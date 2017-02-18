High school swimming results for Feb. 18

Boys swimming
KANSAS STATE MEETS
In Topeka; Capitol Federal Natatorium
Note: Distances in yards; all championship finals finishers and KC-area consolation finals finishers listed
CLASS 6A
Team scores: 1. SM East, 394.50; 2. Blue Valley North, 282; 3. Lawrence Free State, 243; 4. Wichita East, 227; 5. Olathe East, 154; 6. Blue Valley Northwest, 147; 7. Topeka Washburn Rural, 136; 8. Blue Valley West, 126; 9. Lawrwence, 111; 10. SM South, 102; 11. Olathe Northwest, 86; 12. Olathe South, 82; 13. Manhattan, 64; 14. Blue Valley, 42; 15. Wichita Southeast, 26; T16. SM West, 24; T16. Wichita North, 24; 18. SM North, 20; 19. Wichita West, 15.5; T20. SM Northwest, 6; T20. Wichita Northwest, 6; 22. Campus 5.
200 medley relay
Championship final: 1. Lawrence Free State, 1:35.24; 2. SM East, 1:36.87; 3. Wichita East, 1:38.65; 4. Olathe East, 1:39.79; 5. Blue Valley North, 1:40.88; 6. Blue Valley Northwest, 1:41.18; 7. SM South, 1:43.75; 8. Washburn Rural, 1:43.86. Consolation final: 9. Olathe South, 1:44.06; 10. Blue Valley, 1:44.08; 11. Olathe Northwest, 1:44.32; 13. Blue Valley West, 1:45.58; 14. SM North, 1:48.02; 15. SM West, 1:48.13.
200 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Portela, Free State, 1:39.01; 2. Johnson, Lawrence, 1:41.91; 3. Holbrook, SM East, 1:42.94; 4. Park, BV West, 1:43.55; 5. McMonigle, BV North, 1:43.59; 6. Connolly, Washburn Rural, 1:45.58; 7. Hulshof, BV North, 1:46.64; 8. Cunningham, SM East, 1:46.71. Consolation final: 9. Bruck, SM East, 1:45.62; 12. Tasic, Olathe South, 1:49.33; 13. Hense, SM East, 1:51.08; 14. Klein, SM Northwest, 1:51.16; 15. Stoeck, Olathe South, 1:52.82; 16. Coates, BV West, 1:52.83.
200 individual medley
Championship final: 1. Yoder, Free State, 1:53.31; 2. Fisher, Washburn Rural, 1:53.87; 3. McPherson, Wichita East, 1:57.92; 4. Lee, Olathe East, 2:00.44; 5. Stoneking, Olathe South, 2:00.65; 6. Randle, Wichita East, 2:01.84; 7. Gartenberg, Olathe East, 2:01.98; 8. Hwang, Wichita East, 2:04.18. Consolation final: 9. Rhodes, BV North, 2:02.83; 10. Hense, SM East, 2:03.51; 11. Kirkland, SM East, 2:05.59; 12. Sumarokov, BV Northwest, 2:05.82; 14. Hense, SM East, 2:07.70; 16. Wietharn, BV North, 2:09.04.
50 freestyle
Championship final: 1. DiSette, BV North, 20.09; 2. Linscott, SM East, 21.40; 3. Fisher, BV North, 21.57; 4. Longan, SM East, 21.67; 5. Heckman, Lawrence, 21.76; 6. Thill, BV Northwest, 21.85; 7. Spencer, SM East, 22.14; 8. Stamper, BV North, 22.20. Consolation final: 9. Witterstaetter, BV West, 22.21; T10. Lowland, SM East, 22.53; 12. Goertz, Free State, 22.71; 13. Johnson, BV North, 22.75; 14. Brown, SM South, 22.81; 15. Kaufmann, Olathe East, 23.28; 16. Oblon, Lawrence, 23.35.
