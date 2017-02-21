Scores & Stats

February 21, 2017

High school results - February 21

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 63, Wyandotte 48

Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42

Blue Springs 66, Rockhurst 64

Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

De Soto 57, Louisburg 40

Grain Valley 64, Oak Grove 48

Grandview 69, Belton 45

KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61

Kearney 53, Winnetonka 42

Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37

Liberty 49, Truman 43

Lincoln Prep 56, Metro Academy 53

LS North 83, Blue Springs South 69

LS West 70, Lee’s Summit 52

North Kansas City 63, Ruskin 60

Oak Park 69, William Chrisman 41

Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37

Olathe North 58, SM South 53

Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38

Olathe South 73, SM North 68

Park Hill 67, Raymore-Peculiar 59

Park Hill South 68, Raytown 59

Pembroke Hill 64, Veritas Christian 55

Raytown South 82, Platte County 68

Schlagle 60, East 29

SM East 62, Lawrence 56, OT

Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32

St. James Academy 47, BV West 35

Van Horn 50, Heritage Christian 48

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

O’Hara 88, Southeast 77

Summit Christian 78, Cristo Rey 56

Barstow 84, University Academy 47

Class 3, District 15

Lafayette County 85, Alta Vista 34

Carrollton 58, Richmond 53

St. Paul Lutheran 63, Lexington 58, OT

Class 3, District 16

Trenton 73, East Buchanan 49

Class 2, District 13

Adrian 70, Midway 42

Crest Ridge 47, Liberal 27

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon 56, West Platte 22

Lone Jack 41, Concordia 40

KC Lutheran 49, North Platte 34

Wednesday’s games

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

Southeast at Northeast

Tuesday’s summaries

ATCHISON 63, WYANDOTTE 48

Wyandotte: Evans 16, Wilson 4, Moore 5, Moye 17, Nelson 4, Stewart 2. Totals 18 12-17 48.

Atchison: Downing 17, Smith 9, Martin 0, Batemon 13, Thompson 7, Helms 17. Totals 25 8-15 63.

WYAN

10

7

16

15

48

ATCH

14

14

16

19

63

Three-point goals: Downing 3, Smith 2.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 58, LANSING 42

Lansing (5-14): Dill 6, Robinson 13, Binson 13, Jenkins 3, McQuillon 14, Adams 6. Totals 14 9-12 42.

Basehor-Linwood (12-5): Scott 2, Sherley 22, Ford 10, Coleman 9, Tatkenhorst 14, White 1. Totals 20 12-18 58.

LANS

11

10

8

13

42

BL

16

15

14

13

58

Three-point goals: Dill 2, Robinson 2, Jenkins; Tatkenhorst 3, Ford 2, Colmeman.

BLUE SPRINGS 66, ROCKHURST 64

Rockhurst: J. Thompson 0, M. Teahan 0, Nelson 5, Louis 14, C. Teahan 16, Hughes 10, White 2, Selzer 15, Dwyer 0, Eckles 0, Trnaberger 0, Ridgnal 2, Sykes 0, S. Thompson 0. Totals 25 6-10 64.

Blue Springs: White 2, Black 0, Lawrence 20, Grobmeyer 5, Montgomery 0, Bonner 2, King 17, Bello 0, Stewart 0, McMahan 0, Parker 20. Totals 22 12-17 66.

ROCK

23

6

18

17

64

BLSP

19

10

18

19

66

Three-point goals: Louis 4, C. Teahan 3, Nelson; Lawrence 4, King 3, Parker 3.

BLUE VALLEY 69

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55

Blue Valley: Gomez 7, Geiman 22, Green 15, Van Dyne 14, Hopson 2, Shirhart 7, Olson 2. Totals 25 8-13 69.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Hagenkord 14, Lewis 1, Downey 1, Rost 2, Allegri 18, Gavin 10, Boedeker 9. Totals 20 9-14 55.

BV

20

13

16

20

69

STA

11

16

14

14

55

Three-point goals: Van Dyne 4, Geiman 3, Green 3, Gomez; Allegri 2, Gavin 2, Hagenkord 2.

