High school basketball results - February 18

High schools
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
O’Hara 75, Clinton 64
Pembroke Hill 66, Grain Valley 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Bishop Miege 45
Friday’s results
Atchison 58, Harmon 54
Blue Springs 70, Raymore-Peculiar 42
Blue Springs South 62, Lee’s Summit 60
BV Northwest 68, Blue Valley 63
Eudora 52, Paola 40
Grain Valley 54, Excelsior Springs 21
Grandview 71, Kearney 33
Heritage Christian 76, Bishop Seabury 35
KC Christian 90, Van Horn 59
Lawrence 73, Olathe North 59
Liberty North 64, Truman 34
LS West 66, Park Hill 54
Lutheran 64, Leeton 44
Nevada 71, Center 67
Oak Park 82, Fort Osage 50
Olathe Northwest 51, Olathe South 44
Olathe East 63, Lawrence Free State 57
Platte County 62, Winnetonka 48
Pleasant Hill 62, Odessa 61
Raytown 64, Liberty 60
Richmond 63, Carrollton 33
Schlagle 90, Wyandotte 64
SM East 71, Leavenworth 57
SM South 63, SM North 60
SM West 75, SM Northwest 60
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49
St. James Academy 71, Gardner Edgerton 57
St. Pius X 61, Smith-Cotton 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 38
Tonganoxie 37, Bishop Ward 31
Washington 74, Sumner Academy 50
William Chrisman 74, Ruskin 64
Saturday’s summaries
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 47
BISHOP MIEGE 45
Bishop Miege (15-3): Ray 14, Lopes 7, Robinson-Earl 16, Weber 2, Bodacchi 6. Totals 19 6-9 45.
St. Thomas Aquinas (16-2): Schnieders 1, Hagenkord 15, Lewis 1, Rost 5, Allegri 16, Boedeker 9. Totals 16 11-16 47.
BM
15
18
6
6
—
45
STA
6
14
15
12
—
47
Three-point goals: Lopes; Hagenkord 3, Rost.
PEMBROKE HILL 66
GRAIN VALLEY 54
Pembroke Hill (14-9): Lewis 30, Allen 5, Cobb 2, El-Scari 4, Ramza 11, Powell 12, Kagwanja 2. Totals 19 24-30 66.
Grain Valley (17-6): Salisbury 13, Canady 6, Meredith 5, Quintrell 15, Kilpatrick 15. Totals 21 7-10 54.
PH
13
18
17
18
—
66
GV
20
10
13
11
—
54
Three-point goals: Lewis 2, Ramza 2, Allen, Powell; Kilpatrick 2, Salisbury.
Friday’s summaries
KC CHRISTIAN 90, VAN HORN 59
Van Horn: Marrero 7, Baker 3, Thornton 6, Weeks 2, Seddens 30, Crocker 7, Montano 4. Totals 27 1-5 59.
Kansas City Christian: Engel 12, Tujillo 5, Tally 7, Palmer 7, Paul 26, Dougan 8, Gunnigle 23, Coleman 2. Totals 33 17-23 90.
VH
9
20
14
16
—
59
KCC
22
24
23
21
—
90
Three-point goals: Baker, Crocker, Marrero, Seddens; Paul 4, Dougan, Palmer, Tally.
OLATHE EAST 63
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 57
Olathe East: Reynolds 2, Nelson 8, Stuewe 3, Bell 7, LaGore 10, Ramey 21, Kullberg 3, Mackey 9. Totals 22 11-15 63.
Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 12, McCaffery 3, Dinene 8, Thomson 0, Pavlyak 0, Cordes 18, Clark 6, Robinson 10. Totals 20 13-16 57.
OE
11
17
18
17
—
63
LFS
16
15
9
17
—
57
Three-point goals: Ramey 3, Bell, Kullberg, LaGore, Mackey; Cordes 2, Luinstra, McCaffery.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
Bishop Miege 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 33
St. James Academy 39, St. Teresa’s 33, 2OT
Friday’s results
Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37
Barstow 40, Maranatha Academy 20
Bishop Miege 79, BV Southwest 51
Butler 53, Summit Christian 35
BV Northwest 44, Blue Valley 43, OT
Center 55, Nevada 29
Heritage Christian 55, Bishop Seabury 32
Horton (Kan.) 58, Pleasant Ridge 45
Lansing 71, Turner 17
Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53
Leavenworth 55, SM East 28
Leeton 54, Lutheran 34
Mill Valley 61, BV North 58
Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30
Paola 54, Eudora 40
SM West 43, SM Northwest 32
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 49
Truman 45, Liberty North 44
Van Horn 40, KC Christian 29
Saturday’s summaries
BISHOP MIEGE 42
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 33
Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 10, Russell 6, Harms 7, McDonald 4, Bentley 11, Harms 1, Verhulst 3. Totals 15 16-8 42.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 5, Hartnett 2, Pearson 3, Townsell 3, Morgan 2, Weledji 10, Thomas 8. Totals 12 7-15 33.
BM
10
11
14
7
—
42
STA
14
5
9
5
—
33
Three-point goals: Russell 2, Bentley 2, Harms, Verhulst; Corrigan, Townsell.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 39
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 33, 2OT
St. Teresa’s Academy: Spini 0, Harrington 4, Trujillo 0, Kauten 0, Farkas 6, Slattery 0, Woodbury 5, Coleman 11, Blaich 0, Hull 7. Totals 11 10-16 33.
St. James Academy: Kaufman 10, Kempf 7, Streeter 0, Setter 6, Russell 0, Jones 2, Duker 2, Goetz 12, Kearney 0, Hall 0, Feldcamp 0. Totals 14 8-10 39.
STA
7
7
11
3
2
3
—
33
SJA
6
7
12
3
2
9
—
39
Three-point goals: Coleman; Goetz, Kaufman, Kempf.
Friday’s summary
LEETON 54, LUTHERAN 34
Lutheran (14-11): Steensma 6, Klatt 7, Miller 2, Tucker 2, Reifsteck 9, Brumley 3, Hick 0, West 3, Smith 2. Totals 12 4-11 34.
Leeton (22-2): Schmatz 14, Harper 5, Shackelford 16, Mudd 2, Goodrich 2, Campbell 2, French 13. Totals 22 6-10 54.
LUTH
11
8
7
8
—
34
LEET
7
14
20
13
—
54
Three-point goals: Reifsteck 3, Steensma 2, Klatt; Schmatz 2, French, Harper.