Diving
Championship finals: 1. Tran, BV Northwest, 440.75; 2. Fuhrman, Olathe Northwest, 419.45; 3. Bourdon, Free State, 410.40; 4. Davis, Olathe Northwest, 402.80; 5. Kohl, Manhattan, 401.35; 6. Bernal, Wichita North, 401.15; 7. Cox, Washburn Rural, 389.70; 8. Claycomb, Olathe Northwest, 380.70; 9. Held, SM South, 379.80; 10. Frankel, SM West, 371.70; 11. Cooper, SM East, 363.10; 12. Burke, Campus, 361.80; 13. Sherterlreb, BV North, 354.90; 14. Cox, Washburn Rural, 353.85; 15. Smith, SM East, 348.15; 16. Aldeguer, SM South, 336.20.
100 butterfly
Championship final: 1. Portela, Free State, 48.66; 2. Harrison, Manhattan, 49.93; 3. Cunnngham, SM East, 52.13; 4. Thill, BV Northwest, 53.14; 5. Buss, SM South, 53.33; 6. C. Hense, SM East, 54.57; 7. Grabill, Olathe Northwest, 54.71; 8. Kirkland, SM East, 55.03. Consolation final: 9. Coates, BV West, 55.37; 10. Wietharn, BV North, 55.60; 11. McGuire, SM East, 55.72; 12. DeWalt, BV West, 55.97; 14. Kinsch, Olathe East, 56.18; 15. Robbins, BV Northwest, 56.39; 16. Dong, BV Northwest, 56.43.
100 freestyle
Championship final: 1. DiSette, BV North, 44.15; 2. Linscott, SM East, 46.01; 3. Root, SM East, 47.74; 4. Eskilson, Free State, 47.95; 5. Heckman, Lawrence, 48.02; 6. Witterstaetter, BV West, 48.20; 7. Lowland, SM East, 48.80; 8. Richards, Blue Valley, 49.13. Consolation final: 11. Goertz, Free State, 49.83; 12. Stamper, BV North, 50.72; 13. Johnson, BV North, 50.78; 15. Brown, SM South, 51.17; 16. Spencer, SM East, 51.83.
500 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Park, BV West, 4:39.78; 2. Lebeda, Wichita Southeast, 4:42.44; 3. Holbrook, SM East, 4:43.12; 4. Johnson, Lawrence, 4:45.53; 5. Hulshof, BV North, 4:50.91; 6. McMonigle, BV North, 4:51.43; 7. Stoneking, Olathe South, 4:53.63; 8. Lee, Olathe East, 4:58.35. Consolation final: 9. Bruck, SM East, 4:50.29; 11. Tasic, Olathe South, 4:59.38; 14. Klein, SM Northwest, 5:11.05; 15. Blomquist, SM East, 5:14.24; 16. Stoeck, Olathe South, 5:15.75.
200 freestyle relay
Championship final: 1. BV North, 1:25.47; 2. SM East, 1:25.72; 3. Wichita East, 1:29.94; 4. BV Northwest, 1:31.11; 5. Lawrence, 1:31.40; 6. SM South, 1:31.66; 7. Lawrence Free State, 1:31.93; 8. BV West, 1:33.77. Consolation final: 9. Olathe East, 1:33.39; 10. SM North, 1:33.51; 11. Olathe South, 1:33.80; 12. Blue Valley, 1:34.63; 14. Olathe Northwest, 1:35.45; 15. SM West, 1:35.61.
100 backstroke
Championship final: 1. Longan, SM East, 52.31; 2. Root, SM East, 52.81; 3. Gartenberg, Olathe East, 53.33; 4. Harrison, Manhattan, 53.35; 5. Eskilson, Free State, 53.55; 6. Hutchinson, Wichita East, 54.04; 7. Randle, Wichita East, 55.47; 8. Robbins, BV Northwest, 56.62. Consolation final: 10. Stewart, BV North, 57.54; 13. J. Willenbring, BV Northwest, 57.56; 12. Buss, SM South, 57.57; 14. Schmidt, Olathe Northwest, 57.89; 15. Walters, Olathe East, 58.16; 16. Richards, Blue Valley, 58.27.
