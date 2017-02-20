Scores & Stats

February 20, 2017 10:23 PM

High school results for February 20

High Schools

Boys Basketball

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Baldwin at Spring Hill

Bishop Ward at Piper

Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

Fort Osage at Staley

Gardner Edgerton at Paola

Grain Valley at Oak Grove

Heritage Christian at Van Horn

KC Christian at Maranatha Christian

Lansing at Basehor-Linwood

Lawrence at SM East

Lawrence Free State at SM West

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West

Liberty at Truman

Liberty North at St. Joseph Central

Louisburg at De Soto

Oak Park at William Chrisman

Odessa at Excelsior Springs

Olathe East at Leavenworth

Olathe North at SM South

Olathe Northwest at SM Northwest

Olathe South at SM North

Oskaloosa at Immaculata

Ottawa at Eudora

Pleasant Hill at Harrisonville

Pleasant Ridge at Maur Hill

Prairie View at Osawatomie

Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill

Raytown at Park Hill South

Raytown South at Platte County

Rockhurst at Blue Springs

Ruskin at North Kansas City

Schlagle at Southeast

St. James Academy at BV West

St. Pius X at Warrensburg

Veritas Christian at Pembroke Hill

Winnetonka at Kearney

Wyandotte at Atchison

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

Southeast at O’Hara, 4 p.m.

Summit Christian vs. Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.

Barstow vs. University Academy, 7 p.m.

Hogan Prep vs. Frontier, 8:30 p.m.

Class 3, District 15

Alta Vista at Lafayette County, 4:30 p.m.

Richmond vs. Carrollton, 7 p.m.

Lawson vs. TBA

Class 2, District 13

Adrian at Midway, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2, District 15

Wellington-Napoleon vs. West Platte, 4:30 p.m.

Concordia at Lone Jack, 5:45 p.m.

KC Lutheran vs. North Platte, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Northland Christian, 8:15 p.m.

Class 1, District 13

Southwest Livingston County at Orrick, 8:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday’s results

Belton 58, Grandview 28

Gardner Edgerton 46, Blue Valley 45

Kearney 56, Winnetonka 16

Lee’s Summit 55, LS West 42

LS North 61, Blue Springs South 60

North Kansas City 71, Ruskin 43

Park Hill South 57, Raytown 29

Platte County 57, Raytown South 32

Pleasant Ridge 59, McLouth 50

Staley 71, Fort Osage 27

Truman 41, Liberty 35

William Chrisman 55, Oak Park 34

MISSOURI DISTRICTS

Class 3, District 14

University Academy 56, Summit Christian 52

Barstow 46, Hogan Prep 42

Southeast 57, Cristo Rey 25

Class 3, District 15

Lexington 57, Carrollton 47

Richmond 65, Alta Vista 32

St. Paul Lutheran 43, Lafayette County 41

Class 2, District 13

Adrian 65, Appleton City 20

Midway 56, Archie 44

Rich Hill 49, Liberal 44

Class 2, District 15

Concordia 47, Lone Jack 38

Northland Christian 58, West Platte 55

Santa Fe 55, North Platte 31

Wellington-Napoleon 78, KC Lutheran 40

Class 1, District 13

Orrick def. Winston, forfeit

Tuesday’s games

Baldwin at Spring Hill

Bishop Ward at Piper

Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas

Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie

Gardner Edgerton at Paola

KC Christian at Maranatha Christian

Lansing at Basehor-Linwood

Lawrence at SM East

Lawrence Free State at SM West

Louisburg at De Soto

Olathe East at Leavenworth

Olathe North at SM South

Olathe Northwest at SM Northwest

Olathe South at SM North

Oskaloosa at Immacualata

Ottawa at Eudora

Prairie View at Osawatomie

Schlagle at Notre Dame de Sion

St. James Academy at BV West

Turner at Sumner Academy

Van Horn at Heritage Christian

Wyandotte at Atchison

Monday’s summaries

BARSTOW 46

HOGAN PREP 42

Barstow: C. Anderson 23, Arment 2, Carpenter 6, Walsworth 15, Shaikh 0, Stewart 0, Lopez 0. Totals 12-18-23 46.

Hogan Prep: Talley 0, King 0, Davis 3, Carter 0, Thomas 0, Harrison 24, Simpson 0, Woods 5, Burnett 10, Hughes 0, Adams 0. Totals 19 2-12 42.

