3, Perry 2, Brown, Coleman.
OLATHE EAST 67, OLATHE SOUTH 64, 2OT
Olathe South: Flavin 19, Peters 6, Koval 9, Adger 10, Morgan 3, Desanto 17. Totals 20 18-24 64.
Olathe East: Reynolds 3, Nelson 8, Stuewe 14, Bell 8, Lagore 7, Raimey 12, Mackey 15. Totals 22 15-19 67.
OS
10
16
6
22
8
2
—
64
OE
12
13
13
16
8
5
—
67
Three-point goals: Desanto 3, Peters 2, Koval; Stuewe 4, Raimey 2, Mackey, Reynolds.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 54
OLATHE NORTH 32
Olathe North: Jackson 15, Freeman 2, Williams 3, Davis 2, Walton 3, Byers 3, Coffman 2, Milner 2. Totals 11 6-10 32.
Olathe Northwest: Parks 8, Nicodemus 2, Klein 6, Holmgren 2, Shiever 0, Cashman 1, Vanderslice 6, Waters 23, Oppenheim 6. Totals 18 13-15 54.
ON
5
4
11
12
—
32
ONW
8
10
22
14
—
54
Three-point goals: Jackson 3, Walton; Klein 2, Oppenheim 2, Waters.
OTTAWA 60, SPRING HILL 47
Spring Hill: Hoston 15, Hodge 13, Feeback 7, Powell 4, Weber 4, Towles 2, LaPlante 2, Ewing 0. Totals 17 18-27 47.
Ottawa: McCullough 18, Carroll 14, Bones 9, Bethea 7, Boeh 4, Diel 4, Muhl 2, Johnson 2. Totals 16 29-34 60.
SH
22
16
10
14
—
47
OTT
11
8
19
22
—
60
Three-point goals: Hodge 3, Hoston; Carroll.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 64
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 55
Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-13): Skeens 10, Gleason 2, Ghilardi 19, Olson 2, Kendall 13, Heinisch 7, Love 2. Totals 20 6-15 55.
Shawnee Mission North (7-13): Bradley 13, Schneider 4, Morgan 2, Am. Williams 6, Av. Williams 24, Harris 5, J. Hensley 8, Gower 2. Totals 21 16-24 64.
SMNW
15
11
11
18
—
55
SMN
15
15
14
20
—
64
Three-point goals: Ghilardi 5, Heinisch 2, Skeens 2; Av. Williams 2, Bradley, Harris, J. Hensley, Am. Williams.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 67
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 62
Shawnee Mission South: Webster 20, Wissel 8, Hickman 3, Soares 12, Iba 2, Potthoff 17, Parks 5. Totals 22 15-17 67.
Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 19, Morantz 2, Schoemann 109, Rieg 12, George 5, Bolton 4, Workman 0, Maddox 1. Totals 21 16-23 62.
SMS
14
15
12
26
—
67
SME
9
15
20
18
—
62
Three-point goals: Potthoff 3, Soares 2, Wissel 2, Hickman; Schoemann 3, Thompson.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 64
LEAVENWORTH 40
Leavenworth: Johnston 4, Sweet 1, J. Williams 2, Sauer 6, Pain 2, Thiel 15, Dalby 2, R. Williams 8. Totals 15 7-10 40.
Shawnee Mission West: Potter 8, Graham 4, Hood 16, Watson 10, Southern 5, Witters 18, McGinnis 3. Totals 24 8-11 64.
LEAV
7
13
8
12
—
40
SMW
16
13
15
20
—
64
Three-point goals: Thiel 3; Hood 2, Witters 2, Potter.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s results
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Bishop Miege 40, BV West 29
Blue Springs South 57, Lee’s Summit 34
Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43
BV Northwest 34, St. James Academy 31
Center 47, Nevada 35
De Soto 58, Baldwin 51
Gardner Edgerton 43, BV Southwest 24
Heritage Christian 60, Burlingame 46
Immaculata 51, Pleasant Ridge 50
Jeff. County North 44, Oskaloosa 28
Kearney 48, Liberty North 29
Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20
Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43
Leavenworth 61, SM West 34
Liberty 50, St. Joseph Central 46
Olathe East 39, Olathe South 33
Olathe Northwest 67, Olathe North 57
Paola 52, Louisburg 38
SM East 53, SM South 49
SM Northwest 55, SM North 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, BV North 51, OT
Waverly (Kan.) 55, Maranatha 29
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast 69, O’Hara 56
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 40, Richmond 26
Class 2, District 16
Mid-Buchanan 70, Stanberry 54
Saturday’s games
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 16
Trenton vs. Lathrop, 2 p.m.
