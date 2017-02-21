Scores & Stats

Missouri men’s basketball summary for Feb. 21

No. 11 KENTUCKY 72

MISSOURI 62

Kentucky

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Adebayo

35

6-9

10-13

15

0

1

22

Gabriel

20

2-5

0-0

5

0

3

6

Briscoe

23

4-6

1-3

5

3

5

9

Fox

34

4-10

4-6

5

4

2

13

Monk

38

4-12

2-2

3

3

3

11

Hawkins

19

0-1

2-4

1

0

3

2

Willis

16

2-5

0-0

1

0

3

4

Mulder

9

1-1

0-0

2

0

1

3

Humphries

6

1-3

0-0

0

0

0

2

Totals

200

24-52

19-28

37

10

22

72

Percentages: FG .462, FT .679. Three-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gabriel 2-4, Mulder 1-1, Fox 1-2, Monk 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Briscoe 0-2, Willis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adebayo 3, Briscoe, Gabriel). Turnovers: 17 (Briscoe 6, Adebayo 3, Gabriel 3, Monk 3, Fox 2). Steals: 1 (Hawkins). Technical Fouls: coach John Calipari, 7:47 second. Fouled Out: Briscoe.

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Puryear

35

1-11

2-7

8

0

2

4

Woods

14

2-3

0-0

4

0

5

4

Phillips

31

5-10

8-8

4

3

4

22

VanLeer

8

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

Walton

33

4-11

1-3

2

0

3

9

Barnett

32

6-12

1-3

7

1

1

13

Geist

28

2-7

2-2

1

0

2

6

Nikko

10

1-1

0-0

2

0

5

2

Hughes

9

1-4

0-0

0

0

0

2

Totals

200

22-60

14-23

28

4

23

62

Percentages: FG .367, FT .609. Three-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Phillips 4-8, VanLeer 0-1, Walton 0-1, Geist 0-2, Hughes 0-3, Puryear 0-3, Barnett 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnett, Nikko, Phillips). Turnovers: 8 (Phillips 2, Walton 2, Barnett, Hughes, Nikko, Woods). Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Puryear 2, Walton). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Woods, Nikko.

Half: Kentucky 31-30.

