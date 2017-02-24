High school wrestling results - February 24

High school wrestling
KANSAS STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 6A
In Park City; at Hartman Arena
Team scores (through first day): T1. Manhattan, 122.5; T1. Olathe North, 122.5; 3. Garden City, 111.5; 4. Haysville-Campus, 99.5; 5. Wichita South, 72.5; T6. Derby, 66; T6. Dodge City, 66; 8. Topeka Washburn Rural, 63; 9. Junction City, 52. 10. Olathe South, 47; 11. Wichita Northwest, 38; 12. Lawrence, 36; 13. Hutchinson, 31.5; 14. Gardner Edgerton, 31; T15. Blue Valley Northwest, 28; T15. Olathe Northwest, 28; 17. Lawrence Free State, 26.5; 18. Blue Valey, 19.5; 19. Wichita Southeast, 15.5; T20. Blue Valley West, 12; T20. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 12; T20. Wichita West, 12; 23. Shawnee Mission East, 11; 24. Wyandotte, 10; 25. Shawnee Mission South, 9.5; 26. Wichita East, 9; T27. Blue Valley North, 5; T27. Shawnee Mission West, 5; T29. Shawnee Misson North, 4; T39. Topeka, 4; 31. Olathe East, 2.
First round
106 pounds: Gates, HUT, p. Arreguin, SMNW, 1:11. Fincher, LFS, p. Thakur, BVNW, 3:56. Rhea, HC, p. McElwee, BVW, 1:22. Koelzer, OS, p. Douglas, TWR, 2:00. Slyter, ON, p. Rizo, WNW, 1:00. Sauder, MAN, p. Kim, BV, 1:30. Hill, DER, d. Howard, ONW, 7-6. Pineda, GC, p. Humphrey, GE, 0:18. 113: Brockmann, SMNW, d. Bradley, LFS, 3-1. Tarbox, HUT, d. Meuret, BV, 7-4. Journey, HC, p. Gaeta, GE, 4:35. Holt, GC, p. Randall, SMN, 4:42. Grijalva, DER, p. Gonzalez, WYA, 0:38. Martinez, ON, m.d. Dang, WE, 12-1. Erickson, SME, p. Rodriguez, WSE, 3:54. 120: Dryden, HC, p. Alexitch, SMN, 1:00. Sanchez, GC, d. Murphy, ON, 7-5. Braun, MAN, m.d. Cuevas, SMW, 10-2. Taysom, GE, p. Escobedo, DC, 4:39. Koelzer, OS, t.f. Ross, DER, 23-8, 6:00. Andrade, WSE, t.f. Gawlick, BVNW, 22-7, 6:00. Habben, SMNW, p. King, LFS, 0:48. Wilson, WS, p. Bordenavem ONW, 1:03. 126: Parrish, ON, t.f. Griego, DC, 19-4, 3:31. Sisco, DER, m.d. Miller, OS, 9-0. Bazan, JC, p. Rockey, BVNW, 3:09. Fonseca, WW, p. Wills, BVW, 1:30. Onwugbufor, WNW, p. Williams, ONW, 3:57. Sanchez, MAN, d. Weber, GE, 11-4. Murray, TWR, p. Austin-Riffel, SMW, 2:39. Perez, GC, m.d. Olson, SMS, 12-0. 132: Becker, DER, p. Cook, BVW, 0:40. Karibo, WS, m.d. Vera, SMS, 12-4. Wilson, MAN, p. Gawlick, BVNW, 1:09. Epps, WNW, d. Dye, LAW, 5-4. Alderman, ON, p. Jenkins, TWR, 0:40. Robinson, WW, p. Miller, ONW, 1:24. Jacobs, LFS, p. Ewbank, GE, 18-3, 4:00. Bowen, HC, p. Knutson, SME, 3:30. 138: Flood, ON, p. Marshall, WNW, 5:51. Black, HC, m.d. Malekani, OE, 11-2. Brown, OS, d. McElroy, GC, forf. Steele, LFS, d. Hailey, BVN, forf. Lindsey, DER, p. Swanberg, SMS, 1:06. Norris, MAN, p. Schram, BVW, 1:42. Flores, WS, p. Rodriguez, GE, 1:27. Dye, LAW, d. Ayala, TWR, 8-3. 145: Wallace, MAN, p. Waeltermann, SMW, 1:21. Powell, WS, d. Holder, LAW, 4-3. Wills, DER, p. Smith, SMS, 2:59. Kalantari, ONW, m.d. Zaring, WNW, 13-4. Contreras, WYA, d. Loerke, WE, 6-5. Schroeder, HC, d. Castaneda, ON, 8-3. Near, GC, d. Smith, SMNW, 10-5. Garcia, DC, p. Wiggins, BV, 1:47. 152: Huggins, WE, d. McDermott, GE, 4-2. Schroeder, HC, p. Quinn, SMNW, 3:11. Totta, BV, t.f. Sparling, TWR, 20-5, 5:08. Squires, DER, p. Knard, OS, 1:23. Harper, MAN, p. Cooper, BVNW, 1:28. Baker, WNW, p. Elliott, BVW, 3:23. Clark, JC, p. Stoker, ON, 1:55. Arambula, SMW, d. Hill, LFS, 6-5. 160: Stevens, WW, p. Kenney, BVNW, 0:52. Killham, MAN, d. Nettelblad, BVN, 10-4. Williams, TWR, p. Damron, BV, 2:38. Macaluso, ONW, p. Eddis, LFS, 1:00. Garraway, ON, p. Unruh, WSE, 1:21. LaPointe, GC, p. Anderson, BVW, 3:02. Greig, GE, p. Gallegos, TOP, 1:32. Smith, JC, p. Stowe, OS, 2:16. 