High school results for February 20

High Schools
Boys Basketball
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Baldwin at Spring Hill
Bishop Ward at Piper
Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas
Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
Fort Osage at Staley
Gardner Edgerton at Paola
Grain Valley at Oak Grove
Heritage Christian at Van Horn
KC Christian at Maranatha Christian
Lansing at Basehor-Linwood
Lawrence at SM East
Lawrence Free State at SM West
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West
Liberty at Truman
Liberty North at St. Joseph Central
Louisburg at De Soto
Oak Park at William Chrisman
Odessa at Excelsior Springs
Olathe East at Leavenworth
Olathe North at SM South
Olathe Northwest at SM Northwest
Olathe South at SM North
Oskaloosa at Immaculata
Ottawa at Eudora
Pleasant Hill at Harrisonville
Pleasant Ridge at Maur Hill
Prairie View at Osawatomie
Raymore-Peculiar at Park Hill
Raytown at Park Hill South
Raytown South at Platte County
Rockhurst at Blue Springs
Ruskin at North Kansas City
Schlagle at Southeast
St. James Academy at BV West
St. Pius X at Warrensburg
Veritas Christian at Pembroke Hill
Winnetonka at Kearney
Wyandotte at Atchison
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
Southeast at O’Hara, 4 p.m.
Summit Christian vs. Cristo Rey, 5:30 p.m.
Barstow vs. University Academy, 7 p.m.
Hogan Prep vs. Frontier, 8:30 p.m.
Class 3, District 15
Alta Vista at Lafayette County, 4:30 p.m.
Richmond vs. Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Lawson vs. TBA
Class 2, District 13
Adrian at Midway, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2, District 15
Wellington-Napoleon vs. West Platte, 4:30 p.m.
Concordia at Lone Jack, 5:45 p.m.
KC Lutheran vs. North Platte, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Northland Christian, 8:15 p.m.
Class 1, District 13
Southwest Livingston County at Orrick, 8:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday’s results
Belton 58, Grandview 28
Gardner Edgerton 46, Blue Valley 45
Kearney 56, Winnetonka 16
Lee’s Summit 55, LS West 42
LS North 61, Blue Springs South 60
North Kansas City 71, Ruskin 43
Park Hill South 57, Raytown 29
Platte County 57, Raytown South 32
Pleasant Ridge 59, McLouth 50
Staley 71, Fort Osage 27
Truman 41, Liberty 35
William Chrisman 55, Oak Park 34
MISSOURI DISTRICTS
Class 3, District 14
University Academy 56, Summit Christian 52
Barstow 46, Hogan Prep 42
Southeast 57, Cristo Rey 25
Class 3, District 15
Lexington 57, Carrollton 47
Richmond 65, Alta Vista 32
St. Paul Lutheran 43, Lafayette County 41
Class 2, District 13
Adrian 65, Appleton City 20
Midway 56, Archie 44
Rich Hill 49, Liberal 44
Class 2, District 15
Concordia 47, Lone Jack 38
Northland Christian 58, West Platte 55
Santa Fe 55, North Platte 31
Wellington-Napoleon 78, KC Lutheran 40
Class 1, District 13
Orrick def. Winston, forfeit
Tuesday’s games
Baldwin at Spring Hill
Bishop Ward at Piper
Blue Valley at St. Thomas Aquinas
Bonner Springs at Tonganoxie
Gardner Edgerton at Paola
KC Christian at Maranatha Christian
Lansing at Basehor-Linwood
Lawrence at SM East
Lawrence Free State at SM West
Louisburg at De Soto
Olathe East at Leavenworth
Olathe North at SM South
Olathe Northwest at SM Northwest
Olathe South at SM North
Oskaloosa at Immacualata
Ottawa at Eudora
Prairie View at Osawatomie
Schlagle at Notre Dame de Sion
St. James Academy at BV West
Turner at Sumner Academy
Van Horn at Heritage Christian
Wyandotte at Atchison
Monday’s summaries
BARSTOW 46
HOGAN PREP 42
Barstow: C. Anderson 23, Arment 2, Carpenter 6, Walsworth 15, Shaikh 0, Stewart 0, Lopez 0. Totals 12-18-23 46.
Hogan Prep: Talley 0, King 0, Davis 3, Carter 0, Thomas 0, Harrison 24, Simpson 0, Woods 5, Burnett 10, Hughes 0, Adams 0. Totals 19 2-12 42.
