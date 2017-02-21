High school results - February 21

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 63, Wyandotte 48
Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42
Blue Springs 66, Rockhurst 64
Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55
De Soto 57, Louisburg 40
Grain Valley 64, Oak Grove 48
Grandview 69, Belton 45
KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61
Kearney 53, Winnetonka 42
Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37
Liberty 49, Truman 43
Lincoln Prep 56, Metro Academy 53
LS North 83, Blue Springs South 69
LS West 70, Lee’s Summit 52
North Kansas City 63, Ruskin 60
Oak Park 69, William Chrisman 41
Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37
Olathe North 58, SM South 53
Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38
Olathe South 73, SM North 68
Park Hill 67, Raymore-Peculiar 59
Park Hill South 68, Raytown 59
Pembroke Hill 64, Veritas Christian 55
Raytown South 82, Platte County 68
Schlagle 60, East 29
SM East 62, Lawrence 56, OT
Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32
St. James Academy 47, BV West 35
Van Horn 50, Heritage Christian 48
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
O’Hara 88, Southeast 77
Summit Christian 78, Cristo Rey 56
Barstow 84, University Academy 47
Class 3, District 15
Lafayette County 85, Alta Vista 34
Carrollton 58, Richmond 53
St. Paul Lutheran 63, Lexington 58, OT
Class 3, District 16
Trenton 73, East Buchanan 49
Class 2, District 13
Adrian 70, Midway 42
Crest Ridge 47, Liberal 27
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon 56, West Platte 22
Lone Jack 41, Concordia 40
KC Lutheran 49, North Platte 34
Wednesday’s games
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
Southeast at Northeast
Tuesday’s summaries
ATCHISON 63, WYANDOTTE 48
Wyandotte: Evans 16, Wilson 4, Moore 5, Moye 17, Nelson 4, Stewart 2. Totals 18 12-17 48.
Atchison: Downing 17, Smith 9, Martin 0, Batemon 13, Thompson 7, Helms 17. Totals 25 8-15 63.
WYAN
10
7
16
15
—
48
ATCH
14
14
16
19
—
63
Three-point goals: Downing 3, Smith 2.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD 58, LANSING 42
Lansing (5-14): Dill 6, Robinson 13, Binson 13, Jenkins 3, McQuillon 14, Adams 6. Totals 14 9-12 42.
Basehor-Linwood (12-5): Scott 2, Sherley 22, Ford 10, Coleman 9, Tatkenhorst 14, White 1. Totals 20 12-18 58.
LANS
11
10
8
13
—
42
BL
16
15
14
13
—
58
Three-point goals: Dill 2, Robinson 2, Jenkins; Tatkenhorst 3, Ford 2, Colmeman.
BLUE SPRINGS 66, ROCKHURST 64
Rockhurst: J. Thompson 0, M. Teahan 0, Nelson 5, Louis 14, C. Teahan 16, Hughes 10, White 2, Selzer 15, Dwyer 0, Eckles 0, Trnaberger 0, Ridgnal 2, Sykes 0, S. Thompson 0. Totals 25 6-10 64.
Blue Springs: White 2, Black 0, Lawrence 20, Grobmeyer 5, Montgomery 0, Bonner 2, King 17, Bello 0, Stewart 0, McMahan 0, Parker 20. Totals 22 12-17 66.
ROCK
23
6
18
17
—
64
BLSP
19
10
18
19
—
66
Three-point goals: Louis 4, C. Teahan 3, Nelson; Lawrence 4, King 3, Parker 3.
BLUE VALLEY 69
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55
Blue Valley: Gomez 7, Geiman 22, Green 15, Van Dyne 14, Hopson 2, Shirhart 7, Olson 2. Totals 25 8-13 69.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Hagenkord 14, Lewis 1, Downey 1, Rost 2, Allegri 18, Gavin 10, Boedeker 9. Totals 20 9-14 55.
BV
20
13
16
20
—
69
STA
11
16
14
14
—
55
Three-point goals: Van Dyne 4, Geiman 3, Green 3, Gomez; Allegri 2, Gavin 2, Hagenkord 2.