BAR

14

16

2

14

46

HP

5

5

14

18

42

Three-point goals: C. Anderson 2, Carpenter 2; Burnett 2.

BELTON 58, GRANDVIEW 28

Belton (13-11): Lewis 23, Carter 0, Faulkner 2, Staats 2, Estell 9, Frasher 12, Bandy 10. Totals 21 9-18 58.

Grandview (9-14): Chambers 5, Partee 14, Moore 6, Byrd 0, Osborne 0, Crusoe 3. Totals 10 6-13 28.

BEL

18

13

18

9

58

GRV

3

9

11

5

28

Three-point goals: Frasher 3, Lewis 2, Bandy 2; Chambers, Crusoe.

GARDNER EDGERTON 46

BLUE VALLEY 45

Blue Valley: Gurley 3, Szukalski 8, Lawrence 6, Lynch 10, Jones 18. Totals 15 8-15 45,

Gardner Edgerton: Beasley 2, Bilhimer 5, Nelson 7, Androff 7, Carpenter 7, Washington 18. Totals 17 8-11 46.

BV

18

8

6

13

45

GE

11

12

10

13

46

Three-point goals: Jones 5, Gurley, Szukalski; Nelson, Bilhimer, Carpenter, Washington.

KEARNEY 56, WINNETONKA 16

Winnetonka: Eshijian 0, Davis 2, Harris 0, Thomas 0, Egeland 5, Orr 3, Owens 0, Williams 6. Totals 4 5-5 16.

Kearney: Kelly 5, A. Couch 3, Breyfogle 0, Yakle 15, Burkemper 5, Runions 11, Weakley 13, Smith 4, Ivy 0. Totals 22 2-6 56.

WIN

5

3

5

3

16

KEA

9

20

16

11

56

Three-point goals: Williams 2, Egeland; Yakle 5, Runions 3, A. Couch, Burkemper.

LEE'S SUMMIT 55, LS WEST 42

Lee's Summit (11-12): Lindstrom 2, Johnson 10, Childs 0, Palmer 0, Burch 4, Elston 4, Lock 24, Conn 5, May 2, Kamudzandu 0, Benton 4, Totals 18 17-25 55.

LS West (10-13): Plummer 0, Kemp 2, Brooks 12, Vertreese 6, Lovelace 12, Beeler 5, Cunningham 3, Ritchey 2, Calloway 0, Campbell 0. Totals 14 11-24 42.

LS

8

10

12

25

55

LSW

3

12

9

18

42

Three-point goals: Johnson, Lock; Brooks, Beeler, Cunningham.

LS NORTH 61, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 60

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 3, Tauai 16, Abernathy 0, Abarca 4, Connors 6, Harding 0, Reynolds 5, Davenport 22, Fowler 4. Totals 25 4-5 60.

Lee’s Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 8, Ai. Johnson 14, Aa. Johnson 14, Stewart 2, Jennings 13, Dickerson 0, Frazier 10. Totals 24 7-14 61.

BSS

14

16

16

14

60

LSN

10

17

18

16

61

Three-point goals: Davenport 3, Reynolds Tauai, Philipsheck; Jennings 3, Frazier 2, Griffin.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 71, RUSKIN 43

Ruskin: Love 0, White 3, Lewis 4, McCray 14, D. Brown 2, A. Brown 16, Walton 4. Totals 15 8-20 43.

North Kansas City: Turner 13, Prater 24, Kelsey 8, Boyland 10, R. McCullough 0, Nunes 0, Conner 2, Callaway 2, Weeks 3, Lee 4, L. McCullough 2, Tate 3. Totals 28 8-15 71.

RUS

9

5

17

12

43

NKC

24

17

25

5

71

Three-point goals: A. Brown 2, McCray 2, Lewis; Turner 3, Kelsey 2, Prater, Weeks.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 58

WEST PLATTE 55

Northland Christian: Rothhacher 14, Schouten 7, L. Kruse 22, G. Kruse 5, Skaggs 6, Wray 4. Totals 22 13-20 58.

West Platte: Moose 12, Raney 6, Stevens 10, Niemeier 27, Hali 0. Totals 21 6-10 55.

