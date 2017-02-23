Scores & Stats

February 23, 2017 10:57 PM

High school results - February 23

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Thursday’s results

KC Christian 76, West Franklin (Kan.) 71

Lincoln Prep 72, Central 57

Oak Park 80, Smithville 51

Odessa 49, Harrisonville 47

Pleasant Hill 45, Grain Valley 43

Raytown 66, Truman 61

St. Joseph Benton 65, Staley 53

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Barstow 74, Summit Christian 64

Hogan Prep 101, O’Hara 52

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 66, Carrollton 24

Lafayette County 64, St. Paul Lutheran 59

Class 3, District 16

Maryville 64, Bishop LeBlond 34

Penney 72, Trenton 63

Class 2, District 15

Santa Fe 61, KC Lutheran 51

Wellington-Napoleon 58, Lone Jack 40

Friday’s games

Baldwin at De Soto

Bishop Ward at Basehor-Linwood

Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

BV Northwest at St. James Academy

BV Southwest at Gardner Edgerton

BV West at Bishop Miege

Bonner Springs at Lansing

Burlingame at Heritage Christian

Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge

Kearney at Liberty North

Lawrence Free State at Lawrence

Leavenworth at SM West

LS North at Grandview

McLouth at Valley Falls

Mill Valley at Blue Valley

Olathe North at Olathe Northwest

Olathe South at Olathe East

Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North

Paola at Louisburg

Piper at Turner

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

SM Northwest at SM North

SM South at SM East

Spring Hill at Ottawa

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV North

Tonganoxie at Atchison

Washington at Harmon

Waverly (Kan.) at Maranatha Christian

Wednesday’s result

Washington 75, Wyandotte 63

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 63, Wyandotte 48

Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42

Blue Springs 66, Rockhurst 64

Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

De Soto 57, Louisburg 40

Grain Valley 64, Oak Grove 48

Grandview 69, Belton 45

KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61

Kearney 53, Winnetonka 42

Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37

Liberty 49, Truman 43

Lincoln Prep 56, Metro Academy 53

LS North 83, Blue Springs South 69

LS West 70, Lee’s Summit 52

North Kansas City 63, Ruskin 60

Oak Park 69, William Chrisman 41

Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37

Olathe North 58, SM South 53

Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38

Olathe South 73, SM North 68

Ottawa 58, Eudora 47

Park Hill 67, Raymore-Peculiar 59

Park Hill South 68, Raytown 59

Pembroke Hill 64, Veritas Christian 55

Raytown South 82, Platte County 68

Schlagle 60, East 29

SM East 62, Lawrence 56, OT

Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32

St. James Academy 47, BV West 35

Van Horn 50, Heritage Christian 48

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

O’Hara 88, Southeast 77

Summit Christian 78, Cristo Rey 56

Barstow 84, University Academy 47

Hogan Prep 65, Frontier SOE 20

Class 3, District 15

Lafayette County 85, Alta Vista 34

Carrollton 58, Richmond 53

St. Paul Lutheran 63, Lexington 58, OT

Class 3, District 16

Bishop LeBlond 43, Lathrop 35

Trenton 73, East Buchanan 49

Penney 64, South Harrison 42

Class 2, District 13

Adrian 70, Midway 42

Crest Ridge 47, Liberal 27

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 56, West Platte 22

Lone Jack 41, Concordia 40

KC Lutheran 49, North Platte 34

Santa Fe 55, Northland Christian 43

Thursday’s summaries

KC CHRISTIAN 76

WEST FRANKLIN (Kan.) 71

West Franklin: Worley 11, Schmidtz 9, Noynos 4, Lewis 40, Flory 4, Sink 3. Totals: 26 12-21 71.

Kansas City Christian: Engel 1, Streeter 2, Talley 13, Palmer 15, Paul 18, Gunnigle 25, Coleman 2. Totals 25 18-33 76.

WFR

17

12

14

28

71

KCC

23

22

15

16

76

Three-point goals: Lewis 3, Worley 3, Schmidtz; Paul 4, Talley 3, Palmer.

