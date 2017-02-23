High school results - February 23

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s results
KC Christian 76, West Franklin (Kan.) 71
Lincoln Prep 72, Central 57
Oak Park 80, Smithville 51
Odessa 49, Harrisonville 47
Pleasant Hill 45, Grain Valley 43
Raytown 66, Truman 61
St. Joseph Benton 65, Staley 53
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Barstow 74, Summit Christian 64
Hogan Prep 101, O’Hara 52
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 66, Carrollton 24
Lafayette County 64, St. Paul Lutheran 59
Class 3, District 16
Maryville 64, Bishop LeBlond 34
Penney 72, Trenton 63
Class 2, District 15
Santa Fe 61, KC Lutheran 51
Wellington-Napoleon 58, Lone Jack 40
Friday’s games
Baldwin at De Soto
Bishop Ward at Basehor-Linwood
Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
BV Northwest at St. James Academy
BV Southwest at Gardner Edgerton
BV West at Bishop Miege
Bonner Springs at Lansing
Burlingame at Heritage Christian
Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge
Kearney at Liberty North
Lawrence Free State at Lawrence
Leavenworth at SM West
LS North at Grandview
McLouth at Valley Falls
Mill Valley at Blue Valley
Olathe North at Olathe Northwest
Olathe South at Olathe East
Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North
Paola at Louisburg
Piper at Turner
Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
SM Northwest at SM North
SM South at SM East
Spring Hill at Ottawa
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV North
Tonganoxie at Atchison
Washington at Harmon
Waverly (Kan.) at Maranatha Christian
Wednesday’s result
Washington 75, Wyandotte 63
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 63, Wyandotte 48
Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42
Blue Springs 66, Rockhurst 64
Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55
De Soto 57, Louisburg 40
Grain Valley 64, Oak Grove 48
Grandview 69, Belton 45
KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61
Kearney 53, Winnetonka 42
Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37
Liberty 49, Truman 43
Lincoln Prep 56, Metro Academy 53
LS North 83, Blue Springs South 69
LS West 70, Lee’s Summit 52
North Kansas City 63, Ruskin 60
Oak Park 69, William Chrisman 41
Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37
Olathe North 58, SM South 53
Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38
Olathe South 73, SM North 68
Ottawa 58, Eudora 47
Park Hill 67, Raymore-Peculiar 59
Park Hill South 68, Raytown 59
Pembroke Hill 64, Veritas Christian 55
Raytown South 82, Platte County 68
Schlagle 60, East 29
SM East 62, Lawrence 56, OT
Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32
St. James Academy 47, BV West 35
Van Horn 50, Heritage Christian 48
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
O’Hara 88, Southeast 77
Summit Christian 78, Cristo Rey 56
Barstow 84, University Academy 47
Hogan Prep 65, Frontier SOE 20
Class 3, District 15
Lafayette County 85, Alta Vista 34
Carrollton 58, Richmond 53
St. Paul Lutheran 63, Lexington 58, OT
Class 3, District 16
Bishop LeBlond 43, Lathrop 35
Trenton 73, East Buchanan 49
Penney 64, South Harrison 42
Class 2, District 13
Adrian 70, Midway 42
Crest Ridge 47, Liberal 27
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 56, West Platte 22
Lone Jack 41, Concordia 40
KC Lutheran 49, North Platte 34
Santa Fe 55, Northland Christian 43
Thursday’s summaries
KC CHRISTIAN 76
WEST FRANKLIN (Kan.) 71
West Franklin: Worley 11, Schmidtz 9, Noynos 4, Lewis 40, Flory 4, Sink 3. Totals: 26 12-21 71.
Kansas City Christian: Engel 1, Streeter 2, Talley 13, Palmer 15, Paul 18, Gunnigle 25, Coleman 2. Totals 25 18-33 76.
WFR
17
12
14
28
—
71
KCC
23
22
15
16
—
76
Three-point goals: Lewis 3, Worley 3, Schmidtz; Paul 4, Talley 3, Palmer.
