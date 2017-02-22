High school results - February 22

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s results
Washington 75, Wyandotte 63
Thursday’s games
Harrisonville at Odessa
Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs
Oak Park at Smithville
Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
St. Joseph Benton at Staley
Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette
Washington at Harmon
West Franklin (Ks.) at KC Christian
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Barstow vs. Summit Christian, 6 p.m.
Hogan Prep vs. Southeast, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3, District 15
Lawson vs. Carrollton, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette County vs. St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Class 3, District 16
Maryville/Brookfield winner vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6 p.m.
Penney vs. Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 63, Wyandotte 48
Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42
Blue Springs 66, Rockhurst 64
Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55
De Soto 57, Louisburg 40
Grain Valley 64, Oak Grove 48
Grandview 69, Belton 45
KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61
Kearney 53, Winnetonka 42
Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37
Liberty 49, Truman 43
Lincoln Prep 56, Metro Academy 53
LS North 83, Blue Springs South 69
LS West 70, Lee’s Summit 52
North Kansas City 63, Ruskin 60
Oak Park 69, William Chrisman 41
Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37
Olathe North 58, SM South 53
Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38
Olathe South 73, SM North 68
Ottawa 58, Eudora 47
Park Hill 67, Raymore-Peculiar 59
Park Hill South 68, Raytown 59
Pembroke Hill 64, Veritas Christian 55
Raytown South 82, Platte County 68
Schlagle 60, East 29
SM East 62, Lawrence 56, OT
Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32
St. James Academy 47, BV West 35
Van Horn 50, Heritage Christian 48
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
O’Hara 88, Southeast 77
Summit Christian 78, Cristo Rey 56
Barstow 84, University Academy 47
Hogan Prep 65, Frontier SOE 20
Class 3, District 15
Lafayette County 85, Alta Vista 34
Carrollton 58, Richmond 53
St. Paul Lutheran 63, Lexington 58, OT
Class 3, District 16
Bishop LeBlond 43, Lathrop 35
Trenton 73, East Buchanan 49
Penney 64, South Harrison 42
Class 2, District 13
Adrian 70, Midway 42
Crest Ridge 47, Liberal 27
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 56, West Platte 22
Lone Jack 41, Concordia 40
KC Lutheran 49, North Platte 34
Wednesday’s summary
WASHINGTON 75, WYANDOTTE 63
Wyandotte: Evans 13, Wilson 5, Moore 8, Moye 23, Fields 6, Nelson 8. Totals 23 13-19 63.
Washington: Williams 8, Henderson 8, Campbell 19, Smith 14, Thomas 10, Hoy 14, Batie 2. Totals 34 3-7 75.
WYAN
15
13
19
16
—
63
WASH
20
22
18
15
—
75
Three-point goals: Evans 2, Moore, Wilson; Thomas 2, Williams 2.
Tuesday’s summaries
LUTHERAN 49, NORTH PLATTE 34
North Platte: Green 0, Oliver 14, Hendricks 3, Snook 4, French 9, Owens 1, Martin 3. Totals 13 6-10 34.
Lutheran: Kunkel 16, Patterson 8, Wagner 12, Aspegren 4, Horn 5, Hinrichs 3, Robertson 1. Totals 17 13-22 49.
NP
7
9
7
11
—
34
LUTH
10
6
18
15
—
49
Three-point goals: Hendricks, Oliver; Horn, Kunkel.
OTTAWA 58, EUDORA 47
Eudora (18-2): Ballock 22, Verbanic 11, Hornberger 5, Jerome 4, Brown 3, Pierce 2. Totals 18 5-5 47.
Ottawa (15-4): McCullough 18, Carroll 14, Bethea 10, Johnson 9, Bones 4, Shaffer 3. Totals 21 9-15 58.
EUD
17
5
17
8
—
47
OTT
11
11
16
20
—
58
Three-point goals: Verbanic 3, Ballock 2, Brown; McCullough 4, Bethea 2, Carroll.
Girls Basketball
Wednesday’s results
North Kansas City 46, Fort Osage 11
Schlagle 64, Sumner Academy 60
Truman 59, Raytown 39
Washington 49, Wyandotte 25
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast 57, University Academy 50
O’Hara 48, Barstow 34
Class 3, District 15
Lawson 55, Lexington 41
Richmond 51, St. Paul Lutheran 43, OT
Class 3, District 16
Trenton 48, Penney 38
Lathrop 62, East Buchanan 43
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 67, Northland Christian 59
Thursday’s games
Oak Park at Smithville
Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette
Washington at Harmon
West Franklin (Ks.) at KC Christian
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 50, Wyandotte 23
Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46
BV West 50, St. James Academy 37
Center 48, Clinton 37
Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn 43
Lawrence 63, SM East 20
Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33
Louisburg 34, De Soto 31
Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23
Notre Dame de Sion 64, Schlagle 47
Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 27
Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31
Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48
Olathe South 59, SM North 32
Pembroke Hill 70, Veritas Christian 50
Piper 78, Bishop Ward 37
St. Pius X 71, Warrensburg 27
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34
Wednesday’s summaries
NORTH KANSAS CITY 46, FORT OSAGE 11
North Kansas City: Turner 3, Prater 18, Kellsey 1, Boyland 5, McCullough 0, Conner 7, Callaway 7, Weeks 1, Lee 2, Tate 2. Totals 17 11-17 46.