LINCOLN PREP 72, CENTRAL 57

Lincoln Prep: Giles 0, Rieves 20, Weston 9, Washington 6, Pauley 3, Phillips 2, Dulley 22, Childress 1, Heard 0, Edinson 6, Robinson 0, Merritt 0, Murphy 3, Quaye 0. Totals 27 3-10 72.

Central: Muldrew 2, Kearney 6, Washington 3, Kerr 18, Graves 8, Bai 11, Burnett 4, Berge 5. Totals 22 5-10 57.

LP

20

16

24

12

72

CENT

9

13

16

19

57

Three-point goals: Dulley 6, Weston 3; Kerr 6, Graves, Washington.

OAK PARK 80, SMITHVILLE 51

Oak Park: Shariff 4, Richardson 9, Goods 30, Evans 9, Agbaji 28, Totals 29 8-9 80.

Smithville: Tanner 11, Simoncic 2, Fisher 2, Starns 10, Horton 17, Greenfield 9. Totals 20 6-9 51.

OP

10

17

39

14

80

SMI

15

18

9

9

51

Three-point goals: Goods 6, Agbaji 5, Evans 3; Starns 3, Greenfield, Tanner.

ODESSA 49, HARRISONVILLE 47

Harrisonville: Jenkins 5, Byrd 16, Prindle 2, Lee 3, Patrick 16, Poisal 5. Totals 16 10-13 47.

Odessa: Bennett 6, Neville 3, Fox 2, J. Asher 3, Ehlert 17, J. Asher 2, Garrison 7, Moore 9. Totals 19 8-12 49.

HARR

12

10

18

7

47

ODE

10

13

11

15

49

Three-point goals: Byrd 3, Jenkins, Lee; J. Asher, Ehlert, Neville.

PLEASANT HILL 45, GRAIN VALLEY 43

Pleasant Hill (12-12): Kenyon 9, Lawler 6, Campbell 3, Bonnesen 12, Gray 1, Ederer 14. Totals 15 7-8 45.

Grain Valley (18-7): Salisbury 8, Collum 4, Kilpatrick 16, Macoubrie 2, Meredith 9, Quintrell 4. Totals 16 8-14 43.

PH

10

11

13

11

45

GV

7

11

17

8

43

Three-point goals: Bonnesen 2, Kenyon 2, Lawler 2, Campbell, Ederer; Kilpatrick 3.

RAYTOWN 66, TRUMAN 61

Raytown: Proctor 10, McGee 7, Blanks 5, Drew 13, Burton 17, Fair 11, Hutson 2, Johnson 1. Totals 23 19-24 66.

Truman: Gregg 9, Edmondson 20, Wiley4, Robins 2, France 2, Titus 14, A. Loa 2, Piper 8. Totals 17 21-32 61.

RAY

14

18

18

16

66

TRUM

10

9

21

21

61

Three-point goals: McGee; Edmondson 3, Titus 2, Gregg.

ST. JOSEPH BENTON 65, STALEY 53

St. Joseph Benton (17-7): Wright 8, Jones 12, Thuston 14, Flowers 24, Clark 9. Totals 22 17-21 67.

Staley (15-9): Rumbo 13, Bedard 15, Hoth 17, Proffitt 8, Pace 0. Totals 20 3-5 53.

SJB

15

11

16

23

65

STA

8

12

21

12

53

Three-point goals: Flowers 2, Wright 2; Bedard 5, Rumbo 3, Hoth 2.