LINCOLN PREP 72, CENTRAL 57
Lincoln Prep: Giles 0, Rieves 20, Weston 9, Washington 6, Pauley 3, Phillips 2, Dulley 22, Childress 1, Heard 0, Edinson 6, Robinson 0, Merritt 0, Murphy 3, Quaye 0. Totals 27 3-10 72.
Central: Muldrew 2, Kearney 6, Washington 3, Kerr 18, Graves 8, Bai 11, Burnett 4, Berge 5. Totals 22 5-10 57.
LP
20
16
24
12
—
72
CENT
9
13
16
19
—
57
Three-point goals: Dulley 6, Weston 3; Kerr 6, Graves, Washington.
OAK PARK 80, SMITHVILLE 51
Oak Park: Shariff 4, Richardson 9, Goods 30, Evans 9, Agbaji 28, Totals 29 8-9 80.
Smithville: Tanner 11, Simoncic 2, Fisher 2, Starns 10, Horton 17, Greenfield 9. Totals 20 6-9 51.
OP
10
17
39
14
—
80
SMI
15
18
9
9
—
51
Three-point goals: Goods 6, Agbaji 5, Evans 3; Starns 3, Greenfield, Tanner.
ODESSA 49, HARRISONVILLE 47
Harrisonville: Jenkins 5, Byrd 16, Prindle 2, Lee 3, Patrick 16, Poisal 5. Totals 16 10-13 47.
Odessa: Bennett 6, Neville 3, Fox 2, J. Asher 3, Ehlert 17, J. Asher 2, Garrison 7, Moore 9. Totals 19 8-12 49.
HARR
12
10
18
7
—
47
ODE
10
13
11
15
—
49
Three-point goals: Byrd 3, Jenkins, Lee; J. Asher, Ehlert, Neville.
PLEASANT HILL 45, GRAIN VALLEY 43
Pleasant Hill (12-12): Kenyon 9, Lawler 6, Campbell 3, Bonnesen 12, Gray 1, Ederer 14. Totals 15 7-8 45.
Grain Valley (18-7): Salisbury 8, Collum 4, Kilpatrick 16, Macoubrie 2, Meredith 9, Quintrell 4. Totals 16 8-14 43.
PH
10
11
13
11
—
45
GV
7
11
17
8
—
43
Three-point goals: Bonnesen 2, Kenyon 2, Lawler 2, Campbell, Ederer; Kilpatrick 3.
RAYTOWN 66, TRUMAN 61
Raytown: Proctor 10, McGee 7, Blanks 5, Drew 13, Burton 17, Fair 11, Hutson 2, Johnson 1. Totals 23 19-24 66.
Truman: Gregg 9, Edmondson 20, Wiley4, Robins 2, France 2, Titus 14, A. Loa 2, Piper 8. Totals 17 21-32 61.
RAY
14
18
18
16
—
66
TRUM
10
9
21
21
—
61
Three-point goals: McGee; Edmondson 3, Titus 2, Gregg.
ST. JOSEPH BENTON 65, STALEY 53
St. Joseph Benton (17-7): Wright 8, Jones 12, Thuston 14, Flowers 24, Clark 9. Totals 22 17-21 67.
Staley (15-9): Rumbo 13, Bedard 15, Hoth 17, Proffitt 8, Pace 0. Totals 20 3-5 53.