DE SOTO 57, LOUISBURG 40
Louisburg: Guetterman 2, Geiman 4, Hill 4, Doles 3, Harding 13, Ribordy 6, Dover 8. Totals 18 4-12 40.
De Soto: Hansen 5, Montgomery 4, Baruth 2, Bell 6, Wilcox 2, Kempf 5, Wilson 25, Noll 8. Totals 22 8-9 57.
LOU
8
10
12
10
—
40
DES
17
14
12
14
—
57
Three-point goals: Bell 2, Hansen, Kempf, Wilson.
GRAIN VALLEY 64, OAK GROVE 48
Grain Valley: Salisbury 18, Collum 3, Gutierez 2, Kilpatrick 9, Macoubrie 11, Meredith 5, Quantrell 16. Totals 23 15-24 64.
Oak Grove: Althaus 16, Wilhoit 6, Pfeifer 11, Blansit 2, Wycoff 3, Cain 10. Totals 16 8-9 48.
GV
12
19
16
17
—
64
OG
10
4
16
18
—
48
Three-point goals: Kilpatrick, Macoubrie, Salisbury; Althaus 3, Pfeifer 3, Cain, Wycoff.
GRANDVIEW 69, BELTON 45
Belton: Keith 9, Weston 0, Bilyew 8, Clark 13, Harold 6, White 4, Oquendo 2, Brown 0, Lind 3. Totals 15 10-15 45.
Grandview: Lathon 10, Banks 17, Nweke 2, Crook-Jones 4, Sorrells 11, Boston 0, Hopkins 2, Taylor 18, Eze 1, Cheffen 3, Goudeau 1. Totals 26 7-11 69.
BELT
9
6
15
15
—
45
GV
20
23
18
8
—
69
Three-point goals: Bilyew 2, Keith 2, Lind; Taylor 4, Sorrells 2, Banks, Cheffen.
KC CHRISTIAN 71, MARANATHA ACADEMY 61
Kansas City Christian: Engel 6, Tally 6, Palmer 11, Paul 26, Dougan 10, Gunnigle 10, Coleman 2. Totals 25 16-24 71.
Maranatha Academy: Holland 13, Fortin 9, Peacher 12, Hou 22, Rao 3, Friesen 2. Totals 22 3-3 61.
KCC
20
20
10
21
—
71
MARA
13
16
11
21
—
61
Three-point goals: Paul 4, Talley 2, Palmer; Hou 6, Peacher 4, Holland 3.
KEARNEY 53, WINNETONKA 42
Winnetonka (3-20): Williams 0, Brown 8, Campbell 3, Freeman 0, A. Tong 10, B. Tong 13, Triplett 8. Totals 16 6-7 42.
Kearney (17-6): D. Ritz 5, C. Ritz 11, Pritzel 15, Hoffman 7, E. Waddell 3, M. Waddell 2, Blodgett 2, Doan 8. Totals 19 8-11 53.
WINN
14
8
9
11
—
42
KEAR
10
10
18
15
—
53
Three-point goals: B. Tong 3, Campbell; Pritzel 3, C. Ritz 2, D. Ritz, E. Waddell.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 58
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 37
Lawrence Free State: Luinstera 5, McCaffery 3, Dineen 4, Thomsen 2, Cordes 16, Baker 2, Clark 16, Robinson 10. Totals 23 9-17 58.
Shawnee Mission West: Graham 4, Hood 7, Watson 3, McMann 2, Southern 9, Witters 12. Totals 14 7-10 37.
LFS
14
12
17
15
—
58
SMW
6
7
11
13
—
37
Three-point goals: Cordes, Luinstera, McCaffery; Hood, Watson.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 83
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 69
Blue Springs South: Hyde 5, Swanegan 11, Roustic 23, Thomas 2, Connors 6, Ravencamp 7, Wright 6, Marck 9. Totals 21 23-33 69.
Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 7, Hawkins 28, Jenkins 23, Bynum 12, Hairston 6, Aeilts 3, Root 4. Totals 31 9-15 83.