170: Jouret, OS, t.f. Self, DER, 21-6, 6:00. Cherico, GC, d. Adam, ONW, 5-3. Schmidt, SME, d. Cooper, TOP, 7-0. Carter, TWR, p. Thompson, SMNW, 0:09. Foster, LFS, p. Opole, BV, 3:31. Gee, LAW, d. Gordon, WSE, forf. Henderson, MAN, p. Parks, BVNW, 2:58. Davis, BVW, d. Smith, HUT, 4-2. 182: Jones, JC, t.f. Miller, SME, 16-0, 1:40. Cossairt, SMS, p. Nelson, DER, 2:31. Iles, TWR, p. Chapell, WYA, 2:19. Wilson, LAW, m.d. Denmark, LFS, 19-10. Tierney, BVNW, p. Graham, WNW, 4:45. Nunez, GC, t.f. Marlette, ONW, 17-1, 4:00. Jones, WE, d. Bartsch, BV, 5-3. Servis, DC, p. Swann, OS, 0:20. 195: Hartquist, ONW, p. Beers, LFS, 0:33. Birch, WS, p. Willmon, SMN, 5:20. Cruz, BVNW, d. Collins, TWR, 11-6. Bowen, HC, p. Bozinos, ON, 1:46. Herrera, GC, p. Cabrera, OS, 0:51. Chesterman, HUT, p. Martinez, OE, 3:19. Quezada, DC, p. Caldwell, BVW, 1:41. Flowers, GE, p. Bridwell, WNW, 3:33. 220: Arehart, WS, p. Downey, SMN, 1:08. Jensen, HUT, p. Brewton, BVN, 3:42. Kimber, HC, p. Martin, GE, 3:47. Burks, ON, d. Christensen, MAN, 3-1, TB-1. Cruz, BVNW, p. Hernandez, GC, 2:44. Hicks, WNW, m.d. Lister, BV, 17-7. Pena, WYA, m.d. Walters, JC, 15-6. Fisher, DC, d. Medina, ONW, 15-10. 285: Beehler, HC, d. Gabel, ONW, 1-0. Rodrequez, WSE, p. Vesper, OS, 3:47. Taylor, BVNW, p. Darville, DC, 5:25. Hernandez, GC, p. Harrell, ON, 1:32. Picou, MAN, p. Nabity, BV, 0:47. Glendinning, TWR, p. Sherwin, SMW, 1:28. Gilbertson, WNW, p. Shirley, GE, 1:35. Fowler, DER, p. McGruder, BVN, 1:07.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds: Gates, HUT, t.f. Fincher, LFS, 18-3, 5:42. Koelzer, OS, d. Rhea, HC, 4-2, SV-1. Slyter, ON, inj. def. Sauder, MAN, 0:46. Pineda, GC, p. Hill, DER, 4:36. 113: Brockmann, SMNW, d. Tarbox, HUT, 7-2. Holt, GC, p. Journey, HC, 0:28. Grijalva, DER, p. Martinez, ON, 2:54. Erickson, SME, d. Weil, DC, 1-0. 120: Dryden, HC, p. Sanchez, GC, 3:55. Braun, MAN, d. Taysom, GE, 13-8. Koelzer, OS, p. Andrade, WSE, 3:40. Wilson, WS, d. Habben, SMNW, 7-1. 126: Parrish, ON, p. Sisco, DER, 4:44. Bazan, JC, d. Fonseca, WW, 4-3. Sanchez, MAN, d. Onwugbufor, WNW, 2-1, UTB. Murray, TWR, d. Perez, GC, 3-0. 132: Becker, DER, p. Karibo, WS, 0:20. Wilson, MAN, p. Epps, WNW, 3:48. Alderman, ON, p. Robinson, WW, 1:27. Bowen, HC, d. Jacobs, LFS, 6-4. 138: Flood, ON, d. Black, HC, 4-0. Steele, LFS, p. Brown, OS, 0:38. Lindsey, DER, d. Norris, MAN, 3-2. Flores, WS, p. Dye, LAW, 5:02. 145: Wallace, MAN, t.f. Powell, WS, 15-0, 4:13. Wills, DER, d. Kalantari, ONW, 4-3. Contreras, WYA, d. Schroeder, HC, 6-3. Garcia, DC, d. Near, GC, 8-3. 152: Schroeder, HC, m.d. Huggins, WE, 12-1. Totta, BV, d. Squires, DER, 2-1. Harper, MAN, t.f. Baker, WNW, 16-0, 4:00. Clark, JC, m.d. Arambula, SMW, 14-3. 160: Killham, MAN, d. Stevens, WW, 12-6. Williams, TWR, p. Macaluso, ONW, 1:09. Garraway, ON, p. LaPointe, GC, 5:37. Smith, JC, p. Greig, GE, 5:07. 170: Jouret, OS, p. Cherico, GC, 3:08. Carter, TWR, p. Schmidt, SME, 1:03. Gee, LAW, d. Foster, LFS, 3-1, SV-1. Davis, BVW, m.d. Henderson, MAN, 13-4. 182: Jones, JC, t.f. Cossairt, SMS, 15-0, 1:58. Wilson, LAW, d. Iles, TWR, 3-1. Nunez, GC, d. Tierney, BVNW, 6-3. Servis, DC, p. Jones, WE, 3:12. 195: Hartquist, ONW, p. Birch, WS, 1:45. Bowen, HC, t.f. Cruz, BVNW, 17-1, 3:44. Herrera, GC, p. Chesterman, HUT, 3:46. Flowers, GE, p. Quezada, DC, 5:24. 220: Arehart, WS, t.f. Jensen, HUT, 23-8, 5:37. Kimber, HC, d. Burks, ON, 3-1. Cruz, BVNW, inj. def. Hicks, WNW, 0:00. Fisher, DC, d. Pena, WYA, 10-5. 285: Rodrequez, WSE, d. Beehler, HC, 4-1. Hernandez, GC, p. Taylor, BVNW, 2:14. Picou, MAN, d. Glendinning, TWR, 4-2. Gilbertson, WNW, p. Fowler, DER, 3:23.