100 breaststroke
Championship final: 1. Fisher, Washburn Rural, 57.19; 2. Yoder, Free State, 58.09; 3. Costello, Olathe East, 59.76; 4. McPherson, Wichita East, 1:00.14; 5. Fisher, BV North, 1:00.20; 6. Quah, Wichita East, 1:00.65; 7. Schultz-Bever, Free State, 1:01.88; 8. Ooten, Wichita East, 1:02.66. Consolation final: 9. McGuire, SM East, 1:01.89; 10. Rhodes, BV North, 1:02.52; 11. Anderson, Blue Valley, 1:02.79; 12. A. Hense, SM East, 1:03.88; 13. Sumarokov, BV Northwest, 1:04.44; 14. Keiter, SM West, 1:04.53; 15. B. Hense, SM East, 1:04.62; 16. Gabrielson, Olathe East, 1:06.13.
400 freestyle relay
Championship final: 1. SM East, 3:08.04; 2. Lawrence Free State, 3:10.49; 3. BV North, 3:11.28; 4. Wichita East, 3:19.50; 5. Olathe East, 3:19.99; 6. Washburn Rural, 3:20.11; 7. BV West, 3:20.79; 8. Lawrence, 3:22.41. Consolation final: 9. SM South, 3:22.34; 10. BV Northwest, 3:22.91; 11. Olathe South, 3:30.07; 12. Olathe Northwest, 3:30.19; 14. SM West, 3:33.70; DQ. Blue Valley.
CLASS 5-1A
Team scores: 1. Wichita Heights, 242; T2. Maize, 181; T2. St. James Academy, 181; 4. Andover Central, 172.5; 5. Topeka Seaman, 147; 6. Leavenworth, 125; 7. Wichita Trinity, 117; 8. Bishop Miege, 115; 9. Turner, 110; 10. McPherson, 105; 11. Mill Valley, 87; 12. Bishop Carroll, 83; T13. BV Southwest, 63; T13. Shawnee Heights, 63; 15. Winfield, 56; 16. Newton, 52.5; 17. Maize South, 51; 18. St. Thomas Aquinas, 42; T19. Topeka Hayden, 40; T19. Rose Hill, 40; 21. Wichita Collegiate, 39; 22. Bonner Springs, 36; 23. Lansing, 32; 24. Emporia, 27; 25. DeSoto, 24; 26. Great Bend, 23; 27. Basehor-Linwood, 20; 28. Hays, 12; 29. Wichita Independent, 7; 30. Salina Central, 6; 31. Kapaun, 4.
200 medley relay
Championship final: 1. Wichita Heights, 1:38.41; 2. Wichita Trinity, 1:39.27; 3. St. James Academy, 1:40.77; 4. Leavenworth, 1:41.01; 5. Turner, 1:41.21; 6. McPherson, 1:42.55; 7. Bishop Miege, 1:42.59; 8. Maize, 1:42.64. Consolation final: 11. Blue Valley Southwest, 1:44.19; 13. Mill Valley, 1:45.89.
200 freestyle
Championship final: 1. S. Krueger, Andover Central, 1:41.97; 2. Metz, Seaman, 1:42.69; 3. Smith, Wichita Trinity, 1:44.16; 4. J. Florence, Shawnee Heights, 1:46.97; 5. Thomas, Andover Central, 1:47.55; 6. Christie, Leavenworth, 1:47.60; 7. Krueger, Andover Central, 1:49.42; 8. Schmidt, Hayden, 1:51.73. Consolation final: 11. Blazo, DeSoto, 1:51.60.
200 individual medley
Championship final: 1. Love, Leavenworth, 1:49.88; 2. Patton, Wichita Trinity, 1:50.26; 3. Downing, Bonner Springs, 1:52.51; 4. Maginn, St. James, 1:57.10; 5. Sprenger, Mill Valley, 1:59.59; 6. Taylor, Maize, 1:59.88; 7. Stanley, Shawnee Heights, 2:01.96; 8. Roark, Winfield, 2:04.98. Consolation final: 10. Dunst, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:04.64.
50 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Callahan, St. James, 21.75; 2. Jensen, Wichita Heights, 21.81; 3. Garman, Seaman, 22.00; 4. Pena, Turner, 22.04; 5. Conrady, Wichita Heights, 22.10; 6. Fangman, Mill Valley, 22.72; 7. Gaeddert, McPherson, 22.73; 8. Chowning, Turner, 22.76. Consolation final: 12. Kutney, St. Thomas Aquinas, 23.10; 14. Webb, De Soto, 23.13; DQ. Landers, Bonner Springs.