SJB
15
11
16
23
—
65
STA
8
12
21
12
—
53
Three-point goals: Flowers 2, Wright 2; Bedard 5, Rumbo 3, Hoth 2.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s results
KC Christian 33, West Franklin (Kan.) 28
LS North 55, William Chrisman 41
Notre Dame de Sion 53, St Teresa’s 50
Oak Park 59, Grandview 42
Park Hill 71, Raymore-Peculiar 34
Pembroke Hill 40, Winnetonka 29
Friday’s games
Baldwin at De Soto
Bishop Ward at Basehor-Linwood
BV Southwest at Gardner Edgerton
BV West at Bishop Miege
Bonner Springs at Lansing
Burlingame at Heritage Christian
Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge
Lawrence Free State at Lawrence
Leavenworth at SM West
McLouth at Valley Falls
Mill Valley at Blue Valley
Olathe North at Olathe Northwest
Olathe South at Olathe East
Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North
Paola at Louisburg
Piper at Turner
Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
SM Northwest at SM North
SM South at SM East
Spring Hill at Ottawa
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV North
Tonganoxie at Atchison
Washington at Harmon
Waverly (Ks.) at Maranatha Christian
Wednesday’s results
North Kansas City 46, Fort Osage 11
Schlagle 64, Sumner Academy 60
Truman 59, Raytown 39
Washington 49, Wyandotte 25
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast 57, University Academy 50
O’Hara 48, Barstow 34
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 55, Lexington 41
Richmond 51, St. Paul Lutheran 43, OT
Class 3, District 16
Trenton 48, Penney 38
Lathrop 62, East Buchanan 43
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 67, Northland Christian 59
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 50, Wyandotte 23
Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46
BV West 50, St. James Academy 37
Center 48, Clinton 37
Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn 43
Lawrence 63, SM East 20
Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33
Louisburg 34, De Soto 31
Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23
Notre Dame de Sion 64, Schlagle 47
Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 27
Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31
Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48
Olathe South 59, SM North 32
Pembroke Hill 70, Veritas Christian 50
Piper 78, Bishop Ward 37
St. Pius X 71, Warrensburg 27
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34
Thursday’s summaries
KC CHRISTIAN 33
WEST FRANKLIN (Kan.) 28
West Franklin: Noyons 6, Sheldon 6, McCurdy 7, Milliken 5, Harman 4. Totals 9 10-19 28.
Kansas City Christian: Hardt 2, Harrison 0, Connealy 0, Eldred 22, Unruh 7, Haivala 2. Totals 10 11-20 33.
WFR
3
8
6
11
—
28
KCC
6
8
9
10
—
33
Three-point goals: Eldred 2.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 55
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 41
William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreal Bell 0, Jaggers 5, Lopez 3, Burns 14, Acevedo 3, Erickson 0, Adreon Bell 6, David 10. Totals 13 8-14 41.
Lee’s Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 3, Ai. Johnson 13, Aa. Johnson 7, Stewart 7, Jennings 13, Dickerson 9, Frazier 3, Winston 0. Totals 15 20-33 55.
WC
8
8
5
20
—
41
LSN
10
18
7
20
—
55
Three-point goals: Burns 3, Acevedo, Jaggers, Lopez; Jennings 2, Dickerson, Ai. Johnson, Stewart.
NOTRE DAME de SION 53
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 50
St. Teresa’s Academy: Herrington 7, Kauten 5, Farkas 13, Slattery 2, Woodburry 7, Coleman 8, Hull 8. Totals 20 5-8 50.
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 6, Dercher 7, Tatta 4, Frerking 7, Adams 11, Uhde 10, Fennewald 8. Totals 21 8-20 53.
STA
18
4
12
16
—
50
VH
13
9
18
13
—
53
Three-point goals: Woodburry 2, Farkas, Herrington, Kauten; Dercher 2, Udhe.
PARK HILL 71, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 3, Pearl 10, King 0, Schubert 2, Gardner 6, Houston 0, Martinez 9, Dosch 4. Totals 12 10-15 34.
Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 15, Walls 0, Reed 9, Noble 0, Winebrenner 4, Devers 2, Bryant 6, Berger 18, Shelby 7, Smith 10. Totals 25 17-23 71.
RP
6
10
12
6
—
34
PH
18
22
18
13
—
71
Three-point goals: Berger 4.
PEMBROKE HILL 40, WINNETONKA 29
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 0, Copaken 0, Tinoco 6, Ervin 20, Pepitone 14. Totals 16 7-11 40.
Winnetonka: Eskijian 5, Davis 13, Harris 2, Egeland 1, Williams 8. Totals 12 1-2 29.
PH
7
15
5
13
—
40
WINN
6
7
8
8
—
29
Three-point goals: Tinoco; Williams 2, Davis, Eskijian.