Fort Osage: Preyor 0, Young 0, Miller 3, Fenner 2, Simer 0, Monday 3, Sage 2, Chase 1, Huber 0. Totals 3 4-9 11.
NKC
17
10
14
5
—
46
FO
1
3
5
2
—
11
Three-point goals: Turner; Monday.
SCHLAGLE 64, SUMNER ACADEMY 60
Schlagle: Frazier 0, Mitchell 10, Grant-Foster 24, Bass 0, Caldwell 3, Johnson 7, Cushon 2, Gaw 10, Sanders 2, Conner 0. Totals 25 12-17 64.
Sumner Academy: Watson 15, V. Jackson 11, D. Jackson 14, McClaine 11, Bagley 0, Schultz 0, Dockery 0, Coleman 2, Houston 0, Nash 7, Brown 0. Totals 23 3-6 60.
SCH
15
15
11
23
—
64
SA
17
13
10
20
—
60
Three-point goals: Caldwell, Johnson; V. Jackson 3, McClaine 3, Watson 3.
TRUMAN 59, RAYTOWN 39
Raytown: Collins 3, Brown 9, Thomas 6, Yoder 6, Bivins 3, Tuberville 10, Washington 2. Totals 15 2-12 39.
Truman: Davis 17, Braley 10, Byrd 10, Hart 2, Oswald 3, Deon 13, Simonds 4. Totals 18 17-23 59.
RAY
12
8
3
16
—
39
TRUM
15
23
10
11
—
59
Three-point goals: Brown 2, Thomas 2, Bivins, Campbell, Tuberville; Byrd 3, Davis 3.
WASHINGTON 49, WYANDOTTE 25
Wyandotte: Jackson 2, Ali 3, Hunt 8, Buckner 4, Kirby 2, Carter 6. Totals 9 7-16 25.
Washington: Sykes 10, Todd 2, Gibson 8, Williamson 8, F. Johnson 4, Rodriguez 2, E. Johnson 7, Jones 4, Doran 1, Oliver 3. Totals 20 6-12 49.
WYAN
4
7
12
2
—
25
WASH
11
13
16
9
—
49
Three-point goals: Williamson 2, Sykes.
WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 67
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 59
Wellington-Napoleon: Gray 19, Thornburg 7, Ryun 2, Southard 3, White 2, Niendiek 6, Paige 7, Jenkins 21. Totals 25 12-16 67.
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 12, Schauten 2, L. Kruse 23, G. Kruse 10, Skaggs 2, Wray 10. Totals 18 20-25 59.
WELL
17
20
13
17
—
67
NC
14
12
19
14
—
59
Three-point goals: Gray 3, Southard, Thornburg; G. Kruse 2, Rothhacher.
Tuesday’s summaries
ATCHISON 50, WYANDOTTE 23
Wyandotte: Jackson 0, Ali 3, Hunt 13, Maxwell 5, Bradley 2. Totals 9 4-12 23.
Atchison: McCoole 6, Denton 6, Harris 2, Dougherty 2, Hanson 2, Downing 14, Harper 8, Anderson 10. Totals 24 0-9 50.
WYAN
4
5
7
7
—
23
ATCH
21
9
10
10
—
50
Three-point goals: Maxwell; McCoole 2.
CENTER 48, CLINTON 37
Clinton: Mantonya 4, Abernathy 0, Adams 7, Payne 9, Mills 13, Petry 2, McClain 2. Totals 12 9-20 37.
Center: Banister 11, Purnell 4, Mahmud 5, Fisher 9, Lewis 19. Totals 18 11-14 48.
CLIN
9
9
7
12
—
37
CENT
6
17
10
15
—
48
Three-point goals: Payne 2, Adams, Mantonya; Mahmud.
ST. PIUS X 71, WARRENSBURG 27
Warrrensburg: Misner 1, Wilbanks 4, Rhone 6, Piontek 7, Westphal 2, Davis 3, Banblarcum 4. Totals 10 6-8 27.
St. Pius X: Mussorici 20, Hipp 15, Denzer 22, Simone 2, Ervie 4, Malott 0, Ringel 2, Hayes 4, Widman 2, Parrish 0. Totals 28 10-15 71.
WARR
2
12
9
4
—
27
SPX
26
22
19
4
—
71
Three-point goals: Davis, Piontek; Mussorici 3, Denzer 2.
Comments