BLSS
7
18
18
26
—
69
LSN
19
19
20
25
—
83
Three-point goals: Roustic 3, Hyde; Hawkins 6, Jenkins 5, Aeilts.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 70
LEE’S SUMMIT 52
Lee’s Summit: Hangust 1, Eames 7, Jones 2, Langenbaughn 3, Davis 6, Roul 2, Pressley 2, Brewer 22, Moore 7. Totals 18 10-20 52.
Lee’s Summit West: Sirna 1, Brooks 8, Butler 4, Goodrich 13, Bishop 17, May 12, Amonye 1, Doolin 12, Kardell 2. Totals 30 8-15 70.
LS
5
17
15
15
—
52
LSW
13
16
18
23
—
70
Three-point goals: Brewer 4, Eames, Langenbaughn; May 2.
LIBERTY 49, TRUMAN 43
Liberty: Steeustra 11, Bentel 3, Lewis 6, Matson 8, Rawle 3, Jacobs 2, Turner 7, Adams 11, Tilson 4. Totals 22 8-13 49.
Truman: Mabry 1, Gregg 7, Edmondson 11, Wiley 8, Titus 8, Piper 2. Totals 11 10-15 43.
LIB
11
4
12
22
—
49
TRU
11
10
8
14
—
43
Three-point goals: Adams, Bentel, Steeustra; Titus 2, Edmondson, Gregg, Wiley.
LINCOLN PREP 56, METRO ACADEMY 53
Metro Academy: Janssen 12, Myers 0, C. Unruh 0, Jackson 3, Rean 0, Roff 2, B. Unruh 8, Ferrell 0, Hall 14, Spaedy 0, Kent 0, Frifbie 2, Bolz 12, Berends 0. Totals 17 7-15 53.
Lincoln Prep: Giles 0, Reeves 10, Weston Jr. 5, Washington 0, Pauley 5, Phillips 0, Dulley 26, Childress 3, Heards 0, Gillian 0, Ellison 1, Robinson-Shepard 0, Merritt 0, Murphy 0, Quaye. Totals 19 7-17 56.
MA
17
5
22
9
—
53
LP
21
6
17
12
—
56
Three-point goals: Hall 3, Janssen 2, B. Unruh 2, Jackson; Dulley 8, Pauley, Reeves, Weston Jr.
LUTHERAN 49, NORTH PLATTE 34
North Platte: Green 0, Oliver 14, Hendricks 3, Snook 4, French 9, Owens 1, Martin 3. Totals 13 6-10 34.
Lutheran: Kunkel 16, Patterson 8, Wagner 12, Aspegren 4, Horn 5, Hinrichs 3, Robertson 1. Totals 17 13-22 49.
NP
7
9
7
11
—
34
LUTH
10
6
18
15
—
49
Three-point goals: Hendricks, Oliver; Horn, Kunkel.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 63, RUSKIN 60
Ruskin (9-17): Rock 2, Kitchen 4, Martin 8, Moore 5, Beard 23, Parker 3, Irby 13, Williams 0, Taylor 0. Totals 20 15-20 60.
North Kansas City (19-5): Elful 1, Slack 12, Ding 17, Deng 3, Bol 16, Babikir 14, Rogers 0. Totals 20 19-30 63.
RUSK
21
7
19
13
—
60
NKC
14
15
21
13
—
63
Three-point goals: Beard 2, Martin, Moore, Parker; Babikir 2, Deng, Slack.
OAK PARK 69, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 41
Oak Park: Larkie 0, Orange 0, Shariff 3, Lloyd 4, Moore 0, Richardson 4, Goods 16, Becker 2, Nunez 0, Evans 10, Agbaji 30, Jeylani 0. Totals 26 8-14 69.
William Chrisman: Morre 2, Cox 4, Ruch 9, Herl 5, Cooper 14, Mason 3, Clarkson 4. Totals 16 3-5 41.
OP
21
14
14
20
—
69
WC
7
4
20
10
—
41
Three-point goals: Agbaji 3, Evans 3, Goods 2, Shariff; Cooper 4, Herl, Mason.
