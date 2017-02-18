Scores & Stats

February 18, 2017 4:09 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary for Feb. 18

TENNESSEE 90

MISSOURI 70

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Puryear

30

4-9

2-2

2

0

4

10

Woods

13

0-2

1-2

2

0

4

1

T.Phillips

34

6-9

2-3

3

3

2

18

VanLeer

18

1-3

2-2

2

1

3

4

Walton

31

2-7

3-5

4

2

2

8

Barnett

24

2-6

6-7

1

1

2

11

Nikko

18

2-3

1-3

6

1

2

5

Geist

15

0-2

6-6

2

2

3

6

Hughes

13

2-4

0-0

1

1

3

5

Wolf

3

1-3

0-0

2

0

1

2

Glassman

1

0-2

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-50

23-30

25

11

27

70

Percentages: FG .400, FT .767. Three-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (T.Phillips 4-6, Walton 1-2, Barnett 1-3, Hughes 1-3, Glassman 0-1, Wolf 0-1, VanLeer 0-2, Puryear 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nikko). Turnovers: 14 (T.Phillips 4, Barnett 3, Geist 2, Hughes 2, Walton 2, Puryear). Steals: 7 (VanLeer 3, T.Phillips 2, Walton 2). Technical Fouls: coach Kim Anderson, 14:09 second; T.Phillips, 12:59 second. Fouled Out: None.

Tennessee

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Alexander

14

1-3

0-1

6

0

3

2

Williams

29

6-12

12-13

5

2

3

25

Bone

25

1-4

5-6

1

6

3

8

Bowden

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Hubbs

33

9-17

2-4

8

2

1

21

Schofield

28

4-6

7-10

5

1

3

17

S.Phillips

28

4-7

0-0

2

3

3

10

Turner

19

1-7

0-0

3

2

3

3

Evans

16

0-0

0-0

3

2

1

0

Parker

3

0-0

0-0

2

0

0

0

Woodson

3

1-2

0-0

0

1

1

2

Campbell

1

0-0

2-3

0

0

0

2

Totals

200

27-58

28-37

35

19

21

90

Percentages: FG .466, FT .757. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Schofield 2-4, S.Phillips 2-5, Williams 1-1, Hubbs 1-2, Bone 1-3, Turner 1-5, Woodson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 3 (S.Phillips, Williams, Woodson). Turnovers: 9 (Alexander 2, Bone, Evans, Parker, S.Phillips, Schofield, Turner, Williams). Steals: 3 (Evans, Schofield, Turner). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Tennessee 41-28. Att: 14,680.