Semifinals
106 pounds: Gates, HUT, d. Koelzer, OS, 4-1; Slyter, ON, d. Pineda, GC, 15-9. 113: Holt, GC, d. Brockmann, SMNW, 5-3; Grijalva, DER, d. Erickson, SME, 4-0. 120: Dryden, HC, m.d. Braun, MAN, 11-1; Wilson, WS, d. Koelzer, OS, 3-2. 126: Parrish, ON, p. Bazan, JC, 2:24; Murray, TWR, d. Sanchez, MAN, 10-3. 132: Wilson, Manhattan, d. Becker, DER, 4-2; Alderman, ON, dec. Bowen, HC, 3-1. 138: Flood, ON, p. Steele, LFS, 3:20; Flores, WS, d. Lindsey, Derby, 6-4. 145: Wallace, MAN, t.f. Wills, Derby, 18-3; Garcia, Dodge City, dec. Contreras, Wyandotte, 5-1. 152: Harper, Manhattan, p. Clark, JC, 1:25; Schroeder, Campus, m.d. Totta, BV, 10-2. 160: Killham, Manhattan, dec. Williams, Washburn Rural, 7-3; Garraway, O. North, pinned Smith, Junction City, 3:34. 170: Jouret, O. South, pinned Carter Washburn Rural, 3:44; Gee, Lawrence, pinned Davis, BV West, 2:00. 182: Jones, Junction City, dec. Wilson, Lawrence, 10-3; Nunez, Garden City, dec. Servis, Dodge City, 7-2. 195: Herrera, Garden City, pinned Flowers, Gardner-Edgerton, 3:43; Bowen, Campus, dec. Hartquist, Olathe NW, 3-2. 220: Arehart, W. South, dec. Kimber, Campus, 5-4; Fisher, Dodge City, pinned Cruz, BV Northwest, 4:53. 285: Hernandez, Garden City, dec. Rodrequez, W. Southeast, 4-2; Gilbertson, W. Northwest, dec. Picou, Manhattan, 3-2.
CLASS 5A
In Park City; at Hartman Arena
Team scores (through first day): 1. Goddard, 170.5; 2. Arkansas City, 121; 3. Pittsburg, 86.5; 4. Mill Valley, 77; 5. Valley Center, 60.5; 6. St. James Academy, 57; 7. Blue Valley Southwest, 52.5; 8. Newton, 51; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 46; 10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 43; T11. Andover, 38; T11. Leavenworth, 38; T13. Great Bend, 34; T13. Schlagle, 34; 15. Salina Central, 27.5; 16. Topeka Seaman, 26; 17. Maize, 25.5; 8. Shawnee Heights, 24; 19. Liberal, 21.5; 20. De Soto, 17.5; T21. Salina South, 15; T21. Bishop Carroll, 15; 23. Emporia, 14; 24. Turner, 6; T25. Lansing, 5; T25. Topeka Highland Park, 5; 27. Goddard-Eisenhower, 4; 28. Wichita Heights, 3; T29. Sumner Academy, 2; T29. Washington, 2; T31. Harmon, 0; T31. Topeka West, 0.
KC-area first round
106 pounds: Bindi, STA, p. Copeland, SS, 1:22. Liles, GB, p. Miller, SJA, 2:44. Spangler, KMC, p. Bieber, LAN, 1:19. Henschel, GOD, d. Keal, MV, 4-0. Treaster, NEW, p. Torres, LEAV, 1:34. Madden, BVSW, t.f. Camacho, MAI, 15-0, 4:37. 113: Burgoon, SC, t.f. Warner, DS, 15-0, 3:34. Nold, VC, p. Richardson, SA, 3:12. Minor, STA, p. Jellison, TW, 0:53. Andrews, SCH, p. Gottschalk, BC, 5:00. Williams, BVSW, p. Glover, GOD, 1:07. Robinson, ARK, t.f. Becker, LEAV, 18-2, 4:00. 120: Dennison, BVSW, p. Gann, BC, 1:41. Spexarth, GOD, p. Taylor, LEAV, 1:37. Treaster, NEW, p. Williams, LAN, 4:57. Elbrader, STA, d. Vazquez, GB, 7-2. Turner, SCH, p. Ochoa, SS, 0:57. 126: Robinson, ARK, p. Primers, SCH, 3:37. Sandoval, EMP, d. Nitzel, BVSW, 4-1. Ernsdorff, SJA, m.d. Weber, GB, 10-0. Irwin, LAN, p. Metler, KMC, 2:43. Markovich, MV, m.d. Trowbridge, NEW, 12-3. 132: Ward, MV, p. Umana, EMP, 1:48. O’Donnell, KMC, p. Clark, TUR, 1:27. Vogan, SS, p. Wright, LEAV, 2:47. Roberson, NEW, d. Howard, LAN, 11-5. McCall, BVSW, d. Chard, SC, 9-2. 138: Beeson, ARK, p. Pierce, DS, 0:36. Grantham, MAI, d. Hancock, LEAV, 5-4. Bendure, MV, p. Pererson, TW, 4:24. Boone, VC, d. Stack, BVSW, 5-0. Sander, GB, m.d. Sutton, TUR, 8-0. 145: Gould, LEAV, d. Wheeler, GE, 12-8. Stuart, AND, p. Lutz, SJA, 0:33. Peralta, LIB, p. Carroll, STA, 1:46. Villalpando, MAI, p. Putnam, BVSW, 0:12. Fritz, GB, d. Gray, MV, 9-7. 