DE SOTO 57, LOUISBURG 40

Louisburg: Guetterman 2, Geiman 4, Hill 4, Doles 3, Harding 13, Ribordy 6, Dover 8. Totals 18 4-12 40.

De Soto: Hansen 5, Montgomery 4, Baruth 2, Bell 6, Wilcox 2, Kempf 5, Wilson 25, Noll 8. Totals 22 8-9 57.

LOU

8

10

12

10

40

DES

17

14

12

14

57

Three-point goals: Bell 2, Hansen, Kempf, Wilson.

GRAIN VALLEY 64, OAK GROVE 48

Grain Valley: Salisbury 18, Collum 3, Gutierez 2, Kilpatrick 9, Macoubrie 11, Meredith 5, Quantrell 16. Totals 23 15-24 64.

Oak Grove: Althaus 16, Wilhoit 6, Pfeifer 11, Blansit 2, Wycoff 3, Cain 10. Totals 16 8-9 48.

GV

12

19

16

17

64

OG

10

4

16

18

48

Three-point goals: Kilpatrick, Macoubrie, Salisbury; Althaus 3, Pfeifer 3, Cain, Wycoff.

GRANDVIEW 69, BELTON 45

Belton: Keith 9, Weston 0, Bilyew 8, Clark 13, Harold 6, White 4, Oquendo 2, Brown 0, Lind 3. Totals 15 10-15 45.

Grandview: Lathon 10, Banks 17, Nweke 2, Crook-Jones 4, Sorrells 11, Boston 0, Hopkins 2, Taylor 18, Eze 1, Cheffen 3, Goudeau 1. Totals 26 7-11 69.

BELT

9

6

15

15

45

GV

20

23

18

8

69

Three-point goals: Bilyew 2, Keith 2, Lind; Taylor 4, Sorrells 2, Banks, Cheffen.

KC CHRISTIAN 71, MARANATHA ACADEMY 61

Kansas City Christian: Engel 6, Tally 6, Palmer 11, Paul 26, Dougan 10, Gunnigle 10, Coleman 2. Totals 25 16-24 71.

Maranatha Academy: Holland 13, Fortin 9, Peacher 12, Hou 22, Rao 3, Friesen 2. Totals 22 3-3 61.

KCC

20

20

10

21

71

MARA

13

16

11

21

61

Three-point goals: Paul 4, Talley 2, Palmer; Hou 6, Peacher 4, Holland 3.

KEARNEY 53, WINNETONKA 42

Winnetonka (3-20): Williams 0, Brown 8, Campbell 3, Freeman 0, A. Tong 10, B. Tong 13, Triplett 8. Totals 16 6-7 42.

Kearney (17-6): D. Ritz 5, C. Ritz 11, Pritzel 15, Hoffman 7, E. Waddell 3, M. Waddell 2, Blodgett 2, Doan 8. Totals 19 8-11 53.

WINN

14

8

9

11

42

KEAR

10

10

18

15

53

Three-point goals: B. Tong 3, Campbell; Pritzel 3, C. Ritz 2, D. Ritz, E. Waddell.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 58

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 37

Lawrence Free State: Luinstera 5, McCaffery 3, Dineen 4, Thomsen 2, Cordes 16, Baker 2, Clark 16, Robinson 10. Totals 23 9-17 58.

Shawnee Mission West: Graham 4, Hood 7, Watson 3, McMann 2, Southern 9, Witters 12. Totals 14 7-10 37.

LFS

14

12

17

15

58

SMW

6

7

11

13

37

Three-point goals: Cordes, Luinstera, McCaffery; Hood, Watson.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 83

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 69

Blue Springs South: Hyde 5, Swanegan 11, Roustic 23, Thomas 2, Connors 6, Ravencamp 7, Wright 6, Marck 9. Totals 21 23-33 69.

Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 7, Hawkins 28, Jenkins 23, Bynum 12, Hairston 6, Aeilts 3, Root 4. Totals 31 9-15 83.

