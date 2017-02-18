Scores & Stats

February 18, 2017 9:59 PM

Area golf results - February 18

AREA GOLF

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.

HOLES IN ONE

AT PLEASANT HILLS GOLF CLUB: Brandon Huerter, No. 9, 130 yards, 5-wood.

AT THE GOLF CLUB AT CREEKMOOR: John Mitchell, No. 17, 158 yards, 6-iron.

AT SYCAMORE RIDGE GOLF CLUB: Johnny Harris, No. 17, 185 yards, 5-wood.

AT WOLF CREEK GOLF CLUB: Pat Hanrahan, No. 5, 170 yards, 7-iron.