Diving
Championship finals: 1. Willoughby, Mill Valley, 445.70; 2. Carter, Carroll, 363.60; 3. Petz, St. James Academy, 357.25; 4. Hopkins, Emporia, 355.30; 5. Widman, BV Southwest, 342.95; 6. Adams, Wichita Heights, 337.50; 7. Slayden, Emporia, 337.05; 8. Burkard, St. James Academy, 327.05; 9. McQuiston, Wichita Heights, 314.55; 10. Pike, Hayden, 281.35.
100 butterfly
Championship final: 1. Love, Leavenworth, 49.57; 2. M. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 51.27; 3. Christie, Leavenworth, 52.14; 4. Gantenbein, Wichita Heights, 53.14; 5. Fangman, Mill Valley, 53.40; 6. Dusselier, Basehor-Linwood, 53.70; 7. Pena, Turner, 54.66; 8. Smith, Hays, 55.13. Consolation final: 9. Tjaden, St. James Academy, 54.77; 12. Elsener, St. Thomas Aquinas, 55.91.
100 freestyle
Championship final: 1. S. Krueger, Andover Central, 46.96; 2. L. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 47.02; 3. Conrady, Wichita Heights, 47.44; 4. Jensen, Wichita Heights, 47.82; 5. Callahan, St. James Academy, 48.85; 6. Gaeddert, McPherson, 48.86; 7. J. Garman, Seaman, 49.40; 8. Powell, Wichita Collegiate, 50.47. Consolation final: 13. Webb, De Soto, 51.81; 14. Kutney, St. Thomas Aquinas, 51.83; 16. Chowning, Turner, 52.36.
500 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Metz, Seaman, 4:41.40; 2. Baden, Rose Hill, 4:42.49; 3. J. Florence, Shawnee Heights, 4:51.60; 4. Tjaden St. James Academy, 4:55.39; 5. Schmidt, Hayden, 4:57.09; 6. Denault, Andover Central, 4:58.94; 7. Gullic, Maize South, 5:02.61; 8. Roark, Winfield, 5:06.12. Consolation final: 12. Micklavzina, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:15.50; 14. Holman, BV Southwest, 5:18.82; 14. Crumpacker, Lansing, 5:22.83; 15. Porter, BV Southwest, 5:22.91.
200 freestyle relay
Championship final: 1. Turner, 1:29.21; 2. Wichita Heights, 1:30.09; 3. Topeka Seaman, 1:30.51; 4. Maize, 1:30.73; 5. St. James Academy, 1:31.87; 6. Bishop Miege, 1:33.27; 7. Wichita Collegiate, 1:34.26; 8. Lansing, 1:34.37. Consolation final: 10. Blue Valley Southwest, 1:33.99; 15. Mill Valley, 1:35.79.
100 backstroke
Championship final: 1. Patton, Wichita Trinity, 50.29; 2. Maginn, St. James Academy, 52.86; 3. Gantenbein, Wichita Heights, 53.12; 4. M. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 53.99; 5. Stanley, Shawnee Heights, 54.65; 6. Kuhl, Maize, 55.39; 7. Powers, McPherson, 55.80; 8. Blazo, De Soto, 57.10. Consolation final: 10. Dusselier, Basehor-Linwood, 57.36; 14. Daniel, BV Southwest, 58.99; 15. Johnsen, BV Southwest, 1:00.06.
100 breaststroke
Championship final: 1. Downing, Bonner Springs, 56.28; 2. Baden, Rose Hill, 58.32; 3. L. Hernandez-Nietling, Bishop Miege, 58.68; 4. Taylor, Maize, 1:00.43; 5. Sprenger, Mill Valley, 1:00.81; 6. Smith, Carroll, 1:01.43; 7. Wedel, Newton, 1:01.73; 8. Thompson, Wichita Heights, 1:02.13. Consolation final: 9. Dunst, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:01.86; 13. Jones, St. James Academy, 1:04.99; 14. Clay, Turner, 1:05.08; 16. Walck, Lansing, 1:06.83.
