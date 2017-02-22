Scores & Stats

February 22, 2017 10:48 PM

High school results - February 22

Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s results

Washington 75, Wyandotte 63

Thursday’s games

Harrisonville at Odessa

Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

Oak Park at Smithville

Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

St. Joseph Benton at Staley

Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette

Washington at Harmon

West Franklin (Ks.) at KC Christian

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Barstow vs. Summit Christian, 6 p.m.

Hogan Prep vs. Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3, District 15

Lawson vs. Carrollton, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette County vs. St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Class 3, District 16

Maryville/Brookfield winner vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6 p.m.

Penney vs. Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 63, Wyandotte 48

Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42

Blue Springs 66, Rockhurst 64

Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

De Soto 57, Louisburg 40

Grain Valley 64, Oak Grove 48

Grandview 69, Belton 45

KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61

Kearney 53, Winnetonka 42

Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37

Liberty 49, Truman 43

Lincoln Prep 56, Metro Academy 53

LS North 83, Blue Springs South 69

LS West 70, Lee’s Summit 52

North Kansas City 63, Ruskin 60

Oak Park 69, William Chrisman 41

Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37

Olathe North 58, SM South 53

Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38

Olathe South 73, SM North 68

Ottawa 58, Eudora 47

Park Hill 67, Raymore-Peculiar 59

Park Hill South 68, Raytown 59

Pembroke Hill 64, Veritas Christian 55

Raytown South 82, Platte County 68

Schlagle 60, East 29

SM East 62, Lawrence 56, OT

Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32

St. James Academy 47, BV West 35

Van Horn 50, Heritage Christian 48

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

O’Hara 88, Southeast 77

Summit Christian 78, Cristo Rey 56

Barstow 84, University Academy 47

Hogan Prep 65, Frontier SOE 20

Class 3, District 15

Lafayette County 85, Alta Vista 34

Carrollton 58, Richmond 53

St. Paul Lutheran 63, Lexington 58, OT

Class 3, District 16

Bishop LeBlond 43, Lathrop 35

Trenton 73, East Buchanan 49

Penney 64, South Harrison 42

Class 2, District 13

Adrian 70, Midway 42

Crest Ridge 47, Liberal 27

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 56, West Platte 22

Lone Jack 41, Concordia 40

KC Lutheran 49, North Platte 34

Wednesday’s summary

WASHINGTON 75, WYANDOTTE 63

Wyandotte: Evans 13, Wilson 5, Moore 8, Moye 23, Fields 6, Nelson 8. Totals 23 13-19 63.

Washington: Williams 8, Henderson 8, Campbell 19, Smith 14, Thomas 10, Hoy 14, Batie 2. Totals 34 3-7 75.

WYAN

15

13

19

16

63

WASH

20

22

18

15

75

Three-point goals: Evans 2, Moore, Wilson; Thomas 2, Williams 2.

Tuesday’s summaries

LUTHERAN 49, NORTH PLATTE 34

North Platte: Green 0, Oliver 14, Hendricks 3, Snook 4, French 9, Owens 1, Martin 3. Totals 13 6-10 34.

Lutheran: Kunkel 16, Patterson 8, Wagner 12, Aspegren 4, Horn 5, Hinrichs 3, Robertson 1. Totals 17 13-22 49.

NP

7

9

7

11

34

LUTH

10

6

18

15

49

Three-point goals: Hendricks, Oliver; Horn, Kunkel.

OTTAWA 58, EUDORA 47

Eudora (18-2): Ballock 22, Verbanic 11, Hornberger 5, Jerome 4, Brown 3, Pierce 2. Totals 18 5-5 47.

Ottawa (15-4): McCullough 18, Carroll 14, Bethea 10, Johnson 9, Bones 4, Shaffer 3. Totals 21 9-15 58.

EUD

17

5

17

8

47

OTT

11

11

16

20

58

Three-point goals: Verbanic 3, Ballock 2, Brown; McCullough 4, Bethea 2, Carroll.

Girls Basketball

Wednesday’s results

North Kansas City 46, Fort Osage 11

Schlagle 64, Sumner Academy 60

Truman 59, Raytown 39

Washington 49, Wyandotte 25

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast 57, University Academy 50

O’Hara 48, Barstow 34

Class 3, District 15

Lawson 55, Lexington 41

Richmond 51, St. Paul Lutheran 43, OT

Class 3, District 16

Trenton 48, Penney 38

Lathrop 62, East Buchanan 43

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 67, Northland Christian 59

Thursday’s games

Oak Park at Smithville

Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette

Washington at Harmon

West Franklin (Ks.) at KC Christian

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 50, Wyandotte 23

Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46

BV West 50, St. James Academy 37

Center 48, Clinton 37

Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn 43

Lawrence 63, SM East 20

Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33

Louisburg 34, De Soto 31

Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23

Notre Dame de Sion 64, Schlagle 47

Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 27

Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31

Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48

Olathe South 59, SM North 32

Pembroke Hill 70, Veritas Christian 50

Piper 78, Bishop Ward 37

St. Pius X 71, Warrensburg 27

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34

Wednesday’s summaries

NORTH KANSAS CITY 46, FORT OSAGE 11

North Kansas City: Turner 3, Prater 18, Kellsey 1, Boyland 5, McCullough 0, Conner 7, Callaway 7, Weeks 1, Lee 2, Tate 2. Totals 17 11-17 46.

