Area golf results - February 23

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT COUNTRY CREEK GOLF COURSE: Ken Wheeler, No. 17 (The Rock), 152 yards, 6-iron.
AT FALCON RIDGE GOLF CLUB: Randy Kuhnhoff, No. 7, 146 yards, 7-iron.
AT FALCON RIDGE GOLF CLUB: Phil Radakovich , No. 5, 132 yards, 9-iron.
AT HIDDEN VALLEY GOLF COURSE: Gary Couser, No. 14, 90 yards, pitching wedge.
AT KANSAS CITY COUNTRY CLUB: Tom Turner, No. 2, 103 yards, pitching wedge.
AT ST. ANDREWS GOLF CLUB: Eric Malleck, No. 17, 160 yards, 8-iron.
AT WINTERSTONE GOLF COURSE: Tim Schoeller, No. 14, 118 yards, 9-iron.
