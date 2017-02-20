Starting Times for Feb. 21

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Please include contact information in your email. Your event will appear on http://calendar.kansascity.com the next day. The deadline for Starting Times is noon Thursday for the following Tuesday. Ads run in print one time. Please call Lisa at 816-234-4907 if you have questions.
Baseball
CLINIC
Coach Lisle Hitting Clinic, ages 12-22, 6-9 p.m. March 3, for both baseball and softball hitters, The Dugout, www.coachlisle.com/camps/
TRYOUTS
14U AA, competitive team looking for players, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, for pitching and catching, for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, David at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
12U AA, competitive team looking for players, noon Saturdays, for pitching, for all metro tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Vince at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
16U high school showcase team looking for players, noon Sundays, for pitching and catching, for all local showcases and tournaments, 7875 Mastin Drive, Overland Park, Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
Rockets Baseball Club, 16UAAA, looking for 2-3 players, all position considered, catching a plus, for summer tournaments, showcase play, Jeff at 913-626-8078.
Cyclones, 14U AAA, looking for pitcher, all positions considered, for spring/summer league and tournaments, Donnie at 913-302-5241 or sprtsfntc10@live.com.
Pattin Pilots, 18U, showcase team looking for a catcher and two pitchers, indoor practice going through February, Jon at 913-230-2235.
Express Baseball, 13U team looking for 1-2 players, tournaments and league, Gary at 913-669-4426.
Kansas City Sports Club Blaze Baseball, 14U AAA, looking for 1-2 players, for league, local tournaments, BVRC Gold Glove AAA, Justin or KCSC staff at 913-381-5272 or admin@kcscblaze.com.
Pilots, 18U AAA/Maj., looking for catcher and two pitchers, for showcase and tournaments, Jon at 913-230-2235.
KC Elite 13AAA, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
KC Elite 11AAA, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
KC Elite 16, competitive team looking for players, contact Rod Myers at 816-699-1982 or www.kcelitesports.com.
12U AAA, team looking for players, catcher, pitching, and outfield positions, for tournaments for 2017 season, coach Vince at 913-991-8756 or baseballpitcher45@gmail.com.
13U AAA, team looking for players, catcher, pitching, and outfield positions, for tournaments for 2017 season, coach Ben at 913-991-8756 or baseballpitcher45@gmail.com.
14U AAA, team looking for players, catcher, pitching, and outfield positions, for tournaments for 2017 season, coach David at 913-991-8756 or baseballpitcher45@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
Umpires needed for league and tournament play throughout the Greater Kansas City area, experienced wanted but will train, 16 years or older, Phil at 816-679-5071 or pdhkcmsbl@aol.com.
Basketball
TRYOUTS
KC Vipers, boys and girls grades 4-8, competitive teams looking for players for local tournaments and travel, contact coach Cole, tlcole1028@yahoo.com or 913-617-5840.
KC Elite, Northland fifth-grade competitive boys team looking for players for fall, spring and summer, Stu at 816-916-1809.
KC Vipers, forming a new competitive team for local and travel, boys grades 6 and 7, contact coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or tlcole1028@yahoo.com.
Independence Patriots, boys fifth-grade competitive team looking for players for spring, summer and fall, Danny at 816-877-3735.
Pursuit Basketball Academy, boys in ninth and 10th grades, spots available for spring/summer teams, Tuesday and Thursday nights, www.pursuitbasketball.com or info@pursuitbasketball.com.
TOURNAMENTS
March 18-19, St. Patrick’s Day Basketball Tournament, boys and girls grades 3-12, three game-guarantee, $135, no team sanction fees, Harrisonville School District schools, registration deadline March 14, 816-916-9565 or director@excelyouthbasketball.com
April 8-9, Missouri Valley AAU team district, girls grades 3-11, three-game guarantee, $275, must be AAU member, 816-582-4947 or v2vaaubb@aol.com.
April 21-23, SME Lancer Basketball Classic, boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee plus bracket, Shawnee Mission School District schools, Chris Schoemann at 913-638--2230 or smetournament2017@gmail.com.
April 22-23, Missouri Valley AAU team district, boys grades 3-11, three-game guarantee, $275, must be AAU member, 816-582-4947 or v2vaaubb@aol.com.
Lacrosse
Blue Lion Southside Lax, girls grades 3-4, $150, includes pennie, 6 weeks, starting April 2, Blue Valley Northwest, bluelionslax.com.
Blue Lion Southside Lax, boys grades 3-4, $195, includes pennie, games begin March 26, Avila University, Jay at 913-909-9436 or Bluelionslax.com.
Running
Sweetheart Run 5K, 9 a.m. Saturday, Ritz Charles, Overland Park, proceeds to benefit the Head for the Cure Foundation, www.kcsweetheartrun.com.
April Fool’s Tortoise & Hare 5K Walk and Run, 8 a.m. April 1, Wabash BBQ, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., Excelsior Springs, proceeds to benefit Good Samaritan Center Program, 816-630-1728, ext. 23 or https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/ExcelsiorSprings/GoodSamaritan Center.
Softball
LEAGUE
Senior Softball, men and women 40s-70s, individuals and teams, begins April 9, from Independence to Olathe areas, Clint at 913-481-7937 or info@kcseniorsoftball.org.
Spin
TRiKC Big Spin Sessions, winter training for triathletes, Thursday-March 16, JCC Fitness & Sports Center, www.trikc.org/news/.
Comments