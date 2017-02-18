Missouri men’s basketball summary for Feb. 18

TENNESSEE 90
MISSOURI 70
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Puryear
30
4-9
2-2
2
0
4
10
Woods
13
0-2
1-2
2
0
4
1
T.Phillips
34
6-9
2-3
3
3
2
18
VanLeer
18
1-3
2-2
2
1
3
4
Walton
31
2-7
3-5
4
2
2
8
Barnett
24
2-6
6-7
1
1
2
11
Nikko
18
2-3
1-3
6
1
2
5
Geist
15
0-2
6-6
2
2
3
6
Hughes
13
2-4
0-0
1
1
3
5
Wolf
3
1-3
0-0
2
0
1
2
Glassman
1
0-2
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-50
23-30
25
11
27
70
Percentages: FG .400, FT .767. Three-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (T.Phillips 4-6, Walton 1-2, Barnett 1-3, Hughes 1-3, Glassman 0-1, Wolf 0-1, VanLeer 0-2, Puryear 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nikko). Turnovers: 14 (T.Phillips 4, Barnett 3, Geist 2, Hughes 2, Walton 2, Puryear). Steals: 7 (VanLeer 3, T.Phillips 2, Walton 2). Technical Fouls: coach Kim Anderson, 14:09 second; T.Phillips, 12:59 second. Fouled Out: None.
Tennessee
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Alexander
14
1-3
0-1
6
0
3
2
Williams
29
6-12
12-13
5
2
3
25
Bone
25
1-4
5-6
1
6
3
8
Bowden
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Hubbs
33
9-17
2-4
8
2
1
21
Schofield
28
4-6
7-10
5
1
3
17
S.Phillips
28
4-7
0-0
2
3
3
10
Turner
19
1-7
0-0
3
2
3
3
Evans
16
0-0
0-0
3
2
1
0
Parker
3
0-0
0-0
2
0
0
0
Woodson
3
1-2
0-0
0
1
1
2
Campbell
1
0-0
2-3
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
27-58
28-37
35
19
21
90
Percentages: FG .466, FT .757. Three-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Schofield 2-4, S.Phillips 2-5, Williams 1-1, Hubbs 1-2, Bone 1-3, Turner 1-5, Woodson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocked Shots: 3 (S.Phillips, Williams, Woodson). Turnovers: 9 (Alexander 2, Bone, Evans, Parker, S.Phillips, Schofield, Turner, Williams). Steals: 3 (Evans, Schofield, Turner). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Tennessee 41-28. Att: 14,680.