NC

12

16

11

19

58

WP

15

11

9

20

55

Three-point goals: Schouten; Moose 4, Niemeier 2, Stevens.

PARK HILL SOUTH 57, RAYTOWN 29

Raytown (3-18): A. Johnson 0, Campbell 0, Collins 5, Brown 7, Thomas 7, B. Johnson 0, Yoder 6, Bivens 2, Tuberville 2, Washington 0. Totals 6 16-24 29.

Park Hill South (11-14): Eischens 0, Dj. Guillory 0, Cunningham 4, Cortes 1, Gardner 5, Howe 2, Dk. Guillory 15, Westbrook 10, Matthews 2, Dq. Guillory 7, Dinovo 11. Totals 19 14-26 57.

RAY

5

8

4

12

29

PHS

12

14

12

19

57

Three-point goals: Thomas; Dinovo 2, Gardner, Westbrook, Dq. Guillory.

PLATTE COUNTY 57, RAYTOWN SOUTH 32

Platte County: Carroll 0, Farr 2, Valentine 7, Barrman 15, Lett 6, Walker 12, M. Amos 1, Stubbs 9, Peterson 1, Kolter 4. Totals 18 17-29 57.

Raytown South: Kolb 16, Garth 5, Carter 2, Williams 5, Billips-Campbell 2, Griddine 2. Totals 10 11-24 32.

PC

9

17

14

17

57

RTS

4

2

5

21

32

Three-point goals: Barrman 2, Lett, Stubbs; Williams.

PLEASANT RIDGE 59, MCLOUTH 50

McLouth: Funk 2, Weissenbach 25, Patterson 3, Murr 2, Williams 5, Dailey 13. Totals 16 16-26 50.

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 18, Wilburn 1, Nutsch 6, Adams 7, G. Wagner 0, McLendon 0, Heim 20, Robinson 0, Nooner 5, Herbig 0, Miller 2. Totals 21 14-25 59.

MCC

14

12

10

14

50

PR

16

16

12

15

59

Three-point goals: Weissenbach 2; M. Wagner, Adams, Nooner.

STALEY 71, FORT OSAGE 27

Fort Osage: Monday 7, Chase 4, Sage 3, Young 3, Miller 4, Preyor 2, Fenner 2, Huber 2. Totals 8 10-12 27.

Staley: Neff 4, Smith 9, Gilbert 12, D. Williams 2, A. Williams 7, Harvey 15, Wansing 12, Hatfield 4, Salgado 2, Garcia 2, Houten 2. Totals 30 9-12 71.

FO

4

13

4

6

27

STA

29

16

15

11

71

Three-point goals: Sage; Gilbert, Harvey.

TRUMAN 41, LIBERTY 35

Liberty: Nelson 0, Richardson 0, Newland 14, Hull 10, Seleped 4, Fleming 5 Johnson 2. Totals 12 6-9 35.

Truman: Davis 7, Byrd 5, Hart 4, Gilpin 8, Monroe 14, Simonds 3. Totals 13 10-15 41.

LIB

9

6

8

12

35

TRU

9

10

10

12

41

Three-point goals: Newland 3, Hull; Gilpin 2, Byrd.

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 56

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 52

Summit Christian Academy: Schoeleg 7, Nelson 16, Sprouse 7, Pemberton 5, K. Lunn 6, Painter 7, Glidwell 0, R. Lunn 4. Totals 15 11-27 52.

University Academy: Pace 5, Graham 7, Thomas 29, Townes 0, Gibson 0, Jones 0, Macchoe 0, Hellen 3, Hatiz 12. Totals 17 21-40 56.

SCA

6

17

12

17

52

UA

6

9

19

22

56

Three-point goals: Nelson 2, Schoeleg, K. Lunn; Thomas.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 55, OAK PARK 34

Oak Park: Sanchez 2, P. Allen 16, Westberg 2, Stigger 4, M. Allen 10. Totals 11 12-17 34.

William Chrisman: Atagi 3, Lopez 2, Burns 12, Nauer 1, Erickson 6, Bell 20, David 11. Totals 16 18-23 55.

OP

4

14

11

5

34

WC

15

10

12

18

55

Three-point goals: Bell 2, Burns 2, Atagi.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Royals catcher Salvador Perez gets hit by Lorenzo Cains backswing

View more video

Sports Videos