OLATHE EAST 42, LEAVENWORTH 37
Olathe East: Reynolds 4, B. Nelson 6, Stuene 6, Bell 10, LaGore 6, Ramie 1, Kullberg 2, McKey 7. Totals 14 13-25 42.
Leavenworth: Johnston 3, Sweet 2, Berry 5, J. Williams 0, Sauer 7, Payne 2, Thiel 11, Dalby 0, R. Williams 7, Ealem 0. Totals 15 3-9 37.
OE
10
7
8
17
—
42
LEAV
5
4
9
19
—
37
Three-point goals: Reynolds; Berry, Johnston, Sauer, Thiel.
OLATHE NORTH 58
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 53
Olathe North: Jackson 11, Freeman 2, Williams 12, Clark 3, Walton 2, Moye 6, Byers 15, Milner 7. Totals 21 12-14 58.
Shawnee Mission South: Webster 13, Potthoff 7, Wissel 4, Hickman 4, Soares 11, Parks 13, Iba 1. Totals 17 14-18 53.
ON
14
5
12
27
—
58
SMS
9
12
17
15
—
53
Three-point goals: Moye 2, Clark, Jackson; Soares 3, Parks, Potthoff.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 50
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 38
Olathe Northwest (14-5): Parks 2, Nicodemus 2, Kline 4, Holmgren 6, Shiezes 3, Vanderslice 6, Waters 27, Cashmen 0, Oppenheim 0. Totals 16 13-15 50.
Shawnee Mission Northwest (7-12): Moore 3, Biery 1, Skeens 12, Gleason 4, Ghilardi 3, Kendall 4, Heinisch 6, Love 5, Oleson 0. Totals 14 4-8 38.
ONW
10
14
9
17
—
50
SMNW
9
8
14
7
—
38
Three-point goals: Holmgren 2, Waters 2, Shiezes; Skeens 3, Heinisch 2.
OLATHE SOUTH 73
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 68
Olathe South: Slavin 42, Peters 5, Koval 16, Beene 3, Adger 7. Totals 23 17-22 73.
Shawnee Mission North: Bradley 18, Schneider 1, Am. Williams 14, Av. Williams 27, J. Hinsley 8. Totals 22 17-23 68.
OS
22
15
18
18
—
73
SMN
23
10
17
18
—
68
Three-point goals: Slavin 7, Koval 3; Am. Williams 4, Bradley 2, Hinsley.
PARK HILL 67, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 59
Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 4, Williams 6, Hardin 0, Jones 3, Gireble 0, Shockley 16, McCullough 22, Scroggins 4, Bailey 4, Jermain 0, Roberson 0. Totals 22 6-14 59.
Park Hill: Stewart 5, C. Graves 8, R. Graves 0, Majok 0, D. Smith 18, Englebert 0, Zeil 6, K. Smith 4, Wallace 2, Baack 0, Lee 4, Wilson 5, Bell 15. Totals 25 12-18 67.
RAY
20
14
15
10
—
59
PH
13
14
20
20
—
67
Three-point goals: McCullough 6, Shockley 2, Jones; D. Smith 2, Bell, K. Smith.
PARK HILL SOUTH 68, RAYTOWN 59
Raytown: Proctor 5, McGee 8, Blanks 11, Drew 13, Burton 0, Fair 18, Hutson 4, Jones 0, Johnson 0. Totals 22 13-18 59.
Park Hill South: Kline 7, Williams 7, Thompson 2, Owen 0, Robinson 26, Walker 0, Perkins 16, Hakim 0, Co. Lee 8, CJ Lee 2. Totals 22 21-26 68.
RAY
16
12
16
15
—
59
PHS
17
8
17
26
—
68
Three-point goals: McGee 2; Robinson 3.
PEMBROKE HILL 64
VERITAS CHRISTIAN 55
Veritas Christian (12-5): W. Flory 2, Huslig 8, Rau 3, Dowdell 9, Q. Donohoe 4, Rask 3, P. Donohoe 3, T. Flory 21, Weinhold 2. Totals 22 6-8 55.
Pembroke Hill (15-9): Lewis 21, Allen 7, Cobb 4, Forsee 2, El-Scari 11, Ramza 5, Powell 8, Kagwanja 6. Totals 27 4-6 64.
