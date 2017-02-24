Area bowling results - February 24

AREA BOWLING
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.
300 GAMES
AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Brad Martin.
AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Derek Swanson.
800 SERIES
AT AARON’S FAMILY FUN CENTER: Eric Alleman, 801 (265, 278, 258).
AT AARON’S FAMILY FUN CENTER: Jim May Sr., 815 (296, 297, 222).
AT AARON’S FAMILY FUN CENTER: Rob Spitler, 805 (248, 259, 298).
AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Brad Martin, 809 (255, 300, 254).
Comments