400 freestyle relay
Championship final: 1. Andover Central, 3:17.74; 2. Wichita Heights, 3:17.94; 3. Maize, 3:18.39; 4. Wichita Trinity, 3:19.42; 5. Topeka Seaman, 3:19.83; 6. Leavenworth, 3:20.36; 7. McPherson, 3:25.57; 8. Winfield, 3:27.85. Consolation final: 11. Blue Valley Southwest, 3:29.31; 13. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:29.82; 14. Lansing, 3:29.98.
Girls swimming
MISSOURI STATE MEET
In St. Peters, Mo.; at City of St. Peters Rec-Plex
Note: Distances in yards; all championship finals finishers and KC-area consolation finals finishers listed
Team scores: 1. Lafayette (Wildwood), 224; 2. Columbia Rock Bridge, 220.5; 3. Marquette, 201; 4. Columbia Hickman, 152; 5. Park Hill South, 138; 6. Francis Howell, 124; 7. Kirkwood, 99; 8. Parkway Central, 87.5; 9. Visitation Academy, 87; 10. Springfield Kickapoo, 86; 11. Summit Prep, 82; 12. St. Joseph’s 80; T13. Blue Springs South, 44; T13. Ladue Horton Watkins, 44; 15. Cor Jesu Academy, 40; 16. Lee’s Summit West, 37.5; 17. Park Hill, 37; 18. Ft. Zumwalt West, 35; 19. St. Charles, 34.5; 20. Incarnate Word, 34; T21. Springfield Glendale, 32; T21. Poplar Bluff, 32; T21. Eureka, 32; 24. Marshall, 30; T25. Staley, 26; T25. MICDS, 26; T25. John Burroughs, 26; 28. Webster Groves, 24; T29. St. Joseph Central, 23; T29. Columbia Battle, 23; T31. Westminster Christian Academy, 16; T31. Parkway West, 16; 33. Pembroke Hill, 15; 34. Liberty, 14; 35. Parkway South, 13; 36. Nixa, 12; 37. Lee’s Summit, 11; T38. Raytown, 9; T38. Logan-Rogersville, 9; T38. North Kansas City, 9; T41. Lutheran St. Charles, 8; T41. Oak Park, 8; 43. Villa Duchesne, 7; 44. Nerinx Hall, 5; T45. Blue Springs, 3; T45. Thomas Jefferson, 3; T47. Francis Howell North, 2; T47. Ozark, 2; T49. Webb City, 1; T49. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 1.
200 medley relay
Championship final: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 1:44.32; 2. Park Hill South, 1:46.95; 3. Lafayette (Wildwood), 1:47.37; 4. Columbia Hickman, 1:47.87; 5. Marquette, 1:48.60; 6. Francis Howell, 1:49.08; 7. Kirkwood, 1:50.47; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 1:51.96. Consolation final: 10. Lee’s Summit West, 1:52.76.
200 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Lemon, MARQ, 1:50.87; 2. Mitchell, LHW, 1:51.93; 3. Petrosino, LW, 1:52.13; 4. Weber, MARS, 1:52.44; 5. Wehrmann, IW, 1:52.85; 6. Riekhof, PHS, 1:52.93; 7. Mauze, MICDS, 1:53.70; 8. Welsh, PH, 1:55.03. Consolation final: 11. Armitage, OP, 1:55.64; 14. Kurucz, BLSP, 1:56.58.
200 individual medley
Championship final: 1. Caylor, SK, 2:03.48; 2. Williams, CRB, 2:04.56; 3. Wen, CH, 2:04.75; 4. Franz, CJA, 2:04.98; 5. Porporis, MARQ, 2:06.77; 6. Clark, PHS, 2:07.31; 7. Brabham, FH, 2:08.96; 8. Norwood, POP, 2:10.00. Consolation final: 14. Garrett, PHS, 2:11.77.
50 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Miller, STJ, 22.89; 2. Moore, SP, 23.07; 3. Harris, FZW, 23.71; 4. Thomas, LW, 23.94; 5T. Looney, STC, 24.00; T5. Logan, CRB, 24.00; 7. Wieberg, WCA, 24.05; 8. Salzman, PEMH, 24.26. Consolation final: T13. Hosick, LSW, 24.68.