VC
19
16
10
10
—
55
PH
18
15
17
14
—
64
Three-point goals: P. Donohoe, Dowdell, Huslig, Rask, Rau; El-Scari 3, Allen, Lewis, Ramza.
RAYTOWN SOUTH 82, PLATTE COUNTY 68
Raytown South: Sorrells 3, Hendon 25, Madge 17, Witt 24, Shurn 8, Clark 5. Totals 28 18-29 82.
Platte County: Newberry 4, Cummings 16, Ragsdale 32, Rollins 5, Watts 7, Gammill 4. Totals 28 6-15 68.
RS
17
17
17
31
—
82
PC
17
12
19
20
—
68
Three-point goals: Hendon 4, Shurn 2, Madge, Witt; Ragsdale 5, Rollins.
SCHLAGLE 60, EAST 29
Schlagle: Frazier 3, Mitchell 2, Grant-Foster 6, Bass 4, Johnson 8, Cushon 8, Sipple 5, gaw 15, Sanders 6, Conner 3. Totals 22 12-21 60.
East: Brown 15, Snow 6, Marks 6, Oliver 2, Cook 0, Hill 0. Totals 12 3-5 29.
SCH
12
21
22
5
—
60
EAST
8
4
10
7
—
29
Three-point goals: Conner, Johnson, Sanders, Sipple; Snow 2.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 62
LAWRENCE 56, OT
Lawrence: Solko 3, Chapple 9, King 17, Mallory 2, Buffalomeat 2, Miller 0, Selden 2, Quartlebaum 2, Butler 19. Totals 16 22-32 56.
Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 23, Morantz 3, Schoemann 11, Rieg 9, George 10, Bolton 6, Maddox 0. Totals 19 21-32 62.
LAW
16
13
15
5
7
—
56
SME
13
15
11
10
13
—
62
Three-point goals: Butler 2; George, Morantz, Thompson.
SPRING HILL 58, BALDWIN 32
Baldwin: Williams 0, Ramirez 11, Craig 0, Laskowski 4, Letner 0, Norris 4, Dighaus 5, Wilson 0, Kehl 0, Russell 0, Jackman 6, Huggins 0, Braun 2. Totals 12 5-11 32.
Spring Hill: Steging 0, Towles 7, Weber 3, Ewing 2, King 0, Hodge 11, Powell 3, Hoston 12, Feeback 11, Johnson 0, LaPlante 9. Totals 23 8-16 58.
BALD
8
8
9
7
—
32
SH
14
12
16
16
—
58
Three-point goals: Dighaus, Laskowski, Ramirez; Hodge 2, Powell, Towles.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 47
BLUE VALLEY WEST 35
St. James Academy: Spradlin 3, Kaifes 0, Thornhill 20, McKee 6, Hornung 0, Dunsmore 0, Dekraai 4, Fitzmorris 14. Totals 17 10-11 47.
Blue Valley West: Jones 0, Goodale 0, Lucas 14, Nordstrom 2, Bain 3, Gammon 2, Shipwright 6, Elfstrand 8. Totals 14 6-9 35.
SJA
20
11
10
6
—
47
BVW
8
4
13
10
—
35
Three-point goals: Fitzmorris, Spradlin, Thornhill; Bain.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 50, Wyandotte 23
Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46
BV West 50, St. James Academy 37
Center 48, Clinton 37
Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn 43
Lawrence 63, SM East 20
Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33
Louisburg 34, De Soto 31
Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23
Notre Dame de Sion 64, Schlagle 47
Odessa 50, Excelsior Springs 27
Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31
Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48
Olathe South 59, SM North 32
Pembroke Hill 70, Veritas Christian 50
Piper 78, Bishop Ward 37
St. Pius X 71, Warrensburg 27
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34
Wednesday’s games
Schlagle at Sumner Academy
Staley at St. Joseph Benton
Southeast at Northeast
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast vs. University Academy, 6 p.m.
Barstow vs. O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3, District 15
Lawson vs. Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond vs. St. Paul Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Class 3, District 16
Trenton vs. Penney, 6 p.m.