152: Frame, GOD, t.f. McLain, LEAV, 16-0, 2:28. Heberly, SS, d. Stack, BVSW, 6-0. Will, SC, d. Crocker, MV, 8-2. Muir, KMC, p. Lautt, SJA, 5:11. 160: Cokeley, SJA, p. Orange, WH, 0:23. Delgado, EMP, p. Hill, BVSW, 5:23. Bendure, MV, p. Martinez, LIB, 5:16. Frame, GOD, p. Valencia, SCH, 0:37. Boone, VC, m.d. Bohnemann, LEAV, 13-0. 170: Fisher, GOD, p. Hunsperger, STA, 0:12. Christie, BVSW, d. Staehr, AND, 6-1. Mills, KMC, m.d. Schafer, LAN, 9-1. Panagakis, DS, d. Burse, SC, 4-0. Butler, LEAV, p. Greening, GE, 1:46. Bates, TUR, d. Stoffel, VC, 6-4. Keopke, MV, p. Baker, EMP, 1:57. 182: Lautt, SJA, p. Lewis, VC, 0:45. Scott, WH, m.d. Jones, LEAV, 13-5. Landford, SA, d. Schillings, AND, 14-13. Andres, GOD, p. Sieperda, MV, 0:39. Kramer, BVSW, d. Smith, SS, 8-4. 195: Davidson, GOD, p. Wiedner, MV, 0:39. Hook, TUR, d. Beer, NEW, 3-1, SV-1. Gaona, STA, p. Farney, MAI, 4:58. Bautista, LIB, d. Hill, BVSW, 5-4. Evans, LEAV, d. Miller, ARK, 5-1. Weldon, VC, p. Aleman, HAR, 1:05. 220: Wilson, AND, p. Reeves, STA, 0:41. Gautschi, NEW, d. Stean, SJA, 1-0. Holle, VC, d. Beasley, SCH, 7-6. McQuality, DS, d. Parks, GOD, 8-1. Nickum, ARK, m.d. Goff, TUR, 10-2. Duhart, BVSW, d. Quiggle, MAI, 4-1. 285: Shannon, ARK, p. Tuivaiti, LEAV, 2:38. Vigil, WASH, d. Riggs, MAI, 6-4. Dold, EMP, d. McKee, LAN, 4-2, SV-1. Wallace, SCH, p. Hallacy, BC, 0:47. Presson, GB, p. Derritt, MV, 4:55. Marshall, DS, d. Lowe, KMC, 8-7.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds: Bindi, STA, d. Liles, GB, 7-0. Buckbee, ARK, m.d. Maisberger IV, SH, 13-0. Spangler, KMC, p. Henschel, GOD, 4:01. Madden, BVSW, d. Treaster, NEW, 7-2. 113: Burgoon, SC, m.d. Le, MKC, 12-1. Podlena, TS, d. Nold, VC, 1-0. Minor, STA, m.d. Andrews, SCH, 14-4. Williams, BVSW, d. Robinson, ARK, 5-3. 120: Gowin, MV, p. Guyer, AND, 4:41. Spexarth, GOD, d. Dennison, BVSW, 5-1. Treaster, NEW, t.d. Elbrader, STA, 16-1, 5:17. Turner, SCH, d. Turkali, VC, 7-2. 126: Robinson, ARK, p. Sandoval, EMP, 5:30. Gomez, VC, t.f. Ernsdorff, SJA, 17-2, 5:17. Campbell, MAI, d. Irwin, LAN, 3-1, SV-1. Pirl, GOD, p. Markovich, MV, 3:07. 132: Ward, MV, m.d. O’Donnell, KMC, 9-1. Glover, GOD, p. Osayande, THP, 1:25. Vogan, SS, d. Roberson, NEW, 6-4. Robinson, ARK, d. McCall, BVSW, 3-2. 138: Beeson, ARK, t.f. Williams, EMP, 18-3, 6:00. Dopps, GOD, d. Grantham, MAI, 4-2, SV-1. Bendure, MV, p. Boone, VC, 1:35. Sander, GB, d. Murphy, BC, 3-1. 145: Gould, LEAV, d. Hockenbury, 7-0. Stuart, AND, d. Williams, EMP, 8-3. Lange, GOD, m.d. Peralta, LIB, 14-3. Villalpando, MAI, d. Fritz, GB, 3-2. 152: Frame, GOD, m.d. Heberly, SS, 11-3. Will, SC, p. Muir, KMC, 1:45. Jameson, PIT, d. Watters, ARK, 7-3. Boone, VC, p. Gummeringer, AND, 1:35. 160: Cokeley, SJA, p. Delgado, EMP, 0:29. Maki, AND, d. Bendure, MV, 8-7. Frame, GOD, d. Tallie, PIT, 7-0. Patterson, SH, m.d. Boone, VC, 15-3. 170: Fisher, GOD, p. Christie, BVSW, 0:26. Panagakis, DS, d. Mills, KMC, 3-1. Butler, LEAV, p. Bates, TUR, 1:08. Keopke, MV, d. Bockover, BC, 5-4. 182: Lautt, SJA, p. Scott, WH, 0:40. Peters, SC, d. Landford, SA, 7-5. Hendrickson, NEW, p. Monarrez, LIB, 5:36. Andres, GOD, d. Kramer, BVSW, 3-0. 195: Davidson, GOD, p. Hook, TUR, 0:48. Prince, PIT, p. Phelps, KMC, 1:15. Gaona, STA, p. Bautista, 0:47. Weldon, VC, p. Evans, LEAV, 1:31. 220: Duncan, PIT, m.d. Wilson, AND, 14-3. Gautschi, NEW, d. Killman, SH, 5-3, TB-1. McQuality, DS, t.f. Holle, VC, 17-2, 4:42. Duhart, BVSW, d. Nickum, ARK, 4-1. 285: Shannon, ARK, p. Vigil, WASH, 3:03. Wallace, SCH, d. Dold, EMP, 6-1. Hutchison, PIT, p. Presson, GB, 0:43. Trejo, LIB, p. Marshall, DS, 1:22.