BLSS

7

18

18

26

69

LSN

19

19

20

25

83

Three-point goals: Roustic 3, Hyde; Hawkins 6, Jenkins 5, Aeilts.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 70

LEE’S SUMMIT 52

Lee’s Summit: Hangust 1, Eames 7, Jones 2, Langenbaughn 3, Davis 6, Roul 2, Pressley 2, Brewer 22, Moore 7. Totals 18 10-20 52.

Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 1, Brooks 8, Butler 4, Goodrich 13, Bishop 17, May 12, Amonye 1, Doolin 12, Kardell 2. Totals 30 8-15 70.

LS

5

17

15

15

52

LSW

13

16

18

23

70

Three-point goals: Brewer 4, Eames, Langenbaughn; May 2.

LIBERTY 49, TRUMAN 43

Liberty: Steeustra 11, Bentel 3, Lewis 6, Matson 8, Rawle 3, Jacobs 2, Turner 7, Adams 11, Tilson 4. Totals 22 8-13 49.

Truman: Mabry 1, Gregg 7, Edmondson 11, Wiley 8, Titus 8, Piper 2. Totals 11 10-15 43.

LIB

11

4

12

22

49

TRU

11

10

8

14

43

Three-point goals: Adams, Bentel, Steeustra; Titus 2, Edmondson, Gregg, Wiley.

LINCOLN PREP 56, METRO ACADEMY 53

Metro Academy: Janssen 12, Myers 0, C. Unruh 0, Jackson 3, Rean 0, Roff 2, B. Unruh 8, Ferrell 0, Hall 14, Spaedy 0, Kent 0, Frifbie 2, Bolz 12, Berends 0. Totals 17 7-15 53.

Lincoln Prep: Giles 0, Reeves 10, Weston Jr. 5, Washington 0, Pauley 5, Phillips 0, Dulley 26, Childress 3, Heards 0, Gillian 0, Ellison 1, Robinson-Shepard 0, Merritt 0, Murphy 0, Quaye. Totals 19 7-17 56.

MA

17

5

22

9

53

LP

21

6

17

12

56

Three-point goals: Hall 3, Janssen 2, B. Unruh 2, Jackson; Dulley 8, Pauley, Reeves, Weston Jr.

LUTHERAN 49, NORTH PLATTE 34

North Platte: Green 0, Oliver 14, Hendricks 3, Snook 4, French 9, Owens 1, Martin 3. Totals 13 6-10 34.

Lutheran: Kunkel 16, Patterson 8, Wagner 12, Aspegren 4, Horn 5, Hinrichs 3, Robertson 1. Totals 17 13-22 49.

NP

7

9

7

11

34

LUTH

10

6

18

15

49

Three-point goals: Hendricks, Oliver; Horn, Kunkel.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 63, RUSKIN 60

Ruskin (9-17): Rock 2, Kitchen 4, Martin 8, Moore 5, Beard 23, Parker 3, Irby 13, Williams 0, Taylor 0. Totals 20 15-20 60.

North Kansas City (19-5): Elful 1, Slack 12, Ding 17, Deng 3, Bol 16, Babikir 14, Rogers 0. Totals 20 19-30 63.

RUSK

21

7

19

13

60

NKC

14

15

21

13

63

Three-point goals: Beard 2, Martin, Moore, Parker; Babikir 2, Deng, Slack.

OAK PARK 69, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 41

Oak Park: Larkie 0, Orange 0, Shariff 3, Lloyd 4, Moore 0, Richardson 4, Goods 16, Becker 2, Nunez 0, Evans 10, Agbaji 30, Jeylani 0. Totals 26 8-14 69.

William Chrisman: Morre 2, Cox 4, Ruch 9, Herl 5, Cooper 14, Mason 3, Clarkson 4. Totals 16 3-5 41.

OP

21

14

14

20

69

WC

7

4

20

10

41

Three-point goals: Agbaji 3, Evans 3, Goods 2, Shariff; Cooper 4, Herl, Mason.