East Buchanan vs. Lathrop, 7 p.m.
Monday’s results
Belton 58, Grandview 28
Central 62, Liberty North 57
Gardner Edgerton 46, Blue Valley 45
Kearney 56, Winnetonka 16
Lee’s Summit 55, LS West 42
LS North 61, Blue Springs South 60
North Kansas City 71, Ruskin 43
Park Hill South 57, Raytown 29
Platte County 57, Raytown South 32
Pleasant Ridge 59, McLouth 50
Staley 71, Fort Osage 27
Truman 41, Liberty 35
William Chrisman 55, Oak Park 34
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
University Academy 56, Summit Christian 52
Barstow 46, Hogan Prep 42
Southeast 57, Cristo Rey 25
Class 3, District 15
Lexington 57, Carrollton 47
Richmond 65, Alta Vista 32
St. Paul Lutheran 43, Lafayette County 41
Class 3, District 16
Trenton 54, Bishop LeBlond 12
Penney 51, South Harrison 38
East Buchanan 55, Maryville 32
Lathrop 46, Brookfield 30
Class 2, District 13
Adrian 65, Appleton City 20
Midway 56, Archie 44
Rich Hill 49, Liberal 44
Class 2, District 15
Concordia 47, Lone Jack 38
Northland Christian 58, West Platte 55
Santa Fe 55, North Platte 31
Wellington-Napoleon 78, KC Lutheran 40
Class 1, District 13
Orrick def. Winston, forfeit
Tuesday’s summaries
ATCHISON 50, WYANDOTTE 23
Wyandotte: Jackson 0, Ali 3, Hunt 13, Maxwell 5, Bradley 2. Totals 9 4-12 23.
Atchison: McCoole 6, Denton 6, Harris 2, Dougherty 2, Hanson 2, Downing 14, Harper 8, Anderson 10. Totals 24 0-9 50.
WYAN
4
5
7
7
—
23
ATCH
21
9
10
10
—
50
Three-point goals: Maxwell; McCoole 2.
BALDWIN 54, SPRING HILL 46
Baldwin: Stewart 0, Anderson 0, Lindenmeyer 8, A. Ogle 30, Caley 3, K. Ogle 2, Markely 0, Frost 3, Nelson 0, O’Rourke 3, Johnson 0, Eillis 0. Totals: 19 14-24 54.
Spring Hill: Roberts 0, Steging 3, Goff 7, Delker 11, Loventinsky 2, Dominick 2, Todd 2, Frank 0, Fabrizius 0, Hitchens 0, Leaton 3, Williams 16. Totals 16 9-11 46.
BALD
11
12
12
19
—
54
SH
19
5
9
13
—
46
Three-point goals: Cawley, Lindenmeyer; Delker 3, Goff, Steging.
BLUE VALLEY WEST 50
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 37
St. James Academy: Kaufman 14, Kempf 3, Setter 4, Jones 2, Duker 0, Goetz 12, Hall 0, Feldcamp 2. Totals 12 10-13 37.
Blue Valley West: Fancher 1, Holmes 4, Strombom 0, Wilson 18, Lansford 11, Stivers 5, Pittman 5, Flowers 6. Totals 18 10-13 50.
SJA
6
10
12
9
—
37
BVW
14
10
7
19
—
50
Three-point goals: Goetz 2, Kempf; Holmes, Lansford, Pittman, Stivers.
CENTER 48, CLINTON 37
Clinton: Mantonya 4, Abernathy 0, Adams 7, Payne 9, Mills 13, Petry 2, McClain 2. Totals 12 9-20 37.
Center: Banister 11, Purnell 4, Mahmud 5, Fisher 9, Lewis 19. Totals 18 11-14 48.
CLIN
9
9
7
12
—
37
CENT
6
17
10
15
—
48
Three-point goals: Payne 2, Adams, Mantonya; Mahmud.
LAWRENCE 63
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 20
Lawrence: Stewart 0, Lemus 25, Drum 3, Stafford 15, Ajkwu 6, Ostronic 0, Williams 8, Thomas 0, Cosey 0, Goodwin 6. Totals 22 8-24 63.
