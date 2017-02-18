Scores & Stats

February 18, 2017 9:59 PM

High school basketball results - February 18

High schools

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

O’Hara 75, Clinton 64

Pembroke Hill 66, Grain Valley 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Bishop Miege 45

Friday’s results

Atchison 58, Harmon 54

Blue Springs 70, Raymore-Peculiar 42

Blue Springs South 62, Lee’s Summit 60

BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63

Eudora 52, Paola 40

Grain Valley 54, Excelsior Springs 21

Grandview 71, Kearney 33

Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury 35

KC Christian 90, Van Horn 59

Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59

Liberty North 64, Truman 34

LS West 66, Park Hill 54

Lutheran 64, Leeton 44

Nevada 71, Center 67

Oak Park 82, Fort Osage 50

Olathe Northwest 51, Olathe South 44

Olathe East 63, Lawrence Free State 57

Platte County 62, Winnetonka 48

Pleasant Hill 62, Odessa 61

Raytown 64, Liberty 60

Richmond 63, Carrollton 33

Schlagle 90, Wyandotte 64

SM East 71, Leavenworth 57

SM South 63, SM North 60

SM West 75, SM Northwest 60

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49

St. James Academy 71, Gardner Edgerton 57

St. Pius X 61, Smith-Cotton 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 38

Tonganoxie 37, Bishop Ward 31

Washington 74, Sumner Academy 50

William Chrisman 74, Ruskin 64

Saturday’s summaries

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47

BISHOP MIEGE 45

Bishop Miege (15-3): Ray 14, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 16, Weber 2, Bodacchi 6. Totals 19 6-9 45.

St. Thomas Aquinas (16-2): Schnieders 1, Hagenkord 15, Lewis 1, Rost 5, Allegri 16, Boedeker 9. Totals 16 11-16 47.

BM

15

18

6

6

45

STA

6

14

15

12

47

Three-point goals: Lopes; Hagenkord 3, Rost.

PEMBROKE HILL 66

GRAIN VALLEY 54

Pembroke Hill (14-9): Lewis 30, Allen 5, Cobb 2, El-Scari 4, Ramza 11, Powell 12, Kagwanja 2. Totals 19 24-30 66.

Grain Valley (17-6): Salisbury 13, Canady 6, Meredith 5, Quintrell 15, Kilpatrick 15. Totals 21 7-10 54.

PH

13

18

17

18

66

GV

20

10

13

11

54

Three-point goals: Lewis 2, Ramza 2, Allen, Powell; Kilpatrick 2, Salisbury.

Friday’s summaries

KC CHRISTIAN 90, VAN HORN 59

Van Horn: Marrero 7, Baker 3, Thornton 6, Weeks 2, Seddens 30, Crocker 7, Montano 4. Totals 27 1-5 59.

Kansas City Christian: Engel 12, Tujillo 5, Tally 7, Palmer 7, Paul 26, Dougan 8, Gunnigle 23, Coleman 2. Totals 33 17-23 90.

VH

9

20

14

16

59

KCC

22

24

23

21

90

Three-point goals: Baker, Crocker, Marrero, Seddens; Paul 4, Dougan, Palmer, Tally.

OLATHE EAST 63

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 57

Olathe East: Reynolds 2, Nelson 8, Stuewe 3, Bell 7, LaGore 10, Ramey 21, Kullberg 3, Mackey 9. Totals 22 11-15 63.

Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 12, McCaffery 3, Dinene 8, Thomson 0, Pavlyak 0, Cordes 18, Clark 6, Robinson 10. Totals 20 13-16 57.

OE

11

17

18

17

63

LFS

16

15

9

17

57

Three-point goals: Ramey 3, Bell, Kullberg, LaGore, Mackey; Cordes 2, Luinstra, McCaffery.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

Bishop Miege 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 33

St. James Academy 39, St. Teresa’s 33, 2OT

Friday’s results

Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37

Barstow 40, Maranatha Academy 20

Bishop Miege 79, BV Southwest 51

Butler 53, Summit Christian 35

BV Northwest 44, Blue Valley 43, OT

Center 55, Nevada 29

Heritage Christian 55, Bishop Seabury 32

Horton (Kan.) 58, Pleasant Ridge 45

Lansing 71, Turner 17

Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53

Leavenworth 55, SM East 28

Leeton 54, Lutheran 34

Mill Valley 61, BV North 58

Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30

Paola 54, Eudora 40

SM West 43, SM Northwest 32

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49

Truman 45, Liberty North 44

Van Horn 40, KC Christian 29

Saturday’s summaries

BISHOP MIEGE 42

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 33

Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 10, Russell 6, Harms 7, McDonald 4, Bentley 11, Harms 1, Verhulst 3. Totals 15 16-8 42.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 5, Hartnett 2, Pearson 3, Townsell 3, Morgan 2, Weledji 10, Thomas 8. Totals 12 7-15 33.

BM

10

11

14

7

42

STA

14

5

9

5

33

Three-point goals: Russell 2, Bentley 2, Harms, Verhulst; Corrigan, Townsell.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 39

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 33, 2OT

St. Teresa’s Academy: Spini 0, Harrington 4, Trujillo 0, Kauten 0, Farkas 6, Slattery 0, Woodbury 5, Coleman 11, Blaich 0, Hull 7. Totals 11 10-16 33.

St. James Academy: Kaufman 10, Kempf 7, Streeter 0, Setter 6, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 2, Goetz 12, Kearney 0, Hall 0, Feldcamp 0. Totals 14 8-10 39.

STA

7

7

11

3

2

3

33

SJA

6

7

12

3

2

9

39

Three-point goals: Coleman; Goetz, Kaufman, Kempf.

Friday’s summary

LEETON 54, LUTHERAN 34

Lutheran (14-11): Steensma 6, Klatt 7, Miller 2, Tucker 2, Reifsteck 9, Brumley 3, Hick 0, West 3, Smith 2. Totals 12 4-11 34.

Leeton (22-2): Schmatz 14, Harper 5, Shackelford 16, Mudd 2, Goodrich 2, Campbell 2, French 13. Totals 22 6-10 54.

LUTH

11

8

7

8

34

LEET

7

14

20

13

54

Three-point goals: Reifsteck 3, Steensma 2, Klatt; Schmatz 2, French, Harper.