OLATHE EAST 42, LEAVENWORTH 37

Olathe East: Reynolds 4, B. Nelson 6, Stuene 6, Bell 10, LaGore 6, Ramie 1, Kullberg 2, McKey 7. Totals 14 13-25 42.

Leavenworth: Johnston 3, Sweet 2, Berry 5, J. Williams 0, Sauer 7, Payne 2, Thiel 11, Dalby 0, R. Williams 7, Ealem 0. Totals 15 3-9 37.

OE

10

7

8

17

42

LEAV

5

4

9

19

37

Three-point goals: Reynolds; Berry, Johnston, Sauer, Thiel.

OLATHE NORTH 58

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 53

Olathe North: Jackson 11, Freeman 2, Williams 12, Clark 3, Walton 2, Moye 6, Byers 15, Milner 7. Totals 21 12-14 58.

Shawnee Mission South: Webster 13, Potthoff 7, Wissel 4, Hickman 4, Soares 11, Parks 13, Iba 1. Totals 17 14-18 53.

ON

14

5

12

27

58

SMS

9

12

17

15

53

Three-point goals: Moye 2, Clark, Jackson; Soares 3, Parks, Potthoff.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 50

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 38

Olathe Northwest (14-5): Parks 2, Nicodemus 2, Kline 4, Holmgren 6, Shiezes 3, Vanderslice 6, Waters 27, Cashmen 0, Oppenheim 0. Totals 16 13-15 50.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-12): Moore 3, Biery 1, Skeens 12, Gleason 4, Ghilardi 3, Kendall 4, Heinisch 6, Love 5, Oleson 0. Totals 14 4-8 38.

ONW

10

14

9

17

50

SMNW

9

8

14

7

38

Three-point goals: Holmgren 2, Waters 2, Shiezes; Skeens 3, Heinisch 2.

OLATHE SOUTH 73

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 68

Olathe South: Slavin 42, Peters 5, Koval 16, Beene 3, Adger 7. Totals 23 17-22 73.

Shawnee Mission North: Bradley 18, Schneider 1, Am. Williams 14, Av. Williams 27, J. Hinsley 8. Totals 22 17-23 68.

OS

22

15

18

18

73

SMN

23

10

17

18

68

Three-point goals: Slavin 7, Koval 3; Am. Williams 4, Bradley 2, Hinsley.

PARK HILL 67, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 59

Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 4, Williams 6, Hardin 0, Jones 3, Gireble 0, Shockley 16, McCullough 22, Scroggins 4, Bailey 4, Jermain 0, Roberson 0. Totals 22 6-14 59.

Park Hill: Stewart 5, C. Graves 8, R. Graves 0, Majok 0, D. Smith 18, Englebert 0, Zeil 6, K. Smith 4, Wallace 2, Baack 0, Lee 4, Wilson 5, Bell 15. Totals 25 12-18 67.

RAY

20

14

15

10

59

PH

13

14

20

20

67

Three-point goals: McCullough 6, Shockley 2, Jones; D. Smith 2, Bell, K. Smith.

PARK HILL SOUTH 68, RAYTOWN 59

Raytown: Proctor 5, McGee 8, Blanks 11, Drew 13, Burton 0, Fair 18, Hutson 4, Jones 0, Johnson 0. Totals 22 13-18 59.

Park Hill South: Kline 7, Williams 7, Thompson 2, Owen 0, Robinson 26, Walker 0, Perkins 16, Hakim 0, Co. Lee 8, CJ Lee 2. Totals 22 21-26 68.

RAY

16

12

16

15

59

PHS

17

8

17

26

68

Three-point goals: McGee 2; Robinson 3.

PEMBROKE HILL 64

VERITAS CHRISTIAN 55

Veritas Christian (12-5): W. Flory 2, Huslig 8, Rau 3, Dowdell 9, Q. Donohoe 4, Rask 3, P. Donohoe 3, T. Flory 21, Weinhold 2. Totals 22 6-8 55.

Pembroke Hill (15-9): Lewis 21, Allen 7, Cobb 4, Forsee 2, El-Scari 11, Ramza 5, Powell 8, Kagwanja 6. Totals 27 4-6 64.