Shawnee Mission East: Hise 0, Frye 1, Clough 2, Haverty 4, Yowell 6, Englund 0, Bair 0, Keys 0, Barreca 0, Stechschulte 0, Adams 0, Stanley 6, Eberhart 0. Totals 7 4-12 20.
LAW
18
21
16
8
—
63
SME
3
10
2
5
—
20
Three-point goals: Lemus 7, Stafford 3, Goodwin; Stanley 2.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 52
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 33
Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 8, Thomas 9, Bishop 2, Kesten 15, Tilakowski 0, Hippe 6, Two-Hearts 8, Cushing 4, Keathley 0, Jones 0, Patton 0. Totals 17 13-15 52.
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 2, Beason 6, Alexander 0, K. Henrie 0, Berkley 0, A. Henrie 3, Diehl 0, Prin 0, Lee 0, Hines 7, Loe 15. Totals 10 10-13 33.
LFS
13
7
16
16
—
52
SMW
11
6
15
1
—
33
Three-point goals: Lawrence 2, Two-Hearts 2, Kesten; Beason 2, A. Henrie.
LOUISBURG 34, DE SOTO 31
Louisburg: C. Buffington 6, Cain 2, Lancaster 3, Simpson 9, P. Buffington 8, Renner 2, Overbay 3. Totals 8 14-20 34.
De Soto: Grizzle 9, Beal 6, Jones 10, Johnson 4, Plake 2. Totals 10 8-15 31.
LOU
8
2
12
12
—
34
DES
13
2
6
10
—
31
Three-point goals: P. Buffington 2, Lancaster, Simpson; Jones 3.
MARANATHA ACADEMY 35, KC CHRISTIAN 23
Kansas City Christian: Hardt 5, Harrison 0, Connealy 7, Eldred 6, Unruh 2, Haivala 3. Totals 6 9-24 23.
Maranatha Academy: Crowder 13, Buetner 6, Abebe 2, Welch 5, Wilcox 3, Buckner 2, Friesen 4. Totals 15 4-12 35.
KCC
0
9
4
10
—
23
MARA
10
4
13
8
—
35
Three-point goals: Connealy 2; Wilcox.
NOTRE DAME de SION 64, SCHLAGLE 47
Schlagle: Pledger 0, Lawson 5, Daniel 4, Green 7, Springsteen 9, Suttington 11, Brown 11. Totals 17 9-12 47.
Notre Dame de Sion: Young 2, Lynn 5, Dercher 15, Totta 5, Adams 21, Uhde 3, Fennewald 11, Long 2. Totals 25 7-14 64.
SCH
12
17
9
9
—
47
NDS
20
15
19
10
—
64
Three-point goals: Springsteen 3, Brown; Dercher 4, Lynn, Totta, Uhde.
ODESSA 50, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 27
Excelsior Springs: Gantt 2, Kincade 2, Schindler 3, Ealomarez 4, Hatch 7, Mounteney 4, Christiansen 5. Totals 9 8-19 27.
Odessa: Steinbeck 4, Goulden 3, King 3, Duncan 2, Entson 2, Ki. Grubb 18, Morris 10, Leap 3, Degeman 3, Kl. Grubb 2. Totals 19 7-17 50.
EXS
4
4
5
14
—
27
OD
16
14
8
12
—
50
Three-point goals: Schindler; Ki. Grubb 2, Degeman, Goulden, Morris.
OLATHE EAST 39, LEAVENWORTH 31
Olathe East: Rehagen 3, Hoppock 2, Wilson 13, Owens 0, Kincaid 12, Schumaker 9. Totals 13 12-19 39.
Leavenworth: Moore 6, A. Brown 0, Hayward 6, Bowen 0, Robinson 0, Lister 16, Mack 0, M. Brown 2. Totals 12 4-4 31.
OE
12
9
10
8
—
39
LEA
8
8
9
6
—
31
Three-point goals: Wilson; Hayward 3, Lister 2.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 55
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 48
Olathe Northwest (12-7): Heise 7, Reiber 8, Marks 6, Kappelmann 3, Boeh 7, Gueldner 20, Curry 4. Totals 19 11-17 55.