Semifinals
106 pounds: Buckbee, Ark City, maj. Dec. Bindi, Aquinas, 12-3; Spangler, Kapaun, maj. Dec. Madden, BV Southwest, 12-1. 113: Podlena, T. Seaman, dec. Burgoon, S. Central, 3-0; Minor, Aquinas, dec. Williams, BV Southwest, 8-5. 120: Gowin, Mill Valley, dec. Spexarth, Goddard, 5-3; Turner, Schlagle, dec. Treaster, Newton, 6-4. 126: Robinson, Ark City, dec. Gomez, Valley Center, 5-3; Pirl, Goddard, dec. Campbell, Maize, 8-3. 132: Ward, Mill Valley, SV Glover, Goddard, 3-1; Robinson, Ark City, UTB Vogan, S. South, 3-2. 138: Beeson, Ark City, dec. Dopps, Goddard, 5-1; Sander, Great Bend, dec. Bendure, Mill Valley, 8-7. 145: Stuart, Andover, dec. Gould, Leavenworth, 6-1; Lange, Goddard, pinned Villalpando, Maize, 3:04. 152: Frame, Goddard, pinned Will, S. Central, 2:40; Jameson, Pittsburg, dec. Boone, Valley Center, 4-2. 160: Cokeley, St. James, pinned Maki, Andover, 2:55; Frame, Goddard, dec. Patterson, Shawnee Heights, 6-2. 170: Fisher, Goddard, dec. Panagakis, De Soto, 6-2; Butler, Leavenworth, pinned Keopke, Mill Valley, 2:30. 182: Lautt, St. James, pinned Peters, S. Central, 1:28; Hendrickson, Newton, dec. Andres, Goddard, 7-5. 195: Davidson, Goddard, dec. Prince, Pittsburg, 5-4; Weldon, Valley Center, dec. Gaona, Aquinas, 3-2. 220: Duncan, Pittsburg, dec. Gautschi, Newton, 3-2; Duhart, BV Southwest, dec. McQuality, De Soto, 5-3. 285: Hutchison, Pittsburg, pinned Trejo, Liberal, 1:40; Shannon, Ark City, dec. Wallace, KC Schlagle, SV 3-1.
CLASS 4A
In Salina; at the Bicentennial Center
Team scores (through first day): 1. Andale, 84.5; 2. Bonner Springs, 73.5; 3. Abilene, 70.5; 4. Clay Center Community, 56; 5. Pratt, 52; 6. Santa Fe Trail, 49; 7. McPherson, 47.5; 8. Spring Hill, 47; 9. Andover Central, 38; 10. Tonganoxie, 36; 11. El Dorado, 33.5; 12. Burlington, 32; 13. Frontenac, 30.5; 14. Colby, 29.5; 15. Basehor-Linwood, 28.5; 16. Holton, 28; 17. Paola, 27; 18. Goodland, 26; 19. Clearwater, 25.5; 20. Maize South, 25; 21. Mulvane, 24; 22. Buhler, 23; 23. Scott Community, 21; 24. Prairie View, 20; T25. Louisburg, 15; T25. Ottawa, 15; T27. Augusta, 12; T27. Holcomb, 12; T27. Winfield, 12; 30. Chanute, 11.5; T31. Smoky Valley, 11; T31. Rose Hill, 11; T31. Ulysses, 11; 34. Baldwin, 10; 35. Columbus, 9; 36. Eudora, 8.5; 37. Independence, 8; T38. Anderson County, 7; T38. Towanda Circle, 7; 40. Concordia, 4; 41.Wamego, 3; T42. Fort Scott, 2; T42. Wellington, 2; T44. Chapman, 1; T44. Hays, 1; T44. Iola, 1; T44. Jefferson West, 1; T44. Bishop Miege, 1; T49. Osawatomie, 0; T49. Labette County, 0; T49. Atchison, 0; T49. Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 0; T49. Nickerson, 0; T49. Topeka Hayden, 0; T49. Wichita Trinity Academy, 0.