VC

19

16

10

10

55

PH

18

15

17

14

64

Three-point goals: P. Donohoe, Dowdell, Huslig, Rask, Rau; El-Scari 3, Allen, Lewis, Ramza.

RAYTOWN SOUTH 82, PLATTE COUNTY 68

Raytown South: Sorrells 3, Hendon 25, Madge 17, Witt 24, Shurn 8, Clark 5. Totals 28 18-29 82.

Platte County: Newberry 4, Cummings 16, Ragsdale 32, Rollins 5, Watts 7, Gammill 4. Totals 28 6-15 68.

RS

17

17

17

31

82

PC

17

12

19

20

68

Three-point goals: Hendon 4, Shurn 2, Madge, Witt; Ragsdale 5, Rollins.

SCHLAGLE 60, EAST 29

Schlagle: Frazier 3, Mitchell 2, Grant-Foster 6, Bass 4, Johnson 8, Cushon 8, Sipple 5, gaw 15, Sanders 6, Conner 3. Totals 22 12-21 60.

East: Brown 15, Snow 6, Marks 6, Oliver 2, Cook 0, Hill 0. Totals 12 3-5 29.

SCH

12

21

22

5

60

EAST

8

4

10

7

29

Three-point goals: Conner, Johnson, Sanders, Sipple; Snow 2.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 62

LAWRENCE 56, OT

Lawrence: Solko 3, Chapple 9, King 17, Mallory 2, Buffalomeat 2, Miller 0, Selden 2, Quartlebaum 2, Butler 19. Totals 16 22-32 56.

Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 23, Morantz 3, Schoemann 11, Rieg 9, George 10, Bolton 6, Maddox 0. Totals 19 21-32 62.

LAW

16

13

15

5

7

56

SME

13

15

11

10

13

62

Three-point goals: Butler 2; George, Morantz, Thompson.

SPRING HILL 58, BALDWIN 32

Baldwin: Williams 0, Ramirez 11, Craig 0, Laskowski 4, Letner 0, Norris 4, Dighaus 5, Wilson 0, Kehl 0, Russell 0, Jackman 6, Huggins 0, Braun 2. Totals 12 5-11 32.

Spring Hill: Steging 0, Towles 7, Weber 3, Ewing 2, King 0, Hodge 11, Powell 3, Hoston 12, Feeback 11, Johnson 0, LaPlante 9. Totals 23 8-16 58.

BALD

8

8

9

7

32

SH

14

12

16

16

58

Three-point goals: Dighaus, Laskowski, Ramirez; Hodge 2, Powell, Towles.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 47

BLUE VALLEY WEST 35

St. James Academy: Spradlin 3, Kaifes 0, Thornhill 20, McKee 6, Hornung 0, Dunsmore 0, Dekraai 4, Fitzmorris 14. Totals 17 10-11 47.

Blue Valley West: Jones 0, Goodale 0, Lucas 14, Nordstrom 2, Bain 3, Gammon 2, Shipwright 6, Elfstrand 8. Totals 14 6-9 35.

SJA

20

11

10

6

47

BVW

8

4

13

10

35

Three-point goals: Fitzmorris, Spradlin, Thornhill; Bain.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 50, Wyandotte 23

Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46

BV West 50, St. James Academy 37

Center 48, Clinton 37

Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn 43

Lawrence 63, SM East 20

Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33

Louisburg 34, De Soto 31

Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23

Notre Dame de Sion 64, Schlagle 47

Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 27

Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31

Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48

Olathe South 59, SM North 32

Pembroke Hill 70, Veritas Christian 50

Piper 78, Bishop Ward 37

St. Pius X 71, Warrensburg 27

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34

Wednesday’s games

Schlagle at Sumner Academy

Staley at St. Joseph Benton

Southeast at Northeast

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast vs. University Academy, 6 p.m.

Barstow vs. O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3, District 15

Lawson vs. Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Class 3, District 16

Trenton vs. Penney, 6 p.m.