Class 2, District 13
Adrian vs. Midway, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s results
KC Christian 33, West Franklin (Kan.) 28
LS North 55, William Chrisman 41
Notre Dame de Sion 53, St Teresa’s 50
Oak Park 59, Grandview 42
Park Hill 71, Raymore-Peculiar 34
Pembroke Hill 40, Winnetonka 29
Wednesday’s results
North Kansas City 46, Fort Osage 11
Schlagle 64, Sumner Academy 60
Truman 59, Raytown 39
Washington 49, Wyandotte 25
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast 57, University Academy 50
O’Hara 48, Barstow 34
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 55, Lexington 41
Richmond 51, St. Paul Lutheran 43, OT
Class 3, District 16
Trenton 48, Penney 38
Lathrop 62, East Buchanan 43
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 67, Northland Christian 59
Friday’s summaries
ATCHISON 58, TONGANOXIE 46
Tonganoxie: Soetart 1, Wingerter 5, Bond 2, Searcy 2, Wegeman 2, Knapp 3, Lee 29, Gray 2. Totals 19 3-5 56.
Atchison: McCoole 12, Dougherty 2, Downing 18, Harper 4, Ross 13, Anderson 9. Totals 21 7-20 58.
TONG
15
8
9
14
—
46
ATCH
13
12
16
17
—
58
Three-point goals: Lee 4, Knapp; McCoole 4, Ross 3, Downing 2
BISHOP MIEGE 40, BLUE VALLEY WEST 29
Blue Valley West: Faricher 0, Holmes 2, Stromburn 1, Wilson 7, Lansford 11, Stivers 3, Pittman 2, Flowers 3. Totals 10 7-8 29.
Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 6, Mannebach 3, Russell 3, J. Harms 5, MacDonald 0, Bentley 17, C. Harms 2, Verhulst 4. Totals 14 9-14 40.
BVW
5
7
5
12
—
29
MIE
13
12
9
6
—
40
Three-point goals: Lansford, Stivers; Bentley, J. Harms, Mannebach.
BLUE VALLEY 52, MILL VALLEY 43
Mill Valley: Barton 8, Knapp 0, Kaifes 15, Zars 5, Sharley 0, Artis 4, Carlson 6, Hendrix 5, Ballard 0. Totals 14 8-11 43.
Blue Valley: Cecil 0, Lawrence 9, Lynch 22, Robbins 0, Gurley 0, Jones 6, Szukalski 14, Ryan 1. Totals 19 11-18 52.
MV
12
11
8
12
—
43
BV
12
14
11
15
—
52
Three-point goals: Barton 2, Kaifes; Szukalski 2, Lynch.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 34
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 31
Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 8, Phillips 6, Harrison 8, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Bail 3, Kaufman 3, Bird 6, Gerard 0. Totals 11 9-15 34.
St. James Academy: Kaufman 12, Kempf 9, Streeter 0, Setter 2, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 2, Goetz 4, Kearney 0, Hall 0, Feldcamp 0, Rico 0, Terranova 0. Totals 11 7-10 31.
BVNW
8
14
4
8
—
34
SJA
8
5
8
10
—
31
Three-point goals: Harrison 2, Victorine 2; Kempf 2.
CENTER 47, NEVADA 35
Center: McReynolds 2, Payne 2, Banister 14, Purnell 2, Mahmud 5, Phillips 0, Fisher 5, Lewis 17. Totals 20 5-14 47.
Nevada: Beshore 11, Jackson 5, Dahmer 15, Charles 4, Phebus 0. Totals 12 5-10 35.
CENT
15
6
15
11
—
47
NEV
12
6
12
5
—
35
Three-point goals: Banister, Mahmud; Dahmer 3, Beshore 2, Jackson.
DE SOTO 58, BALDWIN 51
Baldwin: Lindenmeyer 7, A. Ogle 17, Cawley 11, Kurtz 4, Frost 12. Totals 15 16-21 51.
De Soto: Grizzle 9, Beal 11, Jones 23, Shupe 4, Johnson 6, Plake 5. Totals 17 16-25 58.
BALD
8
10
22
11
—
51
DES
11
12
13
22
—
58
Three-point goals: Cawley 3, Frost 2; Beal 3, Jones 2, Plake, Shupe.
GARDNER EDGERTON 43
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 24
Blue Valley Southwest: Forcellini 1, Appleby 2, Fowler 4, Renzi 7, Loefebien 10. Totals 7 9-13 24.
Gardner Edgerton: Beasley 2, Berger 2, Bilheimer 3, Androff 6, Nelson 9, Carpenter 10, Washington 11. Totals 12 15-20 43.
BVSW
5
4
10
5
—
24
GE
6
10
14
13
—
43
Three-point goals: Loefebien; Washington 2, Bilheimer, Carpenter.
