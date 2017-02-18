ECHL Standings and Mavericks summary - February 18

ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
x Allen
34
16
2
2
72
214
159
x Colorado
33
14
1
3
70
189
149
Idaho
27
17
5
2
61
176
164
Alaska
25
16
1
6
57
156
151
Missouri
24
19
2
5
55
165
169
Utah
25
21
3
1
54
160
173
x Rapid City
17
25
8
0
42
159
190
x-late game not included
Saturday’s games
Missouri 2, Quad City 1
Reading 4, Elmira 1
Greenville 5, Florida 4
Atlanta 4, Adirondack 3
South Carolina 5, Manchester 3
Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 4
Fort Wayne 4, Brampton 3
Rapid City at Allen, late
Indy at Tulsa, late
Colorado at Alaksa, late
Sunday’s games
Toledo at Missouri, 4:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 12:30 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 2 p.m.
Adirondack at S. Carolina, 2:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 3 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 4:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Alaksa, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s results
Orlando 7, Norlfolk 4
South Carolina 5, Manchester 2
Brampton 6, Wheeling 3
Atlanta 3, Adirondcak 2
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3
Allen 6, Indy 0
Toledo 4, Wichita 1
Cincinnati 2, Quad City 1
Idaho 8, Utah 2
Corlorado 4, Alaska 3
Reading 2, Elmira 0, susp.
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 2, MALLARDS 1
Quad City
0
1
0
—
1
Missouri
2
0
0
—
2
First Period: 1, Missouri, Fox 21, 4:57. 2, Missouri, Courtney 8 (Tolkinen), 12:10. Second Period: 3, Quad City, Parks 21 (Gelinas, LaPorte), 13:15. Third Period: No Scoring. Shots on Goal: Quad City 26, Missouri 22. Power-plays: Quad City 0-1, Missouri 0-3. Saves: Motte, Quad City, 20; Robinson, Missouri, 23; Williams, Missouri, 2. Att: 5,800.
