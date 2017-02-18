Scores & Stats

February 18, 2017 10:02 PM

ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - February 18

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

x Allen

34

16

2

2

72

214

159

x Colorado

33

14

1

3

70

189

149

Idaho

27

17

5

2

61

176

164

Alaska

25

16

1

6

57

156

151

Missouri

24

19

2

5

55

165

169

Utah

25

21

3

1

54

160

173

x Rapid City

17

25

8

0

42

159

190

x-late game not included

Saturday’s games

Missouri 2, Quad City 1

Reading 4, Elmira 1

Greenville 5, Florida 4

Atlanta 4, Adirondack 3

South Carolina 5, Manchester 3

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 4

Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 3

Rapid City at Allen, late

Indy at Tulsa, late

Colorado at Alaksa, late

Sunday’s games

Toledo at Missouri, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 12:30 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at S. Carolina, 2:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 3 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Alaksa, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s results

Orlando 7, Norlfolk 4

South Carolina 5, Manchester 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 3

Atlanta 3, Adirondcak 2

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3

Allen 6, Indy 0

Toledo 4, Wichita 1

Cincinnati 2, Quad City 1

Idaho 8, Utah 2

Corlorado 4, Alaska 3

Reading 2, Elmira 0, susp.

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 2, MALLARDS 1

Quad City

0

1

0

1

Missouri

2

0

0

2

First Period: 1, Missouri, Fox 21, 4:57. 2, Missouri, Courtney 8 (Tolkinen), 12:10. Second Period: 3, Quad City, Parks 21 (Gelinas, LaPorte), 13:15. Third Period: No Scoring. Shots on Goal: Quad City 26, Missouri 22. Power-plays: Quad City 0-1, Missouri 0-3. Saves: Motte, Quad City, 20; Robinson, Missouri, 23; Williams, Missouri, 2. Att: 5,800.

Scores & Stats