IMMACULATA 51, PLEASANT RIDGE 50
Immaculata: Bollin 0, Kowalewski 12, Campbell 18, Chmidling 0, Sanford 1, Melero 0, Sachse 13, Favero 5, Nine 0, Rieck 0, Hund 0. Totals 19 4-8 51.
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 22, Ewert 0, Wilburn 0, Nutsch 2, Adams 7, G. Wagner 0, McLendon 0, Heim 12, Robinson 0, Nooner 3, Herbig 0, Miller 4. Totals 21 2-5 50.
IMMA
11
20
4
16
—
51
PR
14
17
11
8
—
50
Three-point goals: Kowalewski 4, Sachse 3, Campbell, Favero; M. Wagner 2, Heim 2, Adams, Nooner.
JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 44
OSKALOOSA 28
Oskaloosa: Molder 2, Wright 3, Hamm 8, Pfau 4, Courter 7, Hickman 2, Miller 2. Totals: 10 6-15 28.
Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 3, Schrick 4, Schneider 4, Tweed 2, Seichepine 10, Vaught 11, Jobbins 10. Totals 18 8-17 44.
OSK
8
8
7
5
—
28
JCN
11
13
9
11
—
44
Three-point goals: Hamm 2.
KEARNEY 48, LIBERTY NORTH 29
Liberty North: Jackson 7, Stark 4, Cox 2, Johnson 2, Gist 14. Totals 10 7-8 29.
Kearney: Kelly 13, Couch 1, Yarkle 3, Runions 12, Weakley 1, Smith 2, Schwarzenbach 16. Totals 15 11-21 48.
LN
10
4
9
6
—
29
KEAR
18
10
9
11
—
48
Three-point goals: Gist 2; Runions 4, Kelly 2, Yarkle.
LANSING 54, BONNER SPRINGS 20
Bonner Springs: Cox 1, Whetstone 0, Huffine 5, Torres 0, Hervey 0, Trigg 2, Ochoa 3, Sims 5, Lanning 4. Totals 8 3-6 20.
Lansing: Sommerla 19, Fay 7, Herrera 0, Reeves 0, Ernzen 4, Lang 2, Smith 4, Gaston 5, Schneider 2, Martin 0, Robinson 5, Mathis 6, Zule 0. Totals 20 9-13 54.
BONN
4
10
2
4
—
20
LANS
15
11
17
11
—
54
Three-point goals: Ochoa; Sommerla.
LAWRENCE 54, LAWRENCE FREE STATE 43
Lawrence Free State (12-8): Lawrence 5, Thomas 12, Bishop 2, Kesten 4, Hippe 3, Two-Hearts 17. Totals 16 6-14 43.
Lawrence (16-4): Stewart 4, Lemus 10, Drum 8, Williams 6, Cosey 2, Stafford 20, Ajekwu 4. Totals 18 11-17 54.
LFS
16
4
10
13
—
43
LAW
18
9
13
14
—
54
Three-point goals: Two-Hearts 3, Lawrence; Stafford 4, Lemus.
LEAVENWORTH 61
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 34
Leavenworth: Knoedler 0, Moore 17, Cole 2, A. Brown 6, Hayward 8, Bowen 4, Robinson 1, Lister 11, J. Brown 2, Wright 0, Mack 2, M. Brown 8. Totals 22 12-28 61.
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 1, Beason 2, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 2, Berkley 0, A. Henrie 2, Biehl 6, Prim 6, Lee 0, Hines 5, Loe 10. Totals 14 4-8 34.
LEAV
12
9
19
21
—
61
SMW
4
13
8
9
—
34
Three-point goals: Moore 3, A. Brown, Hayward; Biehl 2.
LIBERTY 50, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 46
St. Joseph Central (17-7): Haggard 8, George 6, Rodney 8, Howat 18, Schenk 2, Bachman 4, Duke 0, Newman 0. Totals 16 12-12 46.
Liberty (14-11): Nelson 1, Mason 0, Richardson 0, Newland 23, Hull 12, Stigger 0, S. Selepeo 0, Fleming 6, N. Selepeo 3, Gray 0, Alexander 5. Totals 16 10-12 50.
SJC
10
20
8
8
—
46
LIB
11
13
11
15
—
50
Three-point goals: Howat 2; Newland 4, Hull 2, Alexander, N. Selepeo.
OLATHE EAST 39, OLATHE SOUTH 33
Olathe South: Butaud 3, Gooch 12, Harshbarger 3, Griswold 1, Roebuck 10, Bartels 5. Totals 10 11-16 34.