East Buchanan vs. Lathrop, 7 p.m.

Monday’s results

Belton 58, Grandview 28

Central 62, Liberty North 57

Gardner Edgerton 46, Blue Valley 45

Kearney 56, Winnetonka 16

Lee’s Summit 55, LS West 42

LS North 61, Blue Springs South 60

North Kansas City 71, Ruskin 43

Park Hill South 57, Raytown 29

Platte County 57, Raytown South 32

Pleasant Ridge 59, McLouth 50

Staley 71, Fort Osage 27

Truman 41, Liberty 35

William Chrisman 55, Oak Park 34

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

University Academy 56, Summit Christian 52

Barstow 46, Hogan Prep 42

Southeast 57, Cristo Rey 25

Class 3, District 15

Lexington 57, Carrollton 47

Richmond 65, Alta Vista 32

St. Paul Lutheran 43, Lafayette County 41

Class 3, District 16

Trenton 54, Bishop LeBlond 12

Penney 51, South Harrison 38

East Buchanan 55, Maryville 32

Lathrop 46, Brookfield 30

Class 2, District 13

Adrian 65, Appleton City 20

Midway 56, Archie 44

Rich Hill 49, Liberal 44

Class 2, District 15

Concordia 47, Lone Jack 38

Northland Christian 58, West Platte 55

Santa Fe 55, North Platte 31

Wellington-Napoleon 78, KC Lutheran 40

Class 1, District 13

Orrick def. Winston, forfeit

Tuesday’s summaries

ATCHISON 50, WYANDOTTE 23

Wyandotte: Jackson 0, Ali 3, Hunt 13, Maxwell 5, Bradley 2. Totals 9 4-12 23.

Atchison: McCoole 6, Denton 6, Harris 2, Dougherty 2, Hanson 2, Downing 14, Harper 8, Anderson 10. Totals 24 0-9 50.

WYAN

4

5

7

7

23

ATCH

21

9

10

10

50

Three-point goals: Maxwell; McCoole 2.

BALDWIN 54, SPRING HILL 46

Baldwin: Stewart 0, Anderson 0, Lindenmeyer 8, A. Ogle 30, Caley 3, K. Ogle 2, Markely 0, Frost 3, Nelson 0, O’Rourke 3, Johnson 0, Eillis 0. Totals: 19 14-24 54.

Spring Hill: Roberts 0, Steging 3, Goff 7, Delker 11, Loventinsky 2, Dominick 2, Todd 2, Frank 0, Fabrizius 0, Hitchens 0, Leaton 3, Williams 16. Totals 16 9-11 46.

BALD

11

12

12

19

54

SH

19

5

9

13

46

Three-point goals: Cawley, Lindenmeyer; Delker 3, Goff, Steging.

BLUE VALLEY WEST 50

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 37

St. James Academy: Kaufman 14, Kempf 3, Setter 4, Jones 2, Duker 0, Goetz 12, Hall 0, Feldcamp 2. Totals 12 10-13 37.

Blue Valley West: Fancher 1, Holmes 4, Strombom 0, Wilson 18, Lansford 11, Stivers 5, Pittman 5, Flowers 6. Totals 18 10-13 50.

SJA

6

10

12

9

37

BVW

14

10

7

19

50

Three-point goals: Goetz 2, Kempf; Holmes, Lansford, Pittman, Stivers.

CENTER 48, CLINTON 37

Clinton: Mantonya 4, Abernathy 0, Adams 7, Payne 9, Mills 13, Petry 2, McClain 2. Totals 12 9-20 37.

Center: Banister 11, Purnell 4, Mahmud 5, Fisher 9, Lewis 19. Totals 18 11-14 48.

CLIN

9

9

7

12

37

CENT

6

17

10

15

48

Three-point goals: Payne 2, Adams, Mantonya; Mahmud.

LAWRENCE 63

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 20

Lawrence: Stewart 0, Lemus 25, Drum 3, Stafford 15, Ajkwu 6, Ostronic 0, Williams 8, Thomas 0, Cosey 0, Goodwin 6. Totals 22 8-24 63.