BAR
14
16
2
14
—
46
HP
5
5
14
18
—
42
Three-point goals: C. Anderson 2, Carpenter 2; Burnett 2.
BELTON 58, GRANDVIEW 28
Belton (13-11): Lewis 23, Carter 0, Faulkner 2, Staats 2, Estell 9, Frasher 12, Bandy 10. Totals 21 9-18 58.
Grandview (9-14): Chambers 5, Partee 14, Moore 6, Byrd 0, Osborne 0, Crusoe 3. Totals 10 6-13 28.
BEL
18
13
18
9
—
58
GRV
3
9
11
5
—
28
Three-point goals: Frasher 3, Lewis 2, Bandy 2; Chambers, Crusoe.
GARDNER EDGERTON 46
BLUE VALLEY 45
Blue Valley: Gurley 3, Szukalski 8, Lawrence 6, Lynch 10, Jones 18. Totals 15 8-15 45,
Gardner Edgerton: Beasley 2, Bilhimer 5, Nelson 7, Androff 7, Carpenter 7, Washington 18. Totals 17 8-11 46.
BV
18
8
6
13
—
45
GE
11
12
10
13
—
46
Three-point goals: Jones 5, Gurley, Szukalski; Nelson, Bilhimer, Carpenter, Washington.
KEARNEY 56, WINNETONKA 16
Winnetonka: Eshijian 0, Davis 2, Harris 0, Thomas 0, Egeland 5, Orr 3, Owens 0, Williams 6. Totals 4 5-5 16.
Kearney: Kelly 5, A. Couch 3, Breyfogle 0, Yakle 15, Burkemper 5, Runions 11, Weakley 13, Smith 4, Ivy 0. Totals 22 2-6 56.
WIN
5
3
5
3
—
16
KEA
9
20
16
11
—
56
Three-point goals: Williams 2, Egeland; Yakle 5, Runions 3, A. Couch, Burkemper.
LEE'S SUMMIT 55, LS WEST 42
Lee's Summit (11-12): Lindstrom 2, Johnson 10, Childs 0, Palmer 0, Burch 4, Elston 4, Lock 24, Conn 5, May 2, Kamudzandu 0, Benton 4, Totals 18 17-25 55.
LS West (10-13): Plummer 0, Kemp 2, Brooks 12, Vertreese 6, Lovelace 12, Beeler 5, Cunningham 3, Ritchey 2, Calloway 0, Campbell 0. Totals 14 11-24 42.
LS
8
10
12
25
—
55
LSW
3
12
9
18
—
42
Three-point goals: Johnson, Lock; Brooks, Beeler, Cunningham.
LS NORTH 61, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 60
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 3, Tauai 16, Abernathy 0, Abarca 4, Connors 6, Harding 0, Reynolds 5, Davenport 22, Fowler 4. Totals 25 4-5 60.
Lee’s Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 8, Ai. Johnson 14, Aa. Johnson 14, Stewart 2, Jennings 13, Dickerson 0, Frazier 10. Totals 24 7-14 61.
BSS
14
16
16
14
—
60
LSN
10
17
18
16
—
61
Three-point goals: Davenport 3, Reynolds Tauai, Philipsheck; Jennings 3, Frazier 2, Griffin.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 71, RUSKIN 43
Ruskin: Love 0, White 3, Lewis 4, McCray 14, D. Brown 2, A. Brown 16, Walton 4. Totals 15 8-20 43.
North Kansas City: Turner 13, Prater 24, Kelsey 8, Boyland 10, R. McCullough 0, Nunes 0, Conner 2, Callaway 2, Weeks 3, Lee 4, L. McCullough 2, Tate 3. Totals 28 8-15 71.
RUS
9
5
17
12
—
43
NKC
24
17
25
5
—
71
Three-point goals: A. Brown 2, McCray 2, Lewis; Turner 3, Kelsey 2, Prater, Weeks.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 58
WEST PLATTE 55
Northland Christian: Rothhacher 14, Schouten 7, L. Kruse 22, G. Kruse 5, Skaggs 6, Wray 4. Totals 22 13-20 58.
West Platte: Moose 12, Raney 6, Stevens 10, Niemeier 27, Hali 0. Totals 21 6-10 55.