Olathe East: Rehagen 2, Hoppock 5, Wilson 5, Kincaid 5, Schumacher 22. Totals 13 12-16 39
OS
6
7
12
8
—
33
OE
7
6
14
12
—
39
Three-point goals: Butaud, Gooch, Harshbarger; Hoppock.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 67
OLATHE NORTH 57
Olathe North (12-8): J. Kenaman 10, F. Kenaman 0, L. Watts 6, H. Watts 1, Gallagher 0, Brock 0, McGinnis 21, Anderson 19, Burkes 0. Totals 23 11-17 57.
Olathe Northwest (13-7): Heise 14, Esty 0, Reiber 3, Wilkins 1, Marks 10, Kappelmann 8, Boeh 3, Gueldner 20, Curry 6, Cass 2. Totals 20 21-26 67.
ON
12
11
14
20
—
57
ONW
16
15
20
16
—
67
Three-point goals: Marks 3, Gueldner, Heise, Kappelmann.
PAOLA 52, LOUISBURG 38
Paola: Morgan 16, Hanf 12, Karr 5, Edwards 5, Williams 5, Hendrickson 4, Leckner 2, Johnson 2, Colwell 1, Schindler 0, Pitzer 0. Totals 19 9-21 52.
Louisburg: Simpson 13, Hankinson 10, Overbay 6, Lancaster 3, C. Buffington 2, Renner 2, P. Buffington 1, Holtzen 1, Cain 0, Lowry 0. Totals 12 10-19 38.
PAO
10
11
19
12
—
52
LOU
4
5
18
11
—
38
Three-point goals: Morgan 4, Karr; Hankinson 3, Lancaster.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 53
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 49
Shawnee Mission South: Bunker 9, Shelton 9, MacDonald 9, McAvoy 7, Barker 7, Anderson 0, Greeen 3, Gerber 0, Martin 5. Totals 12 20-36 49.
Shawnee Mission East: Hise 1, Clough 8, Haverty 20, Bair 0, Keys 2, Frye 2, Englund 2, Barreca 0, Yowell 7, Stechschulte 8, Gossick 0, Stanley 3, Eberhart 0. Totals 15 15-20 53.
SMS
10
12
12
15
—
49
SME
5
22
6
20
—
53
Three-point goals: Bunker 2, Martin, MacDonald, McAvoy; Haverty, Yowell.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 55
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 39
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Winter 1, Seibold 3, Hill 3, Nugent 10, Rose 5, Black 20, Nachbar 9, Petersen 4. Totals 20 7-19 55.
Shawnee Mission North: Boyce 3, Rivera 2, Ashlock 3, Love 14, Jones 14, Redick 3. Totals 13 11-20 39.
SMNW
7
20
15
13
—
55
SMN
9
8
12
10
—
39
Three-point goals: Black 5, Nugent 2, Rose; Ashlock, Redick.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 52
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 51, OT
St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3): Corrigan 14, Pearson 5, Townsell 14, Weledji 8, Thomas 11. Totals 15 20-37 52.
Blue Valley North (14-6): C. Kuckelman 26, K. Cassoday 2, E. Kuckelman 13, Runnebaum 0, Kruger 5, Kern 5, L. Cassoday 0, Fritz 0. Totals 20 8-20 51.
STA
11
5
12
10
14
—
52
BVN
6
8
8
16
13
—
51
Three-point goals: Pearson, Townsell; Kern, Kruger, C. Kuckelman.
WAVERLY (Kan.) 55
MARANATHA ACADEMY 29
Waverly (Kansas): McWilliams 2, Mitchell 0, Bowers 2, Lee 0, Massoth 24, Fischer 0, Meader 12, Foster 9, Patterson 1, Johnson 5. Totals 23 7-12 55.
Maranatha Academy: Hines 0, Crowder 2, Buetner 6, Abebe 0, Welch 0, Rehfeld 0, Wilcox 0, Adcock 7, Buckner 2, Eckhardt 2, Friesen 10, Prowell 0. Totals 13 2-9 29.
WAVE
9
24
13
9
—
55
MARA
16
4
7
2
—
29
Three-point goals: Massoth 2; Adcock.
Thursday’s summary
OAK PARK 59, GRANDVIEW 42
Oak Park (12-13): A. Birdsong 0, L. Birdsong 0, Sanders 0, P. Allen 28, Dorsey 4, Westberg 8, Stigger 2, Frazier 5, M. Allen 12. Totals 23 11-29 59.
Grandview: Ray 0, Smith 0, Chambers 10, Osborne 0, Partee 16, Moore 11, Byrd 0, Crusoe 5. Totals 12 16-30 42.
OP
16
16
21
6
—
59
GV
13
3
19
7
—
42
Three-point goals: P. Allen; Chambers, Crusoe.
