Missouri men’s basketball summary for Feb. 21

No. 11 KENTUCKY 72
MISSOURI 62
Kentucky
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Adebayo
35
6-9
10-13
15
0
1
22
Gabriel
20
2-5
0-0
5
0
3
6
Briscoe
23
4-6
1-3
5
3
5
9
Fox
34
4-10
4-6
5
4
2
13
Monk
38
4-12
2-2
3
3
3
11
Hawkins
19
0-1
2-4
1
0
3
2
Willis
16
2-5
0-0
1
0
3
4
Mulder
9
1-1
0-0
2
0
1
3
Humphries
6
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
24-52
19-28
37
10
22
72
Percentages: FG .462, FT .679. Three-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gabriel 2-4, Mulder 1-1, Fox 1-2, Monk 1-5, Hawkins 0-1, Briscoe 0-2, Willis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 5 (Adebayo 3, Briscoe, Gabriel). Turnovers: 17 (Briscoe 6, Adebayo 3, Gabriel 3, Monk 3, Fox 2). Steals: 1 (Hawkins). Technical Fouls: coach John Calipari, 7:47 second. Fouled Out: Briscoe.
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Puryear
35
1-11
2-7
8
0
2
4
Woods
14
2-3
0-0
4
0
5
4
Phillips
31
5-10
8-8
4
3
4
22
VanLeer
8
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Walton
33
4-11
1-3
2
0
3
9
Barnett
32
6-12
1-3
7
1
1
13
Geist
28
2-7
2-2
1
0
2
6
Nikko
10
1-1
0-0
2
0
5
2
Hughes
9
1-4
0-0
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
22-60
14-23
28
4
23
62
Percentages: FG .367, FT .609. Three-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Phillips 4-8, VanLeer 0-1, Walton 0-1, Geist 0-2, Hughes 0-3, Puryear 0-3, Barnett 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnett, Nikko, Phillips). Turnovers: 8 (Phillips 2, Walton 2, Barnett, Hughes, Nikko, Woods). Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Puryear 2, Walton). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Woods, Nikko.
Half: Kentucky 31-30.