Girls Basketball

Thursday’s results

KC Christian 33, West Franklin (Kan.) 28

LS North 55, William Chrisman 41

Notre Dame de Sion 53, St Teresa’s 50

Oak Park 59, Grandview 42

Park Hill 71, Raymore-Peculiar 34

Pembroke Hill 40, Winnetonka 29

Friday’s games

Baldwin at De Soto

Bishop Ward at Basehor-Linwood

BV Southwest at Gardner Edgerton

BV West at Bishop Miege

Bonner Springs at Lansing

Burlingame at Heritage Christian

Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge

Lawrence Free State at Lawrence

Leavenworth at SM West

McLouth at Valley Falls

Mill Valley at Blue Valley

Olathe North at Olathe Northwest

Olathe South at Olathe East

Oskaloosa at Jefferson County North

Paola at Louisburg

Piper at Turner

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

SM Northwest at SM North

SM South at SM East

Spring Hill at Ottawa

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV North

Tonganoxie at Atchison

Washington at Harmon

Waverly (Ks.) at Maranatha Christian

Wednesday’s results

North Kansas City 46, Fort Osage 11

Schlagle 64, Sumner Academy 60

Truman 59, Raytown 39

Washington 49, Wyandotte 25

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast 57, University Academy 50

O’Hara 48, Barstow 34

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 55, Lexington 41

Richmond 51, St. Paul Lutheran 43, OT

Class 3, District 16

Trenton 48, Penney 38

Lathrop 62, East Buchanan 43

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 67, Northland Christian 59

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 50, Wyandotte 23

Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46

BV West 50, St. James Academy 37

Center 48, Clinton 37

Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn 43

Lawrence 63, SM East 20

Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33

Louisburg 34, De Soto 31

Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23

Notre Dame de Sion 64, Schlagle 47

Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 27

Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31

Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48

Olathe South 59, SM North 32

Pembroke Hill 70, Veritas Christian 50

Piper 78, Bishop Ward 37

St. Pius X 71, Warrensburg 27

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34

Thursday’s summaries

KC CHRISTIAN 33

WEST FRANKLIN (Kan.) 28

West Franklin: Noyons 6, Sheldon 6, McCurdy 7, Milliken 5, Harman 4. Totals 9 10-19 28.

Kansas City Christian: Hardt 2, Harrison 0, Connealy 0, Eldred 22, Unruh 7, Haivala 2. Totals 10 11-20 33.

WFR

3

8

6

11

28

KCC

6

8

9

10

33

Three-point goals: Eldred 2.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 55

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 41

William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreal Bell 0, Jaggers 5, Lopez 3, Burns 14, Acevedo 3, Erickson 0, Adreon Bell 6, David 10. Totals 13 8-14 41.

Lee’s Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 3, Ai. Johnson 13, Aa. Johnson 7, Stewart 7, Jennings 13, Dickerson 9, Frazier 3, Winston 0. Totals 15 20-33 55.

WC

8

8

5

20

41

LSN

10

18

7

20

55

Three-point goals: Burns 3, Acevedo, Jaggers, Lopez; Jennings 2, Dickerson, Ai. Johnson, Stewart.

NOTRE DAME de SION 53

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 50

St. Teresa’s Academy: Herrington 7, Kauten 5, Farkas 13, Slattery 2, Woodburry 7, Coleman 8, Hull 8. Totals 20 5-8 50.

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 6, Dercher 7, Tatta 4, Frerking 7, Adams 11, Uhde 10, Fennewald 8. Totals 21 8-20 53.

STA

18

4

12

16

50

VH

13

9

18

13

53

Three-point goals: Woodburry 2, Farkas, Herrington, Kauten; Dercher 2, Udhe.

PARK HILL 71, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 3, Pearl 10, King 0, Schubert 2, Gardner 6, Houston 0, Martinez 9, Dosch 4. Totals 12 10-15 34.

Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 15, Walls 0, Reed 9, Noble 0, Winebrenner 4, Devers 2, Bryant 6, Berger 18, Shelby 7, Smith 10. Totals 25 17-23 71.

RP

6

10

12

6

34

PH

18

22

18

13

71

Three-point goals: Berger 4.

PEMBROKE HILL 40, WINNETONKA 29

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 0, Copaken 0, Tinoco 6, Ervin 20, Pepitone 14. Totals 16 7-11 40.

Winnetonka: Eskijian 5, Davis 13, Harris 2, Egeland 1, Williams 8. Totals 12 1-2 29.

PH

7

15

5

13

40

WINN

6

7

8

8

29

Three-point goals: Tinoco; Williams 2, Davis, Eskijian.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charges filed in Olathe Austins shooting

View more video

Sports Videos