KC-area first round
106 pounds: Sackett, RH, p. Hollman, OSA, 3:08. Edmonson, MCP, t.f. Olesen, BL, 17-1, 4:34. Baker, AC, p. Hendrix, LOU, 2:00. Martin, PAO, p. Ray, WIN, 1:02. Leiszler, CON, p. Allen, TON, 1:17. 113: Whitson, BUH, d. Searcy, PAO, 4-3. Weber, AND, m.d. Seaton, BONN, 13-4. Rylant, CLE, p. Smith, SH, 2:50. 120: Carney, COLB, p. Andrews, EUD, 2:40. McClellan, TON, d. Paluso, CHAP, 5-3. Pelland, PRA, p. Keegan, LOU, 2:39. McGivney, ABI, m.d. Daniels, BONN, 14-3. 126: Nemer, SH, inj. def. Patch, AC, 4:10. Hitchcock, BONN, t.f. Price, WIN, 17-1, 3:06. Casteel, ABI, t.f. Allen, LOU, 17-1, 4:00. 132: Tapia, BONN, d. Jameson, FRO, 8-4. Riedel, TON, p. Schwegman, CHAN, 0:51. Nirschl, BL, m.d. Kehl, PV, 12-1. 138: Huseman, TON, d. Pierson, WAM, 5-4. Adams, LOU, p. Riner, PRA, 1:48. Eldredge, MCP, p. Parenti, OTT, 3:41. Fehlhafer, BONN, d. Ensign, GOOD, 8-1. 145: Nutt, OTT, d. Leck, RH, 9-5. Starcher, TON, p. Morin, WIN, 1:27. Finley, COLB, p. Meyer, LOU, 1:51. Kennedy, EUD, t.f. Mumford, AC, 16-1, 5:46. 152: Trowbridge, BL, t.f. Finley, COL, 18-0, 4:30. Searcy, TON, d. Vajnar, Hays, 5-3, SV-1. Lane, CCC, p. Herron, BONN, 0:45. 160: Stafford, IND, p. Hand, TON, 5:21. 170: Warburton, BONN, d. Mays, FRO, 9-8. Smith, COLU, d. Duncan, TON, 1-0. Ewatt, PV, p. Bailes, BM, 0:55. Price, HOLT, d. Moore, LOU, 7-2. 182: Lamatsch, PRA, p. Norton, SH, 3:19. Viravong, WIN, d. Knight, TON, 7-4. Morgan, ELD, d. Creach, OTT, 1-0. 195: Singleton, BONN, m.d. Gibson, WIN, 13-4. Bejarano, BL, m.d. Groom, WELL, 13-4. Ray, OTT, p. Perez, ULY, 3:11. Gray, GOOD, d. Raetzel, LOU, 13-7. Capul, AND, m.d. Searcy, TON, 11-0. 220: Willis, BONN, t.f. Barrager, CFK, 23-8, 5:42. Miller, PAO, p. Ferguson, OTT, 0:43. 285: Jay, COLB, d. Koechner, LOU, 5-2. Christy, SH, d. Schroeder, WTA, 3-1.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds: Sackett, RH, p. Aschenbrenner, COLB, 0:26. Edmonson, MCP, d. Reddick, CLE, 6-0. Stroda, ABI, p. Baker, AC, 6:46. Martin, PAO, p. Leiszler, CON, 2:51. 113: Hannon, AC, d. Winder, CHAN, 3-2. West, MS, d. Whitson, BUH, 7-1. Weber, AND, p. Totty, BUR, 1:50. Rylant, CLE, t.f. McDaniel, SCOT, 15-0, 5:42. 120: Carney, COLB, d. Patch, AC, 3-1. Sadowski, ELD, d. McClellan, TON, 7-5. Pelland, PRA, p. McGivney, ABU, 2:37. McDaniel, FRO, d. Roush, HOLT, 9-3. 126: Nemer, SH, p. McDonald, CHAN, 3:07. Withington, GOOD, d. George, AUG, 9-3. Hitchcock, BONN, t.f. Wren, SCOT, 16-1, 4:21. Casteel, ABI, d. Balderrama, PRA, 5-4. 132: Gentzler, AC, m.d. Tapia, BONN, 11-3. Riedel, TON, d. Hershberger, BUH, 5-3. Pavlacka, AND, p. Johnson, BUR, 4:33. Nirschl, BL, p. Wuthnow, ABI, 4:00. 138: Huseman, TON, d. Adams, LOU, 6-4. Eldredge, MCP, d. Page, AC, 7-4. Green, BAL, d. Bober, BUR, 4-0. Eck, AND, t.f. Fehlhafer, BONN, 20-5, 4:59. 145: Erickson, SFT, d. Leedy, CHAN, 7-3. Whitson, BUH, p. Nutt, OTT, 3:36. Johnson, BUR, d. Starcher, TON, 7-4. Kennedy, EUD, d. Finley, COLB, 7-4. 152: Jurgens, SCOT, d. Fewell, FS, 5-2. Lucas, PRA, d. Trowbridge, BL, 10-8, SV-1. Searcy, TON, p. Barker, ULY, 3:10. Scantlin, MUL, p. Lane, CCC, 1:57. 160: Isenhower, PV, d. Kissane, MS, 7-0. Mullin, CCC, d. Porter, COLU, 7-4. Peterson, BUH, p. Stafford, IND, 1:08. Mlekus, FRO, d. Hayes, SCOT, 6-3. 170: Motter, ELD, p. Warburton, BONN, 2:23. Whiteley, ABI, d. Smith, COLU, 6-5. Rodriguez, HOLC, d. Ewalt, PV, 4-2. Price, HOLT, d. Braungardt, WIN, 6-5. 182: Yarborough, MCP, d. Lamatsch, PRA, 5-2. Hoerner, ABI, p. Schoemann, WELL, 0:38. Elliott, SV, d. Viravong, WIN, 6-0. Tiers, CCC, d. Morgan, ELD, 11-7. 195: Singleton, BONN, p. Wampler, SV, 1:39. Ware, CCC, m.d. Bejarano, BL, 10-2. Ray, OTT, d. Gray, GOOD, 5-0. Capul, AND, d. Riekman, ABI, 4-2. 220: Ochoa, ULY, d. Wittmer, HOLT, 3-1. Spexarth, AND, p. Dean, SFT, 1:04. Willis, BONN, d. Hunt, ELD, 5-4. Edwards, AUG, d. Miller, PAO, 4-2, TB-1. 285: Burt, ABI, d. King, TC, 3-1. Hastings, SFT, d. Jay, COLB, 3-1. Ledesma, GOOD, p. Tannahill, HOLT, 1:37. Christy, SH, p. Patrick, WAM, 5:22.