Shawnee Mission Northwest (12-7): Ojeda 15, Seibold 4, Hill 2, Rose 7, Black 2, Nachbar 12, Petersen 6. Totals 17 8-9 48.
ONW
7
14
22
12
—
55
SMNW
9
8
10
21
—
48
Three-point goals: Gueldner 4, Heise, Marks; Ojeda 4, Rose, Seibold.
OLATHE SOUTH 59
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 32
Olathe South: Pierce 0, Butaud 11, Gooch 3, Braun 2, Harshbarger 7, Griswold 6, Roebuck 15, Reed 0, Bartels 7, Winslow 6, Alexander 2, Harder 0. Totals 23 11-13 59.
Shawnee Mission North: Zehr 0, Bortka 0, Boyce 1, River 0, Ashlock 0, Lee 0, Vielhauer 2, Love 17, Redick 9, Stiers 2, Rosas 1. Totals 10 11-26 32.
OS
13
15
17
14
—
59
SMN
11
6
6
9
—
32
Three-point goals: Butaud, Harshbarger; Redick.
PEMBROKE HILL 70
VERITAS CHRISTIAN 50
Veritas Christian: Scott 0, Krestan 10, Stieben 0, Edmondson 2, Holland 8, Hammer 2, Huslig 28. Totals 21 3-5 50.
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 6, Copaken 8, Wolfe 2, Tinoco 20, Ervin 16, Petitone 18. Totals 29 4-4 70.
VC
14
17
10
9
—
50
PH
22
18
12
18
—
70
Three-point goals: Huslig 5; Tinoco 6, Ervin 2.
PIPER 78, BISHOP WARD 37
Bishop Ward: Tapia 0, Lopez 0, Dominguez 9, Brennan 16, Gonalez 2, Reyes 0, Lally 10. Totals 14 3-5 37.
Piper: Ford 4, Andrade 0, Rogers 4, Serrano 0, Porter 0, Morrow 10, Banes 10, Leslie 0, Cobbins 17, Vigil 22, Gooch 2, Thomas 6. Totals 32. 6-11 78.
BW
8
8
12
9
—
37
PIPE
19
28
15
16
—
78
Three-point goals: Dominguez 4, Lally 2; Vigil 3, Banes 2, Cobbins 2.
ST. PIUS X 71, WARRENSBURG 27
Warrrensburg: Misner 1, Wilbanks 4, Rhone 6, Piontek 7, Westphal 2, Davis 3, Banblarcum 4. Totals 10 6-8 27.
St. Pius X: Mussorici 20, Hipp 15, Denzer 22, Simone 2, Ervie 4, Malott 0, Ringel 2, Hayes 4, Widman 2, Parrish 0. Totals 28 10-15 71.
WARR
2
12
9
4
—
27
SPX
26
22
19
4
—
71
Three-point goals: Davis, Piontek; Mussorici 3, Denzer 2.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 52
BLUE VALLEY 34
Blue Valley: Lawrence 7, Lynch 12, Robbins 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 0, Jones 7, Szukalski 6, Ryan 2. Totals 13 6-9 34.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 6, Hartnett 0, Pearson 6, Patton 0, Pownsell 11, Jacobs 0, Morgan 2, Jackson 0, Weledji 15 Ebert 0, Thomas 12. Totals 21 4-7 52.
BV
7
10
6
11
—
34
STA
12
13
20
7
—
52
Three-point goals: Jones, Lawrence; Corrigan 2, Pearson 2, Pownsell 2.
Monday’s summary
CENTRAL 62, LIBERTY NORTH 57
Liberty North: Jackson 4, Ojigoh 8, Stark 12, Johnson 2, Gist 29. Totals 20 16-21 57.
Central: Haggard 26, George 3, Rodney 3, Howat 16, Bachman 10, Duke 4. Totals 17 21-33 62.
LN
4
15
13
25
—
57
CENT
10
14
20
18
—
62
Three-point goals: Ojigoh; Haggard 3, George, Rodney.