One-meter diving
Finals: 1. Yarbrough, MARQ, 451.05; 2. Christe, LW, 428.90; 3. Weis, EUR, 400.65; 4. Carter, BLSS, 390.00; 5. McMahon, STAL, 383.50; 6. Hetzler, PS, 380.95; 7. Bathe, STC, 380.65; 8. Wright, LS, 363.50; 9. Jackson, RAYT, 358.05; 10. Young, PHS, 355.05; 11. Saleh, MARQ, 348.70; 12. Vonderhaar, CJA, 341.45; 13. Shaffer, BLSS, 337.50; 14. Wojdylo, PW, 333.10; 15. Stahl, LSW, 329.85; 16. Jackson, BLSS, 325.75.
100 butterfly
Championship final: 1. Franz, CJA, 54.44; 2. O’Connell, VA, 56.09; 3. Flanagan, CRB, 56.17; 4. Petrosino, LW, 56.26; 5. Naeger, CB, 56.80; 6. Riekhof, PHS, 56.83; 7. Brown, PC, 57.76; 8. Norwood, POP, 58.44. Consolation final: 9. Dillingham, NKC, 58.29.
100 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Miller, STJ, 50.36; 2. Moore, SP, 51.09; 3. Wehrmann, IW, 51.83; 4. Thomas, LW, 51.89; 5. Vanbiljon, LW, 52.28; 6. Harris, FZW, 52.31; 7. Welsh, PH, 52.54; 8. Davis, MARQ, 52.69. Consolation final: 13. Salzman, PEMH, 53.73; 14. Hosick, LSW, 53.81; 15. Armitage, OP, 53.95.
500 freestyle
Championship final: 1. Wen, CH, 4:57.65; 2. Mitchell, LHW, 4:59.08; 3. Beahan, CH, 5:02.43; 4. Weber, MARS, 5:03.71; 5. Lemon, MARQ, 5:05.00; 6. Newton, PW, 5:07.04; 7. Janiak, STAL, 5:10.67; 8. Flanagan, CRB, 5:13.32.
200 freestyle relay
Championship final: 1. Lafayette (Wildwood), 1:37.06; 2. Francis Howell, 1:37.43; 3. Marquette, 1:37.60; 4. Visitation Academy, 1:38.49; 5. Park Hill South, 1:38.68; 6. Kirkwood, 1:39.14; 7. Summit Prep, 1:40.16; 8. Blue Springs South, 1:40.19. Consolation final: 14. Park Hill, 1:41.17; 15. Lee’s Summit West, 1:41.66; 16. Liberty, 1:41.79.
100 backstroke
Championship final: 1. Brown, PC, 55.49; 2. Schank, SJC, 56.07; 3. Logan, CRB, 56.92; 4. Caylor, SK, 57.14; 5. Mauze, MICDS, 57.27; 6. Zweifel, CRB, 57.59; 7. Porporis, MARQ, 57.91; 8. Clark, PHS, 58.02.
100 breaststroke
Championship final: 1. Williams, CRB, 1:02.79; 2. Zweifel, CRB, 1:04.54; 3. Hofer, PC, 1:05.00; 4. Vogt, CH, 1:05.60; 5. Levine, PC, 1:05.95; 6. Garrett, PHS, 1:06.32; 7. Kelly, KIRK, 1:07.29; 8. Harmon, LSW, 1:07.37. Consolation final: 14. Aken, PHS, 1:08.58.
400 freestyle relay
Championship final: 1. Lafayette (Wildwood), 3:29.98; 2. Francis Howell, 3:33.45; 3. Marquette, 3:34.20; 4. Kirkwood, 3:35.18; 5. Columbia Rock Bridge, 3:35.32; 6. Visitation Academy, 3:36.47; 7. Columbia Hickman, 3:37.08; 8. Summit Prep, 3:40.15. Consolation final: 11. Liberty, 3:41.14; 13. Park Hill, 3:41.51; 16. Blue Springs South, 3:43.47.