Shawnee Mission East: Hise 0, Frye 1, Clough 2, Haverty 4, Yowell 6, Englund 0, Bair 0, Keys 0, Barreca 0, Stechschulte 0, Adams 0, Stanley 6, Eberhart 0. Totals 7 4-12 20.

LAW

18

21

16

8

63

SME

3

10

2

5

20

Three-point goals: Lemus 7, Stafford 3, Goodwin; Stanley 2.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 52

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 33

Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 8, Thomas 9, Bishop 2, Kesten 15, Tilakowski 0, Hippe 6, Two-Hearts 8, Cushing 4, Keathley 0, Jones 0, Patton 0. Totals 17 13-15 52.

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 2, Beason 6, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 0, Berkley 0, A. Henrie 3, Diehl 0, Prin 0, Lee 0, Hines 7, Loe 15. Totals 10 10-13 33.

LFS

13

7

16

16

52

SMW

11

6

15

1

33

Three-point goals: Lawrence 2, Two-Hearts 2, Kesten; Beason 2, A. Henrie.

LOUISBURG 34, DE SOTO 31

Louisburg: C. Buffington 6, Cain 2, Lancaster 3, Simpson 9, P. Buffington 8, Renner 2, Overbay 3. Totals 8 14-20 34.

De Soto: Grizzle 9, Beal 6, Jones 10, Johnson 4, Plake 2. Totals 10 8-15 31.

LOU

8

2

12

12

34

DES

13

2

6

10

31

Three-point goals: P. Buffington 2, Lancaster, Simpson; Jones 3.

MARANATHA ACADEMY 35, KC CHRISTIAN 23

Kansas City Christian: Hardt 5, Harrison 0, Connealy 7, Eldred 6, Unruh 2, Haivala 3. Totals 6 9-24 23.

Maranatha Academy: Crowder 13, Buetner 6, Abebe 2, Welch 5, Wilcox 3, Buckner 2, Friesen 4. Totals 15 4-12 35.

KCC

0

9

4

10

23

MARA

10

4

13

8

35

Three-point goals: Connealy 2; Wilcox.

NOTRE DAME de SION 64, SCHLAGLE 47

Schlagle: Pledger 0, Lawson 5, Daniel 4, Green 7, Springsteen 9, Suttington 11, Brown 11. Totals 17 9-12 47.

Notre Dame de Sion: Young 2, Lynn 5, Dercher 15, Totta 5, Adams 21, Uhde 3, Fennewald 11, Long 2. Totals 25 7-14 64.

SCH

12

17

9

9

47

NDS

20

15

19

10

64

Three-point goals: Springsteen 3, Brown; Dercher 4, Lynn, Totta, Uhde.

ODESSA 50, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 27

Excelsior Springs: Gantt 2, Kincade 2, Schindler 3, Ealomarez 4, Hatch 7, Mounteney 4, Christiansen 5. Totals 9 8-19 27.

Odessa: Steinbeck 4, Goulden 3, King 3, Duncan 2, Entson 2, Ki. Grubb 18, Morris 10, Leap 3, Degeman 3, Kl. Grubb 2. Totals 19 7-17 50.

EXS

4

4

5

14

27

OD

16

14

8

12

50

Three-point goals: Schindler; Ki. Grubb 2, Degeman, Goulden, Morris.

OLATHE EAST 39, LEAVENWORTH 31

Olathe East: Rehagen 3, Hoppock 2, Wilson 13, Owens 0, Kincaid 12, Schumaker 9. Totals 13 12-19 39.

Leavenworth: Moore 6, A. Brown 0, Hayward 6, Bowen 0, Robinson 0, Lister 16, Mack 0, M. Brown 2. Totals 12 4-4 31.

OE

12

9

10

8

39

LEA

8

8

9

6

31

Three-point goals: Wilson; Hayward 3, Lister 2.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 55

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 48

Olathe Northwest (12-7): Heise 7, Reiber 8, Marks 6, Kappelmann 3, Boeh 7, Gueldner 20, Curry 4. Totals 19 11-17 55.