Semifinals
106: Edmonson, McPherson, dec. Sackett, Rose HIll, 2-0; Martin, Paola, dec. Stroda, Abilene, 8-2. 113: West, M. South, maj. dec. Hannon, A. Central, 9-1; Rylant, Clearwater, dec. Weber, Andale, 8-5. 120: Carney, Colby, t. fall Sadowski, El Dorado, 18-3; Pelland, Pratt, maj dec McDaniel, Frontenac, 11-1. 126: Nemer, Spring Hill, pinned Withington, Goodland, 3:36; Hitchcock, Bonner Springs, maj dec Casteel, Abilene, 12-1. 132: Gentzler, A. Central, dec Riedel, Tonganoxie, 3-0; Nirschl, Basehor-Linwood, maj dec Pavlacka, Andale, 13-0. 138: Eldredge, McPherson, dec. Huseman, Tonganoxie, 6-4; Eck, Andale, maj dec Green, Baldwin, 10-2. 145: Erickson, Santa Fe Trail, dec. Whitson, Buhler, 9-2; Johnson, Burlington, maj dec Kennedy, Eudora, 10-2. 152: Lucas, Pratt, dec. Jurgens, Scott Community, 5-1; Scantlin, Mulvane, pinned Searcy, Tonganoxie, 4:26. 160: Mullin, Clay Center, dec. Isenhower, Prairie View, 5-3; Mlekus, Frontenac, pinned Peterson, Buhler, 2:37. 170: Motter, El Dorado, tech fall Whiteley, Abilene, 19-4; Price, Holton, UTB Rodriguez, Holcomb, 2-1. 182: Hoerner, Abilene, pinned Yarborough, McPherson, :50; Tiers, Clay Center, dec. Elliott, Smoky Valley, 8-1. 195: Singleton, Bonner Springs, dec. Ware, Clay Center, 8-5; Capul, Andale, pinned Ray, Ottawa, 2:33. 220: Willis, Bonner Springs, dec. Edwards, Augusta, 11-3; Spexarth, Andale, dec. Ochoa, Ulysses, 5-4. 285: Hastings, Santa Fe Trail, SV Burt, Abilene, 3-1; Christy, Spring HIll, SV Ledesma, Goodland, 3-1.
CLASS 3-1A
In Hays; at Fort Hays State Univ.
Team scores (through first day): 1. Hoisington, 82; 2. Norton Community, 80; 3. Eureka, 61; 4. Silver Lake, 45.5; T5. Hoxie, 43; T5. Smith Center, 43; 7. Marysville, 41.5; 8. Wabaunsee, 32.5; 9. Rossville, 32; 10.Douglass, 31.5; 11. Sabetha, 28.5; T12. Riley County, 26; T12. Beloit, 26; 14. Oakley, 23; 15. Marion, 21.5; T16. Cherokee-Southeast, 20; T16. Atchison County, 20; T16. Thomas More Prep, 20; 19. Phillipsburg, 19; 20. Wellsville, 18.5; 21. Council Grove, 18; T22. Chaparral, 15; T22. Trego Community, 15; 24. Royal Valley, 14; T25. Cimmaron, 13; T25. Leon-Bluestem, 13; 27. Rawlins County, 12; T28. Mission Valley, 11; T28. Lincoln, 11; T28. Minneapolis, 11; 31. Lyons, 10; 32. Hugoton, 9.5; T33. Halstead, 9; T33. Wathena-Riverside, 9; T33. Lakin, 9; T36. Cherryvale, 8; T36. Ellis, 8; T36. Russell, 8; T39. Republic County, 7.5; T39. St. Marys, 7.5; T41. Fredonia, 7; T41. Sacred Heart, 7; T43. Chase County, 6; T43. Ellsworth, 6; T43. Hesston, 6; T43. Decatur Community, 6; T43. Osborne, 6; T48. Caney Valley, 5; T48. Plainville, 5; 50. Perry-Lecompton, 4.5; T51. Ell Saline, 5; T51. Burden-Central, 4; T51. Cheney, 4; T51. West Elk, 4; T51. Humboldt, 4; T51. Jayhawk Linn, 4; T51. Remington, 4; T58. Burlingame, 3; T58. Garden Plain, 3; T58. SE of Saline, 3; T58. Hiawatha, 3; T58. Hill City, 3; T58. Central Heights, 3; T58. St. Francis, 3; 65. Oskaloosa, 2.5; T66. Doniphan West, 2; T66. Rock Hills, 2; T68. Pleasant Ridge, 1; T68. Herington, 1; T68. Wichita Independent, 1.
KC-area first round
132 pounds: Voth, FRE, p. Oatney, PLR, 0:51. 182: Villapondo, MINN, d. Miller, OSK, 8-7.