Fort Osage: Preyor 0, Young 0, Miller 3, Fenner 2, Simer 0, Monday 3, Sage 2, Chase 1, Huber 0. Totals 3 4-9 11.

NKC

17

10

14

5

46

FO

1

3

5

2

11

Three-point goals: Turner; Monday.

SCHLAGLE 64, SUMNER ACADEMY 60

Schlagle: Frazier 0, Mitchell 10, Grant-Foster 24, Bass 0, Caldwell 3, Johnson 7, Cushon 2, Gaw 10, Sanders 2, Conner 0. Totals 25 12-17 64.

Sumner Academy: Watson 15, V. Jackson 11, D. Jackson 14, McClaine 11, Bagley 0, Schultz 0, Dockery 0, Coleman 2, Houston 0, Nash 7, Brown 0. Totals 23 3-6 60.

SCH

15

15

11

23

64

SA

17

13

10

20

60

Three-point goals: Caldwell, Johnson; V. Jackson 3, McClaine 3, Watson 3.

TRUMAN 59, RAYTOWN 39

Raytown: Collins 3, Brown 9, Thomas 6, Yoder 6, Bivins 3, Tuberville 10, Washington 2. Totals 15 2-12 39.

Truman: Davis 17, Braley 10, Byrd 10, Hart 2, Oswald 3, Deon 13, Simonds 4. Totals 18 17-23 59.

RAY

12

8

3

16

39

TRUM

15

23

10

11

59

Three-point goals: Brown 2, Thomas 2, Bivins, Campbell, Tuberville; Byrd 3, Davis 3.

WASHINGTON 49, WYANDOTTE 25

Wyandotte: Jackson 2, Ali 3, Hunt 8, Buckner 4, Kirby 2, Carter 6. Totals 9 7-16 25.

Washington: Sykes 10, Todd 2, Gibson 8, Williamson 8, F. Johnson 4, Rodriguez 2, E. Johnson 7, Jones 4, Doran 1, Oliver 3. Totals 20 6-12 49.

WYAN

4

7

12

2

25

WASH

11

13

16

9

49

Three-point goals: Williamson 2, Sykes.

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 67

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59

Wellington-Napoleon: Gray 19, Thornburg 7, Ryun 2, Southard 3, White 2, Niendiek 6, Paige 7, Jenkins 21. Totals 25 12-16 67.

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 12, Schauten 2, L. Kruse 23, G. Kruse 10, Skaggs 2, Wray 10. Totals 18 20-25 59.

WELL

17

20

13

17

67

NC

14

12

19

14

59

Three-point goals: Gray 3, Southard, Thornburg; G. Kruse 2, Rothhacher.

Tuesday’s summaries

ATCHISON 50, WYANDOTTE 23

Wyandotte: Jackson 0, Ali 3, Hunt 13, Maxwell 5, Bradley 2. Totals 9 4-12 23.

Atchison: McCoole 6, Denton 6, Harris 2, Dougherty 2, Hanson 2, Downing 14, Harper 8, Anderson 10. Totals 24 0-9 50.

WYAN

4

5

7

7

23

ATCH

21

9

10

10

50

Three-point goals: Maxwell; McCoole 2.

CENTER 48, CLINTON 37

Clinton: Mantonya 4, Abernathy 0, Adams 7, Payne 9, Mills 13, Petry 2, McClain 2. Totals 12 9-20 37.

Center: Banister 11, Purnell 4, Mahmud 5, Fisher 9, Lewis 19. Totals 18 11-14 48.

CLIN

9

9

7

12

37

CENT

6

17

10

15

48

Three-point goals: Payne 2, Adams, Mantonya; Mahmud.

ST. PIUS X 71, WARRENSBURG 27

Warrrensburg: Misner 1, Wilbanks 4, Rhone 6, Piontek 7, Westphal 2, Davis 3, Banblarcum 4. Totals 10 6-8 27.

St. Pius X: Mussorici 20, Hipp 15, Denzer 22, Simone 2, Ervie 4, Malott 0, Ringel 2, Hayes 4, Widman 2, Parrish 0. Totals 28 10-15 71.

WARR

2

12

9

4

27

SPX

26

22

19

4

71

Three-point goals: Davis, Piontek; Mussorici 3, Denzer 2.