Shawnee Mission Northwest (12-7): Ojeda 15, Seibold 4, Hill 2, Rose 7, Black 2, Nachbar 12, Petersen 6. Totals 17 8-9 48.

ONW

7

14

22

12

55

SMNW

9

8

10

21

48

Three-point goals: Gueldner 4, Heise, Marks; Ojeda 4, Rose, Seibold.

OLATHE SOUTH 59

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 32

Olathe South: Pierce 0, Butaud 11, Gooch 3, Braun 2, Harshbarger 7, Griswold 6, Roebuck 15, Reed 0, Bartels 7, Winslow 6, Alexander 2, Harder 0. Totals 23 11-13 59.

Shawnee Mission North: Zehr 0, Bortka 0, Boyce 1, River 0, Ashlock 0, Lee 0, Vielhauer 2, Love 17, Redick 9, Stiers 2, Rosas 1. Totals 10 11-26 32.

OS

13

15

17

14

59

SMN

11

6

6

9

32

Three-point goals: Butaud, Harshbarger; Redick.

PEMBROKE HILL 70

VERITAS CHRISTIAN 50

Veritas Christian: Scott 0, Krestan 10, Stieben 0, Edmondson 2, Holland 8, Hammer 2, Huslig 28. Totals 21 3-5 50.

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 6, Copaken 8, Wolfe 2, Tinoco 20, Ervin 16, Petitone 18. Totals 29 4-4 70.

VC

14

17

10

9

50

PH

22

18

12

18

70

Three-point goals: Huslig 5; Tinoco 6, Ervin 2.

PIPER 78, BISHOP WARD 37

Bishop Ward: Tapia 0, Lopez 0, Dominguez 9, Brennan 16, Gonalez 2, Reyes 0, Lally 10. Totals 14 3-5 37.

Piper: Ford 4, Andrade 0, Rogers 4, Serrano 0, Porter 0, Morrow 10, Banes 10, Leslie 0, Cobbins 17, Vigil 22, Gooch 2, Thomas 6. Totals 32. 6-11 78.

BW

8

8

12

9

37

PIPE

19

28

15

16

78

Three-point goals: Dominguez 4, Lally 2; Vigil 3, Banes 2, Cobbins 2.

ST. PIUS X 71, WARRENSBURG 27

Warrrensburg: Misner 1, Wilbanks 4, Rhone 6, Piontek 7, Westphal 2, Davis 3, Banblarcum 4. Totals 10 6-8 27.

St. Pius X: Mussorici 20, Hipp 15, Denzer 22, Simone 2, Ervie 4, Malott 0, Ringel 2, Hayes 4, Widman 2, Parrish 0. Totals 28 10-15 71.

WARR

2

12

9

4

27

SPX

26

22

19

4

71

Three-point goals: Davis, Piontek; Mussorici 3, Denzer 2.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 52

BLUE VALLEY 34

Blue Valley: Lawrence 7, Lynch 12, Robbins 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 0, Jones 7, Szukalski 6, Ryan 2. Totals 13 6-9 34.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 6, Hartnett 0, Pearson 6, Patton 0, Pownsell 11, Jacobs 0, Morgan 2, Jackson 0, Weledji 15 Ebert 0, Thomas 12. Totals 21 4-7 52.

BV

7

10

6

11

34

STA

12

13

20

7

52

Three-point goals: Jones, Lawrence; Corrigan 2, Pearson 2, Pownsell 2.

Monday’s summary

CENTRAL 62, LIBERTY NORTH 57

Liberty North: Jackson 4, Ojigoh 8, Stark 12, Johnson 2, Gist 29. Totals 20 16-21 57.

Central: Haggard 26, George 3, Rodney 3, Howat 16, Bachman 10, Duke 4. Totals 17 21-33 62.

LN

4

15

13

25

57

CENT

10

14

20

18

62

Three-point goals: Ojigoh; Haggard 3, George, Rodney.

d

girls