Quarterfinals
106: Ware, Belleville, tech fall Lynn, Cimarron, 19-2; Beitz, Eureka, pinned Young, Lyons, 0:24; Didson, Douglass, pinned Huehl, Lincoln, 1:30; Gleason, Mission Valley, pinned Unterseher, Norton, 0:55. 113: Bockin, Marysville, dec. Sherman, Hoxie, 2-0; Beitz, Eureka, pinned Valeta, Lakin, 3:27; Harris, Beloit, pinned Archer, Rossville, 4:16; Kuhn, WaKeeney, pinned Elder, Humboldt, 3:18. 120: Johnson, Norton, maj dec Goans, Lyons, 10-1; Butler, Council Grove, pinned Emmot, Beloit, 0:41; Kester, SE-Cherokee, dec. King, St. Marys, 9-2; Vath, Lincoln, maj dec Crome, Marysville, 8-0. 126: Richard, Riley County, maj dec Compton, Jayhawk-Linn, 17-5; Priddy, Silver Lake, dec. Younger, Ellis, 7-4; Harrell, Sabetha, dec. Stanton, Caney Valley, 8-1; Steele, Council Grove, dec. Unterseher, Norton, 7-4. 132: Tubbs, Wabaunsee, tech fall Hauck, Minneapolis, 16-1; Cassity, Hoisington, pinned Voth, Fredonia, 2:25; Porsch, Hoxie, pinned Johnson, Marion, 5:20; Bailey, Eureka, pinned Lowell, Republic County, 2:40. 138: Ostertag, Atchison County, pinned Delaney, Central-Burden, 1:39; Ordonez, Hugoton, maj dec Shults, Marion, 11-0; Rhoades, TMP, pinned Constable, Minneapolis, 1:07; Bailey, Eureka, dec. Hileman, Smith Center, 3-1. 145: Porsch, Hoxie, pinned Hurla, Rossville, 1:03; Ball, Hoisington, pinned Resler, Riverside, 2:23; Hutchinson, Smith Center, dec. Edens, Cherryvale, 9-4; Droegemeier, Wabaunsee, dec. Colson, Rock Hills, 11-4. 152: Murphy, Oakley, pinned Albin, Marion, 4:47; Wright, Norton, dec. Rodriguez, SE-Saline, 29-7; Williams, Wellsville, dec. Dale, Russell, 8-4; Ball, Hoisington, maj dec Hansen, Plainville, 15-2. 160: Howerton, Silver Lake, dec. Hensley, Ellis, 9-3; Urban, Hoisington, maj dec March, Riley County, 14-5; Luellen, Rossville, maj dec Suchy, Russell, 15-6; Green, Rawlins County, dec. Goodner, Humboldt, 4-3. 170: Mintzmyer, Marysville, pinned Landwehr, Garden Plain, 0:59; Coomes, Phillipsburg, dec. Pedigo, Hoisington, 7-5; Waggoner, Riley County, maj dec Dodson, Cherryvale, 12-3; Morris, Halstead, pinned Erickson, Oberlin, 0:55. 182: Wiltfond, Norton, pinned Villalpando, Minneapolis, :30; Stryker, Marysville, dec. Meitler, Smith Center, 3-2; Rokey, Sabetha, dec. Nordquist, Marion, 18-13; Seabolt, Cimarron, dec. Cruickshank, St. Marys, 3-1. 195: Coomes, Phillipsburg, dec. Naegele, Osborne, 4-3; Palic, Marion, dec. Davenport, Ell-Saline, 10-6; Alvarez, Sacred Heart, UTB Lowry, WaKeeney, 7-7; Jenkins, Chaparral, pinned Fouts, Douglass, 5:34. 220: Kuhn, Smith Center, pinned Duncan, Riverside, 3:49; Cox, pinned Haas, Cheney, 3:11; Garrison, Royal Valley, pinned Green, Douglass, 3;15; Green, Norton, dec. Bradley, Hoisington, 5-0. 285: Washington, Hoxie, dec. Berry, West Elk, 2-1; Urban, Hoisington, pinned Hawkins, Smith Center, 2:20; Fell, Bluestem, pinned Mooradian, Marysville, 5:02; Auker, Norton, pinned Eslinger, Chaparral, :28.
Semifinals
106: Beitz, Eureka, dec. Ware, Wellsville, 5-4; Dodson, Douglass, tech fall Gleason, Mission Valley, 23-6. 113: Beitz, Eureka, dec Bockin, Marysville, 7-1; Harris, Beloit, dec Kuhn, WaKeeney, 8-2. 120: Johnson, Norton, dec. Butler, Council Grove, 6-1; Kester, SE-Cherokee, dec. Vath, Lincoln, 9-3. 126: Priddy, Silver Lake, dec. Richard, Riley County, 5-3; Harrell, Sabetha, dec. Steele, Council Grove, 5-0. 132: Tubbs, Wabaunsee, pinned Cassity, Hoisington, 3:28; Porsch, Hoxie, maj dec Bailey, Eureka, 14-2. 138: Ostertag, Atchison County, dec. Ordonez, Hugoton, 8-6; Rhoades, Thomas More Prep, dec. Bailey, Eureka, 2-1. 145: J. Ball, Hoisington, dec. Porsch, Hoxie, 2-0; Hutchinson, Smith Center, dec. Droegemeier, Wabaunsee, 4-3. 152: Wright, Norton Community, dec. Murphy, Oakley, 5-2; C. Ball, Hoisington, maj dec Williams, Wellsville, 11-3. 160: Howerton, Silver Lake, dec. Urban, Hoisington, 5-3; Luellen, Rossville, maj dec Green, Rawlins County, 20-9. 170: Mintzmyer, Marysville, maj dec Coomes, Phillipsburg, 14-1; Waggoner, Riley County, pinned Morris, Halstead, 5:07. 182: Stryker, Marysville, maj dec Wiltfong, Norton Community, 13-3; Seabolt, Cimarron, pinned Rokey, Sabetha, 2:50. 195: Palic, Marion, dec. Coomes, Phillipsburg, 4-3; Jenkins, pinned Alvarez, Sacred Heart, 1:37. 220: Cox, Oakley, dec. Kuhn, Smith Center, 6-5; Green, Norton, pinned Garrison, Royal Valley, 2:51. 285: Washington, Hoxie, dec. Urban, Hoisington, 7-3; Auker, Norton, dec. Fell, Bluestem, 11-4.
Comments