NC
12
16
11
19
—
58
WP
15
11
9
20
—
55
Three-point goals: Schouten; Moose 4, Niemeier 2, Stevens.
PARK HILL SOUTH 57, RAYTOWN 29
Raytown (3-18): A. Johnson 0, Campbell 0, Collins 5, Brown 7, Thomas 7, B. Johnson 0, Yoder 6, Bivens 2, Tuberville 2, Washington 0. Totals 6 16-24 29.
Park Hill South (11-14): Eischens 0, Dj. Guillory 0, Cunningham 4, Cortes 1, Gardner 5, Howe 2, Dk. Guillory 15, Westbrook 10, Matthews 2, Dq. Guillory 7, Dinovo 11. Totals 19 14-26 57.
RAY
5
8
4
12
—
29
PHS
12
14
12
19
—
57
Three-point goals: Thomas; Dinovo 2, Gardner, Westbrook, Dq. Guillory.
PLATTE COUNTY 57, RAYTOWN SOUTH 32
Platte County: Carroll 0, Farr 2, Valentine 7, Barrman 15, Lett 6, Walker 12, M. Amos 1, Stubbs 9, Peterson 1, Kolter 4. Totals 18 17-29 57.
Raytown South: Kolb 16, Garth 5, Carter 2, Williams 5, Billips-Campbell 2, Griddine 2. Totals 10 11-24 32.
PC
9
17
14
17
—
57
RTS
4
2
5
21
—
32
Three-point goals: Barrman 2, Lett, Stubbs; Williams.
PLEASANT RIDGE 59, MCLOUTH 50
McLouth: Funk 2, Weissenbach 25, Patterson 3, Murr 2, Williams 5, Dailey 13. Totals 16 16-26 50.
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 18, Wilburn 1, Nutsch 6, Adams 7, G. Wagner 0, McLendon 0, Heim 20, Robinson 0, Nooner 5, Herbig 0, Miller 2. Totals 21 14-25 59.
MCC
14
12
10
14
—
50
PR
16
16
12
15
—
59
Three-point goals: Weissenbach 2; M. Wagner, Adams, Nooner.
STALEY 71, FORT OSAGE 27
Fort Osage: Monday 7, Chase 4, Sage 3, Young 3, Miller 4, Preyor 2, Fenner 2, Huber 2. Totals 8 10-12 27.
Staley: Neff 4, Smith 9, Gilbert 12, D. Williams 2, A. Williams 7, Harvey 15, Wansing 12, Hatfield 4, Salgado 2, Garcia 2, Houten 2. Totals 30 9-12 71.
FO
4
13
4
6
—
27
STA
29
16
15
11
—
71
Three-point goals: Sage; Gilbert, Harvey.
TRUMAN 41, LIBERTY 35
Liberty: Nelson 0, Richardson 0, Newland 14, Hull 10, Seleped 4, Fleming 5 Johnson 2. Totals 12 6-9 35.
Truman: Davis 7, Byrd 5, Hart 4, Gilpin 8, Monroe 14, Simonds 3. Totals 13 10-15 41.
LIB
9
6
8
12
—
35
TRU
9
10
10
12
—
41
Three-point goals: Newland 3, Hull; Gilpin 2, Byrd.
UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 56
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 52
Summit Christian Academy: Schoeleg 7, Nelson 16, Sprouse 7, Pemberton 5, K. Lunn 6, Painter 7, Glidwell 0, R. Lunn 4. Totals 15 11-27 52.
University Academy: Pace 5, Graham 7, Thomas 29, Townes 0, Gibson 0, Jones 0, Macchoe 0, Hellen 3, Hatiz 12. Totals 17 21-40 56.
SCA
6
17
12
17
—
52
UA
6
9
19
22
—
56
Three-point goals: Nelson 2, Schoeleg, K. Lunn; Thomas.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 55, OAK PARK 34
Oak Park: Sanchez 2, P. Allen 16, Westberg 2, Stigger 4, M. Allen 10. Totals 11 12-17 34.
William Chrisman: Atagi 3, Lopez 2, Burns 12, Nauer 1, Erickson 6, Bell 20, David 11. Totals 16 18-23 55.
OP
4
14
11
5
—
34
WC
15
10
12
18
—
55
Three-point goals: Bell 2, Burns 2, Atagi.
